ACTRA Idaho/Nevada Chapter Finals A Huge Success



Winners of the Mixed Roping were Marisa Julian and Jason Boegle. The team took home $930 each plus beautiful saddles.

WINNEMUCCA, NV – The 2017 Wrangler/Professional’s Choice Idaho-Nevada Chapter Finals were held over four days Sept. 14-17 at the fairgrounds in Winnemucca.

Average winners in each roping were awarded Cactus Championship saddles. Second in the average won trophy stirrups; third place Yeti custom coolers; fourth place Professional’s Choice boots; and Weaver headstalls went to fifth place.

Results are as follows; payouts are per roper. Photos appear after results:

Thurs., Sept. 14

Open: 5 for $75

Round 1: 1. Chance Kret­schmer and Austin Carrasco, 7.61, $160. 2. TJ McCauley and Russell Funk, 8.10, $110.

Short go: 1. Lowell Black and Tim Black, 8.91, $100.

Average: TJ McCauley and Russell Funk, 46.38, $715. 2. Chance Kretschmer and Austin Carrasco, 52.30, $430. 3. Lowell Black and Tim Black, 66.93, $285.

#10.5 Hdcp: 4 for $40

Round 1: 1. Jim Estill and Travis Peek, 6.91, $200. 2. Mark D. Eldridge and Wade Hofheins, 7.43, $150. 3. Bodie Matson and Chad Steele, 7.46, $100. 4. Garrett Weltzin and Clint Felton, 7.50, $50.

Short go: 1. Jim Estill and Travis Peek, 5.94, $100.

Average: 1. Bodie Matson and Chad Steele, 27.51, $820. 2. Jason Jones and Chad Steele, 28.24, $655. 3. Codee Roberts and Dillon Bahem, 29.90, $495. 4. Jeff Flenniken and Marlow Eldridge, 29.94, $330. 5. Jeff Garijo and Glen Nelson, 31.28, $245. 6. Jim Estill and Travis Peek, 31.87, $190.

Fri., Sept. 15

#8.5 Roping: 4 for $40

Round 1: 1. Jim Estill and Russell Funk, 6.67, $215. 2. Jason Jones and Chad Steele, 7.06, $130. 3. Lucas Williams and Matt Hussman, 7.09, $85.

Short go: 1. Tom J. Nelson and Dillon Bahem, 6.51, $100.

Average: 1. Austin Iveson and Tom J. Nelson, 33.99, $700. 2. Bailey Corkill and Jaylen Eldridge, 34.58, $560. 3. Tom J. Nelson and Dillon Bahem, 35.65, $420. 4. Jim Estill and Mike Johns, 35.92, $280. 5. Garrett Weltzin and Russell Funk, 36.72, $210. 6. Sam Riley and Tim Black, 38.87, $165.

Century Hdcp: 4 for $40

Round 1: 1. Jeff Garijo and Mike Johns, 7.45, $185. 2. Clint Felton and Tim Black, 7.58, $110. 3. Wes Tews and Mike Johns, 7.86, $75.

Short go: 1. Doug Cook and Clint Felton, 7.84, $100.

Average: 1. Steve Smith and Clay Hendrix, 36.06, $660. 2. Mark D. Eldridge and Marlow Eldridge, 36.34, $520. 3. Steve Dugger and Russell Funk, 39.64, $400. 4. Audrey Eldridge and Marlow Eldridge, 40.78, $280. 5. Ed Moreda and Bruce Corkill, 42.14, $140.

Super 7 Hdcp: 5 for $60

Rotation 1, Round 1: 1. Randy Osterhoudt and Josue Madrigal, 7.38, $245. 2. Curtis English and Nick Nalder, 7.90, $185. 3. Steve Dugger and Mike Eiguren, 8.21, $120. 4. Mark D. Eldridge and Steve Armstrong, 8.34, $60.

Rotation 2, Round 1: 1. Devon McDaniel and Mike Johns, 7.71, $245. 2. Michelle Skender and Willie Coversup, 8.08, $185. 3. Joe Easterday and Connor Howard, 8.10, $120. 4. Bailey Corkill and Zalin Arritola, 8.30, $60.

