Stewart & Smith Take Pendleton Team Roping Title On The Grass



Jason Stewart and Calgary Smith set a new three-head Pendleton Round-Up team roping average record of 17.1 seconds on their way to a victory lap on the grass. – Kirt Steinke/Western Rodeo Images Photo

By Lane Karney

Special To Ropers Sports News



PENDLETON, ORE. – Since its inception in 1910, the Pendleton Round-Up has not strayed from its roots. That may be the greatest compliment the iconic Oregon fall classic cowboy contest could receive, as over the course of the Round-Up’s 109-year run and ProRodeo Hall of Fame-worthy reign, its rich history and deep traditions have stood the test of time.



Anything—in any event—can happen out there on the grass. And it does. No matter how many times you’ve been to Pendleton, you’re certain to see something you’ve never seen before. Every time. There’s no such thing as an ordinary performance or an uneventful Pendleton Round-Up. This year, the one constant theme seemed to be records.

From team roping average champions Jason Stewart and Calgary Smith setting a new three-head average record of 17.1 seconds—besting Chad Masters and Jade Corkill’s previous mark of 17.6 on three in 2010 by half a second—to Lane Ivy and Cesar de la Cruz tying the team roping arena record of 4.6 in the second round—which ties David Key and Travis Woodard’s round-winning run from 2015—there were a lot of firsts at the 2019 Round-Up.

Baker City, Oregon’s 2017 Resistol Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year Jesse Brown threw a steer faster than anybody ever has at Pendleton in 3.7 seconds in the short round to break the previous record of 3.8 seconds set by K.C. Jones in 2001 and matched by Casey Martin in 2014. That run helped Brown take the Round-Up victory lap and also break the average record with 14.8 on three steers. Teddy Johnson and Birch Negaard previously co-owned the record with 15.3 seconds apiece from 2000.

Trevor Brazile won the Pendleton Round-Up all-around title for an unprecedented seventh time (1999, 2012-15, 2018-19). Yes, that broke the previous record of six Round-Up all-around championships held by—you guessed it—the King of the Cowboys himself. The win marked Trevor’s ninth Pendleton Round-Up title—Brazile also won the tie-down roping title in 1999 and the team roping in 2015 with Patrick Smith—which now ties Trevor for the most overall wins with Pendleton Round-Up pioneers Yakima Canutt and Hugo Strickland.

It could not have been more fitting than to see Trevor take his permanent place in Pendleton history, as he was inducted into the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame on the eve of this year’s rodeo as the headliner in its 50th class of inductees.

“I’m in no way telling Pendleton what to do or how to run this rodeo,” the 24-time champ of the world and reigning world champion all-around cowboy said in his acceptance speech on the night of his Pendleton induction. “But if I could say one thing, I would encourage you not to stray from what’s gotten you this far and the things that make this rodeo unique. There are no sponsor banners in the arena, it’s on the grass and it’s old school. A lot of cowboys will tell you they love this rodeo and it’s their favorite. The other guys are just too scared to love it.”

Brazile, who’s 42 now, won $14,131 at this year’s Pendleton Round-Up, including second in the tie-down roping average and third in the steer roping average. Trevor headed for Junior Nogueira on the grass, but didn’t have any luck in that third event.

Stewart and Smith, on the other hand, did have good fortune on the grass. They split eighth in the first round with a 5.8-second run, were 6.5 on their second steer and won the short round with a 4.8-second run, which brought their total earnings to $8,788 a man.

For Stewart, a two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo header—“Stewy” roped with Kyle Lockett in Vegas in 1998, and Bucky Campbell in 2000—this was his second time in the winner’s circle at the Round-Up. Stewart won the steer roping at Pendleton in 2003.

“It’s a dream come true,” Stewy said. “I’m not known for being a steer roper. I’ve team roped my whole life. To be able to win the team roping here is unreal. To be able to do it at 43 (years old) is really special. The year I won the tripping at Pendleton, Calgary was 4 years old.”

