1,968 Teams Compete At Idaho/Nevada ACTRA Finals


Devon McDaniel and Chad McDaniel (holding certificates) were the winners of the Super 7 Hdcp. roping at the Idaho-Nevada ACTRA Chapter Finals.

WINNEMUCCA, NEV. – The 2019 Wrangler/Professional’s Choice Idaho-Nevada Chapter Finals were held over four days Sept. 12-15 at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds in Winnemucca.
Results are as follows; payouts are per roper:

 September 12
Open: 5 for $100
Round 1: 1. Austin Iveson and Tom J. Nelson, 5.57, $350.
Short go: 1. Jared Thompson and Levi Piquet, 5.98, $100.
Average: 1. Ryan Fornstrom and Jaylen Eldridge, 39.44, $1,275. 2. Jerad McFarlane and Bill Finks, 40.00, $765. 3. Jared Thompson and Levi Piquet, 48.41, $500.
#10.5 Hdcp: 4 for $50
Round 1: 1. Austin Iveson and Tom J. Nelson, 5.68, $280. 2. Willie Coversup and CJ Cash, 5.94, $210. 3. Mark D. Eldridge and Marlow Eldridge, 6.27, $140. 4. Jared Thompson and Dillon Bahem, 6.42, $70.
Short go: 1. Jay Guerrero and Gene Curtis, 5.04, $100.
Average: 1. Jay Guerrero and Gene Curtis, 24.24, $1,350. 2. Codee Roberts and Dustin Bahem, 26.09, $965. 3. Chance Kretschmer and Austin Carrasco, 28.77, $730. 4. Austin Iveson and Tom J. Nelson, 29.06, $540. 5. Quentin Anseth and Daxton Jim, 30.38, $270.
September 13
#8.5 Roping: 4 for $50
Round 1: 1. Travis Peek and Mackay Spyrow 6.11, $205. 2. Jay Guerero and Bill Finks, 6.26, $155. 3. Austin Iveson and Austin Carrasco, 6.39, $105. 4. Katie McFarlane and Jaylen Eldridge, 6.61, $50.
Short go: 1. Sean Schnabele and Levi Piquet, 6.50, $100.
Average: 1. Bailey Corkill and Asher Freeman, 28.20, $1,285. 2. Codee Roberts and Tom J. Nelson, 31.14, $920. 3. Luke Lancaster and Chad Steele, 31.77, $700. 4. Denton Williams and Tommy Lee, 32.06, $515. 5. Chance Kretschmer and Justin Geney, 32.57, $255.
Century Hdcp: 4 for $50
Round 1: 1. Jim Estill and Russell Funk, 6.21, $230. 2. Jim Estill and Nick Wilkinson, 6.63, $140. 3. Ed Moreda and Tom Howell, 7.44, $100.
Short go: 1. Wes Tews and Mike Johns, 6.10, $100.
Average: 1. Jim Estill and Nick Wilkinson, 28.45, $1,165. 2. Marty Okamura and Marlow Eldridge, 32.65, $830. 3. Mark D. Eldridge and Mike Johns, 32.89, $630. 4. Jeff Garijo and Mike Johns, 32.99, $465. 5. Randy Rogers and Dirk Jim, 33.34, $235.
Super 7 Hdcp Down: 5 for $75
Rotation 1, Rd 1: 1. Jerad McFarlane and Sam Riley, 6.50, $170. 2. Cleve Anseth and Mike Eiguren, 7.16, $115.
Rotation 2, Rd 1: 1. Katie Thompson and Dustin Bahem, 7.34, $170. 2. Jeff Garijo and Kim Grubbs, 7.53, $115.
Rotation 3, Rd 1: Brian Saunders and Jaylen Eldridge, 7.66, $170. 2. Candida Eldridge and Mike Eiguren, 7.95, $15.
Rotation 4, Rd 1: 1. Devon McDaniel and Chad McDaniel, 6.38, $170. 2. Marty Okamura and Bryan Grenke, 6.98, $115.
Rotation 5, Rd 1: 1. Lance Johnson and Gene Curtis, 7.46, $170. 2. Devon McDaniel and Mike Eiguren, 7.72, $115.
Short go: 1. Steve Dugger and Sam Riley, 6.55, $100.
