Family, Friends & Fun = Taylorsville



The Sparrowk family team of Molly, heading for her dad Jeff, won the #7 Handicap on July 5th in Taylorsville.

By Steve Simons

Special To Ropers Sports News



TAYLORSVILLE, CA – The Fourth of July roping in Taylorsville, Calif., once again proved to be a huge succes largely due to all the hard work and dedication of the Indian Valley Roping and Riding Club. They succeeded in making this one of the best ropings on the West Coast. Ropers from as far as Montana and Hawaii attended this year and, like the rest of us, had a wonderful time. Mother Nature cooperated and provided beautiful days, with highs in the low 80’s.

Once again the office staff, consisting of Toni, Corey, and Lee Ann, proved to be a tremendous asset. Toni is the heart of all our ropings and makes a very difficult job seem simple. Thank you, Corey, for trying to teach me how to announce but I think I will leave that job to the seasoned veterans. It is phenomenal when you can run over 800 teams a day and still finish by dark. That says a lot about the hard working professionals that we are lucky enough to deal with at this fantastic roping.

A huge thank you to Ryan Fowler with Skyline for the beautiful design and craftsmanship on the amazing Fourth of July buckles. The ropers and I appreciate how much time and work goes into these cherished awards.

Payoffs are per man:

JULY 5

#4.5 P/D: $30, 194 teams

1st go: 1. Conner Finks and Shane Bohach, 6.81, $185. 2. Brandon Thomson and JD Machado, 7.19, $135. 3. AJ Hamre and Ronnie Hardin, 7.28, $90. 4. Blaine Pinochi and Cody Box, 7.63, $45.

Aveage: 1. Blaine Pinochi and Cody Box, 26.64, $725. 2. Michelle Skender and AJ Kevie, 28.04, $490. 3. Brayden Grashius and Clay Hendrix, 30.07, $390. 4. Conner Finks and Tanner Darst, 31.47, $285. 5. Beth Bronson and Tanner Darst, 32.62, $235. 6. Cindy Maddalena and Riley York, 32.71, $205. 7. Wyatt Peek and Brayden Grashius, 33.25, $155. 8. Conner Finks and Blaine Pinochi, 34.28, $105.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 181 teams

1st go: 1. Travis Peek and Jack Curry. 6.42, $200. 2. Quentin Anseth and Caleb Hendrix, 6.67, $150. 3. Quentin Anseth and Bill Finks, 6.71, $100. 4. Brock Grashius and Cody Parker, 6.72, $50.

Average: 1. Molly Sparrowk and Jeff Sparrowk, 20.81, $795. 2. Brock Grashius and Cody Parker, 22.85, $540. 3. Quentin Anseth and Casey Awbrey, 23.19, $425. 4. Dusty Edgmon and Nick Pinochi, 24.92, $310. 5. JD Machado and Jack Curry, 27.87, $255. 6. Dennis Fitze and Rob Pyle, 28.21, $225. 7. John Callahan and Bill Finks, 29.07, $170. 8. Kyle Stewart and Pistol Bray, 29./20, $115.

#5.5 P/D: $30, 202 teams

1st go: 1. Lila Bell and Clay Hendrix, 6.81, $210. 2. Molly Sparrowk and Blake Cronin, 7.49, $160. 3. Kaycie Tidwell, Clayton Moore, 7.93, $105. 4. Brynn Lehman and Joe Morris, 8.00, $30. 5. Heidi-Becca Kucera and Blake Cronin, 8.01, $30.

Average: 1. Lila Bell and Clay Hendrix, 22.71, $840. 2. Kyle Stewart and Quentin Anseth, 2.246, $570. 3. Kaycie Tidwell and Clayton Moore, 25.761, $450. 4. Chelsey Bushness and Blaine Pinochi, 27.59, $330. 5. Sophia Fowler and Clayton Moore, 28.67, $270. 6. Wendall Carpenter and Tanner Darst, 29.08, $240. 7. Bridget Tague and Dillon Almason, 32.08, $180. 8. Matt Bonetti and Jeff Sparrowk, 32.37, $120.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 115 teams

1st go: 1. Stoney Boy Joseph and Pistol Bray, 7.31, $150. 2. Brock Grashius and Clay Hendrix, 7.58, $100. 3. Casey Darst and and Tanner Darst, 7.65, $60.

Average: 1. Rob Pinneo and Clay Hendrix, 25.30, $615. 2. Abby Curry and Jack Curry, 26.08, $440. 3. Greg Lehman and Travis Stewart, 27.51, $335. 4. Kolton King and Brock Grashius, 27.71, $245. 5. Dusty Edgmon and Pistol Bray, 29.03, $125.

