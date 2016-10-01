2016 ACTRA National Finals: The Year The Lights Went Out In Reno



Winners of the Scholarship Roping were Kane Thiele and Jennifer Herring. Tommy Lee of Tommy Lee Livestock (l) and Earl Hall of Earl Hall Agri Business present the saddles. – Off The Beaten Path Photography

By Mike Sweeney

ACTRA Business Manager

RENO, NV – For years, the ACTRA National Board has spent hours addressing the “what if’s.”

What if it rains, what if we can’t use the outside arena, what if it snows. The National Board has a scenario for every one of those, “what if’s.” The one scenario they never spent any time discussing was what if the power goes out?! For the first few minutes everyone looked at each other and said, “What now?” When it became apparent there was not an easy solution, ACTRA Directors, members and the Livestock Event Center started looking for solutions. At 7 a.m. the next day, the power was on and the first roping of day one was decided.

Now it was time to figure out how we catch up. By the end of the day on Tuesday, the Finals were back on track. Thanks to everyone who helped and made sacrifices to ensure the 2016 ACTRA National Finals would be a success.

Highlights from the banquet: Lifetime Members Steve Dugger and Don Brumley. Recognizing for the first time “Partners in Success” Professional’s Choice and Wrangler, Monty Crist and Robert Lever were there to accept the plaques. Also present at the banquet were representatives of WAR (Warriors And Rodeo) to share their stories of life and serving in the military. The Board presented this great organization a check for $1,500 and a standing ovation for their service and sacrifices for all of us! We want to thank all the members of WAR for their sevice.

Now it was time for the Catastrophe Fund Auction. For the past several years Byron Gibbons has handled the auctioneer duties. Last year Byron experienced some horrific health issues. Determined to do what he has loved to do, Byron showed up to thank his ACTRA Family and auction the first few items. We want to thank Byron and wish him all the best as he continues to recover. Don Brumley, new Lifetime Member, took over the auction duties. Thanks to Don for a great job. The live auction and silent auctions generated over $6,000 for the week. A special thank you to Teena Blair and her Ladies in the Loop for all they do for the ACTRA Catastrophe Fund.

The Earl Hall Scholarship Roping was another success. This year ACTRA awarded 21 deserving students $14,500. Thanks to Earl Hall, Tommy Lee Livestock, Cactus Saddlery and all the members who roped in this roping.

A big tip of the Resistol to all the sponsors who showed up at the Finals: Monty Crist, Professional’s Choice; Robert Lever and Anthony Scholl from Wrangler; Mike Piland and Gus Rodriguez Jr., Cactus Ropes, Coy Upchurch-Fastback Ropes; Ryan and Sophia Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths; Josh Love, Heel-O-Matic; Stan and Jason Sanders, JH Sanders Trucks and Trailers;, Mike Kovac, Kovac Ranch Equipment; Dr. Harry Anderson, Total Feed; Earl Hall, Hall Ag; Alix and Myrra of the Circus Circus as well as Meg Kennedy of the Silver Legacy and Bob Feist from Ropers Sports News.

Jody Carper was there to make the high teams special. He also did a great job interviewing the new sponsors and making them feel a part of the ACTRA sponsorship family.

A very special thank you to Bob Feist who came up to our Finals and announced the high teams in the #4 and #3 Ropings. Bob also did an outstanding job interviewing all the winners. Can you imagine winning the biggest roping of your life and being interviewed by Bob Feist! A big thank you to Bob.

Another thank you to Lorinda Markegard from Professional’s Choice. She not only does a great job making sure everyone gets the P/C Trophy jackets they desire, but also helps with the design of all the P/C awards, Thanks Lorinda.

We want to acknowledge all the people behind the scenes who work tirelessly to make our Nationals run as smoothly as possible. The office staff led by National Secretary Heidi Fettic, Linnea Aguiar, Kelli Riley, Kristi Cox, Stephanie Duby, Colleen Watson, Vicki Benedict, Penny Barker, Shelly Winn, Brenda Robbins and Tonja Sweeney.

A big tip of the Resistol to our flaggers, Billy Butler, Jake Grubbs and Jeremy Kelton, we appreciate the professionalism they brought to the arena.

Another great job by Steven Schott from 12 Basket Productions for producing the web-cast. The webcast received 78,857 hits from 10 countries who checked out our National Finals.

