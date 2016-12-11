WSTR Celebrates Season XI In Big Fashion!



Brian Wright and Milton Aguilera were the winners of the #11 WSTR Finale.

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Priefert World Series of Team Roping concluded its 11th annual record-breaking event on December 11, 2016. The World Series Grand Finale XI, held at the South Point Hotel and Casino Equestrian & Events Center in Las Vegas, Nev., paid out a whopping $10,468,000 in cash and another $250,000 in prizes. An additional $1 million in prize money was paid at the qualification events held at the outside arena on the South Point grounds, to bring the week take for ropers to $11.5 Million. The #10 Ariat Finale tied last year’s single division record paying $2,040,000.

This year’s WSTR Finale brought over 3,800 contestants to Las Vegas, the direct result of over 100,000 teams competing in 140 sanctioned events during the year in the United States, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and the Czech Republic competing for over $34 million in payouts. In the last 10 years WSTR has awarded over $64 million to Las Vegas Finale contestants.

RIDE-TV will air five one-hour telecasts of the short rounds to be telecast on DISH TV during the coming year. The sport of Team Roping boasts the largest economical component of the recreational horse world, producing over $65,000,000 in purses each year. Excluding horse racing, the combined purses of the various team roping associations surpass all other horse events combined. The World Series of Team Roping Finale is the richest, and most prestigious event to showcase the sport. The event will return to the South Point Hotel & Casino, December 11, 2017.



#15 WSTR Finale XI: Total Purse: $766,000

Brenten Hall, Jay, OK, and Jake Clay Cooper, Sapulpa, OK. First place earnings: $150,000; Winning time: 26.57 on four steers

The #15 Division is the only World Series Finale division that does not have an age cap. Obviously, in this highest skill level event, everyone in this roping ropes well and it was filled to the brim with 8, 8E, 9 and 10 ropers. But when it was all said and done, two Oklahoma 17-year-olds got the big check. While they’ve both roped on big stages before (Hall won the 12 Shoot-Out at the USTRC Finals last October) , the massive crowd they faced when riding out for the short round was enough to surprise Clay, but evidently it didn’t rattle him. From the second call back they needed a 7.1 to take the lead, they promptly posted a 5.9.

Average: 1. Brenten Hall and Jake Cooper Clay, 26.57, $150,000. 2. Chance Thiessen and Jace Crabb, 27.17, $104,000. 3. Kenna Francis and Joel Bach, 27.71, $82,000. 4. Dustin Morgan and Jody Ramer, 28.43, $64,000. 5. Andy Holcomb and Craig Branham, 28.77, $52,000. 6. Chance Kelton and Brian Hampton, 29.49, $40,000. 7. Tyler Waters and Clay Futrell, 29.55, $35,000. 8. Justin Reninger and Wayne D. Folmer Jr., 29.59, $29,000. 9. Cody Warner and Nelson Wyatt, 29.78, $23,000. 10. Witt Crowser and Trey Yates, 30.17, $20,000. 11. John English and Calvin Taylor Sr., 30.97, $19,000. 12. Jake Brown and Shawn Gray, 32.23, $18,000. 13. Natie Johnson and Kolby Kennedy, 32.62, $6,000. 14. Ryan Daniel Opie and Chase Hansen, 32.75, $6,000. 15. Jake Stanley and Justin Tom, 33.32, $6,000. 16. Brandin Engle and Barry Gentry, 35.30, $6,000. 17. Twister Vinson and Levi Lord, 20.85, $6,000. 18. Phil Burris and Dan Whitworth, 21.62, $6,000. 19. Jesse Sheffield and Travis Bounds, 22.63, $6,000. 20. John C. Hagler and Aaron Moyers, 22.68, $6,000.

#15 Consolation

Rotation 1: 1. Chad G. Plumlee and Sloan Hendley, 19.56, $10,500. 2. Laramie Allen and Ross Ashford, 20.00, $8,500. 3. Garett Chick and Kirby Blankenship, 20.02, $6,500. 4. Travis Stewart and Murt Stewart, 21.22, $5,000. 5. Robert Ansley and Shad Chadwick, 21.23, $4,500.

