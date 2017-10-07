ACTRA National Finals Is One For The Ages



The Super 7 Patriot Roping champions and winners of the horse trailers were Blake Bowler and TJ Bowler. Presenting their awards, Mike Piland and Gus Rodriguez of Cactus Ropes. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

By Mike Sweeney

ACTRA Business Manager

RENO, NV – ACTRA members from all over the Western United States made their way to Reno, Nevada October 22-28 to join in the 35th Annual ACTRA National Finals celebration. With over $1 million up for grabs in cash and prizes, everyone was guaranteed to be a winner as each contestant received a beautiful contestant jacket fitting the occasion. The jacket was designed by Professional’s Choice. Thank you PC. A big shout-out to the ladies and gentlemen who managed the contestant jacket booth, Lorinda Markegard, Tonja Sweeney, Brian Blaswich, along with extra help from Karen Waggoner. Thank you for all you do and putting a smile on everyone’s face.

The roping got started Sunday morning with the #10.5 Handicap roping. It was the father and son team of Brian and Kycen Winn who would take the victory lap. They would pick up $5,320 in cash, Cactus trophy saddles and custom trophy buckles from Skyline Silversmiths.

The next roping was the Mixed Handicap. It would be the Oregon husband and wife team of Gary and Molly Hepper who would pick up the Cactus trophy saddles and $4,300 in cash.

The day ended with the Open Roping and 72 teams entered up. When it was all said and done, Daniel Green and Clay O’Brien Cooper would be the champs. They would pick up custom Yeti coolers and $6,180.

Monday got started with the Livestock Event #12 Roping. This roping would see Brian Winn back in the winner’s circle, this time with Quinn Kesler. They picked up the custom Yeti coolers and $6,200.

The next roping was the #8.5 and would see the team of Jared Vieira and Anival Guerrero who would take the victory lap, they would pick up the champion Cactus Saddles, custom Skyline Silversmith championship buckles and $4,170.

The day would end with the Earl Hall Scholarship Roping, with 404 teams entered. It would be the biggest Scholarship roping in recent memory.

All the ropers donated their entry fees and Cactus Saddlery donated the championship saddles. The rest of the prizeline was donated by Professional’s Choice, Yeti coolers, Weaver Leather and Skyline Silversmiths. The retail value of the awards in the roping exceeded $15,000, but we were not done yet as Tommy Lee Livestock donated the cattle and Mr. Earl sweetened the pot. When it was all said and done, net proceeds to the Earl Hall Scholarship roping were over $19,000. Not too bad for an afternoon of fun. Congratulations to Kyle Stewart and Kane Thiele for winning this great roping. Thanks to all who entered this roping, you are all winners.

Tuesday morning, the Gene Aguiar Century Roping got started. This roping is dedicated to Gene Aguiar who coined the phrase “Where Families Come to Rope.” It was Gene’s idea to incentivize this roping with the same awards to both the main average as well as the incentive winners. It finally happened, the winners of the roping were also the winners of the incentive roping. Congratulations to JT Bradley and Earl Robbins for winning two saddles in the same roping, as well as $6,250. A big tip of the Resistol to Jim Hanner, Jim and his partner Mike Sweeney with a total age of 146 years placed third in the incentive.

The final roping of the day was the Director/Sponsor/Arena Operator roping. Taking the honors was Director Bowen Staples from the Northwest Chapter, Sponsor Steve Kevorkian from Arizona and Arena Operator Ethan Awa, from Hawaii. Average winners were Bowen Staples and Jared Slusher.

With the roping done for the day it was time to head to the ACTRA banquet, calcutta and the catastrophe live auction and silent auction. This year’s banquet was the biggest in recent years. Sponsors in attendance were: Ryan and Sophia Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths; Mike Piland and Gus Rodriguez, Cactus Saddles; Coy Upchurch, Fast Back Ropes; Meg Kennedy, Silver Legacy; Alix and Myrra, Circus Circus; Mike Sr. and Mike Jr. and Carrie Kovac, Kovac Ranch Equipment; Josh Love, Heel-O-Matic; Tom Pinter, Off The Beaten Path Phototography; Cory Wiese, Yeti Coolers; Cole Clements, Curicyn; Jim Pfeffer, Ropes Galore; and Lori Mitchell, Total Feed.

