Kaleb Driggers (l) and Junior Nogueira (second from right) smoked the short-round of the Open Roping with a run of 4.67 seconds to win that round as well as the average. Awards included saddles, buckles and almost $23,000 to split. Presenting their awards is Broc’s mom, Kelline Balistreri and brother, Brent Cresta. Dustin J. Davis Olson Photo

By Kyle Davis

Special To Ropers Sports News

RED BLUFF, CA – On April 18, 2017, team ropers from across the country gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Broc Cresta at the 5th annual Broc Cresta Memorial Roping. Due to the extraordinary amount of rain that has pelted Northern California over the past six months, the Broc Cresta Memorial Roping was moved from the Four Star Ranch in Cottonwood to the Pauline Davis Pavilion in Red Bluff. Although the picturesque setting at the Four Star Ranch was missed this year, the battle within the arena was as thrilling as ever.

The day started with the Broc Cresta Pro-Am roping which has grown to be one of the biggest and best Pro-Am ropings in the country. This roping is responsible for raising thousands of dollars each year for the Broc Cresta Memorial Scholarship fund and provides a unique opportunity for the casual roper to team up with rodeo’s brightest team roping stars. The Pro-Am Heading was won by Steve Jones and Russell Cardoza with a total time of 20.89 seconds on three head. The Pro-Am Heeling was won by Luke Brown and Jerry Unruh with a total time of 21.70 on three head. Each winner received a fully tooled custom trophy saddle and a one-of-a-kind silver buckle engraved with the immortal BC shield.

The Pro-Am Roping was followed by a live auction of products, services and excursions donated by several generous sponsors and supporters of the Broc Cresta Memorial. The top selling item was a guided elk hunt at the prestigious Mother­well Ranch in Colorado, graciously donated by Randon Adams. The auction raised over $24,500 for the Broc Cresta Memorial Scholarship fund.

Next up was the opening ceremony for the main event; the Open Roping. Emotions were running high throughout the Pavilion as Spencer Mitchell turned out the first steer in honor of Broc. A fresh, black corriente with a head rope tight around his horns raced to the catch pen, followed closely by Spencer, Jade Corkill, and Justin Davis, three of Broc’s closest friends. In that moment, Broc’s presence was truly felt. With watery eyes and a lump in our throats, we were all reminded that this is not just another roping, but rather a day for all of us to come together and remember the times we spent with Broc and how much he meant to all of us.

The 5-head Open Roping consisted of 84 of the toughest teams in the world competing for a Broc Cresta Memorial saddle, buckle, and over $65,000 in prize money. Joe Belli of Westec Tank and Equipment, one of Broc’s original rodeo sponsors, graciously added $10,000 to the open roping along with a $1,000 cash prize to the fast time winners of the short round. The combination of fresh steers, high stakes, long score, and talented ropers created action you couldn’t take your eyes off of. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira rose to the top when they blitzed their high team steer in 4.76 seconds to take the lead in the average and ultimately claim the championship. It is not uncommon to see Kaleb reach and Junior pull back for Jesus on two feet, but this run was the highlight of the day! The team had an astounding total of 31.84 seconds on five head to win the coveted awards plus $10,000 per man.

While Kaleb and Junior gave the spectators the action they craved, one of the most satisfying wins of the day was that of multiple WNFR qualifier Russell Cardoza in the Pro-Am. Russell was another one of Broc’s best friends since early childhood and the victory meant more than the money he pocketed that day. Watching Russell accept his BC buckle while hugging Kelli, Broc’s mother, emphasized why this roping is so special to so many.

What makes this event truly unique, and what made Broc unique, is the unbreakable bonds he forged with his fellow competitors along with people in all walks of his life from the local store clerk, prominent business owners, to world champion team ropers, family and friends. Broc had the remarkable ability to leave you with a lasting impression. He had a mysterious effect on people… just when you were ready to tell him off, he would flash that one of a kind smile and all was forgotten. The kindness he would show when you least expected it was the act that made you realize he had your back. Many of the spectators and even several of the competitors may have never met Broc but after attending the Broc Cresta Memorial Roping, hopefully they were all able to see and feel the impact he had on so many.

Thank you to our 2017 sponsors: WesTec Tank & Equipment Co. (Joe Belli), Silveira GMC (Scott Silveira), Jimmie Rogers, Brent and Jenny Cresta, TC Castle Construction Inc., California Circuit Finals Showdown Rodeo, Steve and Linda Ziegler, PRCA, Wrangler (Robert Lever), Best Ever Pads, MY Chevrolet, Hooey (Joey Austin), Motherwell Lodge (Adams family), Ropers Sports News, Allen and Tracy Gill, Outlaw Saddles, Classic Ropes, Kelline and August Balistreri, Cody and Heather Jones, Randy Brown, Smarty The Steer Roping Dummy, Triple C Ranch (Comozzi family), Shasta Farm and Equipment, BEX, Danny Cresta, Pendleton Round-Up, Bob and Kelli Nichol, Fresh Tracks Ag (Brian Griffith), Pearson’s Feed, Lizzy Mendenhall, Lost Creek Ranch (Brian and Katie Austin), T/-Ranch (Bill Freed, Larry Hammons), and Staley Equine.