A shout-out to Tom Pinter from Off the Beaten Path for the thousands of photos of ropers and award winners, as well as a terrific sponsor, Thanks Tom!

On Friday, Dale Woodard took on the daunting task of overseeing the Kid’s Dummy Roping and Significant Other Roping. Dale and his crew did a terrific job. We want to thank the sponsors of this event, Steer Gear, Justin Boots, Resistol Hats, Heel-O-Matic and Cactus and Fastback Ropes who made sure all participants were winners.

A personal thank you to Shelly Winn for handling the awards booth. When there are hundreds of awards to give away, it takes a person with a lot of organizational skills, Thanks Shelly!

We want to thank the Livestock Event Staff for all the hard work and long hours they put in to make things run as smoothly as possible in some very difficult situations.

There are so many people to thank for this very successful event, but none more deserving than the ACTRA National Board of Directors, led by President Bob Blair. Congratulations to Bob for being elected to the Presidency for the next two years. The Vice President will be Ty Rogers.

We want to thank Ropers Sports News for making sure that the ACTRA story gets told – thanks Bob, Steph, Jenny and their staff. There are so many wonderful stories about this special National Finals that would take a book to cover. So we will go with this story and let the members tell the rest.

Remember the Wrangler/Professional’s Choice ACTRA National Finals is the only event of this size where all participants go home a “winner”

ACTRA Finals results are as follows (payoffs are per man). Complete results with go-rounds can be found at www.actra.org.:

OPEN

Average: 1. Blake Texeira and Jason Johe, 30.10, $2,550. 2. Jeff Flenniken and Wyatt Hansen, 31.37, $1,910. 3. Daniel Green and Joseph J. Shawnego, 32.15, $1,280. 4. Brooks Dahozy and BJ Campbell, 33.03, $640.



#12 Roping

Average: 1. Tristan Ruffoni and Jason Johe, 29.08, $2,830. 2. Kelson Robinson and Robby Farias, 31.16, $2,310. 3. Daniel Green and Joseph J. Shawnego, 31.20, $1,710. 4. Calgary Smith and Phoenix Everano, 32.33, $1,110. 5. Tyler Smith and Levi Piquet, 32.53, $600.



#10.5 Roping

Average: 1. Brody Gill and Dusty Bravos, 27.91, $2,435. 2. Jeroll Campbell and Quade Patzke, 27.95, $2,215. 3. Mackay Spyrow and Mike Johns, 28.64, $1,900. 4. Daniel Green and Gary Ford, 29.20, $1,620. 5. Justin Farber and Jeff Gieck, 29.42, $1,370. 6. Dale Benevides and Dan Holland, 29.54, $1,000. 7. Taylor Winn and Levi Piquet, 29.75, $810. 8. Andy Holcomb and Kim Gillespie, 30.06, $500. 9. DJ Parker and Todd Hampton, 30.24, $375. 10. Wade Bruemmer and Jeff Gieck, 30.50, $250. 11. Craig Harrison and Cody D. Parker, 30.52, $150. 12. Dennis Fitze and Adam Fitze, 31.14, $150. 13. Brody Gill and Adam Fitze, 31.87, $150. 14. Victor Ugalde and Cody D. Parker, 32.64, $150. 15. Victor Ugalde and Rhett Kennedy, 33.54, $150.



Mixed Hdcp.

Average: 1. Jessie Kesler and Rhett Anderson, 34.95, $1,550. 2. Payton Feyder and Clint Felton, 35.31, $1,410. 3. Cailee Hall and Andy Holcomb, 37.46, $1,215. 4. Mitzi Corkill and Bruce Corkill, 37.47, $1,035. 5. Sophia Fowler and Allen Gill, 38.93, $875. 6. Macey Loando and Keola Loando, 39.66, $635. 7. Sammy Jo Duby and Brooks Dahozy, 39.81, $515. 8. Alice Legasey and Kycen Winn, 41.46, $320. 9. Cindy Maddalena and Travis Stewart, 41.87, $240. 10. Haley Pennington and Rosco Rhodes, 42.05, $160.