Rotation 2: 1. Shawn Darnall and Clayton VanAken, 21.78, $10,500. 2. Michael Angell and Logan Medlin, 22.19, $8,500. 3. Mike Fuller and Garrett Busby, 22.35, $6,500. 4. Spencer Jobman and Monte Jamison, 23.98, $5,000. 5. Clayton Jackson and James Gililland, 24.80, $4,500.

Fast times ($6,000): Rotation 1: Ty Blasingame and Rene Cervantes, 5.75. Rotation 2: Ty Trammell and Tel Trammell, 5.35.



#13 WSTR Finale XI: Total Purse: $1,496,000

J.R. Wood, Sinton, TX, and Shane T. Brown, Robstown, TX.

First place earnings: $254,000; Winning time: 29.65 on four steers

Most of the Finale short rounds presented some clear front runners who held their positions to the last steer. Wood and Brown on the other hand, who usually rope methodically, came out and attacked the final fourth steer. The six-second run from the 6th call back position was good enough to apply more pressure than the front teams could stand. When the Finale ended, their move to first represented the largest position move for a win in 2016.

The duo entered every jackpot between Texas and Las Vegas trying to prepare for South Point and somewhere along the way they felt like they just started clicking. “All week long we just felt like we were on it, and it is great when you have that feeling.” J.R Wood who owns a pipeline inspection company was paired with Shane Brown who won the Heartland #13 last year. Of course Shane, a branch manager for Texas Farm Credit, had a big motivation for doing good in Vegas, he watched his brother Scott win the #11 in Vegas in 2014.

Average: 1. JR Wood and Shane T. Brown, 29.65, $254,000. 2. Justin Sands and Bradley Massey, 30.29, $190,000. 3. Copie Dickson and Daniel Barton, 30.39, $138,000. 4. Dan Denmark IV and Shawn Parrott, 30.91, $117,000. 5. Dex Maddock and Kurtis Barry, 31.34, $96,000. 6. Russell Eichler and Ezzio Jaquez Jr., 31.65, $74,000. 7. Steve Smith and Rosco Rhodes, 31.97, $63,000. 8. Spencer Jobman and Monte Jamison, 31.98, $52,000. 9. Matt Petrus and Todd Thompson, 32.30, $42,000. 10. Sicily Shannon Orth and Steve Orth, 32.65, $34,000. 11. Shane Graham and Pace King, 33.09, $20,000. 12. Beverly Robbins and Jessy Remsburg, 33.64, $18,000. 13. Trent Baxter and Troy Baxter, 33.78, $16,000. 14. Robert Pixley and Trent Spivey, 33.85, $14,000. 15. Steve Mauldin and Leon Stipes, 33.98, $12,000. 16. Darin Simpson and Mike Harriet III, 34.35, $11,800. 17. Beth Hughes and Chad L. Smith, 36.25, $11,600. 18. Guy Payne and Phil Treadwell, 36.34, $11,400. 19. Lance Horner and Justin Fox, 36.99, $11,200. 20. Lino Barragan and Jimmy Steve Martinez, 37.28, $11,000.

#13 Consolation

Rotation 1: 1. Greg Roshay and Larry Hammons, 22.59, $8,500. 2. Chad Chester and Pace Blanchard, 22.59, $8,500. 3. Monty Wood and Daryl Elliott, 22.59, $8,500. 4. Wes Leavitt and Michael C. Mori, 23.11, $5,000. 5. Lari Dee Guy and CR Stahl, 23.22, $1,500. 6. Eric Buell and Luke McClanahan, 23.22, $1,500. 7. Danny Goddard and Allen Gill, 23.22, $1,500.

Rotation 2: 1. Pearson Wientjes and JD Gerard, 21.88, $10,500. 2. Mitch Copps and Skeeter Hill, 22.13, $8,500. 3. Clay Long and Cesar Ornelas, 22.24, $6,500. 4. Michael Goodman and Chris Wheeler, 22.26, $5,000. 5. Wayne Smith and Chad E. Smith, 22.71, $4,500.