Thanks also to the auction buyers: Steve Waldron, Kaleb Driggers, Allen Gill, Jerry Brewer, Ralph Adams, Allen Gill, Schaefer family, Joni Bravos, Jordyn Staley, Jeremy Buhler, Scott Mayfield, Ryan Fowler, Kate McKemy, August Balistreri, Brandon Webb, Brian White, Bennett Auto, Terra­Con Construction, and Joe and Heather Belli.

Results of the ropings follow; payoffs are per man:

Open Pre-Roping

Average: 1. Clay Smith and Jade Corkill, 25.98, $2,095. 2. Brandon Beers and Russell Cardoza, 26.36, $1,571. 3. Aaron Macy and Jeremy Buhler, 27.36, $1,048. 4. Cory Kidd and Tyler Worley, 28.56, $523.

#15 Pre-Roping

Average: 1. Blake Teixeira and Wyatt Hanson, 31.70, $1,125. 2. Kyle Davis and Brandon Beers, 34.31, $750.

Open 5 Steer: 84 teams

1st go: 1. Nick Sartain and Justin Davis, 5.36, $1,000. 2. Ryan Opie and Dayton Stafford, 5.38, $600.

2nd go: 1. Aaron Tsinigine and Levi Lord, 5.25, $400.

Short go: 1. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, 4.76, $1,300.

Average: 1. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, 31.84, $10,000. 2. Riley Minor and Wesley Thorp, 31.96, $7,500. 3. Riley Minor and Brady Minor, 32.79, $5,000. 4. Tom Richards and Jake Smith, 34.09, $3,000. 5. Matt Sherwood and Justin Davis, 38.03, $1,800. 6. Luke Brown and Brock Hanson, 38.62, $1,100. 7. Andy Holcomb and CJ DeForest, 39.39, $700.

Pro Am: 114 AM headers

1st go: 1. Danny Brown and Cesar DeLaCruz, 6.27, $400. 2. Steve Jones and Russell Cardoa, 6.39, $300.

2nd go: 1. Rich Newton and Kyle Lockett, 5.52, $400. 2. JT Bradley and Buddy Hawkins, 5.55, $300.

Average: 1. 20.89, Steve Jones, $4,275 and Russell Cardoza, $2,845. 2. 21.72, Frank Compaglia, $3,540 and Wesley Thorp, $2,360. 3. 22.11, Greg Harmon $2,800 and Billie Jack Saebens, $1,865. 4. 22.37, Delbert Foley $2,060 and Kyle Lockett, $1,375. 5. 22.78, Casey Robertson $1,375 and Travis Graves, $885. 6. 23.98, Noel Lamas $740 and Justin Davis, $490.

Pro Am: 71 AM heelers

1st go: 1. Clay Tryan and Tyler Bass, 6.19, $400. 2. Matt Sherwood and Tanner Darst, 6.25, $300.

2nd go: 1. Nick Sartain and Craig Slibsager, 5.40, $400. 2. Nick Sartain and Bryar Byrne, 5.89, $300.

Average: 1. 21.70, Luke Brown $1,710 and Jerry Unruh, $2,570. 2. 23.85, Kaleb Driggers $1,420 and Brody Gill $2,135. 3. 25.81, Brock Hanson $1,140 and Lane Wheeler, $1,710. 4. 26.22, Nick Sartain $850 and Craig Slibsager, $1,280. 5. 27.03, Chad Masters $570 and Waco McGill, $855.

Dummy Roping

5 & under: Max Cohn

Age 6-8: Avery Davis

Age 9-12: Wyatt Boullivant

Scholarships

$1,500: Wyatt Hansen and Mikayla Moore

$1,000: Devin Grifith and Bailey Kieckbusch

$750: Dominic Patino and Shasta Banchio



Junior Nogueira (Dustin J. Davis Olson Photo)



Brent Cresta and Kelline Balistreri (Broc’s brother and mother) present Steve Jones and Russell Cardoza their awards for winning the Pro-Am Heading. –Dustin J. Davis Olson Photo



Jerry Unruh (second from right) heeled for Luke Brown to win the Pro-Am Heeling. Broc’s brother Brent and mom Kelline Balistreri present. –Dustin J. Davis Olson Photo



Dummy Roping winners were presented a buckle by Kelline Balistreri (Broc’s mother) and Brent Cresta (Broc’s brother). They were (left to right): Avery Davis, Wyatt Boullivant and Max Cohn. Dustin J. Davis Olson Photo