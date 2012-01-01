Frenchy is Fabulous at WCBRA Finals



Linda Vick and KN French Dot Fame, AKA Frenchy, had a stellar weekend at the WCBRA Finals in King City, Calf. They won or placed in every round and won the average. – Deb Mann Photo

By Hope Raley

Special To Ropers Sports News

Linda Vick’s home in Hesperia, California is covered with barrel racing memorabilia from her three-year trip to the NFR, along with countless other awards that she has won throughout her career of barrel racing, and after her stellar showing at the West Coast Barrel Racing Association Finals this past weekend, Vick will be adding more memorabilia to her home.

Vick and her 7-year-old gelding, KN French Dot Fame, dominated all three days of action at the King City Fairgrounds in King City, Calif. “Frenchy,” as the glamourous palomino gelding is known around the barn, is by Frenchmans Fabulous, and out of a Hum Dot Com who is by Dash Ta Fame. Straight out of the Kenny Nichols program, “Frenchy” was bound for success as soon as he hit the ground.

“We bought him as a broke 3-year-old out of Colorado sight unseen, and I started him on the barrels,” explained Vick. “He had a very successful futurity year as a 4-year-old, placing at Fort Smith, and pretty much every futurity that he went to. However, his 5-and-6-year-old years were not as successful. He really started to grow and get taller, and I think it took him awhile to figure out how to use this new set of legs he had grown overnight!”

Now 7, “Frenchy” is stepping back up to the plate, when Vick needed him most.

“My good rodeo horse, “Willy” had colic surgery, and then got hurt, so I had to step “Frenchy” up to the plate. Ever since then, he has been running hard and doing exceptionally well.”

Going into the WCBRA Finals, Vick was hoping for smooth and clean runs. When she arrived in King City and got settled, she went to check-in and pick up her required back number for the finals. As tears welled in her eyes, Vick noticed that lucky number 16 was hers for the weekend.

“I got goosebumps when I had seen that my number was 16. When I went to the NFR in 2005 on “Hollywood,” my back number was 16. I was leading the world going into the NFR, but two down barrels cost us the world title and we finished the season reserve world champion,” Vick commented. “After seeing my number, I went back to the stalls and I told “Frenchy” that he had to win this for “Hollywood.” He must’ve been listening.”

In the first round of the WCBRA Finals, Vick and “Frenchy” posted a very respectable time of 17.3 to finish out the round in 4th. With their first run under their belt, Vick and “Frenchy” made their next two runs with the pedal down. Running two 17.2’s, Vick won 2nd in the second round and 2nd in the third and final round, which secured them the 1D average.

“He worked absolutely phenomenal all weekend. His runs were flawless and he really stepped up to the plate. I am very thankful and feel very fortunate.”

Vick pocketed over $9,000 for the weekend, most of it won on “Frenchy,” but she also won checks on her two futurity horses, Streakin Four Whiskey and Extremely French. In addition to some very deep pockets, Vick also won a Yeti Cooler, a pair of trophy splint and bell boots, a custom trophy saddle and much, much more!

“I want to make sure and thank the WCBRA crew for doing a fantastic job this past weekend. We had great prizes and great money to run at every round, and the ground was awesome and stayed very consistent. I also would like to thank my husband (Joe) for his continued support and help,” concluded Vick.

Results through 5th place follow. Complete results can be found at www.wcbra.com.

Sept. 2

Open - 1st go

1D: 1. Shelley Holman, Red Hot N Burnin, 17.171, $3,495. 2. Katrina Dugo, KD Sambrita, 17.193, $3,059. 3. Darleen Alves, Nic N Shine, 17.238, $2,477. 4. Linda Vick, KN French Dot Fame, 17.366, $1,764. 5. Alyssa Conklin, Jets Skippin Stick, 17.378, $1,399.

2D: 1. Cheyenne Hattesen, Lets Play Rodeo, 17.677, $3,092. 2. Cheri Graves, Too Smart To Shine, 17.679, $2,706. 3. Angie Hardin, Smartys Real Rock, 17.681, $2,191. 4. Jackie Fitzgerald, Skoal Bandit Frost, 17.700, $1,560. 5. Bryan Scheer, Liddle Judge, 17.701, $1,237.

