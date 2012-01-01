Quentin Anseth High Point Roper At Taylorsville For The 4th



Addie Tilton and Cody Stewart won the first roping of this year’s event. They won buckles and $485 each. What a way to start the weekend, and it was Addie’s first buckle.

By Steve Simons

Special To Ropers Sports News

TAYLORSVILLE, CALIF. – Taylorsville has grown to be one of the largest ropings on the West Coast. Every year we gain ground on the 3,000 team mark. None of this would be possible without the great office staff of Toni Machado, Cory Couch and Lee Ann Hansen. Toni strives to ensure that the ropings run as efficiently as possible and she continues to astound me with her accomplishments. Cory started training with Toni in March of 2017 and has proven herself to be an invaluable addition to our team, breaking our old day record of 828 teams with 840 teams. The amazing part is that this was all done before dark. LeeAnn did a great job in the office with sign ups and was surprisingly cheerful! On a side note, Chris Hansen said this was his most relaxing Taylorsville roping due to the fact that Lee Ann was working all day.

A huge thanks to Lee Legasey with Perfect Timing for his flagging and timing services. It always takes a lot off of my plate when Lee is around. Our great chute crew of Angel, Steven, CJ, and Joseph worked tirelessly under the ever-watchful eye of Rosie. It was a job well done.

Congratulations to Quentin Anseth for roping tough all week and winning the saddle (he took the cash buyout instead of the saddle).

Most importantly, I would like to thank the ropers that make Taylorsville their yearly vacation. It is wonderful to see all the people come from near and far for this iconic roping. I have been lucky enough to witness the progress of some of roping’s young guns through the ranks of our sport – from dummy ropings to junior and high school rodeo. Many of these young people honed their skills in Taylorsville and find themselves ready for the next level of this great American sport.

I always look forward to the Taylorsville roping. It is nice to see all of the families enjoy the river and the campgrounds here. I hope to see you next year July 5-8, 2018.

June 30

#4.5 P/D: $25, 115 teams

1st go: 1. Trevor Ayres and Aaron Bean, 7.00, $120. 2. Chase Nevis and Lee Legasey, 7.50, $75. 3. Beth Bronson and Kody Keeling, 9.19, $50.

Average: 1. Addie Tilton and Cody Stewart, 34.10, $485. 2. Colby Scott Smith and Hernan Baron, 39.83, $345. 3. Darcie Stewart and Aaron Bean, 42.12, $265. 4. Becki Bean and Chris Burgess, 47.27, $195. 5. Trevor Ayres and Aaron Bean, 22.23, $95.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $25, 93 teams.

1st go: 1. Casey Moore and Bill Finks, 5.63, $115. 2. TJ McCauley and Bill Finks, 6.12, $75.

Average: 1. Aaron Bean and Steve Smith, 26.98, $440. 2. James Ferreira and Cody D. Parker, 27.52, $330. 3. Brian Wolf and Pistol Bray, 27.86, $220. 4. Todd McWilliams and Justin Pereira, 29.72, $110.

#5.5 P/D: $25, 123 teams

1st go: 1. Casey Moore and Cody Stewart, 6.51, $125. 2. Drew Tilton and Tanner Darst, 7.16, $75. 3. Kaycie Tidwell and Cody Stewart, 7.50, $50.

Average: 1. Kaycie Tidwell and Cody Stewart, 21.69, $470. 2. Drew Tilton and Tanner Darst, 27.21, $330. 3. Cole Bunting and Tanner Darst, 30.61, $240. 4. Darcie Stewart and Kody Keeling, 31.46, $170. 5. Trigger Hargrove and Chris Burgess, 32.65, $130. 6. Joe Kaye and Steve Smith, 34.51, $85.

#7 Hdcp Down P/D: $25, 69 teams

1st go: 1. Kaycie Tidwell and Pistol Bray, 6.55, $85. 2. Jarad Sanford and Steve Smith, 6.82, $55.

Average: 1. Kaycie Tidwell and Pistol Bray, 22.74, $320. 2. Brian Wolf and Cody Stewart, 28.30, $240. 3. Shasta Banchio and Kody Keeling, 28.64, $160. 4. Barbara Kenney and Kody Keeling, 30.36, $80.

July 1

#6 Hdcp Down P/D: $25, 176 teams

1st go: 1. Terry Hodder and Aaron Bean, 6.58, $200. 2. Steve Mitchell and Walt Stein, 6.94, $120. 3. Blake Cronin and Cord Hendrix, 7.07, $80.

