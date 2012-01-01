Four Great Days of Events at Woodlake Lions Roping



Woodlake roping producer Jim Waggoner (l) presents Cactus saddles to high point ropers of the weekend. Mike Redfeairn, high point #3 and above, Richie Jones, #2.5 & under; and a breast collar to reserve #2.5 & under, Kade Holman.

By Jim Waggoner

Special To Ropers Sports News



WOODLAKE, CA – The Woodlake Lions opened up their rodeo arena to let us produce the first annual Woodlake Lions Club Roping. The arena has gone through several changes and improvements in the past few years, so it is very user friendly.



The roping started off Thursday afternoon (April 25) with the Clarence Ritchie Memorial and the Open Roping. Friday saw the 10.5, the 5.5, the Mixed and an All Girl. Saturday we held the Henry Mitchell Memorial Century roping followed by the 7 and another 5.5. The weekend finished of on Sunday with a third 5.5, a 4.5, and a 3.5.

Steve Simons sorted the cattle most of the weekend to ensure an even herd. I would like to thank him and his chute crew for the fine job that they did. Robert Lea and Kyle Manes had their water trucks running all four days to keep the dust under control, which helped with the 90 degree warm but breezy weather.

I would like to thank the ladies in the office for the great job of rolling teams through in a timely fashion. Lawrence Tractor and Jack Stuhaan brought a tractor, pulling a new Arena Pro by Parma that kept the ground nice all weekend.

The sponsors made the weekend possible. They included Dominic Patino, Mike Redfearn, Visalia Sales Yard/Don Brumley, Doug Crowder Memorial/Terry Goddard for donating the saddles. Cottonwood Arena/Robert and Tammy Lea, Fairlea Ranch, Lawrence Tractor, Visalia Tire & Wheel, VIP Pet Boarding/Lizzie and Hud Rose for sponsoring the roping itself, along with Circle N Arena, Straight Up Productions, and Earl Hall Ag. Cactus Ropes sponsored the PeeWee Dummy Roping. The Barrel Race was sponsored by Circle N Stables Saddle Shop and Ropes Galore. We couldn’t have done it without their help! I’d also like to thank all of the ropers that took a chance on us and participated this year.



Results follow:

April 25

Open: 5 for $150, 41 teams

1st go: 1. Andrew Ward and Reagan Ward, 5.97, $150.

Average: 1. Kaleb Driggers and Kyle Lockett, 32.71, $1,900. 2. Spencer Mitchell and Cody Doescher, 33.10, $1,300. 3. Cory Kidd and Buddy Hawkins, 34.20, $900. 4. Lane Karney and Kyle Lockett, 35.55, $600.

Clarence Ritchie Memorial One Over 40: 4 for $40, 17 teams

1st go: 1. Trey Blackmore and Steve Sherwood, 8.65, $65.

Average: 1. Steve Sherwood and Cole Sherwood, 33.99, $225. 2. Trey Blackmore and Steve Sherwood, 35.43, $150.

April 26

#10.5 Hdcp: 4 for $60, 66 teams

1st go: 1. Lane Karney and Brent Lockett, 4.93, $150. 2. Cody Doescher and Kyle Lockett, 5.59, $100.

Average: 1. Cutter Machado and Brent Lockett, 28.73, $920. 2. Tanner Brumley and Steve Sherwood, 29.95, $650. 3. Tanner Peters and Josh Avila, 30.02, $450. 4. Lane Karney and Kyle Lockett, 31.75, $225.

#5.5 Pick: 3 for $35, 86 teams

1st go: 1. Donald Ornellas and Davis Grupe, 6.30, $90. 2. Donald Ornellas and Tyson Porter, 7.49, $60.

Average: 1. John Vincent Jr. and Richie Jones, 27.30, $590. 2. Corinne Manes and Edwin Balaam, 30.91, $425. 3. Gene Knauer and Brian Blaswich, 32.23, $320. 4. Seth Sweeney and Dominic Patino Jr, 35.93, $235. 5. Matt Ritchie and Turner Houston, 37.79, $120.

#10 Mixed Hdcp: 3 for $35, 93 teams

1st go: 1. Cheyenne Sherwood and Spencer Mitchell, 5.65, $100. 2. Sara Jay and Tristan Luther, 5.89, $60. 3. Ali Bilkey and Ron Garcia, 6.14, $40.

Average: 1. Marcey Chaves and Brinan Varian, 18.99, $640. 2. Leigh Sherwood and Steve Sherwood, 19.18, $455. 3. Corinne Manes and Ty Boesch, 20.18, $350. 4. Juliet Doty Schwartz and Richie Jones, 20.31, $255. 5. Brooke Jackson and Tristan Luther, 20.37, $130.

All Girl #7 Hdcp: 3 for $25, 38 teams

1st go: 1. Corinne Manes and Whitney Mitchell, 8.43, $50.

Average: 1. Corinne Manes and Whitney Mitchell, 24.61, $365. 2. Karen Dias and Sara Jay, 34.61, $220. 3. Malia Dishion and Alison Grantham, 35.44, $145.



All Girl winners were Whitney Mitchell and Corinne Manes. Jim Waggoner presenting.

