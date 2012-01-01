Grashuis is Top Roper in Taylorsville



Brayden Grashuis and Cody Stewart, #7 Hdcp. winners on July 8th.

By Steve Simons

Special To Ropers Sports News



TAYLORSVILLE, CALIF. – The Fourth of July roping in Taylorsville once again proved to be a huge success largely due to all the hard work and dedication of the Indian Valley Roping and Riding Club. They succeeded in making this one of the best ropings on the West Coast. Ropers from all over attended this year including two ladies from New Zealand and, like the rest of us, had a wonderful time. Mother Nature cooperated and provided beautiful days, with highs in the 80’s.



Once again the office staff consisting of Toni, Cory, and Lee Ann proved to be a tremendous asset. Toni is the heart of all our ropings and makes a very difficult job seem simple. Thank you, Cory, for all your patience. It is phenomenal when you can run over 800 teams a day and still finish by dark. That says a lot about the hard working professionals that we are lucky enough to deal with at this fantastic roping. I would also like to thank all the chute help Steven, Angel, Joseph and Kane for all their hard work. A special thanks to Buck Cardoza for all his help and Ron Iriart for his lane work. If it were not for all these people a roping would not be possible.

A big thank you to Ryan Fowler with Skyline for the beautiful design and craftsmanship on the amazing Fourth of July buckles. The ropers and I appreciate how much time and work goes into these cherished awards. Congratulations to saddle winner Brayden Grashuis.

JULY 5

#7 Hdcp.: $30, 126 teams.

1st. go: 1. Dan Williams, Jr. and Clayton Moore, 5.63, $180. 2. Seth Mielke and Cody D. Parker, 6.61, $105. 3. Rob Pinneo and Kody Keeling, 6.78, $70.

Average: 1. Steve Smith and Will Cowden, 21.32, $665. 2. Bryor Minton and Clayton Moore, 23.13, $465. 3. Kameron VanWinkle and Mackay Spyrow, 24.18, $340. 4. Katie Wemple and Cody D. Parker, 25.2, $240. 5. Seth Mielke and Cody D. Parker, 27.30, $180. 6. Dan Williams, Jr. 29.84, $120.

#5.5 P/D: $30, 174 teams.

1st. go: 1. McKenna Brennan and Danny Pacheco, 6.29, $205. 2. Brayden Grashuis and Clayton Moore, 6.67, $140. 3. Lilla Bell and Blaine Pinochi, 7.49, $100. 4. Brock Wolf and Dan Williams Jr., 7.70, $50.

Average: 1. Wyatt Bullivant and Cody Stewart, 28.34, $780, 2. Leslie Davenport and Waco VonTour, 30.60, $530. 3. Jerry Moffett and Kruz Conway, 30.62, $415. 4. Farris Smith and Jeff Sparrowk, 32.51, $305. 5. Brayden Grashuis and Brock Grashuis, 33.16, $250. 6. Leslie Davenport and Jeff Sparrowk, 34.16, $225. 7. AJ Hamre and Clay Ruiz, 35.09, $165. 8. Colby Smith and Les Vogt, 36.73, $110

#7.5 Hdcp down P/D: $30, 155 teams.

1st. go: 1. Clayton Moore and Will Cowden, 5.84, $210. 2. Danny Pacheco and Mackay Spyrow, 6.26, $125. 3. Justin Weber and Jeremy Simonich, 6.52, $85.

Average: 1. Lila Bell and Tanner Darst, 21.72, $720. 2. JD Machado and Tyler Friday, 22.02, $505. 3. Colby Smith and Jeff Sparrowk, 22.33, $385. 4. Brittany Moore and Dean Miller, 22.37, $290. 5. Dusty Edgmon and Jack Curry, 22.66, $215. 6. Steve Smith and Dan Williams, Sr., 24.66, $170. 7. Dusty Edgmon and Casey Glazier, 25.27, $120.

#4.5 P/D: $30, 256 teams

1st. go: 1. Wendall Carpenter and Callie Anthony, 8.03, $225. 2. Gaby Bertagnolli and Aaron Bean, 8.51, $180. 3. Jacek Frost and Cowboy Hammons, 8.51, $140. 4. Kameron Van Winkle, 8.59, $100. 5. Gabby Webb and Josh Scheiber, 8.80, $50.