Rotation 3: 1. Doug Kremer and Justin Tom, 20.78, $10,500. 2. Kyle Roberts and Howard Conner, 21.93, $8,500. 3. Katie Jo McFarlane and Russell Funk, 22.65, $6,500. 4. Michael Angell and Ben Runyon, 22.92, $5,000. 5. Mel Coleman and Tio Simmons, 23.34, $4,500.

Rotation 4: 1. Houston Wood and Rick Steed, 21.44, $10,500. 2. Wayne McClure and Nathan Fincher, 22.12, $8,500. 3. Darin Whisenhunt and Adam Hubler, 22.37, $6,500. 4. Chad Walker and Shane Goad, 22.70, $5,000. 5. Todd Moffis and Kelsey Bengoa, 22.97, $4,500.

Fast times ($6,000): Rotation 1: Monte Jack Starns and Doug Burdette Jr., 6.24. Rotation 2: Roy Don McCracken and Troy McDonald, 5.55, Rotation 3: Nick Cummins and Ben Tibbitts, 6.17. Rotation 4: Shad Willis and Ben Tibbitts, 5.97.



#12 Allways Auto Group WSTR Finale XI: Total Purse: $1,792,000

Jason Williams, Laveen, AZ and Robert Reynoso, Gilbert, AZ

First place earnings: $304,000; Winning time: 30.55 seconds on four steers

Jason Williams is not an unknown in central AZ and even placed at the BFI, but up to this point, the farmer, horse and cowman had failed to draw a aggregate check at the WSTR Finale. That ended this year. Reynoso, on the other hand, has been attending the WSTR Finales since the beginning and won a big check in 2010 placing third in the #13 roping to pocket $90,000. But times have been tough on Robert who suffered injuries in two disastrous horse wrecks. The restaurant owner was hopeful that the 2016 version would change his luck, and that it did! The duo drew well and roped the first three to find themselves 22 on three; they were high call with a full second advantage over the second call back. They needed a 8.3 second round to win and their 7.6 fourth steer was more than enough to get them the big check.

Average: 1. Jason Williams and Robert Reynoso, 30.55, $304,000. 2. Jody Satterfield and Pat Padilla, 31.25, $228,000. 3. Steve Smith and Baron Lackey II, 31.43, $165,000. 4. Sam Livingston and Kevin Lozares, 32.13, $140,000. 5. Shelby Smith and Terry Selland, 32.27, $114,000. 6. Bryce Herden and Tanner Ersch, 33.11, $88,000. 7. Jerry Bailey and Matthew Mauldin, 33.89, $76,000. 8. Alfredo Martinez and Michael Martinez, 33.98, $64,000. 9. Danny L. Massingill and Ross Addison, 34.09, $50,000. 10. Wayne McCurley and Joseph McCurley, 34.12, $38,000. 11. Marty Lindner and Greg Zwernemann, 34.19, $20,000. 12. Danny Goddard and Scott Ross, 34.55, $18,000. 13. Mike Booth and Aaron Shelley, 35.06, $16,000. 14. George Ortega and Sterling Thomas, 35.09, $14,000. 15. Sterling Kelly and Taylor Pettigrew, 35.12, $12,000. 16. Bradley Bullock and Taylor Schotte, 35.69, $11,800. 17. Reed Rider and Ever Castro Jr., 35.7, $11,600. 18. Kevin Rash and Justin Watts, 5.96, $11,400. 19. Tony Farella Jr. and Clem McNaney, 36.17, $11,200. 20. Fred Ennist and Paul Freed, 36.38, $11,000.

#12 Consolation

Rotation 1: 1. Tico Aguilera and Lightning Aguilera, 22.5, $10,500. 2. Mark Hughes and Greg Langen, 24.21, $8,500. 3. Stanley Neff and Shawn Vargas, 24.31, $6,500. 4. Shawn Felton and Dean Martin Jr., 24.32, $5,000. 5. Chad Chester and Cooper Robertson, 24.62, $4,500.

Rotation 2: 1. Jerry Cobb and Brady Black, 23.27, $10,500. 2. Whip Lewis and Jim Matlack, 23.66, $8,500. 3. Copie Dickson and Dustin Powell, 24.48, $6,500. 4. Morgan Holmes and Derrick Davis, 25.4, $5,000. 5. Jacob Carr and Kelvin Rion, 25.48, $4,500.

