Canadians Simpson & Buhler Deliver Gold Buckle Sweep At 2016 NFR



Montana Silversmiths’ Steve Miller, left, and Boyd Gaming’s Jackie Ferrando, right, presented Simpson and Buhler their NFR average awards. – Photo by Kirt Steinke

By Lane S. Karney

Special To Ropers Sports News

Levi Simpson and Jeremy Buhler made history before the $10 million Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Polaris RANGER ever started. The first all-Canadian team ever to rope at the Finals fought hard all season long to get to Vegas. And their debut at Rodeo’s Super Bowl, which ran December 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, was not a done deal until the finish line to the regular season.

It was obvious that they were thrilled to be there from the time they unloaded their horses at the Thomas & Mack and ran the steers through with the rest of the Top 15 before the Finals got going. Simpson and Buhler were proud to represent their country and were just soaking it all in, armed only with the goal of doing their best and getting some bills paid.

Then Round 1 happened. They were the fourth team to rope on opening night, and 4.4 seconds later took the victory lap in the first round at their first Finals. They were 4.9 on their second steer for sixth in the round. They were 4 flat plus a leg in Round 3, then 4.4 plus another leg in Round 4, which got them a sixth-place check. They split Round 5 with regular-season leaders Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira in 4 flat, then were 9.3 with a leg in Round 6. Their 4.3-second run in Round 7 split second and third, then Simpson missed their eighth steer. They rallied in Round 9 and finished fourth in 4.6.

There were all sorts of gold buckle scenarios riding into Round 10, but none of the buzz was about Simpson and Buhler. Then their 4.3 split the round with Zac Small and Wesley Thorp. And some teams at the center of all the talk had trouble. Clay Smith and Paul Eaves were the first of the last seven teams to rope and were 14.3, with a leg and some dallying issues. In the end, they finished second in the average at 62.6 on nine steers. Simpson and Buhler went for it and were 4.3. Then Erich Rogers let his rope go because it had a front leg in it, which dropped him and Cory Petska to fifth in the average.

Next to rope were the Minor brothers. Riley and Brady were 5.5 for fifth in the round and ended up third in the average with 71.9 on nine. Driggers and Nogueira roped third to last and were 4.4 plus five. That 9.4 placed sixth in the round and they finished fourth in the average with 51.6 on eight, but when it was over they were the reserve champs of the world and Nogueira’s gold buckle was in the all-around race. Naturally, Brazilian phenom Nogueira was frustrated with the five-second penalty. But in the end, that leg was worth $4,231 in the round, not to mention that average check. And Nogueira edged reserve world champion all-around cowboy Clayton Hass by just $3,620 for the most coveted award in the sport.

Dustin Bird and Russell Cardoza roped second to last in Round 10, and Bird spun the steer by a quick neck but Cardoza missed him. And then there was one. Luke Brown and Jake Long roped last, and Long missed his third steer of the week. Brown and Long finished sixth in the average with 37.5 on seven steers and finished third in the world.

The Round 10 victory lap is taken by the NFR average winners. Simpson and Buhler, who roped nine steers in 54.2 seconds, were shocked when they got tapped to take that victory lap. When they were told they’d won the world right before going on live television they were stunned.

“I didn’t know we won it until right before we did our TV interview. The lady said, ‘Well, you guys just won the world.’ Levi and I both just started bawling our eyes out,” said Buhler, who turned 29 during Round 8 on December 8. “I’m surprised the way it all shook out. I’m absolutely thrilled, but this is crazy. It’s awesome to win the average. Levi and I didn’t place a lot in the averages this year. It was kind of an ongoing joke. Levi was saying, ‘Imagine how much we’d win if we ever placed in the averages.’ So it was pretty funny that we won it here.”

“This was more than a longshot,” said Simpson, 28. “I didn’t even have a thought that I would be the world champ. I set a goal at home that I’d like to win a round buckle and would really like to win the average, but as far as a world title goes, to come here 14th was such a disadvantage and these guys rope so great. I never really even thought this was possible.”

Simpson was ranked 14th among headers, and Buhler qualified in the 12th spot on the heeling side. But the five-year PRCA veterans used their NFR record team roping earnings of $186,000 a man, which included seven go-round checks and $67,269 for first in the average, to also rewrite the annual team roping earnings record with $249,133 and $258,311, respectively. Brown, who’s won the NFR average three times, and Kollin VonAhn set the previous NFR record of $142,577 a man in 2015. Aaron Tsinigine and VonAhn previously held the annual team roping earnings records with $227,672 and $231,601, respectively, also from 2015.

