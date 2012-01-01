Three Rivers Lions Celebrate 67 Years Of Success



Open Roping winners were Wesley Thorp and Kaleb Driggers. From left to right: Mike Sweeney, Thorp, Driggers and Jim Waggoner. – JNJ Photography

By Mike Sweeney

Special To Ropers Sports News

Every Spring the small mountain community of Three Rivers opens their arms and welcomes cowboys, cowgirls and families from all over the country.

On Thursday afternoon, April 27, some of the best team ropers in the world were on the West Coast trying to earn a spot at the Wrangler National Finals. Many of them find time to come to the Open Roping in Three Rivers. This year would be no different, as names like Kaleb Driggers, Wesley Thorp, Coleman Proctor, Junior Nogueira, Cody Snow, Dakota Kirchenschlager and Russell Cardoza, just to name a few. These guys didn’t disappoint and it was Driggers and Thorp who would come out on top, with a time of 29.97 on five head and win $2,205 each. Proctor and Nogueira, were right behind them at 30.77 on 5.

Next, the third annual Clarence Ritchie One Over 40 Memorial Roping saw the team of Danny Mullins and Zach Schweigert take the victory lap, they roped 4 steers in 31.81 and collected $640 each and the championship buckles.

At the end of the day, the Three Rivers Lions had a great meal for everyone to enjoy that evening.

Friday morning things kicked off with the Henry Mitchell Memorial Roping which drew 100 teams and would see brothers Danny and Paul Mullins come out on top winning $720 each and the championship buckles.

The next roping was the #10 Mixed Handicap, It drew 153 teams and saw the young guns of Brittany Dias and Cole Dodds pick up $1,030 each and the beautiful championship buckles.

Now it was time for the guys to take a seat and let the girls show them how it is done. The All Girl Roping drew 57 teams and saw Karen Dias and Jody Gunderman taking $460 each and the Best Ever Pads, sponsored by Straight Up Productions.

The day ended with the Craig Thorn Memorial Calf Branding. Sixteen teams would try and make it back to championship Sunday.

Saturday morning things got started with the first half of the #8.5 with 168 teams entered. It was the team of Sean McRoberts and Ty Boesch who would rope 3 steers in 21.78 and pocket $800 each and the championship buckles.

The afternoon started with the Junior Barrel Racing, which saw Raygen Porter and Ellie Bonilla pick up the championship buckles, sponsored by Robert and Tammy Lea.

It was back to the arena and the first half of the #5.5 six steer which drew 261 teams. Beau Clark and Tanner Brumley would come out on top and pick up $1,035 each and the championship buckles.

The last roping of the day was the #4.5. It drew 209 teams and saw Dominic Patino Jr. and Blaize Twisselman take the victory lap and pick up $1,200 each and the championship buckles. The day ended with the Lions Club’s famous pork loin and chicken dinner.

On Sunday as the sun came peeking over the Sierras, Cowboy Church was under way on the mezzanine with a very inspiring service attended by many.

In the arena the second half of the #8.5 steer got underway at 8 o’clock. The 3 steer champions were Tanner Kent and Bert Ferrasci. The six steer champions were Dominic Patino Jr. and Chance Ruffoni, who picked up over $1,000 and the beautiful Yellowhair buckles for their efforts. The buckles were sponsored by the Three Rivers Lions Club and presented by Club President Susan McIntyre.

At 11am the Cactus Pee Wee Roping was held on the mezzanine. Winner of the 5 and under was Riley Gunderman. The 6-8 winner was Randon Rivera. The 9-12 winner was Gavin Eaton, all winning championship buckles. A big thank you to Mike Piland of Cactus Ropes for his sponsorship.

For the next few hours, the arena would see a number of events. First was the Open Barrel Race. It was Lori Meneses who would top this great field of barrel racers, Lori would take home $460 and the Best Ever Saddle Pads for her 16.66 seconds of work. The Pee Wee barrel racers would take over the arena, barrel racers from 8 and under would put on quite a show. The winner was Danika Vehooven.

Next it was time to pay tribute to our country, state and community and the Three Rivers Lions. For the first time ever, Old Glory was presented to the Three Rivers Lions arena by the one and only Marine Corp Mounted Color Guard. The group traveled from Barstow, Calif., just for this presentation. The community rewarded the group with a standing ovation. The patriotism and pride could be felt everywhere.