3D: 1. Pfeiffer Alves, Smokin Step Gun, 18.171, $2,688. 2. Katie Munch, Sunflower Crop, 18.172, $2,353. 3. Kristin Stephens, Call Me Captain Jax, 18.181, $1,906. 4. Amy Robinson, Povertys Willy, 18.183, $1,357. 5. Denise Madsen, Charge It To Serrina, 18.184, $920.

4D: 1. Trew Mitchell, R First French Kiss, 18.671, $2,285. 2. Karly Camozzi, KM Dazzle A Frenchman, 18.672, $2,000. 3. Melissa Perez, Maybe Ima Be Bigtime, 18.673, $1,620. 4. Michelle Battista, Dash Of Dragon, 18.674, $1,153. 5. Heather Higgs, TBR Paris Forever, 18.675, $915.

5D: 1. Melayna Campbell, Cee Js Tank, 19.172, $1,882. 2. Lauren Pai, Color Me Paisley, 19.176, $1,647. 3. Marissa Rosenberg, Foxy Music, 19.180, $1,334. 4. Chloe Gray, Daddys Sweet Cash, 19.183, $950. 5. Brooke Barker, Isle Of Terayo, 19.184, $753.

Open - 2nd go

1D: 1. Melanie Southard-Thompson, Bee Doc Frost, 17.140, $3,470. 2. Linda Vick, KN French Dot Fame, 17.255, $3,037. 3. Casey Mathis, Button Down Cash, 17.269, $2,459. 4. Hunter Morgan, CD Brown, 17.300, $1,751. 5. Kelly Strohmenger, KA Peppered In Fame, 17.320, $1,389.

2D: 1. Lauren McDevitt, Romeo, 17.647, $3,069. 2. Bryan Scheer, Liddle Judge, 17.649, $2,687. 3. Harley Allen, Steal Of A Deal, 17.657, $2,176. 4. Mandy Staley, Hopes All I Got, 17.658, $1,549. 5. Jene Mathis, SH Stylish And Sly, 17.669, $1,228.

3D: 1. June Rust, Fuel B Quick, 18.144, $2,669. 2. Lindsey Russo, Justa Little Famous, 18.152, $2,336. 3/4. Amanda Glenn, Faith; Delaina Taketa, Electric Emotion, 18.158, $1,619. 5. Taylor Arakelian, Famous French Sixmoon, 18.171, $1,068.

4D: 1. Corene Baldwin, Tiny Red Pepper, 18.646, $2,269. 2. Brookelyn Nigro, This Guns Loaded, 18.647, $1,986. 3. Georgia Sibley, Peppernics Spots, 18.648, $1,608. 4. Dora Denning, Gypsys Roan N Cooke, 18.649, $1,145. 5. Cheyenne Adney, French My Black Dash, 18.653, $908.

5D: 1. Kristen Rogers, Lenas Lil Brag About, 19.142, $1,868. 2. Amy Robinson, Hay Sol Sister, 19.145, $1,635. 3. Kylie Martain, Sippin Liquid Courage, 19.147, $1,324. 4/5. Michelle Thompson, Three Dusty Dreams; Breanna Ellis, Finest Sara Ever, 19.162, $845.

Open - Short go

1D: 1. Leah Baize, Nicks Star Player, 17.231, $3,453. 2. Linda Vick, KN French Dot Fame, 17.246, $3,022. 3. Darleen Alves, Shes A Brisco, 17.268, $2,447. 4/5. Darleen Alves, Nic N Shine; Katrina Dugo, KD Sambrita, 17.285, $1,562.

2D: 1. Leigh Little, Ote; Cathey Vallerga, Smoken Peponita Doc, 17.736, $2,864. 3. Kristen Holt, French My Kiss, 17.759, $2,165. 4. Janette Sundstedt, Premium Desert Smoke, 17.763, $1,541. 5. Jaycie Branch, Amar Dinero, 17.765, $1,222.

3D: 1. Mel Gibson, TRS Easy Dash, 18.238, $2,656. 2. Mendy Beardsley, DTF Royale, 18.239, $2,325. 3. Lindsey Russo, Justa Little Famous, 18.241, $1,883. 4. Olivia Largent, Royal Demands, 18.244, $1,340. 5. Rayanne Currin, Frenchmans Cheetah, 18.251, $1,063.