#8.5 Roping

Average: 1. Clay Ruiz and Wyatt Hansen, 31.64, $2,570. 2. Tallen Bennett and Brian Roundy, 32.28, $2,280. 3. Jason D. Ralston and Tio Simmons, 35.19, $1,940. 4. Cody Castodio and Robert Murphy 35.34, $1,640. 5. Jeroll Campbell and Daniel Ibarra, 35.71, $1,390. 6. Jason D. Ralston and George Schmidt, 35.88, $1,200. 7. Kycen Winn and Robby Farias, 36.39, $990. 8. Marti Anderson and Dan Holland, 36.76, $730. 9. Casey Glazier and Gus Rodriguez Jr., 36.89, $550. 10. Kycen Winn and Adam Fitze, 37.17, $440. 11. Larry Goss and Gary Hepper, 38.73, $360. 12. Lucas Williams and Tom J. Nelson, 39.03, $290. 13. Karen Dias and Jason Sanders, 39.31, $230. 14. Chance Kretschmer and Justin Geney, 40.36, $75. 15. Darren Hagins and Will Schmidt, 40.37, $75.

Earl Hall Scholarship Roping

Average: 1. Jennifer Herring and Kane Thiele, 22.10. 2. Makayla Awa and Cody Stewart, 22.59. 3. Wade Bruemmer and Travis Eller, 22.82. 4. Darcy Marshall and Wayne Smith Jr., 23.33. 5. Steve Motzkus and Robert Jernigan, 26.03. 6. Shane Barnes and Todd Hampton, 26.73. 7. Wade Bruemmer and Justin Ertz, 27.03. 8. Daniel Green and Earl Hall, 27.26.



GENE AGUIAR CENTURY ROPING

Incentive Average: 1. Doug Smith and Wayne Smith Jr., 32.79, $1,300. 2. Robert E. McGrew and Allen Sanders, 36.65, $1,060. 3. Dave McCready and Charlie Johnson, 36.76, $785. 4. John H. Morris and Terry Holliday, 36.90, $510. 5. Steve A. Kevorkian and Dale Woodard, 46.27, $275.

Average: 1. Buster Berna and Todd Hampton, 34.76, $1,980. 2. Bob Joseph and Matt Hussman, 35.16, $1,725. 3. Jeroll Campbell and Grant Shumway, 35.62, $1,465. 4. Terry Hockett and Steve Vredenburg, 35.80, $1,205. 5. HP Evetts and Danny Costa, 37.27, $950. 6. Greg Grenke and Ed Harry, 37.48, $690. 7. Wes Tews and Bruce Corkill, 37.96, $430. 8. Steve Dugger and Russell Funk, 38.47, $170. 9. Rick Parker and Jim Watson, 39.45, $75. 10. Billy Gallagher and Ron B. Keys, 41.42, $75.



Director/Sponsor/Arena Operator

Average: 1. Steven F. Kevorkian Jr. and Steve Simons, 18.91, $370. 2. Chris Awa and Kelly Medeiros, 19.44, $300. 3. Shane Barnes and Greg Kesler, 20.81, $220. 4. Kelson Robinson and Randy Thompson, 21.90, $150. 5. Bowen Staples and Grant Shumway, 23.13, $80.



Wrangler Super 7 Patriot Roping

Average: 1. Beau Clark and Michael Clark, 42.01, $7,975. 2. Brent Baggarley and Kane Thiele, 42.49, $7,410. 3. Candida Eldridge and Jeff Flenniken, 44.57, $6,590. 4. Cody Cravens and George Schmidt, 44.77, $5,455. 5. Austin Iveson and Mario Munoz, 45.06, $4,480. 6. Sammy Jo Duby and Glen Nelson, 45.96, $3,500. 7. Garrett Weltzin and Roscoe Rhodes, 46.02, $2,575. 8. Dale Benevides and Lexis Andrade, 46.43, $1,645. 9. Bailey Corkill and Bruce Corkill, 46.62, $1,440. 10. Zane George and Mike George, 46.63, $1,285. 11. Austin Iveson and Jaylen Eldridge, 46.68, $1,185. 12. Rylee George and Wyatt Hansen, 46.87, $1,130. 13. Larry Williams and Brady Lutz, 47.56, $1,030. 14. Michael Smith and Keola Loando, 47.71, $980. 15. Cailee Hall and Carson Phillips, 48.70, $925. 16. Austin Phillips and Derek Menezes, 48.88, $875. 17. Larry F. Miller and Yose Campbell, 50.05, $825. 18. JD Machado and Cole Hook, 50.40, $770. 19. Kaela Chadwick and Justin Sorensen, 51.15, $720. 20. Bailey F. Williams and Rikki Perezchica, 51.85, $670.