I’ve been lucky to become buddies with Stewy the last few years, and as we talked about their week there were so many cool connections that surrounded this Pendleton win, from the horse he rode to the partner he roped with and ties to Round-Up history.

“I rode McKennan Buckner’s horse, Clyde (who’s 14),” said Stewart, who calls Heppner, Oregon, home with his wife, Sybil, and three sons, Jett, 15, Tripp, 10, and Truu, who will turn 4 in November. “This is the third straight year I’ve ridden him. That horse has been cool for a long time. He came from Brandon Beers. I had him at the house one whole spring and summer. When Brandon got back from the winter rodeos he was getting too tight and was wanting to drop, so he wanted to give him to Jett (Stewy’s oldest son) to ride. Jett would just rope and follow steers to the catch pen. We made him a goat horse and breakawayed on him.

“We tried to buy him, but it never worked out and Brandon took him back that fall. I’m glad McKennan got him, ’cause we are all good family friends and I appreciate getting to ride him here.”

As for his heeler, the Stewart-Smith connection goes way back.

“I’ve known Calgary since he was itty bitty. I’ve watched him grow up since he was little. Before I ever knew my wife, she babysat him. She kept her horses at his parents’ place her first year in college and she could keep them there for free, if she babysat Calg and (his sister) Dally. I knew them, too, but didn’t know my wife at the time. Calgary and I have come full circle,” said Stewy, who’ll turn 44 on November 8 and won this year’s Big Four Award, which goes to whoever wins the most at Kennewick and Walla Walla, Washington; Lewiston, Idaho; and Pendleton, Oregon.

“Calgary asked me to rope this spring and I didn’t want to, because I’ve got kids and other priorities. I told him I’d head for him at some circuit rodeos, if he’d heel for Jett at the amateur rodeos until Jett got another partner. So we’d go to the circuit rodeos, then drive to the amateur rodeos and I’d watch them. He puts so much work in.

“At night, no matter what time we pull in somewhere, after we put the horses away and I go in to bed, Calgary gets out a big set of feet he packs around and he’ll rope that dummy for 20-30 minutes every time. It is the last thing he does before he goes to bed every night, and he’s not scared. Our second steer ran hard. I reached, which I don’t do much anymore—especially on the grass—and he rode around there like he was on dirt and heeled him first jump. If he doesn’t do that, we don’t come back in the position we did.”

Strapping on one of the coveted, three-bronc Pendleton buckles is a career highlight for anyone. With Stewart’s family history and ties to the Round-Up, winning there might mean even just a bit more.

Late cowboy great Yakima Canutt was one of the most distinguished contestants in Pendleton Round-Up history. A Round-Up mainstay in the early years, Canutt was inducted with the Pendleton Round-Up’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1969. Canutt is also an inductee in the Stuntmen’s Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Canutt is the very cowboy Brazile surpassed in the all-time Pendleton Round-Up all-around category. Canutt claimed his last of five in 1923. Stewart is kin to Canutt.

“I’m related to Yakima Canutt on my mom’s side,” said Stewart, who’s transitioning from ranching to riding some horses and hauling his kids around. “He’s in the Pendleton Hall of Fame, and was also an old actor. He was my great grandpa’s first cousin, and he was at the first Round-Up. My mom’s family used to get on the train and come watch the Round-Up. They’d all ride the train to Pendleton and stay all week to watch him. They’d sometimes be gone three weeks or so. The years they didn’t come, he’d send postcards to them and let them know how he did, signed ‘Yak.’ My mom has those in a trunk somewhere.

“I’ve been ranching since 2004 when I quit rodeoing. I’ve lost some ground (leases), and it’s getting harder. I’m in the process of selling some cows, and I’m going to Arizona this winter. Jett is home schooling, so he’s going to go with me and I’ve got a bunch of young horses I’ve got gathered up. My wife and little ones will get to come down some, too.

“Pendleton is the coolest rodeo that’s ever been invented. I grew up in the Northwest. There’s something about the grass and the history of it all. They don’t have sponsor banners in the arena. They run their rodeo their way and do their deal. It’s wild. You have to cowboy up and have some luck. But you earn it, no matter what event. They’ve never gotten away from what started it all in 1910. The relay races, the bronc riding, the tripping, the Let ’er Buck Room. There’s something for everybody. Thank you to the committee for all they do.”