April 27

Henry Mitchell Memorial #10 Hdcp: 4 for $40, 36 teams

1st go: 1. Ron Garcia and Steve Sherwood, 6.80, $90.

Average: 1. Josh Lynch and Ron Garcia, 24.53, $405. 2. Cindy Williamson and Marty Williamson, 37.92, $230. 3. Randal Shepherd and Paul Mullins, 38.98, $160.

#7 Hdcp P/D: 3 for $35, 187 teams

1st go: 1. Ty Boesch and Brooks Dahozy, 5.78, $200. 2. Tanner Brumley and Nathan Scott, 5.94, $120. 3. Tanner Brumley and Steve Sherwood, 6.10, $80.

Average: 1. Ali Bilkey and Dominic Patino Jr., 23.10, $1,085. 2. Corinne Manes and Brooks Dahozy, 24.62, $760. 3. Dominic Patino Jr. and Jeremy Pinheiro, 24.92, $580. 4. Jamie Giefer and Brooks Dahozy, 25.17, $435. 5. Bert Ferrasci and Joey Bjerre, 25.33, $325. 6. Kelsey Mauro and Dominic Patino Sr., 25.72, $255. 7. Nolan Scott and Tristan Luther, 25.74, $180.

#5.5: 3 for $35, 167 teams

1st go: 1. Owen Redfeairn and Kade Holman, 6.60, $185 2. Kelsey Mauro and Tyra James, 7.55, $110. 3. Mike Redfeairn and Kade Holman, 7.67, $75.

Average: 1. Mike Redfeairn and Kade Holman, 25.71, $1,095. 2. Owen Redfeairn and Kade Holman, 25.79, $760. 3. Courtney Boesch and Kyle Manes, 30.27, $565. 4. Kelsey Mauro and Tyra James, 30.73, $400. 5. Randal Shepherd and Turner Houston, 33.04, $300. 6. Jimmy B. Smith and Turner Houston, 35.13, $200.

April 28

#5.5: 3 for $35, 185 teams

1st go: 1. Owen Redfeairn and Kade Holman, 5.21, $205. 2. Mike Redfeairn and Trent Jones, 6.06, $120. 3. Scott Jones and Gavin Cardoza, 6.39, $80.

Average: 1. Shelly Pascoe and Brent Pascoe, 25.79, $1,100. 2. Dionna Smith and Bert Ferrasci, 28.45, $770. 3. James Leroy Chico and Kyler Chico, 28.49, $590. 4. Karen Dias and Richie Jones, 29.12, $440. 5. Naea Hughes and Hud Rose, 32.66, $330. 6. Scott Jones and Lyndon Acord, 32.96, $255. 7. Delton Cullins and Daryl Vinnedge, 33.13, $185.

#4.5 P/D: 3 for $35, 156 teams

1st go: 1. Tyler Jones and Trent Jones, 6.73, $170. 2. Mike Redfeairn and Tyler Mauro, 6.78, $100. 3. Owen Redfeairn and Trent Jones, 7.38, $70.

Average: 1. Gene Knauer and Brian Blaswich, 27.88, $1,010. 2. Mike Redfeairn and Tyler Mauro, 31.37, $705. 3. Dave Nuss and Richie Jones, 31.71, $520. 4. Brian Mauro and Kevin Pascoe, 33.00, $365. 5. Delton Cullins and George Porter, 33.31, $275. 6. Jane Peltzer and Turner Houston, 33.62, $185.

#3.5 P/D: 3 for $35, 86 teams

1st go: 1. Tyler Jones and Clint Willoughby, 7.44, $85. 2. Owen Redfeairn and Tyler Mauro, 8.20, $50. 3. Dionna Smith and Carol Johnson, 9.78, $35.

Average: 1. Julie Doty Schwartz and Richie Jones, 33.68, $540. 2. Blake Ricken and Steve Garcia, 40.77, $385. 3. Tyler Mauro and Tyra James, 41.56, $290. 4. Thelma Nelson and Karen Dias, 42.67, $215. 5. Karen Waggoner and Jeannie Cardoza, 46.36, $110.

Barrel Race

OPEN: 1. Jessee Horwedel, 16.623. 2. Kelsey Mauro, 16.670. 3. Abi Price, 16.723. 4. Lori Meneses, 16.891.

Jr. (12-16 yrs): 1. Reese Bryant, 17.088. 2. Riley Mittel, 18.417. (10 yrs & under): 1. Danika Verhooven, 17.997. 2. Carter Peterson, 18.283. 3. Gwen Spencer, 18.597. (Pee Wee): 1. Jaxon Velazquez.



Dummy Roping

(9-12 yrs): 1. Dallas Robinson. 2. Gregory Brown. 3 (tie). Brayden Sweeney, Ty Derryberry, Danika Verhooven. (6 to 8 yrs): 1. Carly Cardoza. 2. Avery Ortega. 3. Monty Evetts. (5 & under): 1. Jaxon Velazquez. 2 (tie): Reece Gunderman, Kace Mello, Case Anderson.

See many more photos in the June 2019 issue of Ropers Sports News.