Now it was time for a one-of-a-kind event anywhere. The Kids Pig Scramble has been a tradition at Three Rivers for years. It is also a tradition that Manuel Andrade starts each race for the kids, as he has done for many years, Thanks to Manuel for all his years of service and dedication.

Championship Sunday would continue with the Craig Thorn Memorial Calf Branding. Friday night there were 16 teams who hoped to make it to Sunday. When the dust settled, it was Ward Fuhlendorf, Casey Dunham, Brent Lockett and Seth Mielke who would have the bragging rights for the next year.

Just before the final event of the weekend would get started, it was time to pay tribute to the Riders in the Sky. These are friends of the roping family who would not be here for the first time. The list this year included Ted Ainley, Gerald Lang, Stan Sanders, Doyle West, Fred Slover, Salvador Dominques, Billy Mittel, Robert Yellowhair, Chacho Dominques and Lion, Ted Faris.

The last event of the weekend was the second half of the #5.5. This would see the team of Beau Clark and Robert Jernigan win the 3 Steer and collect $1,000 each and the championship buckles. The 6 Steer average winners were Robby Balaam and Clay Ruiz, winning $1,140 each and the championship buckles.

Now all that was left to do was to see who would be the high money winners of the weekend. In the #2.5 and Under category it was Beau Clark winning the Cactus championship saddle sponsored by Jim and Karen Waggoner. Reserve Champion was Robby Balaam, third was Gavin Cardoza and fourth was Cody Harshbarger. The #3 and Under Cactus championship saddle would be Dominic Patino Jr. with Reserve Champion Clay Ruiz, third Tanner Brumley and fourth Bert Ferrasci.

Now it was time to put a ribbon on the 67th Annual Three Rivers Lions Club Roping, but not before we thanked those who helped make this roping the success that it was. First we need to thank Mother Nature for a wonderful rain year, making everything nice and green and the perfect temperature; the Lions Club who do their part to make everyone feel welcome; Jim and Karen Waggoner, producers of the roping, who take care of all the little details, a true labor of love. The many sponsors that help with awards, services and everything else that it takes to make it an outstanding event...thank you! Now the individuals who do their part to make Three Rivers as efficient as it is. Office girls, Toni Machado, Tonja Sweeney and newbie Cory Couch, the best of the best. A big tip of the Resistol to the flagger Billy Butler, Lee Legasey of Perfect Timing, Jack Stuhaan (Jack of all trades), Jay Davis (photographer) and Don Brumley (handyman and auctioneer). Karen Russell a big thank you for keeping Mike on task.

Jay Davis specializes in western photography and was the official photographer for the Three Rivers Lions Team Roping this year. You can find pictures from 2016 and 2017 at jnjphotography.net.

What can you say about one of the most thankless jobs of any roping, the cattle contractor. Don’t know that there could be too many complaints, as Steve Simons of S Bar J Cattle had the right cattle for the right roping all week long. Great job Steve, thanks.

There is just one ingredient left to make any roping a true success – ROPERS, without whom nothing would work, so thank you for showing up every year and those who may have made Three Rivers for the first time. Safe travels and hope to see you next year.

Results from four days at the 67th annual Three Rivers Lions Club Team Roping are as follows:

April 27

Clarence Ritchie Memorial One Over 40

1st go: 1. Kelly Barker and Shawn Howell, 5.87, $170. 2. Cody Snow and Ron Garcia, 6.18, $115.

Average: 1. Danny Mullins and Zachary Schweigert, 31.81, $640. 2. Randal Shepherd and Dalton Pearce, 32.26, $480. 3. Sean McRoberts and Tristan Luther, 33.04, $320. 4. Zachary Schweigert and Paul Mullins, 33.70, $160.

3 Rivers Open

1st go: 1. Aaron Macy and Coleby Payne, 6.17, $600. 2. Ty Blasingame and Coleby Payne, 6.19, $400.

Average: 1. Kaleb Driggers and Wesley Thorp, 29.97, $2,205. 2. Coleman Proctor and Junior Nogueira, 30.77, $1,700. 3. Aaron Macy and Colby Payne 31.53, $1,130. 4. Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp, 35.63, $620.