JULY 6

#6 HDCP Down: $30, 225 teams

1st. go: 1. Quentin Anseth and Tanner Darst, 5.21, $250. 2. Josh Scheiber and Dan Williams, Sr., 6.76, $190. 3. John Callahan and Kyle Moore, 6.98, $125. 4. Tyler Gibbs and Blaine Pinochi, 7.03.$65.

Average: 1. Stevie Mae Scott and Jeff Sparrowk, 23.81, $925. 2. Dusty Edgmon and Caleb Hendrix, 24.34, $640. 3. Quentin Anseth and Logan Anseth, 24.52, $495. 5. John Callahan and Kyle Moore, 25.54, $390. 5. Kyle Stewart and Clay Hendrix, 26.91, $320. 6. James Clark and Brock Grashius, 26.99, $250. 7. Caleb Heitman and Pistol Bray, 28.18, $215. 8. Todd McWilliams and AJ Kevie, 28.25, $180. 9. Stevie Mae Scott and Casey Darst, 28.58, $140.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 225 teams

1st go: 1. TJ McCauley and Bill Finks, 5.29, $250. 2. Bert Ferrasci and Cody Parker, 5.65, $190. 3. Bailey Corkill and Bill Finks, 6.21, $125. 4. Stoney Boy Joseph and Matt Hussman, 6.30, $65.

Average: 1. Brandon Thomson and Bailey Small, 22.43, $925. 2. Ryan Parker and David Edgmon, 23.09, $640. 4. Tyler Gibbs and Jeremy Simonich, 23.99, $390. 5. Blaine Pinochi and Nick Pinochi, 24.52, $320. 6. Wyatt Gibbs and Wyatt Adams, 25.22, $250. 7. Hank Curry and Jeff Sparrowk, 26.05, $215. 8. Dusty Edgmon and Pistol Bray, 26.09, $180. 9. Casey Glazier and Dusty Bravos, 26.61, $140.

#8 Hdcp P/D: $40, 100 teams

1st go: 1. Brock Grashius and Daniel Green, 5.77, $210. 2. TJ McCauley and Cody Parker, 6.08, $140.

Average: 1. Quentin Anseth and Cody Stewart, 28.00, $790. 2. Ryan Parker and Dusty Bravos, 31/62, $590. 3. Ryan Parker and Cody Parker, 32.35, $395. 4. Seth Mielke and Scottt Childers, 34.76, $195.

#5.5 P/D: $30, 292 teams

1st go: 1. Jerry Corriea, Jr. and Dan Williams, Sr., 5.97, $265. 2. Brynn Lehman and Tanner Darst, 6.92, $190. 3. Wendy Johnson and Kent Johnson, 7.15, $145. 4. Keith Johnson and Cody Stewart, 7.16, $100. 5. Bryor Minton and Brock Grashius, 7.25, $60.

Average: 1. Jerry Corriea, Jr. and Dan Williams, Sr., 19.53, $995. 2. Brynn Lehman and Tanner Darst, 20.07, $735. 3. Heidi-Becca Kucera and Cody Box, 21.33, $520. 4. Molly Sparrowk and Blake Cronin, 22.87, $435. 5. Lacey Maddalena and TC Hammons, 23.71, $390. 6. Danny Pacheco and Nick Pinochi, 27.21, $345. 7. Wendall Carpenter and Clay Hendrix, 29.09, $260. 8. Brynn Lehman and Clay Hendrix, 29.22, $215. 9. Wyatt Peek and Cody Stewart, 30.17, $175. 10. Aaron Bean and Cody Box, 30.19, $130. 11. Karen Deller and Larry Williams, 31.73, $130.

JULY 7

#5.5 P/D: $30, 275 teams

1st go: 1. Keith Johnson and Pistol Bray, 6.41, $260. 2. Alex Kruger and Terry Hodder, 6.59, $185. 3. Anthony McKemy and Cody Box, 6.63, $140. 4. Joe Kaye and Ryan Fowler, 6.68, $105. 5. Chase Nevis and Aaron Bean, 6.97, $50.

