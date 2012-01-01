Grandi Wins The Cash At Steve Maddalena Memorial



Steve Maddalena Memorial Roping high money winner Cash Grandi with his saddle, presenter Lacey Maddalena, second place high money winner Matt Hussman with breast collar and custom barnwood frame donated by Bob Vaum, and third place high money winner Mackay Spyrow with his headstall. Not pictured is high money girl roper Lacy Hook.

By Lacey Maddalena

Special To Ropers Sports News

SIERRAVILLE, CA – It was another fantastic turnout in beautiful Sierraville for the 11th Annual Steve Maddalena Memorial Team Roping held August 4 & 5 at the Sierra Valley Roping Club Grounds. Hundreds of ropers showed up to compete for cash and prizes in memory of Steve. By early Friday evening, the campground was full and friends and family alike gathered to tell stories, laugh, joke, and even sing.

We kicked off the weekend with our rodeo queen contestants carrying the California and American flags. As you can probably imagine, there wasn’t a single person sitting down or taking a knee. Big thank you to our queen contestants for carrying our colors.

The #10 Steve Maddalena Memorial Handicap roping was the first roping of the weekend, which had 156 teams…more than any other year. From there, the ropings got bigger and bigger, with just four teams short of 1,000 teams for the entire weekend!

Our musician friends from Texas, Billy Hartman, Buck Fuffalo, and Zack Pack, showed up again this year to entertain the masses and we all got a pretty good kick out of their sometimes questionable lyrics and Chesley Tipton’s dancing skills. Some kids are just born to be heartbreakers.

The days were long, the ropings were great, and we were never short on good times and laughs. One thing’s for certain…the beer stand got plenty of business.

Thank you to all who were involved in this year’s Steve Maddalena Memorial Team Roping. I know this is a roping he would be so proud of and I can’t thank each and every person enough for making it so special. I’m sure he is smiling down on us all!

The Sierra Valley Roping Club would like to thank Mike Brewer for bringing the cattle and flagging, as well as all of our wonderful sponsors that are listed below. We could not do it without your support.

High money winners of the weekend (excluding the #10 Hdcp. Memorial Roping): 1. Cash Grandi, $1,370, fully-tooled Cactus saddle. 2. Matt Hussman, $981, tooled Cactus breast collar and a custom-made barnwood picture frame donated by Bob Vaum. 3. Mackay Spyrow, $928, tooled Cactus headstall. High money lady roper was Lacy Hook, $600, custom Orca cooler donated by Lacey Maddalena with leather tooling donated by Denise VonTour.

Results are as follows; payouts are per man.

SAT., AUGUST 4

#10 Hdcp. Steve Maddalena Memorial: 4 for $50, 156 teams

Steve Maddalena Memorial buckles were awarded to first in the average. Thank you to buckle sponsor Larry Williams.

1st go: 1. Quentin Anseth and Cody Stewart, 6.42, $255. 2. Terry Hodder and TJ McCauley, 6.59, $153. 3. Travis Thom and Justin Geney, 6.64, $102.

Average: 1. Travis Thom and Justin Geney, 26.01, $1,193. 2. Todd York and Cody Parker, 28.02, $1,009. 3. Quentin Anseth and Bill Finks, 28.41, $826. 4. Travis Peek and Cody Parker, 30.40, $642. 5. Troy Peek and Matt Hussman, 30.97, $459. 6. Todd York and Walt Rodman, 32.06, $298. 7. Steve Smith and Bill Finks, 32.29, $161.

#8 Hdcp Draw: 3 for $25, 214 teams

1st go: 1. Quentin Anseth and Walt Rodman, 6.70, $173. 2. Ken DeWitt and Bob Bowler, 7.30, $104. 3. Jerry Moffett and Terry Hodder, 7.38, $69.

Average: 1. Michael Dickins and Matt Hussman, 23.56, $686. 2. Sadie Miller and Walt Rodman, 24.13, $593. 3. Matt Goings and Travis Stewart, 24.41, $499. 4. Cleve Anseth and Jeff Sparrowk, 24.86, $406. 5. Chad Nunnelee and Dan Holland, 24.99, $312. 6. Leslie Davenport and Travis Peek, 25.12, $250. 7. Drew Tilton and Cody Stewart, 25.17, $187. 8. Troy Peek and Larry Martin, 27.02, $125. 9. Shyan Bohach and Caleb Hendrix, 27.73, $62.

#5.5 Roping: 3 for $25, 181 teams

1st go: 1. Colby Smith and Clay Hendrix, 6.91, $141. 2. Wyatt Peek and Steve Smith, 7.28, $85. 3. Jamie Anthony and Carson Williams, 7.62, $57.

Average: 1. Jerry Corriea and Charles Cash, 28.75, $585. 2. Todd McWilliams and Larry Martin, 30.77, $509. 3. Colby Smith and Clay Hendrix, 31.87, $432. 4. Conner Finks and Steve Smith, 33.53, $356. 5. Payson McGill and Ted Williams, 33.78, $280. 6. Marty Powers and Cash Grandi, 35.41, $203. 7. Abby Curry and Kruz Conway, 35.77, $127. 8. Payson McGill and Waco McGill, 35.83, $51.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

Pick & Draw, Even At #8: 3 for $25, 149 teams

Elliot Dow Memorial buckles were awarded to first in the average, thanks to buckle sponsor Megan Huber.

1st go: 1. Dan Williams and Gaby Bertagnolli, 5.79, $175. 2. Troy Peek and Matt Hussman, 6.45, $105. 3. Jerry Moffett and Dusty Bravos, 6.47, $70.

Average: 1: Troy Peek and Mackay Spyrow, 24.63, $694. 2. Lacy Hook and Cash Grandi, 26.62, $600. 3. Jamie Anthony and Ted Williams, 27.14, $505. 4. Todd York and Logan Anseth, 27.16, $410. 5. Ryan Parker and Doug Young, 27.90, $316. 6. Colby Smith and Hank Curry, 28.45, $252. 7. Travis Thom and Matt Hussman, 30.17, $189. 8. James Clark and Austin Carrasco, 30.26, $126. 9. Jamie Anthony and Rosco Rhodes, 30.74, $63.

#4 Roping: 3 for $25, 153 teams

1st go: 1. Denver McGill and Kenny Rhodes, 8.17, $119. 2. Marty Powers and Cash Grandi, 8.21, $71. 3. Ken DeWitt and Patrick Mansfield, 8.61, $48.

Average: 1: Ken DeWitt and Patrick Mansfield, 25.90, $555. 2. Marty Powers and Derek Menezes, 31.48, $470. 3. Cindy Maddalena and Cash Grandi, 32.13, $385. 4. Brayden Grashuis and Brock Grashuis, 32.68, $299. 5. Gordon Powers and Einen Grandi, 33.90, $214. 6. Micheal Buffo and Derek Menezes, 36.11, $139. 7. Joe Kaye and Diane Kaye, 36.45, $75.

#8 Hdcp Draw: 3 for $25, 103 teams

1st go: 1. Waco VonTour and Travis Peek, 6.19, $68. 2. Waco VonTour and Cody Parker, 6.20, $41. 3. Cleve Anseth and Pete Brown, 6.53, $27.

Average: 1: Waco VonTour and Travis Peek, 17.85, $358. 2. Jamie Anthony and Brock Grashuis, 18.61, $296. 3. Jace Ryan and Mackay Spyrow, 20.95, $234. 4. Carson Williams and Ty Morrill, 22.50, $173. 5. Michael Dinkins and Cash Grandi, 24.13, $111. 6. Drew Tilton and Ted Williams, 24.70, $62.