Average: 1. Molly Sparrowk and Drew Tilton, 28.49, $990. 2. Jaycee Jacobson and Reno McGill, 31.76, $700. 3. Stevie May Smith and Colby Smith, 33.36, $535. 4. Wendall Carpenter and Callie Anthony, 35.17, $455. 5. Conner Finks and Kody Keeling, 35.95, $370. 6. Dean Morgan and Cash Grandi, 37.75, $330. 7. Mc­Kenna Brennan and Madison Brennan, 39.00, $245. 8. Addie Tilton and Aaron Neer, 39.04, $205. 9. Colton Michilizzi and Brock Grashuis, 39.84, $165. 10. Conner Finks and Dan Williams, Sr., 40.38, $125.



JULY 6

#6 HDCP Down: $30, 199 teams.

1st. 1. Colton Michilizzi and Josh Scheiber, 7.38, $220. 2. Molly Sparrowk and Blair Wheatley, 7.48, $165. 3. Darcie Stewart and Aaron Bean, 7.51, $110. 4. Molly Sparrowk and Jeff Sparrowk, 7.48, $55.

Average: 1. Molly Sparrowk and Logan Anseth, 21.70, $870. 2nd. Wyatt Gibbs and Cody Alvernz, 23.28, $590. 4. Colby Smith and Clayton Moore, 25.51, $465. 5. Bennett McComas and Steve Smith, 27.49, $280. 6. Dino Webb and Justin Lawton, 28.94, $185. 8. Brayden Grashuis and Cody D Parker, 29.56, $125.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 221 teams

1st. go: 1. Bryor Minton and Travis Stewart, 4.83, $240. 2. Clay Ruiz and Shawn Manning, 5.22, $190. 3. Dan Williams, Jr. and Clayton Moore, 5.54, $125. 4. Robert Jones and Preston Burgess, 5.73, $60.

Average: 1. Dan Williams, Jr., and Clayton Moore, 21.43, $940. 2. Keith Johnson and Cody Stewart, 22.53, $590. 3. Keith Jonson and Travis Stewart, 23.47, $485. 4. Tappy Anthony and Brian Humphry, 23.72, $380. 5. Abby Mitchell and David Edgmon, 24.02, $315. 6. Jerry Moffett and Casey Glazier, 25.98, $245. 7. Ryan Parker and Stoney Boy Joseph, 26.2, $210. 8. Wendy Johnson and Bill Finks, 26.21, $175. 9. Craig Harrison and Travis Stewart, 26.26, $140.

#8 Hdcp P/D: $40, 67 teams.

1st. go: 1. Craig Harrison and Cody D. Parker, 6.75, $145. 2. Clayton Moore and Bill Finks, 6.83, $95.

Average: 1. Ted Pardick and Tyler Friday, 33.763, $540. 2. Bryor Minton and Clayton Moore, 33.68, $405. 3. Jamie Anthony and Tyler Friday, 35.15, $270. 4. Wyatt Gibbs and Jeff Sparrowk, 36.15, $135.

#5.5 P/D: $30, 214 teams.

1st go: 1. Caleb Heitman and Reno McGill, 7.06, $240. 2. Conner Finks and Clayton Moore, 7.38, $180. 3. Anthony McKemy and Aaron Bean, 7.59, $120. 4. Caleb Merrell and Jerry Ruiz, 7.74, $60.

Average: 1. Stevie May Smith and Clayton Moore, 25.28, $880. 2. Barbara Kenney and Cash Grandi, 29.98, $610. 3. Colby Smith and Dan Williams, Sr., 30.37, $475. 4. Colby Smith and Paden Prior, 30.890, $370. 5. Wendall Carpenter and Tyler Friday, 32.62, $305. 6. Becki Bean and Drew Tilton, 35.30, $235. 7. Terry Brown and Kasy Baker, 35.51, $205. 8. Chance Walsh and Cody Stewart, 36.35, $170. 9. Hoyt Baker and Kasy Baker, 38.79, $135.

JULY 7

#5.5 P/D: $30, 155 teams.

1st. go: 1. Dusty Edgmon and Danny Pacheco, 6.62, $210. 2. Keith Johnson and Hayden Webb, 7.23, $125. 3. Barbara Kenney and Chad Lockard, 8.04, $85.