Average: 1. Anthony McKemy and Cody Box, 20.66, $1,010. 2. Darcie Stewart and Kyle Moore, 23.06, $715. 3. Dustin Satterwhite and Cody Stewart, 23.38, $545. 4. Michelle Skender and Drew Tilton, 23.65, $460. 5. Blake Cronin and Jeff Sparrowk, 25.98, $380. 6. Darcie Stewart and Clay Hendrix, 26.97, $335. 7. Wendy Sparrowk and Jeff Sparrowk, 28.12, $250. 8. Sophia Fowler and Clayton Moore, 28.52, $190. 9. Conner Finks and Clayton Moore, 28.52, $190. 10. Larry King and RJ Chambers, 29.38, $125.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 215 teams

1st go: 1. TJ McCauley and Bill Finks, 5.33, #225. 2. Brock Grashius and Clay Hendrix, 6.27, $170. 3. Kyle Mahon and Anival Guerrero, 6.36, $100. 4. TJ McCauley and Dusty Bravos, 6.52, $70.

Average: 1. Brock Grashius and Clay Hendrix, 20.25, $830. 2. Mac­kenzie Chambers and Pete Brown, 21.99, $575. 3. Marisa Julian and Terry Edgmon, 23.53, $445. 4. Kyle Mahon and Nick Pinochi, 23.84, $350. 5. Marisa Julian and David Faught, 25.09, $290. 6. Aaron Bressoud and Jack Curry, 26.04, $225. 7. Drew Tilton and Tanner Darst, 26.34, $190. 8. Jamoie Anthony and Cody Parker, 27.22, $160. 9. Caleb Merrell and Bert Ferrasci, 27.60, $130.

#4.5 P/D: $30, 215 teams

1st go: 1. Marty Powers and Cash Grandi, 5.66, $290. 2. Heidi-Becca Kucera and Cody Box, 6.47, $210. 3. Brandon Thomson and Aaron Bressoud, 6.79, $160. 4. Justin Burgess and Jerey Simonich, 7.23, $115. 5. Caleb Heitman and Paiden Billis, 7.40, $60.

Average: 1. Troy Peek and Brock Grashius, 26.17, $1,035. 2. Marty Powers and Cash Grandi, 28.58, $565. 4. Brayden Grashius and Clay Hendrix, 30.91, $425. 5. Eli Green and Vernon Green, 31.21, $375. 6. Kyndall Green and Brock Grashius, 41.84, $330. 7. Abby Curry and Kenny Rhodes, 31.93, $280. 8. Conner Finks and Cody Box, 32.40, $235. 9. Kydall Green and Eli Green, 33.09, $190. 10. Bridget Tague and Joe Nevis, 33.14, $190. 11. Ashley Taylor and Casey Meroshnekoff, 33.75, $140. 12. Renee Funk and Jacob DeBusk, 34.57, $140.

JULY 8

#4.5 P/D: $30, 190 teams

1st go: 1. Joe Kaye and Dan Williams, Sr., 7.31, $205. 2. Georgene Mielke and JD Machado, 8.05, $155. 3. Karen Deller and Dan Williams, Sr., 8.10, $102. 4. Becki Bean and Terry Hodder, 31.76, $610.

Average: 1. Steve Lydon and Aaron Neer, 30.05, $870. 2. Kellie Mackin and Terry Hodder, 31.76, $610. 3. Kristina Bissmeyer and Clay Hendrix, 32.29, $465. 4. Steve Springer and Ray Shannon, 32.51, $350. 5. Georgene Mielke and JD Machado, 34.23, $260. 6. Joseyray Funk and Clay Hendrix, 34.88, $205. 7. Nico Hoffman and Jeremy Simonich, 37.61, $145.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $30, 93 teams

1st go: 1. Justin Weber and Jeremy Simonich, 6.01, $145. 2. Caden Lehman and Caleb Hendrix, 6.60, $95.

Average: 1. Steve Smith and Clay Hendrix, 22.31, $545. 2. Caden Lehman and Mackay Spyrow, 26.22, $410. 3. Stoney Boy Joseph and Pistol Bray, 26.65, $275. 4. Kenny Rhodes and Caleb Hendrix, 28.14, $135.

#8 Hdcp P/D: $40, 46 teams

1st go: 1. TJ McCauley and Caleb Hendrix, 6.70, $90. 2. Caden Lehman and Cody Stewart, 6.74, $60.

Average: 1. Seth Mielke and Dusty Bravos, 36.54, $420. 2. Caden Lehman and Caleb Hendrix, 4041, $250. 3. Mackay Spyrow and Caleb Hendrix, 42.39, $165.

#5.5 P/D: $30, 76 teams

1st go: 1. Terry Hodder and Steve Felton, 6.10, $115. 2. Heidi-Becca Kucera and Dillon Almason, 7.35, $75.

Average: 1. Wendall Carpenter and Clay Hendrix, 27.76. 2. Heidi-Becca Kucera and Dillon Almason, 28.03, $330. 3. Britany Moore and Rob Pinneo, 28.10, $220. 4. Logan Darst and Casey Darst, 28.87, $110.