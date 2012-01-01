  • Ollie Simpson Memorial Roping
    Ollie Simpson Memorial Roping

    Wildwood Productions put on the Ollie Simpson Memorial Roping August 11-12. High point ropers won Yeti coolers and included: Toni Morrison, Mike Potts and Mike White. Click photo for full story...

  • Yost Events Purchases Dynamite Arena
    Yost Events Purchases Dynamite Arena

    Ropers have been gathering at the iconic Dynamite Arena in Cave Creek, Arizona, since the 1970's and it continues to be one of the leading roping facilities in the region. Photo by Olie’s Images. Click photo for full story...

  • Senior Gold Card Team Roping
    Senior Gold Card Team Roping

    David Motes heading for Denny Watkins at the Salinas Gold Card team roping. Photo by Richard Field Levine. Click photo for full story.

 Subscribe Now

1 Year Mailed Subscription $25
(New or Renewal)

 
Subscribe

Featured

California Dreamin'
More Winning Ways
In the Arena
Down The Line
Equibrand Spyder APR 17
ACTRA National
California ACTRA

Giefer, Niesens Win Five Figures At WSTR in Salinas


WSTR #12 winners, Jamie Giefer and Mike Christensen.

 

SALINAS, CA – The California Shootouts roared into Salinas on July 28-29 with a number category for everyone. The weekend was lucrative for Jamie Giefer, who raked in $14,685, and for JC and Mandy Niesen, who took home $9,070.

Earning Finale qualifications and $3,120 in the #14 were Derrek Hee and Matt Costa, while Busta Berna and Ty Boesch roped four in 29 seconds flat to earn the $6,240 first-place paycheck in the #13.

Mike Christensen double-dipped, grabbing second in the #13 with Nathan Scott and winning the #12 with Jamie Giefer. The latter pair were 36.62 on four to earn $8,350.

The day rounded out with JC and Mandy Niesen taking the win in the #11 to take home $8,060. JC was on fire, also placing fourth with Ron Hognestad to split another $2,020.

Handicapped ropings are always fun, and the #11 in Salinas had no caps, with entry fees of $75. Ryan Parker and Justin Stacy took top honors to split a $3,520 paycheck, but a couple of ladies were deep in the mix, as well.

Sunday, the day started out with the #10, in which Jamie Giefer switched ends to capitalize again, placing third with Prestin Huerta to split $5,660. Average champs were Garrett Boekenoogen and Michael Antle, on a 39.03 on four for $11,000. Six holes in the average and one in the short round were paid.

The #9 roping was the biggest roping of the day, and again Giefer scored big, winning the roping with Nathan Scott after catching four in 46.98 seconds, for $11,950. Giefer and Huerta also placed sixth to split $3,410. Geiger was clearly the high money earner of the weekend with over $14,000 won.

In the #8 Pick and Draw World Series roping, first went to Marv Barton and RJ Chambers with a time of 45.51 on four, for $11,680. Sophia Fowler had a good day, worth $4,720, as she notched fifth in the #8 heeling for Leslie Davenport and placed fourth in the #9 heading for Nick Waldron.

The weekend of ropings wrapped with the #8 Rope For The Yeti, for $75 fees, and the $1,560 first-place bonus went to Steve Lydon and Garrett Bourdet.

Results are as follows; payouts are per team:

#14 WSTR: $150, no caps

Average: 1. Derrek Hee and Matt Costa, 37.54, $3,120.

#13 WSTR: $150, no caps

Average: 1. Buster Berna and Ty Boesch, 29.0, $6,240. 2. Nathan Scott and Mike Christensen, 32.26, $3,740. 3. Karen Dias and Tom Hardin, 34.88, $2,500.

#12 WSTR: $150, no caps

Average: 1. Jamie Giefer and Mike Christensen, 36.62, $8,350. 2. Ryan Browder and Bert Ferrasci, 37.17, $6,260. 3. Callie Anthony and Walt Rodman, 40.37, $4,180. 4. Luis Huerta and Scott Childers, 40.56, $2,090.

#11 WSTR: $150

Average: 1. JC Niesen and Mandy Niesen, 43.84, $8,060. 2. Casey Fowler and Ben Dukes, 5.55, $6,050. 3. David Walters and Joe Morris, 48.58, $4,030. 4. JC Niesen and Ron Hognestad, 49.33, $2,020.

#11 Hdcp: $75, no caps

Average: 1. Ryan Parker and Justin Stacy, 26.97, $3,520. 2. Callie Anthony and Christopher James, 27.16, $2,640. 3. Brittany Dias and Luke Cardoza, 28.37, $1,760. 4. Hunter Lowry and Joe Morris, 28.45, $880.

#10 WSTR: $150

Short go FT: Carl Wilken and RD Karney, 8.42, $1,000.

Average: 1. Garrett Boekenoogen and Michael Antle, 39.03, $11,000. 2. Laine Marcotte and Luke Cardoza, 42.32, $7,660. 3. Jamie Giefer and Prestin Huerta, 42.61, $5,660. 4. Steve Freed and Scott Ross, 44.06, $4,000. 5. Justin Weber and Willie Worley, 45.75, $3,000. 6. Walt Stein and Doug Parker, 46.36, $2,000.

#9 WSTR: $150

Short go FT: Sophia Fowler and Nick Waldron, 11.85, $1,000.

Average: 1. Jamie Giefer and Nathan Scott, 46.98, $11,950. 2. Wayne Lund and Wylie Lund, 47.09, $8,110. 3. Shelby Stansbury and Rigo Estrella, 53.21, $6,400. 4. Sophia Fowler and Nick Waldron, 54.44, $4,690. 5. John R. Smith and Rick Irby, 56.39, $3,840. 6. Jamie Giefer and Prestin Huerta, 57.02, $3,410. 7. Steve Lydon and Ron Hognestad, 62.96, $2,560. 8. JR Marshall and Casey Loverin, 23.48, $1,720.

#8 WSTR Pick & Draw: $150

Short go FT: Chuck Kolb and George Porter, 10.29, $1,000.

Average: 1. Marv Barton and RJ Chambers, 45.51, $11,680. 2. Chuck Kolb and George Porter, 58.38, $7,930. 3. Alexis Ingraham and Eric Isaacson, 60.06, $6,260. 4. Toby Willis and Carlos Martinez, 63.01, $4,590. 5. Leslie Davenport and Sophia Fowler, 67.63, $3,750. 6. Matt Alger and Tyson Porter, 72.08, $3,340. 7. Marv Barton and Gary Santos, 33.43, $2,500. 8. Walt Niesen and Allen Sanders, 40.96, $1,670.

#8 Rope For The Yeti: $75

Average: 1. Steve Lydon and Garrett Bourdet, 36.27, $1,560. 2. Walt Niesen and Eric Isaacson, 42.29, $1,040.