Average: 1. Jarad Sanford and Caleb Hendrix, 21.01, $680. 2. Shasta Banchio and Brandon Serpa, 23.58, $475. 3. Steve Mitchell and Walt Stein, 23.66, $360. 4. Kalie Miller and James Ferreira, 26.64, $270. 5. Sadie Miller and Clint Miller, 27.10, $205. 6. Danny Brown and Lauren Luna, 29.40, $160. 7. Jarad Sanford and Cord Hendrix, 31.42, $115.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $25, 240 teams

1st go: 1. Craig Harrison and James Ferreira, 5.02, $220. 2. TJ McCauley and Bill Finks, 5.04, $165. 3. Terry Hodder and Dillon Almason, 5.73, $110. 4. Tanner Kent and Steve Smith, 5.81, $55.

Average: 1. Jarad Sanford and Rosco Rhodes, 21.83, $750. 2. Brock Grashuis and TJ McCauley, 23.72, $530. 3. Jarad Sanford and Dillon Almason, 24.00, $405. 4. Craig Harrison and James Ferreira, 24.56, $345. 5. Lacey Maddalena and Bob Johnson, 27.03, $280. 6. Terry Hodder and Aaron Bean, 27.39, $250. 7. Clay Ruiz and Brandon Serpa, 29.88, $190. 8. Todd McWilliams and Willie Worley, 30.43, $155. 9. Barbara Kenney and Jesse Beam, 31.16, $125. 10. Sadie Miller and Jesse Beam, 32.07, $95.

#8 Hdcp P/D: $40, 72 teams

1st go: 1. TJ McCauley and Dusty Bravos, 5.91, $145. 2. TJ McCauley and Bill Binks, 6.28, $95.

Average: 1. Chase Kahiau Onaka and Sterling Humphry, 31.21, $550. 2. Quentin Anseth and Travis Stewart, 31.22, $415. 3. Bryor Minton and Brushton Minton, 35.78, $275. 4. TJ McCauley and Dusty Bravos, 37.13, $140.

#5.5 P/D: $25, 280 teams

1st go: 1. Cole Robinson and Walt Brown, 6.54, $245. 2. Lacey Maddalena and Ashley Ann Hargrove, 6.85, $180. 3. Nathan Douglas and Dillon Almason, 7.45, $120. 4. Colby Chambers and Walt Stein, 7.46, $60.

Average: 1. Cole Bunting and Wyatt Brown, 24.07, $790. 2. Colby Chambers and Bobby Thomson, 26.90, $585. 3. Brynn Lehman and Caden Lehman, 28.84, $415. 4. Trigger Hargrove and Steve Smith, 30.63, $345. 5. Jerry Corriea Jr. and RJ Chambers, 30.66, $310. 6. AJ Hamre and Clay Hendrix 30.69, $275. 7. Tanner Meigs and Walt Stein, 33.01, $205. 8. Rosie Mitchell and Trigger Hargrove, 35.02, $170. 9. Steve Mitchell and Kody Keeling, 35.32, $140. 10. Stevie Mae Scott Smith and Steve Smith, 35.33, $105. 11. Chase Nevis and Rob Pinneo, 35.93, $105.

July 2

#5.5 Hdcp Down P/D: $25, 247 teams

1st go: 1. Cole Robinson and Jesse Clark, 6.16, $220. 2. Jarad Sanford and Clay Hendrix, 6.59, $165. 3. Drew Tilton and Tanner Darst, 6.60, $110. 4. Brittany Moore and Lauren Luna, 6.90, $55.

Average: 1. Drew Tilton and Nick Pinochi, 27.05, $750. 2. Steve Waldron and Hank Curry, 27.14, $530. 3. Colby Scott Smith and Steve Smith, 27.60, $405. 4. Jarad Sanford and Clay Hendrix, 29.31, $345. 5. Marisa Julian and Clay Hendrix, 31.12, $280. 6. Dusty Edgmon and Cord Hendrix, 31.37, $250. 7. Darcie Stewart and Kyle Stewart, 31.63, $185. 9. Mike Romine and Cody Barnard, 32.10, $125. 10. Jack Batey and AJ Kevie, 32.30, $95.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $25, 275 teams

1st go: 1. Ronnye Garcia and Dusty Bravos, 5.92, $245. 2. Clay Ruiz and Justin Pereira, 6.03, $185. 3. Terry Hodder and Dillon Almason, 6.07, $120. 4. Steve Smith and Bill Finks, 6.10, $60.