Rotation 3: 1. Cody Wright and Brent Mays, 22.3, $10,500. 2. Pete Magill and Travis Ericsson, 23.83, $8,500. 3. Jake Bahem and Dustin Bahem, 24.82, $6,500. 4. Barbara McBride and Jason Devore, 25.44, $5,000. 5. Bobby Jean Colyer and Garrett Thurston, 25.84, $4,500.

Rotation 4: 1. Ashley O’Donnell and Jordan Allyn, 21.8, $10,500. 2. Brad Bottom and Mark Collins, 23.17, $8,500. 3. Steve Jobman and Darin Olson, 23.67, $6,500. 4. Janie Freed and Pace Freed, 24.36, $5,000. 5. Beverly Robbins and Guy Graden, 25.06, $4,500.

Rotation 5: 1. AJ Lutz and Clint Groff, 22.66, $10,500. 2. Scott Martin and Joey Romo II, 24.33, $8,500. 3. Clay Saffell and Wayne McClure, 24.5, $6,500. 4. Chantz Prewitt and Garrett Busby 24.78, $5,000. 5. Jaime L. Tarver and James Tarver, 25.22, $4,500.

Fast times ($6,000): Rotation 1: Jason Williams and Robert Reynoso, 6.3, $6,000. Rotation 2: Dusty Perkins and Korey Price, 6.75, $6,000. Rotation 3: Witt Crowder and Derek Weinreis, 6.28, $6,000. Rotation 4: David Rowley and Tyler Pollard, 6.07. Rotation 5: Andy Knott and Delbert Smith, 6.18.

#11 Bloomer Trailers WSTR Finale XI: Total Purse: $1,738,000

Brian Wright, Hallsville, TX and Combine, TX, Milton Aguilera

First place earnings: $289,000; Winning time: 31.84 on four steers

Brian Wright is a heavy equipment operator in a coal mine in east Texas, and had to give up roping for 12 years. But his occupation gave him plenty of time to think about roping and not only think about it, make a historic comeback. If you’re going to make a comeback then why not do it with a young guy who just turned 21. This was the first visit to Vegas for Milton Aguilera who turned 21 earlier this year. The young man is a salesman for Trent Ward Saddlery, and according to Wright is cool and unflappable. Being a little rusty and a little young wasn’t a problem for this team. They roped their high call steer in 7.64 to hold the lead and walk out with $289,000.

Average: 1. Brian Wright and Milton Aguilera, 31.84, $289,000. 2. Baltazar Gonzalez and Manuel Nevarez, 32.54, $217,000. 3. Braden Hawkins and Logan Rogers, 32.55, $158,000. 4. Bill Gow and Markus Hamlin, 34.38, $134,000. 5. Brad Bottom and Mark Collins, 34.57, $110,000. 6. Dennis Stuckey Jr. and David Trammell, 34.77, $85,000. 7. Todd Moffis and Rusty Bengoa, 34.86, $72,000. 8. Larry Patterson and Harry Larson, 34.92, $60,000. 9. Mike Rusinko and Manuel Gonzales III, 35, $46,000. 10. Mitch Copps and Baron Lackey II, 35.47, $42,000. 11. Sissy Rieken and Whitney Desalvo, 35.55, $20,000. 12. Garrett Busby and Macy Fuller, 35.57, $18,000. 13. John McCollum and Justin Storms, 35.83, $16,000. 14. Justin Hammond and Austin Rayborn, 36.46, $13,000. 15. Jason Smith and Trent W. Ward, 36.46, $13,000. 16. John Copeland and Trent Tatom, 36.54, $11,800. 17. Sam Scott and Steve Shurbet, 36.89, $11,600. 18. Matt L. Perkins and John Neal, 37.18, $11,400. 19. Gabe Trujillo and Jamie Pohnert, 37.35, $11,200. 20. Lydia Martin and Jarett Guidry 38.08, $11,000.