“I came here with the goal that I’d like to win the average, but this is the same setup as the Canadian Finals,” said Simpson, who lives in Ponoka, Alberta, with his wife, Rebecca, and baby daughter, Annie, and was the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association champ in 2011 and 2014. “It’s fast, in a little building and you kind of come over the chute with it. These steers were big and strong, so I didn’t want to get a bad start and didn’t want to run down the arena. I wanted to be able to get it on ’em fast and control them for Jerry to heel. I felt like my horse gave me a great go every night and a great chance to win money. I was here to try to pay some bills. I didn’t dream this would happen.”

“It makes me so proud to be the first all-Canadian team here, especially when team roping is an ongoing thing that guys have been fighting for up in Canada—since the crew that worked hard to make team roping a major event up in the CPRA and they announced that it’ll be even money for team ropers in the CPRA now,” said Buhler, a native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, who now lives in Arrowwood, Alberta. “The fact that a Canadian team came down here and did so good should really drive it home up there.”

Simpson, who finished 22nd in the world in 2015, and Buhler, who was 21st, didn’t change anything up on team horsepower in Vegas.

“I rode my old horse Frasier,” Simpson said. “He’s 19. My dad bought him as a 4-year-old for $1,500 from a rancher and started heeling on him. He wasn’t much. He wasn’t very broke. He bought him on a hunch, because he thought he looked good and might make a good horse. I roped calves and heeled on him in high school and college. When I decided to head in 2008, he was the best horse I had that was seasoned. I started heading on him in practice and he became my head horse. This horse took me to my first Canadian Finals (Rodeo) in 2009, and I’ve ridden him eight times at the CFR. I won Canadian titles on him in 2011 and 2014, and was riding him last year (2015), when Jeremy and I won the CFR.”

Buhler rode his dun horse, Rick James, who’s 15. “I’ve owned him since 2009, and have ridden him off and on,” Buhler said. “I rode him the second half of this year. I thought he worked really good here. He never took a throw away from me, and he was real forgiving. If I wanted to take another swing he kept moving under me. I’m very proud of that horse.”

They each rode the horse that got them there, start to finish. Their game plan was just as basic.

“We just tried to take each round as it came,” Simpson said. “I tried to never look at any of the books on any of it. I just tried to catch each steer each day and see what happened. We’ve had a long road this season. All year we had stayed in the Top 15, but it was a struggle. They finally said, ‘It’s over and you made it.’

“I’ve been rodeoing for four years trying to get here. The all-night drives and being away from this little one too long were hard, but they’ve definitely paid off. I’m glad to be here, and to have them to share this with is unreal.”

“I didn’t want to do anything different when we got here,” Buhler said. “We practiced really hard. My brothers (there are four, also including Clint, Justin and Kelly) and I have always been really big on taking it one steer at a time. When I moved to Arrowwood, it was me, my brother Clint, one of my best friends Casper Roy, and my girlfriend Katie (Waterston),” Buhler said. “We’d rope all day every single day, dreaming of something like this. We really used to go at it in the old days, so this is really special.”

Rodeo is huge up in Canada, so it surprised no one that the reception for the champs was loud and proud.

“Yes, the Canadians are here and they’re excited,” Simpson smiled. “We’ve only ever had one Canadian team roper here before, when Dean Tuftin qualified in 2007. Kolton Schmidt and I are the first Canadian headers ever to get here. For us to qualify as the first-ever Canadian team is just unreal. Not only is this my first time at the NFR competing—I’ve never been here to watch. I’ve always just stayed home and watched it on TV. This is unbelievable. It’s beyond belief to have the week we did and come out with the world title. There are kids at home who are working at it just as hard as we have. I hope to see more of them here.”

Rodeo is booming, and world champs from three different countries says a lot about the sport.

“To get here and be the first all-Canadian team was an incredible feat for us,” Simpson said. “To win the first round—then to split the fifth round and to split the 10th round. Things just kept happening. Then they handed us the average champion buckles. It was just so unreal. Being told we’re the world champs definitely hasn’t set in yet, but it’s pretty cool.”

“My honest goal was to come here and try to win $40,000-50,000,” Buhler said. “I thought that would be unbelievable and I thought I could sure use that money. I’m at a loss for what happened here. I am so happy and proud for Canada. This is amazing.”



Simpson and Buhler won seven go-round checks and the NFR average, and broke both the NFR and annual team roping earnings records. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by James Phifer