April 28

Henry Mitchell Memorial Century Hdcp.

1st go: 1. Danny Mullins and Paul Mullins, 6.31, $180. 2. David Motes and Steve Simons, 6.44, $110. 3. Sean McRoberts and Carl Wilken, 7.12, $75.

Average: 1. Danny Mullins and Paul Mullins, 26.57, $720. 2. Rick Parker and Tom Hardin Sr., 29.41, $515. 3. Howard Christensen and Jason Sanders, 29.71, $390. 4. Derrek Hee and Shawn Howell, 32.06, $290. 5. Bud Stubblefield and Denny Watkins, 33.00, $145.

Mixed Hdcp.

1st go: 1. Marcey Chaves and Kyle Lockett, 6.86, $275. 2. Heather Luther and Wyatt Cox, 7.13, $165. 3. Casey Yates and Danny Leslie, 7.39, $110.

Average: 1. Brittany Dias and Cole Dodds, 30.55, $1,030. 2. Courtney Boesch and Paul Mullins, 31.01, $720. 3. Cindy Williamson and Brent Lockett, 32.02, $530. 4. Casey Yates and Jason Johe, 34.03, $375. 5. Cathie Twisselman and Andy Holcomb, 34.38, $280. 6. Kara Moody and Kyle Lockett, 34.55, $190.

All Girl #7 Hdcp.

1st go: 1. Danielle Craig and Tyra James, 7.57, $120. 2. Liz Cupples and Abigayle Hampton, 8.70, $80.

Average: 1. Karen Dias and Jody Gunderman, 39.13, $460. 2. Elizabeth Shadle and Jody Gunderman, 48.36, $345. 3. Marcey Chaves and Ali Bilkey, 54.14, $230. 4. Marcey Chaves and Tammy White, 58.78, $115.

April 29

#8.5, 1st 3 steer

1st go: 1. Kenneth Ellison and Bobby Roberts, 5.86, $210. 2. Tanner Kent and Bert Ferrasci, 6.04, $125. 3. Sean McRoberts and Ty Boesch, 6.32, $80.

Average: 1. Sean McRoberts and Ty Boesch, 21.78, $800. 2. Dominic Patino Jr. and Zachary Schweigert, 23.86, $550. 3. Kyle Mittel and Cody Robbins, 24.39, $400. 4. Jesse Townsend and Tom Mullins, 24.51, $280. 5. Jesse Townsend and Jon Shadle, 24.88, $210. 6. Mike Redfeairn and Tristan Luther, 25.25, $140.

#5.5, 1st 3 steer

1st go: 1. Tommy Rogers and Mark Burner, 7.43, $260. 2. Beau Clark and Tanner Brumley, 7.67, $190. 3. Robby Balaam and Rylie Amarant, 8.02, $125. 4. Shelley Chico and Scott Childers, 8.07, $80.

Average: 1. Beau Clark and Tanner Brumley, 28.03, $1,035. 2. Mike Redfeairn and Owen Redfeairn, 28.77, $705. 3. Nolan Scott and Bobby Blaswich, 28.87, $560. 4. Robby Balaam and Clay Ruiz, 30.44, $405. 5. Rachel Sanders and Brandon Pettit, 32.45, $330. 6. Tres Porter and George Porter, 33.13, $295. 7. Kelsey Mauro and Cole Dodds, 33.23, $220. 8. Karen Dias and Stephanie Evetts, 33.89, $150.

#4.5 Roping

1st go: 1. Cody Harshbarger and Gavin Cardoza, 6.90, $300. 2. Don Crowder and Zane Denio, 7.96, $225. 3. Kelsey Mauro and Owen Redfeairn, 8.43, $150. 4. Karen Dias and Gavin Cardoza, 8.67, $75.

Average: 1. Dominic Patino Jr. and Blaize Twisselman, 28.89, $1,200. 2. Cody Harshbarger and Gavin Cardoza, 30.53, $815. 3. Michelle Scott and Kade Holman, 31.51, $640. 4. Elizabeth Shadle and Les Vogt, 38.20, $470. 5. Cathie Twisselman and Jody Gunderman, 40.19, $385. 6. Colt Cowden and Brandon Pettit, 41.70, $345. 7. Kash Chico and Tanner Brumley, 42.12, $255. 8. Sean McRoberts and Ernie Mauro, 42.88, $170.