Smith’s ties to Pendleton run just about as deep as Stewart’s.

“This is unbelievable. I’ve always dreamed of winning this rodeo. I’ve competed here the last two years and haven’t done very good, but I’ve been coming here since I was little. I’ve looked up to so many guys here. To have a really good partner and have all my family here was amazing,” said Smith, who is a 2017 Pendleton High School graduate, and calls Adams, Oregon—just 10 minutes north of Pendleton—home.

Stewart and Smith came from the middle of the pack in Saturday’s short round, but were just nine tenths behind the leaders riding in to rope their last steer.

“We wanted to draw a good one and set the arena record, where we were coming back. We didn’t get the record, but the new average record is pretty cool. I didn’t really know what the average record was, and then I was talking to Jason about it before the short round. It was pretty cool,” said Smith, who’ll turn 21 on November 29.

Smith relied on his 12-year-old sorrel gelding, Colonel, and veteran partner for his Pendleton success.

“I got Colonel when I was in eighth grade. I traded a four-wheeler for him and trained him myself, so that was special to ride him here. He was awesome,” said Smith, who’s a college junior currently working on his associate’s degree at Walla Walla Community College. “It meant a lot to rope with Jason. He’s helped me a lot. He’s been there and done it all, and knows a lot. He’s semi-retired and when I didn’t have a partner this spring I begged him to rope with me for a little bit.

“We did okay, and then it had been a little slow the last couple of weeks. Jason stayed cool and just kept saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll win Pendleton.’ For him to finally win Pendleton in the team roping after having chances over the years means a lot.”

The infamous victory lap for the Pendleton champs was as thrilling as expected for Smith, too.

“I lost my hat, so that sucked,” Smith smiled. “But my horse was halfway running off and it was kind of scary, so I went two hands down on the reins and that’s when I lost my hat. It was kind of embarrassing, but jumping that fence and going around there is something I’ll never forget.”

CHEYENNE ALLAN STRIKES AGAIN ON THE GREEN MILE

Cheyenne Allan of Mabton, Washington, struck for her second-straight Pendleton Round-Up barrel racing title, again riding a home-raised horse. Allan won it all last year aboard her mare Molly. This year, she borrowed back Good One, who’s a full brother to Molly that Allan sold to Teri Bangart. Good One and Bangart have a heck of a track record on the biggest cloverleaf barrel racing course in rodeo, so insiders were not surprised to see them come out on top. Still, it was a thrill.

“When you get to my age, everything’s a blessing when you do something like this,” said Allan, who placed second in the first round and won the average with 57.59 seconds on two runs for $9,703. “You work really hard to achieve your goals, and when they materialize you’re just so thankful. I knew Good One had it in him, because he’s been so good here before. We had a really good time on our first run, so we just came back having to keep all the barrels up and trying to go as fast as we could.

“It was a great round today (in the short round). All the girls were ready to win a barrel race. Kacey Gartner had a great run today (Gartner won the short round with the 28.37-second run of the rodeo). That mare can fly. There were a lot of great horses. I was blessed to have a fast enough run on my first go to win the average. That victory lap was phenomenal. That’s the funnest thing in the whole, wide world.”

Cheyenne and Randy Allan own Diamond Slash Quarter Horses, which produced back-to-back Pendleton champs in Molly and Good One. Good One is actually Bangart’s backup horse, but has proven to be “a Pendleton specialist” and a consistent winner on the grass. It’d be tough to trump the win at Pendleton for a Columbia River Circuit barrel racer, particularly when her Round-Up roots run as deep as Allan’s do.

“When I was a little girl, my dad took me and my grandma and grandpa to go to the parade, and on Tuesday we’d go watch the men’s slack,” Allan said. “For my dad, that was one of the biggest rodeos in his life. My husband, Randy, has picked up at Pendleton. So it’s been a family thing on my husband’s side for a number of years also.”