4D: 1. Heather Higgs, TBR Paris Forever, 18.734, $2,258. 2. Christine Caper, Hickory Bar, 18.738, $1,976. 3. JoDawn Silveira, Ginger, 18.756, $1,600. 4/5. Pepe Lozada, Sticky Stoney; Jan Reis, Destiney, 18.767, $1,021.

5D: 1/2. Allyson Shiffrar, Saintly Pepper; Faith Hall, Shandon Lake, 19.252, $1,743. 3. Kristi Raco, Copper, 19.258, $1,318. 4. Casey Yates, Hondo, 19.266, $938. 5. Savannah Densmore, Decker, 19.273, $744.

Open Average

1D: 1. Linda Vick, KN French Dot Fame, 51.867, $1,716. 2. Darleen Alves, Nic N Shine 51.93, $1,502. 3. Leah Baize, Nicks Star Player, 52.041, $1,216. 4. Katrina Dugo, KD Sambrita, 52.1, $855. 5. Casey Mathis, Button Down Cash, 52.236, $687.

2D: 1. Aimee Barragan, GL Jets Frosted Peach, 53.372, $1,518. 2. Madison Munson, Foolish Chicado, 53.409 $1,329. 3. Karlee Wesney, Somegirls Got It All, 53.429, $1,076. 4. Cathey Vallerga, Smoken Peponita Doc, 53.433, $766. 5. Sami Jo Morisoli Nics Chexy Cowgirl, 53.449, $608.

3D: 1. Kylie Martain, Chips Triple Drift, 54.867, $1,320. 2. Kasi Finley, HR Mucho Diamonds, 54.877, $1,155. 3. Kelsey Mauro, Firewater Fantasy, 54.898, $936. 4. MaKayla Brown, I’Ma Lil Joker, 54.912, $666. 6. Kennadi Muniozguren, Little San Peppy Boy, 54.918, $528.

4D: 1. DeLisa Fracchia, Freckles Smokin Bug, 56.367, $1,122. 2. Sherry Morris, Riley, 56.389, $982. 3. Ellis Bonilla, Smart Little Wichitaw, 56.411, $795. 4. Karlie Boles, Nita Gin N Juice, 56.416, $566. 5. Alli Harmon, Smooths Peppermint Patty, 56.417, $449.

5D: 1. Jackie Healy, Putty Cat, 57.916, $924. 2. Missy Buchanan, Ima Regal On Credit, 57.923, $809. 3. Allyson Shiffrar, Saintly Pepper, 57.925, $655. 4. Megan Hill, Otoe Toot, 57.955, $466. 5. Jaime Donato, Lena, 57.961, $370.

Juniors - 1st go

1D: 1. Logann Busick, Nifty, 18.831, $153. 2. Teagan Ross, CJ Dual Track, 18.923, $102. 2D: 1. Emilia Sibley, Peppernics Spots, 19.377, $138. 2. Claire Duenow, Pony, 19.599, $92. 3D: 1. Jenna Blake, Rodeo, 20.187, $117. 2. Olivia Verbeek, Peanut, 20.454, $78. 4D: 1. Rayna Currin, Mexi Fry, 20.995, $102. 2. Claire Johnson, Lola, 21.406, $68.

Juniors - 2nd go

1D: 1. Teagan Ross, CJ Dual Track, 18.443, $153. 2. Hayden Souza, Docs Wright Away, 18.942, $102. 2D: 1. Logann Busick, Nifty, 19.023, $138. 2. Valerie Rojas, Princess P, 19.026, $92. 3D: 1. Claire Johnsen, Lola, 19.602, $117. 2. Olivia Verbeek, Peanut, 19.813, $78. 4D: 1. Rayna Currin, Mexi Fry, 20.888, $102. 2. Molly Stornetta, Pedro, 21.302, $68.

Juniors - average

1D: 1. Teagan Ross, CJ Dual Track, 37.366. 2. Logann Busick, Nifty, 37.854. 2D: 1. Claire Duenow, Pony, 38.872. 3D: .1. Olivia Verbeek, Peanut, 40.267. 2. Jenna Blake, Rodeo, 40.508. 4D: 1. Rayna Currin, Mexi Fry 41.883. 2. Molly Stornetta, Pedro, 43.160.

Seniors - 1st go

1D: 1. Shelley Holman, Red Hot N Burnin, 17.171, $185. 2. Linda Vick, KN French Dot Fame, 17.366, $154. 3. Pamela Scheer, Lucky Fame, 17.516, $124. 4. Patti Davis, Shine On A Dime, 17.606, $93. 5. Susie Gunter, Circle Again, 17.664, $62.