Average: 1. Keith Johnson and Hayden Webb, 22.88, $715. 2. Barbara Kenney and Chad Lockard, 24.27, $500. 3. Conner Finks and Jeff Sparrowk, 28.27, $380. 4. Wendall Carpenter and Callie Anthony, 29.63, $285. 5. Josh Scheiber and Dan Williams, Sr., 31.38, $215. 6. Cindy Maddalena and Dan Williams, Sr., 31.43, $165. 7. Petra Berankova and Aaron Bean, 33.82, $120.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 113 teams.

1st. go: 1. Clay Ruiz and Dusty Bravos, 5.25, $155. 2. Ryan Parker and Tanner Darst, 5.27, $90. 3. Steve Smith and Clayton Moore/Bryor Minton and Cash Grandi, 5.81, $30.

Average: 1. Keith Johnson and Clayton Moore, 16.99, $575. 2. Keith Johnson and Cody Alvernaz, 18.96, $400. 3. Bryor Minton and Mackay Spyrow, 2351, $295. 4. Jerry Moffett, 24.93, $210. 5. Todd Kell and Bill Finks, 25.45, $155. 6. Jamie Athony and Bill Finks, 25.46, $105.

#4.5 P/D: $30, 185 teams.

1st. go: 1. Ted Pardick and John Amestoy, 7.32, $205. 2. Marty Powers and Cash Grandi, 7.36, $155. 3. Darcie Stewart and John Amestoy 7.65, $105. 4. Buck Cardoza and Ron Iriart, 7.68, $50.

Average: 1. Pierce Wold and Reno McGill, 31.18, $700. 2. Cindy Maddalena and AJ Kevie, 32.37, $600. 3. Stevie May Smith and Drew Tilton, 32.40, $500. 4. Alyssa Gasper and Jerry Wooten, 33.26, $400. 5. Casey Robertson and Brad Blagg, 33.67, $300. 6. Ted Pardick and John Amestoy, 34.22, $200. 7. Cindy Maddalena and Dan Williams, Sr., 34.73, $140. 8. Justin Weber and Jerry Ruiz, 36.09, $100.

#8 hdcp P/D: $40, 21 teams.

1st. go: 1. Seth Mielke and Dusty Bravos, 6.19, $75.

Average: 1. Seth Mielke and Dusty Bravos, 33.13, $260. 2. Jeremy Simonich and Anival Guerrero, 36.63.



JULY 8

#4.5 P/D: $40, 46 teams

1st. go: 1. Pierce Wold and Colby Smith, 6.29, $190. 2. Max Loya and Jeremy Simonich, 7.61, $110. 3. Brayden Grashuis and Garrett Jepson, 7.70, $75.

Average: 1. Bridget Tague and Brandon Pettit, 31.18, $635. 2. Brayden Grashuis and Kyle Stewart, 32.51, $445. 3. Georgene Mielke and AJ Kevie, 32.76, $255. 4. Bridge Tague and Jeremy Siminoch, 32.78, $255. 5. Georgene Mielke and Brandon Pettit, 33.54, $190. 6. Max Loya and Pierce Wold, 35.99, $150. 7. Joseyray Funk and Garrett Jepson, 36.10, $105.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 86 teams.

1st. go: 1. Gene Harry, Jr. and Bill Finks, 5.79, $140. 2. Ted Pardick and Travis Stewart, 6.69, $100.

Average: 1. Brayden Grashuis and Cody Stewart, 22.20, $470. 2. JD Machado and Les Vogt, 22.35, $350. 3. Leslie Davenport and Jack Curry, 22.45, $230. 4. Brock Grashuis and Shane Bohach, 23.86, $190. 5. Max Loya and Bill Finks, 24.95, $110.

#8 Hdcp P/D: $40, 13 teams.

1st. go: 1. Caleb Heitman and TJ Griener, 6.47 $50.

Average: 1. Jerry Moffett and Travis Stewart, 30.40, $280.

#5.5 P/D: $30, 83 teams.

1st. go: 1. Todd Kell and Jeremy Simonich, 6.87, $125. 2. Barbara Kenney and John Amestoy, 7.18, $80.

Average: 1. JT Bradley and Caleb Heitman, 24.44, $410. 2. Brayden Grashuis and Cody Stewart, 26.79, $290. 3. Becki Bean and Cody Stewart, 27.00, $220. 4. Brock Wolf and Brian Wolf, 27.39, $165. 5. Barbara Kenney and John Amestoy, 28.56, $80.