We want to thank Mr. Bob Feist for making an appearance and giving us a great insight into the world of team roping. Congratulations to Bob, Steph and Jenny as Ropers Sports News celebrates 50 years in the business.



Bob Feist, owner/publisher of the official ACTRA publication, Ropers Sports News, stopped by the Fundraiser Banquet to say a few words. – Off The Beaten Path Photography

Mr. Earl Hall and family were also in attendance. We want to thank Mr. Earl for his years of dedication to our future.

Master of ceremonies, Jody Carper, introduced us to one of our veterans and members of WAR “Warriors and Rodeo,” retired Army CW3 Courtney Phillips. Courtney introduced the WAR members in attendance; they were welcomed with a standing ovation. Courtney told a story of a little girl who wanted to be a helicopter pilot in the service. Her dad had told her “no” that wasn’t possible. Courtney not only became a helicopter pilot, she was deployed to Afghanistan. While in Afghanistan, Courtney’s helicopter crashed and she was told that with her injuries she may never walk again and must certainly never ride and rope. There was that phrase again, no and never. Courtney’s determination kicked in and not only is she riding again, but a competitor that we will have to be reckoned with. We proudly welcome Courtney and the WAR family to the ACTRA family.



ACTRA once again gave a donation to W.A.R. (Warriors And Rodeo), a non-profit organization designed to give back to those who serve our country and keep us safe. Pictured are Cody Drewy, Travis Trizinsky, Courtney Phillips, Colt Ainsworth and Jeff McCombs. – Off The Beaten Path



George Porter and Ty Rogers were awarded buckles and ACTRA Lifetime Memberships. – Off The Beaten Path Photo



Photographer Tom Pinter (r) of Off The Beaten Path Photography, graciously donates a custom blanket to the fast time winners of each roping. ACTRA is very grateful to Tom and his crew for all he brings to ACTRA. Pictured with Tom is Evan Olinger. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

Next at the banquet we went into the Catastrophe Fund Auction. The high selling item was a $10,000 Kovac Gift Certificate. Mark Moreland bought the certificate for $8,000. A big thank you to Mark and the Kovac family. Ty Rogers had a raffle for the kids who were in attendance. Five kids took home Leap Steers sponsored by Heel-O-Matic and the Rogers family. Now it was time to hold the calcutta for the Patriot Super 7 Roping. This was the biggest calcutta ever. Thank you to auctioneers Bryon Gibbons and Don Brumley.

The silent auction was a huge success. All the Chapters brought baskets with products from their Chapters. This is a new program that went over very well. A big thank you to the head lady of Ladies in the Loop Booth, Teena Blair. Thank you to her crew of Ellen St. Clair, Lilly Kevorkian, Martha Funk and Vikki Sweeney for all their help.

The Patriot Super 7 got under way Wednesday morning. With over 800 teams entered, the Championship round would bring back the Top 50. Congratulations to Bryon Abshire and Steve Kevorkian, Jr. for their 7.77 second run, because they were wearing their Patriot shirts, putting $2,000 in their Wranglers. In the end, it was the young brothers from Utah that would lay claim to the championship trailers sponsored by JH Sanders and $15,000 in cash. Blake Bowler, age 14, and TJ Bowler, age 16, who would take the victory lap. The future certainly looks bright for these young ACTRA men.

Thursday morning the #5.5 roping would get started with over 900 teams entered. This roping would pay $13,900, championship Cactus saddles and customized Skyline Silversmith buckles. The team of Cailee Hall and TJ Bowler would take this victory lap.

Friday would see the #4 roping get started with over 1,000 teams. This roping would pay the winners $14,000, Cactus championship saddles and the beautiful custom Skyline Silversmith buckles. Bret Bowler and Ramzi Hughes were the champions of this roping.

The Dummy Roping was a huge success. Thank you to Bowen Staples and Shelly Winn for managing this roping. Good to see the future champs, maybe as soon as next year.

The last day was the #3 Roping. If you think you’ve heard it all, better read this. This roping drew over 700 teams. This roping paid $11,410, Cactus championship saddles and customized Skyline Silversmith trophy buckles. It was the brothers from Fallon Nevada, Wyatt and Jarrett Peek who would lay claim to this championship. Can you guess the age of these champions? Try 9 and 11 years old, WOW!