2D: 1. Jackie Fitzgerald, Skoal Bandit Frost, 17.700, $167. 2. Bryan Scheer, Liddle Judge, 17.701, $139. 3. Sherrie Jones, JR Finally Famous, 17.783, $111. 4. Erin Ricotti, HG Mammas Boy, 17.831, $83. 5. Betty Grohl, Dash Ta Tiger Fame, 17.854, $56.

3D: 1. Denise Madsen, Charge It To Serrina, 18.184, $142. 2. Kathy Bankston, Moonlight In Rio, 18.187, $118. 3. Noel Cosca, Red Hot Howie, 18.191, $95. 4. Cathey Vallerga, Smoken Peponita Doc, 18.221, $71. 5. Curtis Fitzgerald, Rockheart Red, 18.249, $47.

4D: 1. Lauren Pai, Color Me Paisley, 19.176, $124. 2. Brenda Taber, Cools Triple Raindrop, 19.197, $103. 3. Allyson Shiffrar, Saintly Pepper, 19.221, $82. 4. Debbie Salazar, Mouse, 19.292, $62. 5. Marguerite Happy, Master Happy Cash, 19.408, $41.

Seniors - Short Go

1D: 1. Linda Vick, KN French Dot Fame, 17.246, $180. 2. Shelley Holman, Red Hot N Burning, 17.336, $150. 3. Erin Ricotti, HG Buckshot Bill, 17.499, $120. 4. Tana Castro, MH All D Cows, 17.597, $90. 5. Marguerite Happy, Ima Top Pardner, 17.676, $60.

2D: 1. Betty Grohl, Dash Ta Tiger Fame, 17.798, $162. 2. Tana Castro, Renegade Flo, 17.847, $135. 3. Jackie Fitzgerald, Skoal Bandit Frost, 17.860, $108. 4. Denise Madsen, Charge It To Serrina, 17.862, $81. 5. Virginia McClintock, Nip It Now, 17.882, $54.

3D: 1. Tammy Hoskins, Peppy Dox Poco Lena, 18.305, $138. 2. Noel Cosca, Cruisin For Cash, 18.349, $115. 3. Bryan Scheer, Liddle Judge, 18.410, $92. 4. Tina Barnett, Flits Flitterbug, 18.445, $69. 5. Cheryl Gomes, CR Little Red Rodeo, 18.447, $46.

4D: 1. Allyson Shiffrar, Saintly Pepper, 19.252, $120. 2. Suzanne Harmon, Sunlight Maker, 19.285, $100. 3. Carol Miller-Gonyer, Jess A Diamond, 19.358, $80. 4. Marguerite Happy, Stylish Red Boy, 19.381, $60. 5. Mylissa Isaacs, Bueno Derringer, 19.394, $40.

Youth - 1st go

1D: 1. Kaiden Ayres, My Quick Pistol, 17.436, $228. 2. Casey Mathis, Button Down Cash, 17.494, $171. 3. Mia Prichard, Lena’s Lil Prize, 17.723, $114. 4. Hunter Morgan, CD Brown, 17.781, $57.

2D: 1. Kate Dennish, FQH Sun Dry, 17.977, $198. 2. Ellie Hilvers, A Regal Dreamer, 17.984, $148. 3. Samantha Hornberger, Favorite Fling, 18.061, $99. 4. Jesslyn Blank, Fritz Ziggy Goodbar, 18.111, $49.

3D: 1. Alexis Molina, Playswell With Others, 18.438, $175. 2. Mattea Beld, Sexy, 18.441, $131. 3. Regan Davis, Coats Streakin Cash, 18.454, $87. 4. Samantha Hornberger, Washake Just Tru, 18.513, $44.

4D: 1. Kayli Sciacca, Day Dream Of Fame, 19.516, $160. 2. Emma Sivley, Hope, 19.548, $120. 3. Sarah Bayer, Cinnamon Missouris Bar, 19.593, $80. 4. Alexandra Arnold, Daxx On The Rox, 19.625, $40.

