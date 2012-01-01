Scott & Cox Win Saddles At Doyle Hoskins Memorial



Darrick Hoskins and his granddaughter, Shiloh DeForest, present saddles to the high money winners of the Doyle Hoskins Memorial, Nolan Scott and Cayden Cox. – Deb Mann Photo

By Tammy Hoskins

Special To Ropers Sports News

SALINAS, CA – The 14th Annual Doyle W. Hoskins Memorial Team Roping and 12th Annual Barrel Race were held July 14th & 15th at the Monterey County Sherriff Posse Grounds.

It’s hard to believe we have been putting on this Memorial for 14 years and it’s even harder to believe that Doyle has been gone for 15 years. It’s such a great way to celebrate the life of a man who was so passionate about roping, riding, family, friends, and life. We sure do enjoy having new people come every year and appreciate the continued support from the ol’ faithfuls who have supported us from day one.

This event would not be possible without our generous sponsors Chris Neilsen Tractor Sales, Chidlaw Marketing, Geary Lyons Hay Co., Howard and Laurie Nichols, Johnson and Associates, Steer Gear, Luther Construction, Serv Aero Engineering, My Automotive Group, Sunlite Auto Glass, Kolor King, Classic Soft Trim, Scott Thomas Saddlery, Central Coast Collision Center, Cal Auto Tire, NPG of Monterey Salinas, Derek Witmer, Comcast, Lorraine with KWAV, KSBW, KION, and Jodi Reese Designs. We want to give a special thank you to the Monterey County Sheriff Posse for allowing us to use their arena.

The roping on Saturday ran amazing thanks to our efficient office crew: Toni Machado, Cory Couch, and Lee Ann Hansen for doing such a wonderful job. Thank you Sabby Pemberton, Gary Escobar, Candy Forsberg, and Rose Escobar for bringing up cattle all day. Our chute help did a great job keeping things moving along. Thank you to Billy Butler and Blaine Lockett for flagging all day, you guys did a fantastic job. We would like to say a special thank you to Steve Simons for providing all the great cattle that he brings every year. It is such a great feeling to have so many people that come to our roping year after year; we cannot thank you all enough for your support. The ground for the barrel race Sunday was fantastic! Thank you Michelle Silva for ripping it for us on Saturday night. Thank you Carl Donley for all the hours you spent working the ground and driving for us during the race. Thanks to my son Doyle Hoskins for driving the second tractor for us. Having two tractors really cuts down on drag time and that would not have been possible without the donation of the two tractors from Chris Neilsen. Thank you to Sharon Hoskins, Patti Silva, and Sheanna DeForest for all your help with announcing, taking entries, running the office, doing the draws, and making sure everything ran smoothly for the race. We would also like to thank everyone who opened a gate, picked up a hat or set up a barrel, you all helped make our barrel race run smoothly.

A total of 650 teams competed for the prestigious awards at the Doyle W. Hoskins Memorial Roping. Winners of the #7 Handicap Pick & Draw received Skyline knives dedicated to Colin Coady, winners of the Open Draw Pot received halters dedicated to Jim Rodriguez Sr. The Jr/Sr, Mixed, Century winners received Hy O Silver Buckles dedicated to Pat Deaton. The #9 Handicap Pick & Draw winners received a Skyline back cinch with buckles.

We had the first tie ever for our high money #3 & under award winners. The tie was between Nolan Scott and Jim Petersen who won the #7 roping together. We broke the tie by looking back at each one’s runs from the day and Nolan had the faster run between the two of them. High money winners Cayden Cox, #3.5 & over, and Nolan Scott, #3 & under, received fully tooled Scott Thomas saddles. Second high money winners Andy Holcomb #3.5 & over and Jim Petersen #3 & under received Hy O Silver buckles. Third high money winners Casey Dunham, #3.5 & over, and Jenna Iverson, #3 & under, won Scott Thomas breast collars. Highest placing girl Jessica Cardoza, highest placing junior Michael Dinkins and highest placing senior John Deaton won Best Ever Pads.

The barrel race had $750 in added money. Each 4D division winner received a Hy O Silver buckle, second place received a Jody Reese picture frame (dedicated to Ruth Haislip), third place received a Classic Equine tote bag, and fourth place received Steer Gear Gift certificates. The junior division winners received Classic Equine hay bags, and the senior division winners received Classic Equine boot bags. In addition to our Open and Junior 4D Barrel Race we had a Pee Wee Barrel Race with the fastest 4 and under and fastest 5-8 year-olds receiving a Hy O Silver buckle.

#7 Hdcp Pick & Draw (Dedicated to Colin Coady): 3 for $30, 264 teams

1st go: 1. Jessica Cardoza and Cayden Cox 7.33, $355; 2. Chad Jacobson and Steve Simons 7.38, $210; 3. Justin Wood and John Wiersma 7.62, $140

Average: 1. Nolan Scott and Jim Petersen 27.03, $1,200; 2. Larry Branco and Casey Dunham 28.28, $840; 3. Johnny Mize and Blane Strohn 28.59, $640; 4. Taylor Ash and Nathan Scott 29.85, $480; 5. Peter Chiang and Tristan Luther 29.86, $360; 6. Andy Holcomb and John Deaton 31.33, $280; 7. Danny Arensdorf and Jake Raine 31.74, $200.

Open Draw Pot (Dedicated to Jim Rodriguez Sr): 3 for $30, 135 teams.

1st go: 1. Cayden Cox and Joe Robinson 6.58, $200; 2. CJ DeForest and Andy Holcomb 6.74, $135.