Yes, this year’s Wrangler/Professional’s Choice ACTRA National Finals was one for the ages, old, young and younger. Another theme is the number of families who won together. Doesn’t this really describe ACTRA, “where families come to rope.”

Now that the champions are crowned and all the awards given away, it’s time to thank those who put together this fabulous event. I would like to start in the office with National Secretary Heidi Fettic who handles this great team of professionals who include; Brenda Robbins, Colleen Watson, Katrina Pelroy, Penny Barker, Herb Bothelo, Linnea Bothelo, Kelli Riley, Debbie Maxwell and Shelley Winn.

A tip of the Resistol to announcer Jody Carper for the big voice, professionalism and excitement he brings to our Finals

Next, let’s thank the flaggers, Billy Butler, Jake Grubbs, and David Lackey. Thanks to Lee Legacy, Perfect Timing. Great job, gentlemen.

Another important part of any successful roping is the cattle. A big tip of the Resistol to Tommy Lee Livestock and Steve Simons, S Bar J Cattle, for some of the best cattle we have seen in years.

Thanks to all the great sponsors that ACTRA is blessed with, without a doubt, the best of the best. Another part of this success of our National Finals are the vendors who show up and make the Finals special, thank you again. How about those National Directors, led by National President Bob Blair. The President and the Directors make sure that all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed. Great job!

And last but certainly not least, the loyal members who show up year after year to support their National Finals. With all that being said, it should not be a surprise that plans are being made to make the 2018 Wrangler/ Professional’s Choice ACTRA National Finals even better than 2017. Next year’s National Finals will be October 21-27.

Results are as follows (payoffs are per man). Complete results with go-rounds can be found at www.actra.org:

Sun., Oct. 22

#10.5 Hdcp: 4 for $75



Brian Winn (second from right) and Kycen Winn (second from left) were the winners of the #10.5 Handicap Roping at the 2017 ACTRA National Finals. Presenting are Gus Rodriguez, Cactus Ropes (l), and Ryan Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths (r). Also pictured are Laurie Mitchell of Total Feeds and Shelly Winn. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Cactus saddles and Skyline custom buckles. 2nd: Cactus reserve saddles. 3rd: Yeti coolers. 4th: Skyline trophy stirrups. 5th: Heel-O-Matic Bones for header and Hox for heeler. 6th: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 7th: Resistol gift certificates. 8th: Weaver headstalls w/custom Skyline silver. 9th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 10th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Brian Winn and Kycen Winn, 23.03, $2,660. 2. Cailee Hall and Dave Inman, 26.80, $2,305. 3. Bert Ferrasci and David Gheno, 27.54, $1,970. 4. JW Rose and Brandon Beers, 27.60, $1,620. 5. Chase Kahiau Onaka and Ethan Awa, 28.51, $1,275. 6. Lexis Andrade and Ethan Awa, 28.96, $925. 7. Travis Thom and Justin Geney, 29.35, $580. 8. Curtis English and Russell Funk, 29.61, $230. 9. Chase Kahiau Onaka and Brushton Minton, 30.11, $150. 10. Todd Mathis and Gary Hepper, 30.59, $150. 11. Marti Anderson and Dan Holland, 31.33, $150. 12. Layton Oswald and Joseph J. Shawnego, 31.33, $150. 13. Bucky Campbell and Dan Holland, 31.91, $150. 14. Andy Holcomb and Jeff Sparrowk, 32.03, $150. 15. Monty Joe Petska and Dale Benevides, 33.16, $150. 16. Emily Vigoren and Carson Phillips, 34.75, $150. 17. Clay Ruiz and Todd Hampton, 36.20, $150. 18. Cody Staples and Rocky Staples, 38.32, $150. 19. Quinn Kesler and Kycen Winn, 39.83, $150. 20. Jeroll Campbell and Gary Hepper, 41.86, $150.