Youth - 2nd go

1D: 1. Casey Mathis, Button Down Cash, 17.269, $228. 2. Hunter Morgan, CD Brown, 17.300, $171. 3. Cade Browning, Darkelly Lass, 17.560, $114. 4. Lauren McDevitt, Romeo, 17.647, $57.

2D: 1. Mia Prichard, Lena’s Lil Prize, 17.829, $198. 2. Carissa Cuella, Lola, 17.864, $148. 3. Haliegh Grant, Twisted Professor, 17.896, $99. 4. Mackenzie Maas, Dashing To The Bar, 17.940, $49.

3D: 1. Trew Mitchell, R First French Kiss, 18.341, $175. 2. Miranda Castro, Sir Killions Legacy, 18.388, $131. 3. Sandra Sirizzotti, Lil Royal Queen, 18.415, $87. 4. Haley Connors, Shortys Lil Hustler, 18.416, $44.

4D: 1. Taylor Murray, Uno Louise, 19.320, $160. 2. Alexandra Arnold, Daxx On The Rox, 19.386, $120. 3. Santana Thomas, Triton, 19.444, $80. 4. Mollie McTeggart, Cajuns Indigo, 19.576, $40.

Youth - short go

1D: 1. Casey Mathis, Button Down Cash, 17.473, $223. 2. Madison Munson, Foolish Chicado, 17.530, $167. 3. Cade Browning, Darkelly Lass, 17.557, $112. 4. Kaiden Ayres, My Quick Pistol, 17.585, $56.

2D: 1. Jordan Gutsch, Pepto Rovin, 17.989, $193. 2. Megan Kitcko, Smashing Red Dragon, 17.998, $145. 3. Kassidy Bianchi, Cream Of The Hay, 18.005, $97. 4. Haley Connors, Shortys Lil Hustler, 18.046, $48.

3D: 1. April Flook, Falcons Montana Jet, 18.492, $171. 2. Pfeifer Alves, Smokin Step Gun, 18.552, $128. 3. Makiley Loveless, SlingShot, 18.554, $86. 4. Mirana Castro, Cats First Class Chrome, 18.602, $43.

4D: 1. Santana Thomas, Triton, 19.495, $156. 2. Emma Sivley, Hope, 19.699, $117. 3. Makiley Loveless, Shorty, 19.813, $78. 4. Mollie McTeggart, Cajuns Indigo, 20.053, $39.

Youth - Average

1D: 1. Casey Mathis, Button Down Cash, 52.236. 2. Kaiden Ayres, My Quick Pistol, 52.718. 3. Hunter Morgan, CD Brown, 53.030.

2D: 1. Jesslyn Blank, JM Dun It Twice, 53.887. 2. Ellie Hilvers, A Regal Dreamer, 53.916. 3. Addison Escobar, Blue, 53.992.

3D: 1. Pfeiffer Alves, Smokin Step Gun, 55.274. 2. April Flook, Falcons Montana Jet, 55.277. 3. Haley Connors, Shortys Lil Hustler, 55.288.

4D: 1. Sarah Bayer, Cinnamon Missouris Bar, 58.407. 2. Santana Thomas, Triton, 58.762. 3. Kamrynn Bonsell, CashThat­HotSanchex, 58.820.

18-49 SIDEPOT - 1ST GO

1D: 1. Darleen Alves, Nic N Shine, 17.238, $261. 2. Kelsey Hayden, Skippa Ice Breaker, 17.440, $216. 3. Briana Benavidez, Chicks Keen Poco Poo, 17.450, $171. 4. Katie Pascoe, Famous Scarlett, 17.487, $126.

2D: 1. Shelby Sullivan, Colonel Whisper Whiz, 17.743, $226. 2. Toni Miller, Bugs N Fame, 17.748, $187. 3. Kristen Holt, French My Kiss, 17.817, $148. 4. Jessica McBain, Rumble Gun, 17.830, $109.

3D: 1. Denise Munson, Ima Dyna, 18.256, $200. 2. Kelsey Mauro, French Fire Belle, 18.263, $166. 3. Michelle Sullivan, Dash Of Native, 18.264, $131. 4. Denise Munson, 18.284, $97.

4D: 1. Laurie Dye, TF Montana Star, 19.246, $183. 2/3. Spring Krogue, Doubles Las Smokeum; Lindsey Walker, Spurs, 19.266, $135. 4. Alli Harmon, Smooths Peppermint Patty, 19.269, $88.