#11 Consolation

Rotation 1: 1. AJ Griffin and Taylor Schotte, 23.76, $10,500. 2. Jim Bob Weil and Tim Brunelle, 24.33, $8,500. 3. Dean Drosos and Ken Matheson, 24.55, $6,500. 4. Randy Gaydos and Scott Watts, 25.36, $5,000. 5. Steve AllDay DVM and Andrew Kelley, 25.41, $4,500.

Rotation 2: 1. Jerry Hughes and Anthony Echelle, 23.64, $10,500. 2. Chance Bernall and Jim Garrison, 24.61, $8,500. 3. Casey Zimmerman and Luis Beltran Sr., 25.38, $6,500. 4. Kyle Daigliesh and Brendan Fisk, 25.75, $5,000. 5. Alfredo Martinez and Rex Hawkins, 25.94, $4,500.

Rotation 3: 1. Tillman Saucier and Jim Huffman, 23.08, $10,500. 2. Rick Kieckhefer and Sherrick Grantham, 23.85, $8,500. 3. Jacob Carr and Brent Mays, 24.72, $6,500. 4. Chance Tinney and John Bankhead, 25.58, $5,000. 5. Chris Perry and David Porter, 26.16, $4,500.

Rotation 4: 1. Wayne Carter and Shawn Lyday, 23.85, $10,500. 2. Wallace Greer and Robbie Schroeder, 24.84, $8,500. 3. Dale Shiflett and John Morrow, 25.44, $6,500. 4. Roger Kirchenschlager and JB Kirchenschlager, 25.58, $5,000. 5. Tracy Sanders and Bruce Brandon, 27.49, $4,500.

Rotation 5: 1. Jim Coffman and Jay Gholson, 24.2, $10,500. 2. Mac Fairey and Eric Randle, 24.27, $8,500. 3. James Sullivan and Brett Christensen, 25.33, $6,500. 4. Shawn Sullivan DVM and Vern Goodman, 25.64, $5,000. 5. Willy Hicks and Cody Larsen, 26.47, $4,500.

Fast times ($6,000): Rotation 1. Bobby Pullin and John Walker Jr., 6.12. Rotation 2: Coley Barner and Josh Fish, 6.24. Rotation 3: Jose Ortega and Miguel Ochoa, 6.65. Rotation 4: 1/2. Mark R. Lee and Jason Childers; Dustin Johnson and Egan Harper, 7.32. Rotation 5: Josh Wines and Monte Anderson, 6.46.



#10 Yeti WSTR Finale XI: Total Purse: $2,040,000

David R. Hull, Wilson, OK, and Samuel Luchsinger, Atoka, OK

First place earnings: $348,000; Winning time: 34.77 on four steers

Even though rancher Samuel Luchsinger had the hot hand all day, the tale that David Hull told over the PA had everyone laughing and shaking their heads. Three wrecks in one day, and still wins the big check. On the third steer in arena two, Hull, after the run was over slipped a stirrup and fell off in the arena, only to be clotheslined by his horse and the steer, still managed to get a clean call. Then in the short round Hull got three fingers under the dally, but finished the run, “hoping the flagger would drop the flag before his fingers were cut.” During the victory lap his head horse got a little too excited, grabbed the bit and ran off. “I wondered if I would be the first champion to die on the victory lap before I got a check?” Then his partner had to remind him that his head horse had just carried him to a $174,000 payday. The pig farmer quickly remembered his horse, Virtues. Actually, credit goes to the duo roping a very nice 8.81 second steer in the short round to move them from 4th to 1st place.