Mixed Hdcp: 4 for $75



Winning the Mixed Roping was the Oregonian husband/wife team of Gary and Molly Hepper. Presenting awards is Gus Rodriguez of Cactus Ropes, Laurie Mitchell from Total Feeds and Coy Upchurch, Fast Back Ropes. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Cactus saddles. 2nd: Skyline reserve buckles. 3rd: Yeti coolers. 4th: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 5th: Resistol gift certificates. 6th: Weaver headstalls with Skyline silver. 7th: Cactus fancy breast collars. 8th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 9th: Professional’s Choice value packs. 10th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Molly Hepper and Gary Hepper, 34.97, $2,150. 2. Shelly Winn and Robby Farias, 35.76, $1,870. 3. Dusty Edgmon and Mike Johns, 37.41, $1,445. 4. Carlee English and Cameron Moore, 37.41, $1,445. 5. Sammy Jo Duby and Spencer Mitchell ,37.62, $1,030. 6. Marti Anderson and Bucky Campbell, 38.54, $750. 7. Cailee Hall and Andy Holcomb, 38.97, $460. 8. Nora Hunt Lee and Tommy Lee, 39.18, $190. 9. Karen Dias and Kevin Dias, 39.76, $75. 10. Sadie Miller and Justin Geney, 39.88, $75. 11. Petra Finks Berankova and Bill Finks, 41.19, $75. 12. Heather Boegle and Jason Boegle, 42.00, $75. 13. Evelene Ricci and Mike Johns, 43.39, $75. 14. Jeanne Gieck and Gary Hepper, 44.14, $75. 15. Marisa Julian and Tommy Lee, 44.82, $75.

PROFESSIONAL’S CHOICE Open: 4 for $150



Open winners Daniel Green (second from right) and Clay O’Brien Cooper (third from left) are presented awards from Coy Upchurch, Fast Back; Josh Love, Heel-O-Matic; Laurie Mitchell of Total Feeds and Ryan Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Yeti custom coolers. 2nd: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 3rd: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 4th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags. 5th: Professional’s Choice value packs.

Average: 1. Daniel Green and Clay O’Brien Cooper, 28.03, $3,090. 2. Blake Teixeira and Bucky Campbell, 29.91, $2,320. 3. TJ McCauley and Todd Hampton, 32.88, $1,545. 4. Blake Teixeira and Andy Holcomb, 36.00, $770. 5. Lane Karney and Kyle Lockett, 38.21, award.

Mon., Oct. 23

#12 Roping: 4 for $75

1st: Yeti custom coolers. 2nd: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 3rd: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 4th: Professional’s Choice value packs. 5th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Brian Winn and Quinn Kesler, 26.40, $3,100. 2. Blake Texeira and Monty Joe Petska, 27.24, $2,550. 3. Daniel Green and Jason Johe, 28.06, $1,880. 4. Daniel Green and Joseph J. Shawnego, 28.07, $1,220. 5. Craig Harrison and Dusty Bravos, 28.48, $660.

#8.5 Roping: 4 for $75



Anival Guerrero and Jared Vieira (with buckles) were the winners of the #8.5 Roping. Presenting awards are Gus Rodriguez, Cactus Ropes; Coy Upchurch, Fast Back Ropes; and Ryan Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Cactus saddles and Skyline custom buckles. 2nd: Cactus reserve saddles. 3rd: Yeti coolers. 4th: Skyline trophy stirrups. 5th: Heel-O-Matic Bones for header and Hox for heeler. 6th: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 7th: Resistol gift certificates. 8th: Weaver headstalls w/custom Skyline silver. 9th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 10th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Jared Vieira and Anival Guerrero, 28.45, $2,355. 2. Austin Iveson and Russell Funk, 29.80, $2,085. 3. Beau Clark and Jake Rodriguez, 30.39, $1,770. 4. Cailee Hall and Kycen Winn, 31.45, $1,500. 5. Brent Baggarley and Kane Thiele, 32.68, $1,270. 6. Tyler Dawson and Dace Woods, 33.61, $1,100. 7. Austin Iveson and Tom J. Nelson, 34.05, $900. 8. Connie Gibb Withers and Bill Finks, 34.32, $670. 9. Jason Boegle and Rosco Rhodes, 34.44, $500. 10. Chris Awa and Ethan Awa, 34.65, $400. 11. Bowen Staples and Jeff Gieck, 37.36, $335. 12. Chris Awa and Matt Liston, 37.41, $265. 13. BJ Kelley and Tom Hardin Sr, 37.83, $200. 14. Clint White and David Gill, 38.03, $75. 15. Stoney Boy Joseph and Joseph J. Shawnego, 38.82, $75.

