Giefer, Niesens Win Five Figures At WSTR in Salinas



WSTR #12 winners, Jamie Giefer and Mike Christensen.

SALINAS, CA – The California Shootouts roared into Salinas on July 28-29 with a number category for everyone. The weekend was lucrative for Jamie Giefer, who raked in $14,685, and for JC and Mandy Niesen, who took home $9,070.

Earning Finale qualifications and $3,120 in the #14 were Derrek Hee and Matt Costa, while Busta Berna and Ty Boesch roped four in 29 seconds flat to earn the $6,240 first-place paycheck in the #13.

Mike Christensen double-dipped, grabbing second in the #13 with Nathan Scott and winning the #12 with Jamie Giefer. The latter pair were 36.62 on four to earn $8,350.

The day rounded out with JC and Mandy Niesen taking the win in the #11 to take home $8,060. JC was on fire, also placing fourth with Ron Hognestad to split another $2,020.

Handicapped ropings are always fun, and the #11 in Salinas had no caps, with entry fees of $75. Ryan Parker and Justin Stacy took top honors to split a $3,520 paycheck, but a couple of ladies were deep in the mix, as well.

Sunday, the day started out with the #10, in which Jamie Giefer switched ends to capitalize again, placing third with Prestin Huerta to split $5,660. Average champs were Garrett Boekenoogen and Michael Antle, on a 39.03 on four for $11,000. Six holes in the average and one in the short round were paid.

The #9 roping was the biggest roping of the day, and again Giefer scored big, winning the roping with Nathan Scott after catching four in 46.98 seconds, for $11,950. Giefer and Huerta also placed sixth to split $3,410. Geiger was clearly the high money earner of the weekend with over $14,000 won.

In the #8 Pick and Draw World Series roping, first went to Marv Barton and RJ Chambers with a time of 45.51 on four, for $11,680. Sophia Fowler had a good day, worth $4,720, as she notched fifth in the #8 heeling for Leslie Davenport and placed fourth in the #9 heading for Nick Waldron.

The weekend of ropings wrapped with the #8 Rope For The Yeti, for $75 fees, and the $1,560 first-place bonus went to Steve Lydon and Garrett Bourdet.

Results are as follows; payouts are per team:

#14 WSTR: $150, no caps

Average: 1. Derrek Hee and Matt Costa, 37.54, $3,120.

#13 WSTR: $150, no caps

Average: 1. Buster Berna and Ty Boesch, 29.0, $6,240. 2. Nathan Scott and Mike Christensen, 32.26, $3,740. 3. Karen Dias and Tom Hardin, 34.88, $2,500.

#12 WSTR: $150, no caps

Average: 1. Jamie Giefer and Mike Christensen, 36.62, $8,350. 2. Ryan Browder and Bert Ferrasci, 37.17, $6,260. 3. Callie Anthony and Walt Rodman, 40.37, $4,180. 4. Luis Huerta and Scott Childers, 40.56, $2,090.

#11 WSTR: $150

Average: 1. JC Niesen and Mandy Niesen, 43.84, $8,060. 2. Casey Fowler and Ben Dukes, 5.55, $6,050. 3. David Walters and Joe Morris, 48.58, $4,030. 4. JC Niesen and Ron Hognestad, 49.33, $2,020.

#11 Hdcp: $75, no caps

Average: 1. Ryan Parker and Justin Stacy, 26.97, $3,520. 2. Callie Anthony and Christopher James, 27.16, $2,640. 3. Brittany Dias and Luke Cardoza, 28.37, $1,760. 4. Hunter Lowry and Joe Morris, 28.45, $880.

#10 WSTR: $150

Short go FT: Carl Wilken and RD Karney, 8.42, $1,000.

Average: 1. Garrett Boekenoogen and Michael Antle, 39.03, $11,000. 2. Laine Marcotte and Luke Cardoza, 42.32, $7,660. 3. Jamie Giefer and Prestin Huerta, 42.61, $5,660. 4. Steve Freed and Scott Ross, 44.06, $4,000. 5. Justin Weber and Willie Worley, 45.75, $3,000. 6. Walt Stein and Doug Parker, 46.36, $2,000.

#9 WSTR: $150

Short go FT: Sophia Fowler and Nick Waldron, 11.85, $1,000.

Average: 1. Jamie Giefer and Nathan Scott, 46.98, $11,950. 2. Wayne Lund and Wylie Lund, 47.09, $8,110. 3. Shelby Stansbury and Rigo Estrella, 53.21, $6,400. 4. Sophia Fowler and Nick Waldron, 54.44, $4,690. 5. John R. Smith and Rick Irby, 56.39, $3,840. 6. Jamie Giefer and Prestin Huerta, 57.02, $3,410. 7. Steve Lydon and Ron Hognestad, 62.96, $2,560. 8. JR Marshall and Casey Loverin, 23.48, $1,720.

#8 WSTR Pick & Draw: $150

Short go FT: Chuck Kolb and George Porter, 10.29, $1,000.

Average: 1. Marv Barton and RJ Chambers, 45.51, $11,680. 2. Chuck Kolb and George Porter, 58.38, $7,930. 3. Alexis Ingraham and Eric Isaacson, 60.06, $6,260. 4. Toby Willis and Carlos Martinez, 63.01, $4,590. 5. Leslie Davenport and Sophia Fowler, 67.63, $3,750. 6. Matt Alger and Tyson Porter, 72.08, $3,340. 7. Marv Barton and Gary Santos, 33.43, $2,500. 8. Walt Niesen and Allen Sanders, 40.96, $1,670.

#8 Rope For The Yeti: $75

Average: 1. Steve Lydon and Garrett Bourdet, 36.27, $1,560. 2. Walt Niesen and Eric Isaacson, 42.29, $1,040.