Average: 1. Devon McDaniel and Chad McDaniel, 37.95, $2,115. 2. Sean Shnabele and Nathan Easterday, 39.45, $1,800. 3. Denton Williams and Noah Williams, 39.73, $1,490. 4. Devon McDaniel and Marlow Eldridge, 40.81, $1,175. 5. Conner Finks and Mike Johns, 41.34, $990. 6. Mason McDaniel and Jaylen Eldridge, 44.70, $860. 7. Ally McDaniel and Casey Fuller, 44.78, $655. 8. Lexi Garijo and Levi Piquet, 45.11, $520. 9. Katrina Pelroy and Marlow Eldridge, 45.69, $420. 10/11. Lucas Williams and Josh Bruce; Marisa Julian and Tommy Lee, 46.23, $155.
September 14
Mixed Hdcp: 4 for $50
Rotation 1, Rd 1: 1. Kallie Roeser Foust and Easton Foust, 7.46, $120. 2. Kellie Williams and Dirk Jim, 7.69, $80.
Rotation 2, Rd 1: 1. Marisa Julian and Russell Funk, 7.17, $120. 2. Candida Eldridge and Jaylen Eldridge, 7.59, $80.
Rotation 3, Rd 1: 1. Katie McFarlane and Tom J. Nelson, 6.58, $120. 2. Mitzi Corkill and Casey Felton, 6.68, $80.
Rotation 4, Rd 1: 1. Jena Grenke and Jaylen Eldridge, 6.85, $120. 2. Katie McFarlane and Marlow Eldridge, 7.00, $80.
Short go: 1. Bailey Corkill and Bill Finks, 5.81, $100.
Average: 1. Tayler Felton and Chad Steele, 27.71, $1,345. 2. Bailey Corkill and Mike Johns, 27.97, $1,170. 3. Bailey Corkill and Bill Finks, 31.96, $995. 4. Joseyray Funk and Russell Funk, 32.33, $820. 5. Marisa Julian and Austin Carrasco, 32.37, $645. 6. Shyan Bohach and Justin Geney, 32.49, $470. 7. Nora Hunt Lee and Tom Howell, 32.51, $235. 8. Kristi Piquet and Chad Steele, 33.03, $175.
#5.5 Roping: 4 for $50
Rotation 1, Rd 1: 1. Dominic Ceresola and Dario Ceresola, 6.65, $125. 2. Brittany White and Tim Whtie, 7.05, $80.
Rotation 2, Rd 12: 1. Doug Rutan and Bill Raine, 7.92, $125. 2. Trell McFarlane and Richard Eiguren, 8.98, $80.
Rotation 3, Rd 1: 1. Sammy Saunders and Nick Eiguren, 8.40, $125. 2. John Goforth and Lynn Larsen, 8.62, $80.
Rotation 4, Rd 1: 1. Jayce Blake and Dario Ceresola, 6.73, $125. 2. Tim Roeser and Easton Foust, 7.80, $80.
Rotation 5, Rd 1: 1. Tracie Saunders and Kim Grubbs, 6.98, $125. 2. Chad Steele and Mike Ricks, 7.30, $80.
Rotation 6, Rd 1: 1. Cade Bell and Dario Ceresola, 7.34, $125. 2. Ted Pardick and Doug Curtis, 7.47, $80.
Rotation 7, Rd 1: 1. Mike Robinson and Barak Freeman, 7.51, $125. 2. Nick Eiguren and Birch Eiguren, 7.68, $80.
Rotation 8, Rd 1: 1. Wes Tews and Jarrett Peek, 6.68, $125. 2. Lexi Garijo and David Faught, 7.23, $80.
Short go: 1. Devon McDaniel and Marty Okamura, 6.52, $50.
Average: 1. Wes Tews and Jarrett Peek, 30.09, $2,190. 2. Jace Grenke and Jeff Garijo, 30.53, $1,980. 3. Taylor Hurley and Richard Eiguren, 30.65, $1,740. 4. Steve Smith and Nico Hofheins, 31.06, $1,500. 5. Meg Eiguren and Chad McDaniel, 34.11, $1,260. 6. Devon McDaniel and Marty Okamura, 34.86, $1,020. 7. Sammy Saunders and Nick Eiguren, 35.53, $780. 8. Brock Feyder and Tony Steele, 35.74, $510. 9. Sadie Miller and Dan Duncan, 36.16, $390. 10. Sean Schnabele and Birch Eiguren, 36.26, $270. 11. Kaden Florez and Trevor Carrasco, 37.20, $210. 12. Benjiman Eells and Mike Roberts, 37.49, $150.
September 15
#4 Roping: 4 for $50
Rotation 1, Rd 1: 1. Chloe Lambert and Daunte Ceresola, 7.96, $125. 2. Tate Else and Hank Whitaker, 8.37, $85.
Rotation 2, Rd 1: 1. Katie McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 8.86, $125. 2. Sammy Saunders and Birch Eiguren, 9.59, $85.
Rotation 3, Rd 1: 1. Hailey Okamura and Marty Okamura, 7.84, $125. 2. Slade Shippy and Easton Foust, 8.19, $85.