They added barrel racing to the Pendleton Round-Up event roster in 2000, and Allan set the then-record of 28.19 seconds in 2001. She’s seen her event evolve on the grass over time.

“At first, you could just have a fast horse that went around the barrels,” Allan said. “Now you’ve got to have a great horse. Pendleton is unique. It was unique from the beginning, and has stayed unique. Every contestant who has competed at Pendleton will say it’s like no other. That’s very true. There is no other rodeo in the U.S., Canada or Mexico that has this size of pattern and pays this well for money to count toward the NFR. It’s a bucket-list rodeo.

“The feeling you get on the victory lap here is indescribable. It’s exhilarating. I tried to take deep breaths and enjoy the moment, because it doesn’t happen very often in one’s life. Winning Pendleton is an experience I’ll never forget. To get to do it a second time is awesome. Thank you, Pendleton.”



Pendleton, Ore., Sept. 11-14

All-around cowboy: Trevor Brazile, $14,131, tie-down roping, team roping, steer roping.

Bareback riding: First round: 1. Clint Laye, 89.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Bronc Riding Nation, $6,124; 2. Kody Lamb, 87, $4,695; 3. Tilden Hooper, 86.5, $3,470; 4. Tim O’Connell, 86, $2,245; 5. Kash Wilson, 85.5, $1,429; 6. Orin Larsen, 85, $1,021; 7. (tie) Leighton Berry, Logan Patterson and Joel Schlegel, 82.5, $476 each. Finals: 1. Caleb Bennett, 89 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Sozo, $1,650; 2. Orin Larsen, 88, $1,250; 3. Tilden Hooper, 87.5, $900; 4. Richmond Champion, 86, $600; 5. Mason Clements, 85, $350; 6. Tim O’Connell, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Tilden Hooper, 174 points on two head, $6,124; 2. Orin Larsen, 173, $4,695; 3. Caleb Bennett, 171, $3,470; 4. Tim O’Connell, 170.5, $2,245; 5. Kody Lamb, 170, $1,429; 6. Clint Laye, 168.5, $1,021; 7. Richmond Champion, 167.5, $817; 8. (tie) Logan Patterson, Mason Clements and Joel Schlegel, 166.5, $204 each.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Bridger Chambers, 4.6 seconds, $3,985; 2. Aaron Vosler, 4.9, $3,465; 3. (tie) Jesse Brown and Kalane Anders, 5.0, $2,685 each; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.1, $1,906; 6. (tie) Travis Taruscio and Dalton Massey, 5.2, $1,126 each; 8. Taz Olson, 5.3, $347. Second round: 1. (tie) Bubba Boots and Wyatt Jurney, 4.8 seconds, $3,725 each; 3. Jason Thomas, 4.9, $2,945; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.2, $2,426; 5. Levi Rudd, 5.3, $1,906; 6. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Bear Pascoe, 5.4, $1,126 each; 8. Blake Knowles, 5.6, $347. Finals: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.7 seconds, $1,320; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.4, $1,092; 3. Stephen Culling, 5.7, $865; 4. Bubba Boots, 6.3, $637; 5. Bridger Chambers, 6.6, $410; 6. Justin Kimsey, 9.8, $228. Average: 1. Jesse Brown, 14.8 seconds on three head, $5,977; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 15.7, $5,198; 3. Bridger Chambers, 16.6, $4,418; 4. Bubba Boots, 18.9, $3,638; 5. Stephen Culling, 19.0, $2,859; 6. Jason Thomas, 23.2, $2,079; 7. Justin Kimsey, 23.7, $1,299; 8. Dalton Massey, 25.6, $520.

