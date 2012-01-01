Photographer Brenda Allen: An Icon One Memory At A Time



Brenda Allen shooting the Cheyenne Frontier Days PRCA Rodeo in 1981.

By Melinda Clements

Special To Ropers Sports News

Chances are, if you look around your house at all the roping and rodeo photographs on the wall there will be at least a few with the signature “Allen’s Rodeo Photos.” Chances are the lady has documented your roping or rodeo career for more days than you care to count. Chances are the memories you cling to and the roping pictures you treasure came from a lady who has documented the rodeo and roping world since the late seventies.

What began as a hobby for husband Carl, turned into a lucrative and aspiring business for Brenda Allen. The pair have spent their lifetimes documenting and capturing memories for others and with a keen eye for what makes a photo unique and special, Allen’s Rodeo Photos decorate the living room and office walls of just about anyone and everyone who loves to rope or ride.

As the official photographer of the USTRC, Allen has been a permanent figure at most all of the larger USTRC ropings across the United States. She has managed to capture and photograph ropers at their best and perhaps worse to claim a memory that will be forever etched on film.

While Allen’s career began as a personal project at a practice session where Carl was learning to rope, Brenda discovered she had quite a knack for capturing the ultimate action on film and it was not long afterwards that she began to utilize her talent and put it to work for her. She loved watching Carl rope and it was even more fun to document it on film. She began to take a few rodeo and sporting pictures and through her diligence and hard work put things into place for the career to follow.

With no formal background or training, Allen learned all she could through practice and trial and error. What followed were years spent shooting rodeo action at the PRCA rodeos, and it wasn’t long before she received the honor of photographing the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. She was and is the only woman ever allowed to photograph the NFR rodeo action from inside the arena.

From the north at Calgary she covered endless miles across the United States. Allen’s photos are on display not only in tens of thousands of homes and offices but also are on display at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs. She has captured a history of the rodeo world in ways very few can claim. Her name and talent are synonymous with rodeo and roping action.

“I have loved and enjoyed every minute of it,” Brenda said. “There hasn’t been any one specific something I’ve really struggled with. It is just something I’ve always loved to do. I always had help setting up and getting from place to place. I guess maybe the biggest thing was the fact that many believed it was bad luck for a woman to be in the arena. I was in Santa Maria, California and started across the arena and an old cowboy told me I couldn’t cross because it was bad luck. There were a lot of women involved but they were behind the scenes not in the arena. I guess that is one obstacle that I’ve overcome. I loved my career and I’ve had fun.”

Brenda explained that it was a great honor to be selected and chosen by the NFR to take those pictures. In 1983 she was honored to have been chosen to go to Landover, Maryland to photograph the rodeo action for Ronald Reagan’s Invitational Rodeo. The Presidential Rodeo put on a show for foreign dignitaries and she captured a shot of Charlie Sampson riding a bull that later appeared in People Magazine.

“I guess I broke the ground when I was chosen for five years in a row to photograph the NFR. I’m the only woman to be allowed to do that. It’s been fun and it was quite an honor. ” As far as I know the record still stands, by the way.

Allen is also proud of the fact she was in Calgary when rodeo was an exhibition event at the 1988 Olympics. Her images of that event are on display at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “I’m very proud of that,” Allen commented.

Logging millions of miles is, perhaps, part of the reason why Brenda and Carl are contemplating retirement. Plus technology and the digital age might have a part in the decision as well. Despite wanting to spend a little more time at home they have a lot of work to their credit and have spent endless hours and tedious days getting from event to event to see that memories are documented and captured.

“We are working on our place,” Brenda commented about an upcoming retirement. Carl is working on his shop and they recently have done work in their home. “We keep really busy all the time.” What she doesn’t tell you is that she volunteers at the Salvation Army in their soup kitchen once a week. The lady is on the move and is busy doing and giving. Her energy and enthusiasm are unbelievable.

Brenda has thousands of photos on file and is going through those files.

“I can go back and find stuff for people if they know the event, what year or give me a name,” Brenda explained. “I have contact sheets with contestants, the year and the event.” She explained she recently stumbled on a picture of her daughter, Veronica, and husband, the late Lewis Feild, at a banquet table with Casey Tibbs.

“I’m so proud because I have had people like Bud Pauley or Clint Johnson, to name only a couple who want pictures. They are asking for pictures now because at the time they didn’t have the money to buy photos and they want those memories. Sometimes they headed to the next event and never even saw the photographs.” Hopefully, early next year Allen can make those photos available if people are interested and want to contact her.

Allen recalls Jud Little having horses at the NFR. No other horse operation had sent more horses to the NFR and Allen has a lot of that documented on film.

As the official photographer for the USTRC Allen is well recognized for her team roping actions shots. Little did she know that she would make a living shooting team roping pictures all across the country.

“At first, I just did a handful of events,” Allen explained. “It just grew and got bigger and better.”

In 1989, Allen accepted an invitation to be the official photographer at the New Mexico Team Roping Championships. The USTRC was born the following year, and with it, came a boost in Allen’s photography career. She became the official USTRC photographer and up until her announced retirement has made that her living and carte blanche.

Brenda and Carl make quite a team. They have been at it a long time. “Carl has always backed me and encouraged me. Of course, he worked for TWA Airlines so I could fly free and that was a blessing.” Both Carl and Brenda, at 75, are active and busy. They literally have the history of rodeo at their fingertips. Brenda and Carl are working at scanning decades of photos with specific goals in mind.

“We’ve got thousands of rodeo and roping photos that no one has ever seen, Allen explained. I would like to make those pictures available.” Brenda and Carl have an elaborate filing system designed to match team numbers to names that are transferred to their website where photos can be purchased.

Visiting with Allen you can still hear and feel the passion she has for her craft. She does an excellent job and always has. She knows what works and what doesn’t. She has an eye for rodeo and the contestant that defies explanation. Allen has the unique ability to allow all of us to see the world through the eyes of the cowboy. Fortunately, she has allowed us to see what she sees and to feel what she feels.

To say that Brenda Allen is an icon in the world of rodeo and roping is a gross understatement. Look carefully, for she may be the one who has documented your rodeo or roping career. One memory, one photograph and the shot of a lifetime Brenda Allen has been there for it all.

Brenda Allen, we are going to miss you and Carl. You are so much a part of what team roping is about. You have documented our families, our wins, our loss’s and tied the thread that unites us all. You are rodeo and team roping on our walls and in our homes. As you continue your work just know you are forever a part of what rodeo and team roping is about. Your work and your love for what you do will last forever and you have taken what we do and showed it to the world. We thank you for that.



Brenda and Carl Allen are looking forward to retirement.