18-49 SIDEPOT - 2nd GO

1D: 1. Melanie Southard-Thompson, Bee Doc Frost, 17.140, $254. 2. Dora Denning, Smash Bada Bing, 17.405, $210. 3. Darleen Alves, Nic N Shine, 17.407, $166. 4. Aimee Barragan, GL Jets Frosted Peach, 17.531, $123.

2D: 1. Kristi Smith, ELS Dynaflow Hooter, 17.698, $220. 2. Traci Branch-Robinson, Expensive Words, 17.764, $182. 3. Shannon Jones, Frenchmans Royal Guy, 17.803, $144. 4. Shelby Sullivan, Colonel Whisper Whiz, 17.813, $106.

3D: 1. Mel Gibson, TRS Eash Dash, 18.189, $195. 2. Raiya Samil, TBR Bar Kona, 18.191, $161. 3. Holly Harris, Shien By The Sea, 18.193, $128. 4. Toni Borba, Rope, 18.196, $94.

4D: 1. Michelle Thompson, Three Dusty Dreams, 19.162, $178. 2. Kisha Justice, Rock And Rills, 19.192, $147. 3. Jaime Donato, Lena, 19.269, $117. 4. Michelle Battista, Brand O Lena Chex, 19.356, $86.

18-49 Sidepot - short go

1D: 1. Darleen Alves, Shes A brisco, 17.268, $254. 2. Darleen Alves, Nic N Shine, 17.285, $210. 3. Shannon Jones, Frenchmans Royal Guy, 17.314, $166. 4. Katie Pascoe, Famous Scarlett, 17.438, $123.

2D: 1. Kristi Smith, ELS Dynaflow Hooter, 17.773, $220. 2. Shelby Sullivan, Colonel Whisper Whiz, 17.802, $182. 3. Briana Benavidez, Chicks Keen Poco Poo, 17.856, $144. 4. Audra MacFarlane, I’ll Be Famous, 17.859, $106.

3D: 1. Christine Flook, Peves Sothern Siete, 18.310, $195. 2. Michelle Sullivan, Dash Of Native, 18.326, $161. 3. Kelsey Mauro, French Fire Belle, 18.330, $128. 4. Monica Pelosi, Shooter, 18.332, $94.

4D: 1. Roquel Luna, Jenos Last Ryder, 19.372, $178. 2. Shelly Pelowski, Chance, 19.412, $147. 3. Kisha Justice, Rock And Rills, 19.507, $117. 4. Jessica Walpole, Jack Be Famous, 19.545, $86.

Futurity - 1st go

1D: 1. Linda Vick, Streakn Four Whiskey, 17.752, $178. 2. Shannon Shade, Victory Way, 17.905, $133. 3. Jamie Pearson, California Drift, 17.935, $89. 4. Kailee Hamre, JS Bet Red, 17.945, $44.

2D: 1. Savannah Robertson-Fichtner, Turtle, 19.015, $118. 2. Marguerite Happy, Stylish Red Boy, 19.113, $89. 3. April Hudson, French Mi Way, 19.254, $59. 4. Marguerite Happy, Master Happy Cash, 19.408, $30.

Futurity - 2nd go

1D: 1. Vicky Cook, Man Of Fame, 17.623, $178. 2. Lyndee Stairs, Stairs Ta Heaven, 17.857, $133. 3. Shannon Shade, Victory Way, 18.005, $89. 4. Amy Freeman, Streak Of Profit, 18.023, $44.

2D: 1. April Hudson, French Mi Way, 18.775, $118. 2/3. Pepe Lozada, Quejana Has Move; Jody Reese, Six French Moons, 18.865, $74. 4. Marguerite Happy, Stylish Red Boy, 19.013, $30.

Futurity - Short Go

1D: 1. Taylor Rogers, DH Zipper Girl, 17.581, $178. 2. Lauren Crivier, Ima Six Zee Fame, 17.586, $133. 3. Kailee Hamre, JS Bet Red, 17.807, $89. 4. Linda Vick, Streakn Four Whiskey, 17.836, $44.

2D: 1. Marguerite Happy, Master Happy Cash, 18.625, $118. 2. Shelby Sullivan, Cashin N Chex, 18.891, $89. 3. Pepe Lozada, Quejana Has Move, 18.892, $59. 4. April Hudson, French Mi Way, 19.012, $30.