Short go: 1. Dario Ceresola and Clay Hendrix, 7.04, $100.

Average: 1. Dario Ceresola and Clay Hendrix, 47.32, $1,500. 2. Candida Eldridge and Mike Eiguren, 49.71, $1,260. 3. Randy Osterhoudt and Josue Madrigal, 51.40, $1,025. 4. Tracie Saunders and Katlen Schimmelpfennig, 52.42, $820. 5. Brianna Geney and Justin Geney, 53.14, $680. 6. Donna Nelson and Mike Roberts, 53.23, $545. 7. Garrett Weltzin and Steve Smith, 53.29, $445. 8. Steve Dugger and Mike Eiguren, 54.98, $340. 9. Jacob DeBusk and Austin Carrasco, 56.04, $205.

Sat., Sept. 16

Mixed Hdcp: 4 for $40

Rotation 1, Round 1: 1/2. Bailey Corkill and Casey Felton; Ally McDaniel and Dillon Bahem, 7.96, $130. 3. Kristi Piquet and Levi Piquet, 7.98, $65.

Rotation 2, Round 1: 1. Marisa Julian and Jason Boegle, 7.42, $160. 2. Haley Pennington and Asher Freeman, 7.90, $95. 3. Bailey Corkill and Mike Johns, 7.99, $65.

Short go: 1. Audrey Eldridge and Ryan Powell, 7.97, $100.

Average: 1. Marisa Julian and Jason Boegle, 29.00, $930. 2. Nora Hunt Lee and Jake Ward, 33.60, $750. 3. Payton Feyder and Austin Carrasco, 35.29, $575. 4. Dusty Edgmon and Rosco Rhodes, 36.14, $465. 5. Katrina Pelroy and Paul Dunn, 36.36, $360. 6. Audrey Eldridge and Ryan Powell, 36.55, $285. 7. Nora Hunt Lee and Tommy Lee, 37.46, $215.

#4 Roping: 4 for $40

Rotation 1, Round 1: 1. Georgia Black and Jay Black, 9.34, $140. 2. Jayden Jensen and Lance Johnson, 9.56, $85. 3. Christin Rhodes and Garrett Weltzin, 9.78, $55.

Rotation 2, Round 1: 1. John Madraso Jr. and Thomas Steele, 8.43, $140. 2. Quint Bell and Cade Bell, 8.48, $85. 3. Shane Stevenson and Trenton Milburn, 9.10, $55.

Rotation 3, Round 1: 1. Tony Martin and Jarrett Peek, 9.14, $140. 2. Tracy Riley and Donita Duvall, 9.59, $85. 3. Ron VanCromphaut and Randy Osterhoudt, 9.61, $55.

Rotation 4, Round 1: 1. Kameron VanWinkle and Joshua Smith, 9.22, $140. 2. Christin Rhodes and Cody Rowley, 9.31, $85. 3. Sean Schnabele and Steve Dugger, 9.90, $55.

Rotation 5, Round 1: 1. Matt Goings and Cade Bell, 8.86, $140. 2. Adena Gonzalez and Guy Tipton, 9.57, $85. 3. Michelle Wolf and Jon Carlson, 9.58, $55.

Short go: 1. Tracie Saunders and Devon McDaniel, 8.99, $100.

Average: 1. Tracie Saunders and Devon McDaniel, 41.71, $1,570. 2. Colby Scott Smith and Garrett Weltzin, 43.51, $1,335. 3. Annie Smith and Joel Maxwell, 44.07, $1,180. 4. Curtis Robinson and Daniel Eary, 44.68, $945. 5. Ken McDaniel and Devon McDaniel, 47.50, $710. 6. Sean Schnabele and Nathan Easterday, 48.29, $550. 7. Rhonda Grandi and Einen Grandi, 53.03, $470. 8. Trenton Jones and Walker Jones, 53.35, $395. 9. Joah Williams and Fred Williams, 53.97, $315. 10. Jack Dawson and Ken DeWitt, 58.91, $235. 11. Brynn Lehman and Steve Felton, 60.42, $155.