Rotation 4, Rd 1: Ted Pardick and John Miller, 8.04, $125. 2. Robbin Eiguren and Birch Eiguren, 8.83, $85.
Rotation 5, Rd 1: 1. Evelene Ricci and Wyatt Peek, 8.94, $125. 2. Donna Nelson and Brean Ary, 9.64, $85.
Rotation 6, Rd 1: 1. Jane Capurro and Gary Capurro, 9.00, $125. 2. Wyatt Peek and Jarrett Peek, 9.21, $85.
Rotation 7, Rd 1: 1. Meg Eiguren and Easton Foust, 6.91, $125. 2. Kyndra Williams and Doug Rutan, 7.48, $85.
Rotation 8, Rd 1: 1. Jerry Griffin and Lance Gibson, 7.45, $125. 2. Meg Eiguren and Devon McDaniel, 7.60, $85.
Short go: 1. Mike Dulgar and Tony Martin, 7.60, $100.
Average: 1. Katie McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 34.61, $2,260. 2. Robbin Eiguren and Birch Eiguren, 35.38, $2,040. 3. Sammy Saunders and Birch Eiguren, 39.29, $1,795. 4. Sloan McFarlane and Kim Grubbs, 42.26, $1,545. 5. Mark Fillmore and Trevor Fillmore, 43.05, $1,300. 6. Conner Finks and Cash Grandi, 44.05, $1,050. 7. Kaden Florez and Jeff Garijo, 44.34, $805. 8. Mike Dulgar and Tony Martin, 47.46, $525. 9. Brock Wolf and Colby Scott Smith, 47.49, $400. 10. Roger Todd and Charlie Johnson, 47.88, $280. 11. Anthony Lommori and Noah Williams, 47.97, $165. 12. Mason McDaniel and Ken McDaniel, 48.32, $155.
#3 Roping: 4 for $50
Rotation 1, Rd 1: 1. Nawny Jones and Walker Jones, 9.27, $115. 2. Chase Easterday and Breann Ary, 10.03, $75.
Rotation 2, Rd 1: 1. Joseyray Funk and Taylor Hurley, 8.47, $115. 2. Sloan McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 8.97, $75.
Rotation 3, Rd 1: 1. Taylor Hurley and Caleb Logan, 7.86, $115. 2. Petra Finks and Conner Finks, 9.81, $75.
Rotation 4, Rd 1: 1. Theresa Lambert and Wyatt Peek, 8.97, $115. 2. Conner Finks and Colby Scott Smith, 9.04, $75.
Rotation 5, Rd 1: 1. Dustin Riggs and Garrett Springer, 7.69, $115. 2. Dustin Riggs and Leonard Messersmith, 7.87, $75.
Short go: 1. Madi Borkman and Brock Borkman, 7.69, $100.
Average: 1. Madi Borkman and Brock Borkman, 39.36, $1,315. 2. Taylor Hurley and Caleb Logan, 44.92, $1,180. 2. John Laxague and Joe Laxague, 44.96, $1,005. 4. Trell McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 45.39, $865. 5. Mattie Johns and Taylor Hurley, 45.62, $625. 6. Sammy Dunn and Benjiman Eells, 45.79, $555. 7. Conner Finks and Nico Hofheins, 46.18, $415. 8. Meg Eiguren and Birch Eiguren, 46.48, $345. 9. Mike Robinson and Ryan Gallagher, 47.10, $275. 10. Mike Robinson and Brock Feyder, 56.51, $210. 11. Brianna Geney and Steve Nalder, 59.18, $140.


Ryan Fornstrom and Jaylen Eldridge were the winners of the Open Roping at the Idaho-Nevada ACTRA Chapter Finals.


#8.5 winners at the Idaho-Nevada ACTRA Chapter Finals were Bailey Corkill (right) and Asher Freeman.


#5.5 roping winners were Wes Tews and Jarrett Peek (right, holding certificates).


#4 roping winners were Katie McFarlane and Trey McFarlane (center, with certificates), along with other winners in the roping.


#3 roping winners were Madi Borkman and Brock Borkman (with certificates), along with other winners in the roping.


Jay Guerrero and Gene Curtis were the winners of the #10.5 Hdcp. at the Idaho-Navada ACTRA Chapter Finals.