Team roping: First round: 1. Colton Campbell/Dalton Pearce, 4.7 seconds, $4,694 each; 2. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 5.1, $4,082; 3. Kal Fuller/Kasper Roy, 5.4, $3,470; 4. (tie) Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.5, $2,551 each; 6. (tie) Billy Bob Brown/Evan Arnold and J.D. Yates/Trey Yates, 5.7, $1,327 each; 8. (tie) Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.8, $136 each. Second round: 1. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz, 4.6 seconds, $4,694 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.7, $4,082; 3. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 5.4, $3,470; 4. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.6, $2,857; 5. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 5.7, $2,245; 6. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.9, $1,633; 7. (tie) Brandon Beers/Justin Davis and Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, 6.0, $714 each. Finals: 1. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith, 4.8 seconds, $1,610 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 5.7, $1,332; 3. Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, 5.9, $1,055; 4. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 7.0, $777; 5. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 7.2, $500; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 10.2, $278. Average: 1. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith, 17.1 seconds on three head, $7,042 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 17.5, $6,123; 3. Blake Teixeira/Jordan Ketscher, 17.7, $5,205; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 19.2, $4,286; 5. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 19.8, $3,368; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 24.1, $2,449; 7. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 26.5, $1,531; 8. Clay Ruiz/Brent Lockett, 30.5, $612.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Cody DeMoss, 90 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Black Tie, $5,341; 2. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Jake Finlay, 87.5, $3,561 each; 4. (tie) Colt Gordon, Spencer Wright, Isaac Diaz and Sterling Crawley, 86, $1,202 each; 8. Jesse Wright, 85.5, $534. Finals: 1. Colt Gordon, 89 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Ols Tubs’ Little Muffin, $1,650; 2. Jesse Wright, 88, $1,250; 3. Spencer Wright, 87, $900; 4. Bradley Harter, 86.5, $600; 5. Dawson Hay, 86, $350; 6. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Colt Gordon, 175 points on two head, $5,341; 2. Jesse Wright, 173.5, $4,095; 3. (tie) Spencer Wright and Cody DeMoss, 173, $2,493 each; 5. Bradley Harter, 171.5, $1,246; 6. Sterling Crawley, 170.5, $890; 7. Dawson Hay, 170, $712; 8. Isaac Diaz, 164, $534.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Riley Pruitt, 8.0 seconds, $4,287; 2. Tate Teague, 9.2, $3,728; 3. Ryle Smith, 9.3, $3,169; 4. (tie) Jared Parke and D.J. Parker, 9.7, $2,330 each; 6. Rhen Richard, 9.8, $1,491; 7. Bo Pickett, 9.9, $932; 8. Treg Schaack, 10.0, $373. Second round: 1. Taylor Santos, 8.3 seconds, $4,287; 2. Riley Pruitt, 8.9, $3,728; 3. (tie) Clay Schricker and Joey Dickens, 9.0, $2,889 each; 5. Kolbey Hughes, 9.4, $2,050; 6. Roger Nonella, 9.7, $1,491; 7. (tie) Kyle Sloan and Richard Newton, 10.3, $652 each. Finals: 1. Bo Pickett, 9.0 seconds, $1,334; 2. Justin Parke, 9.5, $1,104; 3. Taylor Santos, 9.6, $874; 4. Roger Nonella, 9.8, $644; 5. Trevor Brazile, 10.1, $414; 6. Jared Parke, 10.8, $230. Average: 1. Riley Pruitt, 28.4 seconds on three head, $6,431; 2. Trevor Brazile, 31.3, $5,592; 3. Bo Pickett, 32.2, $4,753; 4. Jared Parke, 32.3, $3,915; 5. Taylor Santos, 32.6, $3,076; 6. Roger Nonella, 32.7, $2,237; 7. Justin Parke, 33.1, $1,398; 8. Joey Dickens, 40.3, $559.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Italy Sheehan, 28.77 seconds, $5,225; 2. Cheyenne Allan, 28.79, $4,478; 3. Jody Tucker, 28.95, $3,732; 4. Emily McKinnies, 29.03, $3,234; 5. Kristin Brashears, 29.29, $2,488; 6. Kacey Gartner, 29.31, $1,990; 7. Leia Pluemer, 29.32, $1,493; 8. (tie) Jessica Crouch and Jackie Ganter, 29.33, $871 each; 10. Fallon Taylor, 29.40, $498. Finals: 1. Kacey Gartner, 28.37 seconds, $2,211; 2. Ericka Nelson, 28.44, $1,659; 3. Leia Pluemer, 28.73, $1,106; 4. Fallon Taylor, 28.77, $553. Average: 1. Cheyenne Allan, 57.59 seconds on two head, $5,225; 2. Kacey Gartner, 57.68, $4,478; 3. Emily McKinnies, 57.84, $3,732; 4. Ericka Nelson, 57.88, $3,234; 5. Leia Pluemer, 58.05, $2,488; 6. Kristin Brashears, 58.08, $1,990; 7. Fallon Taylor, 58.17, $1,493; 8. Jody Tucker, 58.33, $995; 9. Riata Goemmer, 58.81, $746; 10. Italy Sheehan, 62.95, $498.