Average: 1. David R. Hull and Samuel Luchsinger, 34.77, $348,000. 2. Gary Hall and Billy Pipes, 34.9, $260,000. 3. Jon Hermann and Will Petrus, 35.3, $188,000. 4. Bubba Paschal and Josh Massengale, 35.99, $160,000. 5. Kelly Torske and Vigo Torske, 36.36, $130,000. 6. Marty Leach and Jeff Aylward, 36.78, $101,000. 7. Danny Goddard and Jeff Jones, 37.27, $88,000. 8. Coley Barner and Daniel Hernandez, 37.29, $72,000. 9. Will Jones and Chance Bownds, 37.54, $58,000. 10. Glen Crane and John Haggard, 38.28, $44,000. 11. Molly Hepper and Lowell Black, 38.32, $20,000. 12. Casey Thomas and Erik Steen, 39.28, $18,000. 13. Tim Hartley and Denton Jones, 39.72, $16,000. 14. Zanga Schutte and Aletha Barkley, 39.79, $14,000. 15. Gordon Gulick and Dennis Johnson, 40.32, $12,000. 16. Ramon Marquez and Jahum Aranda, 40.34, $11,800. 17. Blake Pacheco and Kelly Fonsen, 40.97, $11,600. 18. Mark Adams and Mark Smith, 41.36, $11,400. 19. Roger Verquer and Fred Coffinger, 41.61, $11,200. 20. Layne Kellar and Carson Lee, 42.1, $11,000.

#10 Consolation

Rotation 1: 1. Jason Smith and Austin Rayborn, 24.98, $10,500. 2. Darrell Lambert and Dean Martin Jr., 25.98, $8,500. 3. Jay Goza and Uly Johnson, 26.31, $6,500. 4. Sid Cooley and Ken Matheson, 26.72, $5,000. 5. Bruce Chernoff and Peter Bews, 27.08, $4,500.

Rotation 2: 1. Tyler Jenkins and Warner Thompson, 24.82, $10,500. 2. Max Vincent and Rob Lauer, 25.39, $8,500. 3. Andrew Vigil and Kade Elkins, 25.49, $6,500. 4. Anna Gregory and RT McElreath, 25.69, $5,000. 5. Peg Williams and Jim Williams, 27.56, $4,500.

Rotation 3: 1. Rodney Smith Sr. and Abe Neufeld, 26.93, $10,500. 2. Judie Nielsen and Mark Burner, 27.7, $8,500. 3. Jeremy Godfrey and Cal Buttars, 28.18, $6,500. 4. Ruben Rodriguez and Manuel Nevarez, 28.29, $5,000. 5. Sam Loya and David Wimberly, 32.23, $4,500.

Rotation 4: 1. David Moss DVM and Hugh K. Baldwin, 25.05, $10,500. 2. Bill Stuart and Chad Peterson, 26.77, $8,500. 3. David Woolley and JB Kircheschlager, 27.24, $6,500. 4. Trenton Jones and Justin McDermott, 27.62, $5,000. 5. Rusty Rich I and Tyler Torgerson, 27.88, $4,500.

Rotation 5: 1. Jeffrey White and Philip Charlton, 26.08, $10,500. 2. DeAnna Thompson and Randy Thompson, 26.44, $8,500. 3. Kelly Wahlen and Richard Walker, 27.23, $6,500. 4. Skip Shamp Jr. and Duane Russey, 29.51, 29.51, $5,000. 5. Jeremy Eaton and David Eaton, 29.72, $4,500.

Fast times ($6,000): Rotation 1: Mike Carrell and Chantz Banks, 6.53. Rotation 2. Chance Tinney and Robert McGee, 6.9. Rotation 3. Bubba Paschal and Josh Massengale, 7.11. Rotation 4. Trenton Jones and Justin McDermott, 6.55. Rotation 5: Jerry Hughes and Philip Teague, 6.88.



#9 AIPC Energy WSTR Finale XI: Total Purse: $1,708,000

Chelsea Gainey, Jonesville, LA, and Tillman Saucier, St Amant, LA

First place earnings: $284,000; Winning time: 35.65 on four steers

Something you don’t see very often in a #9 team roping, a leg on the first steer for 13.70, 6.99 second steer, a 6.06 third steer to enter the short round as high call. Six-second runs are kind of unheard of in the #9 even with the soft start and perfect cattle. Finishing with an 8.9 short round time, the team ran away with the #9. Tillman Saucier admits that he likes to throw on the first hop, “Some days it works and lots of days it doesn’t.” This was obviously one of those days when it did. Chelsea on the other hand was somewhat surprised at the fast pace. “I don’t rope like that and was pretty shocked to be high call.” But make no mistake, Gainey, who is a horse farrier helper said, “I didn’t put up the big fees and drive 1,600 miles not to win a check. I had a great partner and knew if he was having one of his days we could win some big money.” Tillman who is a pipe welder never had any doubt that Chelsea would turn all four.