Average: 1. CJ DeForest and Andy Holcomb 22.48, $660; 2. Doyle Hoskins and Joey Acevedo 23.79, $470; 3/4. Will Cowden and Steve Simons 24.23, $310; CJ DeForest and Cayden Cox 24.23, $310; 5. Tanner Meigs and Matt Costa 24.41, $130

JR/SR, Mixed, Century #6 HDCp (Dedicated to Pat Deaton): 3 for $30, 142 teams

1st go: 1. Liz Cupples and Will Cowden 6.63, $215; 2. Monty Avery and Steve Simons 6.88, $130; 3. Heather Luther and Bert Ferrasci 7.12, $85.

Average: 1. Michael Dinkins and Roy Branco 23.78, $845; 2. Jenna Iverson and Casey Dunham 26.87, $605; 3. Brayden Israel and Cayden Cox 27.35, $460; 4. Billy Armendariz and Jake Raine 29.49, $340; 5. Fallon Avery and Chance Machado 30.95, $170.

#9 HDCP Pick & Draw: 3 for $30, 109 teams

1st go: 1. Andy Holcomb and Joey Acevedo 6.01, $150; 2. Andy Holcomb and Cayden Cox 6.09, $90; 3. David Porteur and Blane Strohn 6.13, $60.

Average: 1. Andy Holcomb and Cayden Cox 21.72, $585; 2. Jenna Iverson and Tristan Luther 22.47, $420; 3. CJ DeForest and Anival Guerrero 23.27, $320; 4. Sheanna DeForest and Frank Perez 24.98, $235; 5. Brian Sharp and Leland King 28.79, #115.

Pee Wee Barrels

4 & under, 7 entries: 1. Paisley Busick 36.930, buckle. 2. Shiloh DeForest 37.679. 3. Denton Little, 42.958

5 -8: 8 entries: 1. Jaxon Fontes, 32.180, buckle. 2. Averi Mendonsa 32.399. 3. Jodi Saylor, 33.831

Junior Barrels: 33 entries

1D: 1. Savannah Parrott on Finale, 17.689, $100. 2. Miley Bunting on Bird Man, 17.695, $77. 3. Macee Nunes on Flash Fast Hawk, 17.755, $56. 2D: 1. Kathryn Varian on Stinger, 18.252, $91. 2. Regan Blair on TTC Preachers Lena, 18.384, $70. 3. Gwen McCormick on Land Mark, 18.454, $51. 3D: 1. Michaela Chiono on Magic, 18.780, $79. 2. Savannah Parrott on Big Sur, 18.802, $61. 3. Lauren McDevitt on Radar, 18.978, $44. 4D: 1. Kathryn Varian, 19.891, $70. 2. Lillian Mendonsa on Martini, 20.016, $54. 3. Rachel Goupil on Jet, 20.018, $39.

Open Barrel Racing: 139 entries

1D: 1. Michelle Silva on Samson, 17.486, $448. 2. Julie Martin on Hippy, 17.611, $377. 3. Jessica McBain on Rumble Gun 17.670, $323. 4. Kathy Petska on Bugsy, 17.671, $251. 5. Miley Bunting on Bird Man, 17.695, $179. 6. Macee Nunes on Flash Fast Hawk 17.755, $126. 7. Cheyenne Hattensen on Lucy 17.777, $90.

2D: 1. Lauren McDevitt on Romeo 18.027, $408. 2. Jennifer Burke on Rarest Jewel, 18.043, $343. 3. Tracy Ash on Twisted Sister, 18.062, $294. 4. Addie Escobar on Blue 18.106, $229. 5. Regan Blair on Leetas Lucky Charm, 18.113, $163. 6. Miley Bunting on Click, 18.119, $114. 7. Cecilie Garcia on Blueberry Hancock, 18.147, $82.

3D: 1. Danielle Goodan on Vandy Sienna Smoke, 18.497, $355. 2. Auline Harris on Stock n Cash, 18.504, $298. 3. Sis Buttrey on Amos is Famous, 18.511, $255. 4. Sierra Stadler on Angel, 18.528, $199. 5. Kylie Mustante on Clutch, 18.537, $142. 6. Christi Roberts on Six Pack of Fire, 18.545, $99. 7. Kylie Amaral on Streak of Salt, 18.556, $71.

4D: 1. Lisa Busick on Tweet With a French Guy, 19.486, $314. 2. Brittany Moore on Reese, 19.493, $264. 3. John Algire on Cloe, 19.524, $226. 4. Sarah Shaw on Skipper. 19.552, $176. 5. Jakklyn Jefferson on Mo, 19.554, $126. 6. Fran Carlin on Annie, 19.711, $88. 7. Sheanna Deforest on Peppy Dox Poco Lena, 19.712, $63.

Senior Side Pot: 21 entries

1D: 1. Kathy Petska on Bugsy, 17.671, $132. 2D: 1. Sis Buttrey on Amos is Famous, 18.511, $71. 2. Kathy Branco on Just in the Nick of Time, 18.594, $48. 3D: 1. Pamela Novinsky on Dash, 18.732, $61. 2. Pamela Novinsky on BB Final Shiny Star, 18.837, $41. 4D: 1. Cindy Gregory on Im French N Fury, 20.109, $53. 2. Sandy Wall on TS Perks Sparkler, 20.355, $35.

Normally, we give away $1,500 in scholarship, but because of all the support we have gotten throughout the years we were able to give away $3,250 this year. Congratulations to this year’s CHSRA District 4 recipient Dawson Bell, Twyster Hurley, Leland King, and Lauren McDevitt. We have given away over $28,000 in scholarship money over the years and hope to be able to continue the tradition. See you all next year.