#5.5 Roping

Average: 1. Dario Ceresola and Clay Hendrix, 32.70, $7,320. 2. Jon Lauzon and Terry Hodder, 34.97, $6,840. 3. Chris Awa and Kelly Medeiros, 36.67, $6,030. 4. John Anderson and Daniel Ibarra, 37.60, $5,025. 5. Wyatt Adams and Wyatt Gibbs, 38.07, $4,115. 6. Jon Lauzon and Trysyn (Bulla) Waltjen, 39.02, $3,255. 7. Damon Banks and Luke Cardoza, 39.17, $2,345. 8. Steve Mitchell and Earl Robbins, 39.27, $1,485. 9. Beau Clark and Michael Clark, 39.29, $1,220. 10. Greg Grenke and Fred Williams, 39.58, $1,125. 11. Colton Avila and JR Brown, 39.77, $1,050. 12. Wyatt McDaniel and Buster Boyd, 39.88, $950. 13. Weston Hutchings and Scott Childers, 40.40, $910. 14. Hailey Kesler and Ethan Awa, 40.48, $860. 15. Josh Shippy and Silas Shippy, 40.53, $815. 16. Ally McDaniel and Dirk Jim, 40.89, $765. 17. AJ Duncan and Dan Duncan, 41.22, $720. 18. John Madraso Jr. and Dave Tyndall, 41.62, $670. 19. Megan (Harvey) McGill and Steve Simons, 41.71, $650. 20. Steven F. Kevorkian Jr. and Bob Blair, 41.92, $600.



#4 Roping

Average: 1. Quentin Anseth and Cody Stewart, 40.50, $7,445. 2. Treston DeLuz and Kaili Brenneman, 41.73, $6,960. 3. Kellie Mackin and Walt Stein, 43.48, $6,130. 4. Doug Burgess and Tim Thibert, 44.68, $5,110. 5. Ramzi T. Hughes and Tallen Bennett, 44.75, $4,185. 6. Kyle Millington and Buck Baca, 44.89, $3,310. 7. Ramzi T. Hughes and Carson Phillips, 45.79, $2,380. 8. Casey Fowler and Frank Roth, 45.83, $1,510. 9. Kyle Stewart and Logan Anseth, 47.39, $1,240. 10. Dino Webb and Murvin Hicks, 47.93, $1,140. 11. Kamish Wagner and Walt Stein, 49.45, $1,070. 12. Haley Pennington and Jon Carlson, 49.71, $970. 13. Rudy Blossom and Tim L. Wilson, 49.85, $920. 14. Dean Harrington and Katrina Pelroy, 50.14, $880. 15. Cindy Maddalena and Cash Grandi, 52.61, $840. 16. Wayne Lund and Wylie Lund, 53.69, $780. 17. Darcie Stewart and Tyler Bass, 53.83, $730. 18. Samantha Gallagher and Kim Say, 54.38, $680. 19. Marisa Julian and Jay Black, 55.50, $655. 20. George Veenker and Steve Rockwood, 56.15, $830.



#3 Roping

Average: 1. Haley Pennington and Quentin Anseth, 37.07, $5,175.2. Ryan Perin and Mike D. Johnson, 41.82, $4,535. 3. Rylee George and Colby George, 45.77, $3,900. 4. Makaylah Rhodes and Riley Elms, 45.81, $3,265. 5. Ayden Benevides and Kaili Brenneman, 48.79, $2,550. 6. Ron Settles and Perry Greene, 48.99, $1,590. 7. Addie Tilton and Drew Tilton, 49.26, $1,350. 8. Angie Thibert and Connor Howard, 49.43, $1,275. 9. Bronc Rowland and John Deaton, 50.90, $1,195. 10. Lee Moyle and Kyle Gentry, 53.41, $1,115. 11. Alika Miyasato and Cassidy Serion, 53.42, $1,035. 12. Marcie Neher and Hannah Solesbee, 53.49, $955. 13. Jay Hart and Buck Baca, 54.04, $795. 14. Hayle Gibson and Mike Angelini, 55.31, $715. 15. Laurie Black and Gilberto Valdez, 57.21, $635. 16. Dallas Dory and John W. Miller, 57.64, $560. 17. Gary Byde and Ernie Cardoza, 64.04, $480. 18. Kyle Alpers and Ryan Laughton, 71,36, $400. 19. Daniel Stice and Jillian Murray, 74.00, $320. 20. Robby Balaam and Ken Paddock, 75.21, $225.