Earl Hall Scholarship Roping: 3 for $20 (awards only)



Earl Hall, sponsor of the Scholarship Roping (l) and ACTRA President Bob Blair, present saddles to the average winners, Kyle Stewart and Kane Thiele. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Cactus saddles with breast collars. 2nd: Skyline reserve buckles. 3rd: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 4th: Yeti custom cooler bags. 5th. Weaver headstalls with Skyline silver. 6th: Cactus fancy trophy breast collars. 7th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 8th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Kyle Stewart and Kane Thiele, 21.45. 2. Travis Wienke and Jesus Hernandez, 22.45. 3. Bobby Winn and Travis Peek, 24.28. 4. Mike Randall and Kevin Dias, 25.28. 5. Robbin Rowley and Jesus Hernandez, 25.75. 6. Hank Curry and Jack Curry, 25.80. 7. Chris Lapham and Mike Angelini, 26.96. 8. James Clark and Robert Jernigan, 28.07.

Tues., Oct. 24

GENE AGUIAR CENTURY: 4 for $75



Earl Robbins and JT Bradley won both the Century Roping and the Incentive Roping and each won two saddles. Gus Rodriguez of Cactus Ropes, Linnea Aguiar Bothelo (Aguiar family) and Dr. Harry Anderson of Total Feeds, presenting. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

Awards for Century and Incentive were the same: 1st: Cactus saddles. 2nd: Skyline reserve buckles. 3rd: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 4th: Yeti cooler bags. 5th: Resistol gift certificates. 6th: Weaver headstalls with Skyline silver. 7th. Cactus fancy breast collars. 8th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 9th: Professional’s Choice value packs. 10th: Professional’s Choice feed bags.

Incentive on 3: 1. JT Bradley and Earl Robbins, 23.51, $1,185. 2. Bryon Abshire and Bob Blair, 25.03, $970. 3. Mike Sweeney and Jim Hanner, 27.66, $720. 4. Greg Kesler and Kelly Medeiros, 31.07, $465. 5. Jim Peterson and Kenny Lee, 33.92, $250.

Average: 1. JT Bradley and Earl Robbins, 31.97, $1,940. 2. Larry Williams and Dusty Bravos, 33.02, $1,685. 3. Bryon Abshire and Bob Blair, 34.61, $1,435. 4. Pete Corwin and Cameron Moore, 34.68, $1,180. 5. Hank Curry and Matt Hussman, 34.73, $925. 6. Karen Dias and Tom Hardin Sr., 35.72, $675. 7. Buster Berna and Todd Hampton, 35.75, $420. 8. Shane Barnes and Ron Rogers, 35.77, $170. 9. Wes Tews and Mike Johns, 36.17, $75. 10. Jim Estill and Clay Hendrix, 36.37, $75. 11. Lance Johnson and Leo Ramone, 36.55, $75. 12. Bob Joseph and Matt Hussman, 36.59, $75. 13. Hank Brown and Walt Rodman, 36.59, $75. 14. Daniel Green and Vernon Green, 37.78, $75. 15. Derrek Hee and Blair Wheatley, 37.82, $75.

Director/sponsor/arena operator: 3 for $20



Mike Piland of Cactus Ropes presents buckles to winners of the Director/Sponsor/Arena Operators Roping. Bowen Staples won the Director award, Steve Kevorkian, Sponsor and Chris Awa (standing in for Ethan Awa), Arena Operator. – Off The Beaten Path Photography

1st: Yeti cooler bags. 2nd: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 3rd: Weaver headstalls with Skyline silver. 4th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 5th: Professional’s Choice value packs.

Average: 1. Bowen Staples and Jared Slusher, 20.91, $415. 2. Steven F. Kevorkian Jr. and Dale Woodard, 23.54, $335. 3. Bowen Staples and Tony Graham, 24.16, $255. 4. Chris Awa and Ethan Awa, 26.39, $175. 5. Makayla Awa and Ethan Awa, 28.35, $105. 6. Tyson Porter and Willie Worley, 28.38, $50.