Average: 1. Chelsea Ganey and Tillman Saucier, 35.65, $284,000. 2. Teri Stamper and Sam Stamper, 36.51, $213,000. 3. Mark R. Ricks and Nick Ricks, 37.67, $154,000. 4. Doug Williamson and Brad Barkemeyer, 38.62, $130,000. 5. Larry Wehling and David Smith, 38.67, $106,000. 6. Michael Martin and Trey Shivers III, 39.63, $82,000. 7. Gordon Ziegler and Doug Phipps, 39.96, $71,000. 8. Craig Moore and Greg Watson, 40.02, $6,000. 9. Caleb West and JW Meech, 40.39, $47,000. 10. JR Murdock and Mike Hughes, 40.86, $36,000. 11. Westi Hicks and Johnny Cox, 41.33, $20,000. 12. Craig Cobb and QB Cobb, 41.36, $18,000. 13. Tish Luke and Scott Seiler, 41.96, $15,000. 14. Joe Howard and Chantz Banks, 41.96, $15,000. 15. Dennis Schwalbe and Marty Pope, 43.49, $12,000. 16. Ted Hagler and Kevin J. Kelly, 44.72, $11,800. 17. Kenneth Lyon and Randy Chavez, 44.93, $11,600. 18. Stan Long and Jay Anthony, 45.18, $11,400. 19. Brad Henderson and Russell Henderson, 45.77, $11,200. 20. Ronnie Hill and Willie Moreland, 45.87, $11,000.

#9 Consolation

Rotation 1: 1. AJ Lopez and BJ Lopez Jr., 24.69, $10,500. 2. Kenny Rhodes and Steve C. Felton, 26.81, $8,500. 3. Jesse Coon and Redgie Probst, 26.88, $6,500. 4. Matt Tolbert and Tal Priest, 27.24 $5,000. 5. Justin J. Johnson and Lance Johnson, 28.98, $4,500.

Rotation 2: 1. Daryl Skiles and Jonathan Talsma, 27.63, $10,500. 2. Jaime L. Tarver and Courtney Higgins, 28.36, $8,500. 3. Bryan J. Beaver and Buddy Simmons, 29.13, $6,500. 4. Crystal Higgins and John L. Phillips, 31.83, $5,000. 5. Jill Murray and Jimmy Arp, 32.08, $4,500.

Rotation 3: 1. Oscar Duran and Mike Weatherly, 24.22, $10,500. 2. Jimbo Armstrong an Clay Hardt Sr., 27.69, $8,500. 3. Manuel Nevarez and Mario Licon, 28.36, $6,500. 4. JC Martinez and John Martinez, 29.66, $5,000. 5. Marcie Neher and Travis Wieke 30.29, $4,500.

Rotation 4: 1. Donnie Parker Jr. and Dave Washburn, 29.76, $10,500. 2. Jack Fuller and Bill Wood, 29.89, $8,500. 3. Ryan T. Benton and Blu Bryant, 30.31, $6,500. 4. Justin Franks and Holly Boelhauf, 30.37, $5,000. 5. Jim Miles and Roberto Torres Jr., 31.07, $4,500.

Rotation 5: 1. Kay Coltharp and John Coltharp, 27.58, $10,500. 2. Katie Jacobs and Matt Morford, 28.15, $8,500. 3. Stacy Mathis and Marty Mathis, 29.02, $6,500. 4. Dionicio Corral and Wick Berg, 29.05, $5,000. 5. Shawn Wilke and Ray Douglass, 29.25, $4,500.

Fast times ($6,000): Rotation 1: Douglas Lawrence and Kenny Gesinger, 7.17. Rotation 2: Heavy Sursa and Buzz Shahan Jr., 6.61. Rotation 3: Kelsi Mounyo and Brandon Steiner, 7.16. Rotation 4: Bill Stuart and Lars Jensen, 6.77. Rotation 5: Chelsea Ganey and Tillman Saucier, 6.06.