Steer roping: First round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 11.2 seconds, $3,966; 2. Chet Herren, 11.3, $3,449; 3. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Rocky Patterson, 12.0, $2,673 each; 5. (tie) Trevor Brazile and Pake Sorey, 13.3, $1,638 each; 7. Howdy McGinn, 13.5, $862; 8. Brady Garten, 13.8, $345. Second round: 1. Jason Evans, 11.5 seconds, $3,966; 2. Joe Talbot, 11.9, $3,449; 3. Trenton Johnson, 12.1, $2,931; 4. Tom Sorey, 12.7, $2,414; 5. Trevor Brazile, 13.4, $1,897; 6. Clay Smith, 14.0, $1,379; 7. Buck Mekelburg, 14.4, $862; 8. Thomas Smith, 15.2, $345. Finals: 1. Kim Ziegelgruber, 16.3 seconds, $1,117; 2. Landon McClaugherty, 16.9, $924; 3. Gib Bell, 18.5, $732; 4. Trey Wallace, 18.7, $539; 5. Cody Lee, 19.1, $347; 6. Trevor Brazile, 21.3, $193. Average: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 46.5 seconds on three head, $5,949; 2. Kim Ziegelgruber, 47.0, $5,173; 3. Trevor Brazile, 48.0, $4,397; 4. Gib Bell, 52.7, $3,621; 5. Trey Wallace, 53.7, $2,845; 6. Cody Lee, 54.4, $2,069; 7. Jason Evans, 27.9 on two head, $1,293; 8. Chet Herren, 29.5, $517.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Daylon Swearingen, 88 points on Outlawbuckers Rodeo’s Ols Tubs Nickel Package, $5,299; 2. Trevor Kastner, 87, $4,062; 3. (tie) Jeff Askey and Koby Radley, 86, $2,473 each; 5. (tie) Jordan Spears and Sage Kimzey, 84, $1,060 each; 7. Riker Carter, 82.5, $707; 8. Cole Melancon, 81.5, $530. * Finals: 1. Sage Kimzey, 90.5 points on Four Star Rodeo’s Hell Hound, $2,050; 2. Koby Radley, 87, $1,650; 3. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $1,300; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Sage Kimzey, 174.5 points on two head, $5,299; 2. Koby Radley, 173, $4,062; 3. Jeff Askey, 169.5, $3,003; 4. Trevor Kastner, 87 on one head, $1,943; 5. Jordan Spears, 84, $1,236; 6. Riker Carter, 82.5, $883; 7. Cole Melancon, 81.5, $707; 8. J.T. Moore, 80.5, $530. *(all totals include ground money).



Trevor Brazile claimed his record seventh Pendleton Round-Up all-around championship. – Kirt Steinke/Western Rodeo Images Photo



Jason Stewart and Calgary Smith placed in two of three rounds, including their short-round-winning 4.8-second run, to seal the Pendleton average title. – Kirt Steinke/Western Rodeo Images Photo



Brazile placed in the short round and finished second in the tie-down roping average. – Kirt Steinke/Western Rodeo Images Photo



Cheyenne Allan claimed her second-consecutive Pendleton Round-Up barrel racing title aboard a full brother to the mare she rode in 2018. – Kirt Steinke/Western Rodeo Images Photo