April 30

#8.5, 2nd 3 steer

1st go: 1. Seth Mielke and Jon Shadle, 6.01, $200. 2. Jesse Townsend and Danny Leslie, 6.05, $115. 3. Tanner Kent and Bert Ferrasci, 6.52, $80.

Average: 1. Tanner Kent and Bert Ferrasci, 19.34, $735. 2. Seth Mielke and Jon Shadle, 22.08, $510. 3. Tanner Kent and Lane Wheeler, 22.94, $380. 4. Jordan Warrack and Casey Dunham, 23.73, $265. 5. Danny Mullins and Mike Christensen, 24.69, $200. 6. Dominic Patino Jr. and Chance Ruffoni, 27.24, $140.

#5.5, 2nd 5 Steer

1st go: 1. Dave Carrico and Randy Pennebaker, 7.06, $270. 2. Howard Christensen and Tanner Brumley, 7.40, $200. 3. Tristan Luther and Owen Redfeairn, 7.41, $130. 4. Mike Yates and Jesse Townsend, 7.46, $80.

Average: 1. Beau Clark and Robert Jernigan, 28.03, $1,000. 2. Auline Harris and Bert Ferrasci, 29.96, $690. 3. Sean McRoberts and Dean Voigt, 31.76, $535. 4. Shad Lawrence and Tim Burk, 31.90, $420. 5. Callie Vincent and Nuno Meneses 33.24, $345. 6. Mike Rankin and Zane Denio, 33.39, $275. 7. Tony Jungk and Fred Gill, 33.61, $230. 8. Robby Balaam and Clay Ruiz, 33.73, $190. 9. Kash Chico and Leroy Chico, 33.86, $140.

#8.5 6 Steer Average

1. Dominic Patino, Jr. and Chance Ruffoni, 53.65, $930. 2. Nathan Scott and Tristan Luther, 57.52, $700. 3. Danny Mullins and Mike Christensen, 58.88, $465. 4. Kyle Manes and Rodney Rivera, 59.33, $230.

#5.5 6 Steer Average

1. Robby Balaam and Clay Ruiz, 64.17, $1,140. 2. Kash Chico and Leroy Chico, 71.60, $950. 3. Tony Junk and Kevin Pascoe, 73.21, $760. 4. Cindy Williamson and Clay Scott, 75.89 $570. 5. Don Crowder and Sam McKee, 77.17, $380.

Pee Wee Barrels

1. Canika Vehooven.

Junior Barrels

11 & Under: 1. Raygen Porter. 12-16: 1. Ellie Bonilla.

Open Barrels

1. Lori Meneses, 126.66, $460. 2. Kelsey Mauro, 16.85, $345. 3. Jessica Cardoza, 17.10, $230. 4. Auline Harris, 17.22, $115.

Pee Wee Roping

5 & Under: 1. Riley Gunderman. 6-8: 1. Randon Rivera. 9-12: 1. Gavin Eaton.

Craig Thorn Calf Branding

1st go: 1. Brent Lockett, Ward Fuhlendorf, Seth Mielke, Casey Dunham, 69.08.

Average: 1. Ward Fulhendorf, Brent Lockett, Casey Dunham, Seth Mielke, 159.21. 2. Brent Lockett, Ward Fuhlendorf, Seth Mielke, Casey Dunham, 164.30.



Saddle winner Beau Clark with his family, being congratulated by Jim Waggoner (l) and Susan McIntyre, president of Three Rivers Lions Club. – JNJ Photography



Jim Waggoner congratulates winners of the All Girl Roping, Karen Dias and Jody Gunderman. – JNJ Photography



#3 and above high money ropers gather for a group photo, left to right: Clay Ruiz, Bert Ferrasci, Susan McIntyre, Three Rivers Lions Club president, Robbie Balaam, Gavin Cardoza and Tanner Brumley. – JNJ Photography

See more photos in the June issue of Ropers Sports News