#8 WSTR Finale XI: Total Purse: $928,000

Michael Zamzow, Whitney, TX and Derek Pierce, Axtell, TX

First place earnings: $150,000; Winning time: 42.40 seconds on four

It is only fitting that in the first year of the full fledged #8 Finale, that the team who won it would be on their first trip to Vegas. Michael Zamzow is a 23 year old lineman with Hillco Electric, paired up with Derek Pierce after they qualified at the Stephenville #8 Heartland. Michael Zamzow, even though he had just won the #8 and pocketed $75,000, was quick to mention his hog hunting dogs and his “other” recreation. Pierce on the other hand couldn’t contain his excitement about his team roping win and seemed gratified in his accomplishment. Admitting that 2016 was the best roping season of his life as he explained his long hard journey to the pay window. “I started off as a left hander heeler and nearly cut a finger off when I first converted to my right hand.” The commercial roofer said his training curve had taken nearly eight years to arrive at a place where he felt comfortable with the rope in his other hand. On this day the team roped great and won the $150,000 with a little over 10 seconds per steer. Derek and wife Jana’s twin boys, at four years old and one year old brother Trevor are too young to remember but Jana will have the video saved for the day to share this memorable experience.

Average: 1. Michael Zam­zow and Derek Pierce, 42.4, $150,000. 2. Kimberly A. Kent and Chuck Bagley, 45.0, $112,000. 3. Ray Williams and Shane Eckert, 45.43, $81,000. 4. Sam Lunceford Brett Barrow, 46.1, $68,000. 5. Calvin McKlem and Merrill Bond, 46.25, $55,000. 6. Robert Dooley and Kelly Wahlen, 48.87, $43,000. 7. Rick Jonas and Javan Shull, 49.58, $36,000. 8. Dustin Suppah and Trevor Hurtado, 49.6, $30,000. 9. Jesse Larsen and Shawn N. Vineyard, 50.4, $24,000. 10. Bobby Albertson and Jud Elkington, 50.63, $21,000. 11. Chris Stafford and Bennie Theising, 51.28, $20,000. 12. Shawn Sleezer and Mike Sellers, 52.78, $18,000. 13. Chris Roderick and Mike Nixon, 52.9, $16,000. 14. Clayton Beckstead and Zac Beckstead, 54.29, $14,000. 15. Jackie Sull and Mike Crabtree, 57.15, $12,000. 16. Shyanne Trammell and Justin McClelland, 57.63, $11,800. 17. Gary G. Fales and Al Schultz, 31.44, $11,600. 18. Clint Hodgins and Russell LeMoyne, 33.04, $11,400. 19. Jill Murray and Keith Ragland, 34.86, $11,200. 20. Scott Hunnicutt and Danielle Darnall, 37.64, $11,000.

#8 Consolation

Rotation 1: 1. Johnny L. Rhoden and Ed Gage, 31.49, $10,500. 2: Anthony McKemy and Fred Niesen, 33.9, $8,500. 3: Shawn Hogue and Lucas Hogue, 34.31, $6,500. 4. Shawndi Wilson and James Masters, 36.85, $5,000. 5: Marisa Julian and Lance Johnson, 37.87, $4,500.

Rotation 2: 1. Jeremy Surber and Steve Phillips, 28.78, $10,500. 2. Jim D. Bruhn and Joe Sambrano, 34.04, $8,500. 3. Chad Odom and Joe Echeverria, 34.49, $6,500. 4. Anita Branton and Salvador Camaerna, 34.51, $5,000. 5. Matt Tolbert and Tal Priest, 36.15, $4,500.

Rotation 3: 1. Tyrel Gewecke and Eric Gewecke, 25.17, $10,500. 2. David Egleston and Andy James, 27.12, $8,500. 3. Jordan Tibbitts and Kip Hunter, 28.54, $6,500. 4. Gary Maxfield and Parker Cummings, 30.46, $5,000. 5. Pam Jorgenson and Bill Jorgenson, 32.85, $4,500.

Fast times ($6,000): Rotation 1: Michael Zamzow and Derek Pierce, 6.96. Rotation 2: Dawson Lewis and Robert Lewis, 8.13. Rotation 3: Gary Maxfield and Parker Cummings, 6.23.