Average: 1. Tanner Meigs and Mike Chiaratti, 18.68, $830. 2. Jarad Sanford and Caleb Hendrix, 19.94, $590. 3. Quentin Anseth and Brushton Minton, 21.14, $450. 4. Brock Grashuis and Rosco Rhodes, 22.14, $450. 5. Lacey Maddalena and Rosco Rhodes, 22.82, $310. 6. Terry Hodder and Dillon Almason, 22.89, $275. 7. Jack Sparrowk and Jeff Sparrowk, 23.15, $210. 8. Pete Corwin and Cody Stewart, 23.65, $175. 9. Dusty Edgmon and Jim Jones, 23.86, $140. 10. Cole Robinson and Will Ritchie, 23.95, $105.

#4.5 P/D: $25, 317 teams

1st go: 1. Cole Bunting and Walt Brown, 6.19, $245. 2. Riley York and Julie Wilkins, 6.52, $175. 3. John Lear and Carson Williams, 6.63, $135. 4. Chase Nevis and Casey Moore, 6.84, $100. 5. Cole Robinson and Walt Brown, 7.24, $50.

Average: 1. Cole Bunting and Walt Brown, 26.32, $875. 2. Gabby Webb and Cody Stewart, 27.37, $675. 3. Joy Handley Nixon and Kody Keeling, 34.66, $475. 4. Stevie Mae Scott Smith and Brian Wolf, 34.95, $360. 5. Steve Mitchell and Walt Stein, 35.04, $320. 6. Casey Moore and Quentin Anseth, 37.04, $280. 7. Barbara Salazar and Keegan Linke, 38.87, $240. 8. Linda Sawyer and Bob Johnson, 41.84, $200. 9. Damon Banks and Julie Wilkins, 46.27, $160. 10. Madison Vallerga and Wyatt Gibbs, 17.59, $160. 11. Mike Grashuis and Joe Morris, 18.42, $120. 12. Blake Cronin and Logan Anseth, 18.47, $120.

July 3

#4.5 P/D: $25, 208 teams

1st go: 1. Clayton Moore and Drew Tilton, 6.37, $185. 2. Haley Pennington and Walt Stein, 7.13, $90. 4. AJ Hamre and AJ Kevie, 7.60, $50.

Average: 1. Haley Pennington and Roy Shannon, 27.84, $500. 2 Brynn Lehman and Cody Stewart, 28.48, $395. 3. Marisa Julian and Kenny Rhodes, 29.00, $290. 4. Brynn Lehman and Clay Hendrix, 32.81, $235. 5. Connor Finks and Chris Burgess, 33.52, $210. 6. Whitlee Burgess and Preston Burgess, 34.73, $160. 7. Brandon Thomson and Bob Johnson, 35.18, $105.

#7 Hdcp P/D: $25, 233 teams

1st go: 1. Jesse Beam and Steve Simons, 5.80, $200. 2. Clayton Moore and Spencer Mitchell, 6.15, $140. 3. Quentin Anseth and Travis Stewart, 6.17, $100. 4. Jarad Sanford and Travis Stewart, 6.34, $50.

Average: 1. Quentin Anseth and Brushton Minton, 20.57, $720. 2. Preston Burgess and Cody Stewart, 21.87, $500. 3. Bryor Minton and Spencer Mitchell, 22.48, $390. 4. Quentin Anseth and Bill Finks, 23.42, $305. 5. Quentin Anseth and Pistol Bray, 23.52, $250. 6. Dusty Edgmon and Jesus Hernandez, 23.96, $195. 7. Dusty Edgmon and David Edgmon, 25.17, $165. 8. Wendy Johnson and Bob Johnson, 25.25, $140. 9. Dino Webb and Ronnie Hardin, 25.38, $110.

#9 Hdcp P/D: $40, 55 teams

1st go: 1. Preston Burgess and Cody Cowden, 5.44, $115. 2. Preston Burgess and Joseph J. Shawnego, 5.65, $75.

Average: 1. Quentin Anseth and Wyatt Adams, 27.99, $550. 2. Preston Burgess and Cody Cowden, 30.14, $330. 3. Preston Burgess and Joseph J. Shawnego, 30.21, $220.

#5.5 P/D: $25, 143 teams

1st go: 1. Gabby Webb and Carson Williams, 6.84, $160. 2. Cole Bunting and Danny Brown, 6.87, $95. 3. Bryor Minton and Caden Lehman, 7.26, $65.

Average: 1. Cierra Polhemus and Steve George, 27.55, $595. 2. Chase Nevis and Clay Hendrix, 28.33, $415. 3. Greg Lehman and Caleb Hendrix, 30.68, $305. 4. Haley Pennington and Cody Stewart, 31.65, $215. 5. Steve Mitchell and Ashley Ann Hargrove, 31.99, $160. 6. Jarad Sanford and Clay Hendrix, 32.48, $110.