Wed., Oct. 25

Super 7 Patriot Roping: 5 for $100

1st: 3-horse trailers from JH Sanders and Skyline buckles. 2nd: Cactus reserve saddles. 3rd: Yeti custom coolers. 4th: Heel-O-Matic Bones for header; Hox for heeler. 5th: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 6th: Resistol gift certificates. 7th: Weaver headstalls with Skyline silver. 8th. Cactus fancy trophy breast collars. 9th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 10th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Blake Bowler and TJ Bowler, 39.04, $7,705. 2. Ramzi T. Hughes and Kycen Winn, 40.26, $6,750. 3. Jayden Jensen and TJ Griener, 42.17, $5,810. 4. Caleb Merrell and Roy Branco, 42.21, $4,860. 5. Bowen Staples and Rocky Staples, 42.61, $3,795. 6. Bradee Hughes and Hadley Holmes, 43.12, $2,370. 7. Christian Radabaught Jr. and Dave Inman, 44.23, $2,015. 8. Dale Benevides and Lexis Andrade, 44.58, $1,895. 9. Gary Barney and Gus Rodriguez Jr., 46.55, $1,775. 10. Sammy Jo Duby and Zalin Arritola, 46.60, $1,660. 11. Colby Scott Smith and Dan Holland, 46.91, $1,540. 12. Cobie Dodds and Cody Stewart, 47.15, $1,420. 13. Austin Iveson and Bruce Corkill, 47.27, $1,185. 14. Marti Anderson and Roy Owens, 48.43, $1,065. 15. Bert Ferrasci and Craig Slibsager, 48.45, $950. 16. Abby Curry and Hank Curry, 48.56, $830. 17. Cade Liston and Kash Cattoor, 48.74, $710. 18. Robbin Rowley and Rosco Rhodes, 48.94, $532. 19. Wade Buswell and Jeff Every, 48.94, $532. 20. Karen Dias and Thomas Hardin Jr., 49.36, $300.

Thurs., Oct. 26

#5.5 roping: 4 for $75



TJ Bowler and Cailee Hall (with buckles), were the winners of the #5.5 Roping. Presenting their awards are Gus Rodriguez, Cactus Ropes, Laurie Mitchell of Total Feeds and Ryan Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Cactus saddles and Skyline custom buckles. 2nd: Cactus reserve saddles. 3rd: Yeti coolers. 4th: Skyline trophy stirrups. 5th: Heel-O-Matic Bones for header and Hox for heeler. 6th: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 7th: Resistol gift certificates. 8th: Weaver headstalls w/custom Skyline silver. 9th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 10th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Cailee Hall and TJ Bowler, 34.77, $6,950. 2. Charlie Weeks and Taylor Speer, 35.66, $6,490. 3. Wyatt Adams and Jacob Bairos, 36.71, $5,720. 4. Ty Kauai and Stoney Boy Joseph, 37.81, $4,770. 5. Wade Buswell and Travis Wienke, 38.07, $3,905. 6. Caleb Merrell and Roy Branco 38.17, $3,090. 7. Travis Kincaid and Lance Johnson, 41.04, $2,225. 8. Cate Hepper and Brent Bare, 41.16, $1,410. 9. Kenny Say and Roy Owens, 41.19, $1,160 10. Tommy Thompson and Bert Ferrasci, 41.44, $1,065. 11. Weston Hutchings and Scott Childers, 41.77, $1,000. 12. Colby Scott Smith and Casey Glazier, 42.49, $910. 13. Caleb Carpenter and Steve Vredenburg, 42.67, $860. 14. Sophia Fowler and Denise VonTour, 42.87, $820. 15. Curtis English and Lynn Larsen, 45.77, $770. 16. Hunter Lowry and John Wheatley, 45.83, $725. 17. Sloane Robinson and Brian Winn, 46.79, $680. 18. Carlee English and Clint Miller, 47.21, $635. 19. Randy Rush and Rick Rush, 47.30, $610. 20. John Anderson and Don Elms, 47.33, $565.

