8th Annual James Pickens Jr. Charity Foundation Roping



Open winners were Tom Richards and Ryan Motes, winning $6,795 each plus saddles. From left to right: Tom Richards, James Pickens Jr., and Ryan Motes. (Sal Owen Photography)

CLOVIS, CA – The 8th Annual James Pickens, Jr. Charity Roping was held at the Clovis Rodeo on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The event offered a Pro-Am, Open and a Kids Dummy Roping contest.

Now in its 103rd year, the Clovis Rodeo is one of the oldest rodeos in America and has grown into one of the top three rodeos in California and one of nine PRCA Gold Tour Rodeos.

Trophy saddles by Coats Saddlery were awarded to the average winners, Tom Richards and Ryan Motes in the Open, along with trophy buckles from Montana Silversmiths. Amateur Pro-Am winners Ryan Rocca and Paul Eaves earned cash and trophy spurs from Montana Silversmiths. Trophy buckles from Montana Silversmiths were also awarded to the reserve winners.

Newly added to this year’s roping event was the Kids’ Dummy Roping competition sponsored by RopeSmart. Children from ages five years and under, six to eight and nine to twelve competed to win a Short Go Mini Roping Dummy with LED lights and wheels. This event was sponsored by Bloomer Trailers, the largest manufacturer of horse trailers in the U.S. “We always try to align ourselves with people of character and integrity, like Mr. Pickens, we share a common interest in team roping. We are proud to partner with him to support this event in an effort to grow the sport, ” says company CEO Randy Bloomer.

Other sponsors included: Cactus Ropes, Circle Y, EquiBrand, LubriSyn|HA, Pro Equine, Professional’s Choice, Re-Borne, Resistol, Vibrant Health and Wrangler.

Proceeds from the event benefitted the James Pickens, Jr. Foundation Hands for Hope after school program, Camp Giddy-Up, a free weekend for at risk youth and for the first time, the Clovis Rodeo Foundation. “The Clovis community has embraced us so warmly for the past few years. I’m delighted to be able to give back to this community in a meaningful way.” - James Pickens, Jr.

Results are as follows: payoffs are per man.

Open Roping: 96 teams.

1st round: 1. Cody Snow and Junior Nogueira, 6.52, $1,341. 2. Tom Richards and Ryan Motes, 6.67, $894. 2nd round: 1. Brandon Bates and B.J. Campbell, 5.37, $1,341. 2. Luke Brown and Jake Long, 5.71, $894.

Average: 1. Tom Richards and Ryan Motes, 35.55, $6,795. 2. Kaleb Driggers and Walt Woodard, 36.27, $5,006. 3. Cody Snow and Junior Nogueira, 36.27, $3,218. 4. Clay Smith and Jade Corkill, 38.18, $1,788. 5. Blaine Vick and Cesar De La Cruz, 38.88, $1,071.

Short go: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira 5.93, $600.

Pro Am Roping: 16 teams.

Payoff for this roping is per team.

Fast time Am Header: Mike MacKenzie and Kyle Lockett, 5.97, $300. Fast time Am Heeler: Kevin Diaz and Kolton Schmidt, 7.66, $300.

Average: 1. 21.36, Ryan Rocca, $1,488 and Paul Eaves $992. 2. 21.57, Mike Mac–Kenzie, $1,116 and Kyle Lockett $744. 3. 24.95, Flint Sweet $744 and Shay Carroll $496. 4. 27.13, Jack Batey $372 and Ryan Motes $248.



Pro-Am winners Paul Eaves (l) and Ryan Rocca (r) with James Pickens, Jr. presenting. (Sal Owen Photography)