Sun., Sept. 17

#5.5 Roping: 4 for $40

Rotation 1, Round 1: 1. Devon McDaniel and Mike Eiguren 8.15, $170. 2. Payton Feyder and Dustin Feyder, 8.91, $105. 3. Brian Temple and Cody Shaw, 9.12, $70.

Rotation 2, Round 1: Jared Worthen and Nick Pinochi, 8.58, $170. 2. Katrina Pelroy and Sam Riley, 8.75, $105. 3. Travis Peek and Jarrett Peek, 9.22, $70.

Rotation 3, Round 1: 1. Jim Estill and Garrett Weltzin, 6.51, $170. 2. Tracy McCart and Kyle Moore, 8.36, $105. 3. Kenny Rhodes and Jay Blake, 8.60, $70.

Rotation 4, Round 1: 1. Marty Okamura and Brian Temple, 7.48, $170. 2. Ally McDaniel and Dillon Bahem, 7.94, $105. 3. Robert Adamson and John McMullan, 8.47, $70.

Short go: 1. Devon McDaniel and Mike Eiguren, 7.75, $100.

Average: 1. Marty Okamura and Brian Temple, 38.38, $1,535. 2. Devon McDaniel and Mike Eiguren, 39.15, $1,305. 3. Jacob DeBusk and Tye Fitzpatrick, 39.53, $1,150. 4. Evelene Ricci and Wylie Lund, 41.92, $920. 5. Ted Pardick and Mike Chiaratti, 42.48, $690. 6. Jack Sparrowk and Nick Wilkinson, 42.86, $535. 7. Jayden Jensen and Bruce Corkill, 43.63, $460. 8. Sadie Miller and Steve Felton, 43.67, $385. 9. Payton Feyder and Dustin Feyder, 44.11, $305. 10. Renee Funk and Jeff Garijo, 44.71, $230. 11. Tracy McCart and Kyle Moore, 44.81, $155.

#3 Roping: 4 for $40

Rotation 1, Round 1: 1. Sean Schnabele and Birch Eiguren, 8.90, $155. 2. Robbin Eiguren and Trevor Fillmore, 8.97, $95. 3. Annie Smith and Tommy Moore, 9.61, $60.

Rotation 2, Round 1: 1. Chase Easterday and Bill Raine, 9.36, $155. 2. Jayden Jensen and Greg Jackson, 10.13, $95. 3. Stevie Mae Smith and Joshua Smith, 10.30, $60.

Rotation 3, Round: 1. Suzanne Hoffman and Cody Rowley, 8.69, $155. 2. Marvin Eldridge and Daniel Eary, 9.31, $95. 3. Jace Grenke and Birch Eiguren, 9.87, $60.

Short go: 1. Adena Gonzalez and Daniel Eary, 8.90, $100.

Average: 1. Ali Norcutt and Matt Goings, 48.54, $1,090. 2. Jace Grenke and Birch Eiguren, 48.74, $935. 3. Robbin Eiguren and Birch Eiguren, 49.27, $780. 4. Elysia Osterhoudt and Randy Osterhoudt, 43.87, $675. 5. Mike Robinson and Brock Borkman, 54.77, $465. 6. Adena Gonzalez and Daniel Eary, 60.94, $365. 7. Ricky Hauff and Ken DeWitt, 63.73, $310. 8. Annie Smith and Tommy Moore, 34.60 on 3, $260. 9. Jace Grenke and Jimmy VanBelle, 35.47 on 3, $205. 10. Robbin Eiguren and Trevor Fillmore, 36.24 on 3, $155.



#4 winners Tracie Saunders (r) and Devon McDaniel.



#3 winners Matt Goings and Ali Norcutt.



#10.5 average winners were Bodie Matson and Chad Steele.



#5.5 winners were Marty Okamura and Brian Temple.



#8.5 average winners Austin Iveson and Tom J. Nelson.



Century average winners were Steve Smith and Clay Hendrix.



Super #7 winners Dario Ceresola (r) and Clay Hendrix.



Open winners TJ McCauley (r) and Russell Funk, with Josey Rae.