Fri., Oct. 27

#4 Roping: 4 for $75



#4 Roping champions for 2017 are Bret Bowler and Ramzi T. Hughes. Presenting awards are Ryan Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths and Laurie Mitchell, Total Feeds. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Cactus saddles and Skyline custom buckles. 2nd: Cactus reserve saddles. 3rd: Yeti coolers. 4th: Skyline trophy stirrups. 5th: Heel-O-Matic Bones for header and Hox for heeler. 6th: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 7th: Resistol gift certificates. 8th: Weaver headstalls w/custom Skyline silver. 9th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 10th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Bret Bowler and Ramzi T. Hughes, 39.50, $7,220. 2. Josie Reno and Justin Reno, 43.61, $6,750. 3. Bronc Rowland and Ralph Fagundes, 43.68, $5,945. 4. Keely Kirkman and Billy Hammett, 44.19, $4,955. 5. Weston Hutchings and AJ Kevie, 44.49, $4,065. 6. Hailey Myers and Tanner Darst, 44.88, $3,210. 7. Wendall Carpenter and Caleb Carpenter, 45.95, $2,310. 8. Ernie Cardoza and Jeannie Cardoza, 47.51, $1,465. 9. Nora Hunt Lee and Noah Williams, 47.61, $1,200. 10. Ethan Lowe and Dan Adamson, 48.54, $1,110. 11. Kristi Cox and Marco Rodriguez, 48.75, $1,040. 12. Eli Higa and Lesis Andrade, 48.76, $945. 13. Brynn Lehman and Nick Pinochi, 49.59, $900. 14. Wayne Gaither and Ralph Fagundes, 49.74, $850. 15. Blake Bowler and Hadley Holmes, 50.70, $800. 16. Brianna Geney and uther Darrough, 51.50 $755. 17. Nick Dondero and Don Quintero, 51.88, $705. 18. TJ Griener and Jarrett Peek, 52.23, $660. 19. Carole Rogers and John McMullan, 52.33, $635. 20. Dillon McNaney and Jillian Murray, 52.69, $590.

Sat., Oct. 28

#3 Roping: 4 for $75



#3 Roping Champions are Nevada cowboys and brothers, Jarrett and Wyatt Peek. Presenting their awards are Garry Rogers, ACTRA Director; Dr. Harry Anderson, Total Feeds; and Ryan Fowler, Skyline Silversmiths. – Off The Beaten Path Photo

1st: Cactus saddles and Skyline custom buckles. 2nd: Cactus reserve saddles. 3rd: Yeti coolers. 4th: Skyline trophy stirrups. 5th: Heel-O-Matic Bones for header and Hox for heeler. 6th: Professional’s Choice saddle pads. 7th: Resistol gift certificates. 8th: Weaver headstalls w/custom Skyline silver. 9th: Professional’s Choice storm blankets. 10th: Professional’s Choice loaded feed bags.

Average: 1. Wyatt Peek and Jarrett Peek, 40.39, $5,705. 2. Marty Powers and Jon Carlson, 44.25, $5,295. 3. Daniel Moore and Garrett Gregory, 45.37, $4,710. 4. Joseph Pedota and Trey Tyalor, 46.93, $3,900. 5. Annie Adamson and Ty Rogers, 50.15, $3,200. 6. Georgia Black and Tom Moxley, 50.99, $2,540. 7. Blake Haigh and Jerry Parrish, 52.89, $1,840. 8. Pete (Terry) Bigelow and Erik MacFarlane, 54.14, $1,175. 9. Cameron Drake and Hadley Holmes, 55.38, $995. 10. Bailey F. Williams and Seth Sanders, 55.41, $920. 11. Jimmy Miranda and Melvin Miranda, 56.19, $845. 12. Mike Robinson and Pat Mansfield, 57.76, $810. 13. Robert Byrd and Randy Osterhoudt, 58.64, $735. 14. John Anderson and Buck Sutfin, 59.28, $700. 15. Dustin Griffin and Weston Lerwill, 59.85, $660. 16. Mette Jones and Richard Moore, 60.70, $625. 17. Angie Thibert and Dan Moyle, 61.89, $590. 18. Dean Morgan and Cindy Maddalena, 61.90, $550. 19. Dalton Bowler and Hadley Holmes, 24.59, $515. 20. Tres (Melroy) Vigoren and Kade Reber, 27.62, $480.

Dummy Roping

3 & Under: 1. Cash Worley. 2/3. Violet Poudero, Cheyenne Herring. 4-5 Yrs: 1. Clay Staples. 2. Kanton Wagner. 3. Triften Every. 4. Colt Bray. 5. Rope Aignes. 6-7 Yrs: 1. Stix Lee. 2. Blayne DeMattos. 3. Jace Miller. 4. Tyler Silva. 5. Asher Moore. 8-9 Yrs: 1. Robert Silva. 2. Ryder Winn. 3. Cash Bolla. 4. Rio Curtis. 5. Devin Kerr.

Significant Other: 1. Lilly Kevorkian. 2. Harry Hensel. 3. Jocelyn Waltjen.