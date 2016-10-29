Wooten & Merrell Win Saddles At 'Rope For Kids' Benefit



Randy Pennebaker (c) presents saddles to high money #3 and above roper Chris Wooten, and high money #2.5 and under roper Caleb Merrell.

By Randy Pennebaker

Special To Ropers Sports News

CHOWCHILLA, CA – On October 29, 2016, the Chowchilla Fairgrounds hosted 426 teams at the 14th Annual Rope For Kids roping. This year $8,380 was raised at the annual fundraiser, which brings the grand total of donations to date to $97,000. More than $13,400 in prize money, two saddles, six buckles and various other awards were given out. Chris Wooten was the high money saddle winner for the #3 and above division and Caleb Merrell won the saddle for the #2.5 and under roper division. There was also a great dummy roping for the kids, a silent auction, raffles, vendors, concessions, and many other donations. Thank you to Reedley 4-H for donating the delicious desserts to the silent auction and to Sissy’s BBQ and More (Tim and Debbie Warkentin) for keeping us well fed all day and donating their profits to the event.

This event was started 14 years ago by Randy and Kelly Pennebaker, who continue to organize and coordinate the event each year. The inspiration for the event came about from a little girl named Samantha Chrisman who was 5 years old and a patient at Children’s Hospital. Samantha suffered from a cancerous brain tumor, and with help from Children’s Hospital she began to recover with a positive outlook. About three years passed and unfortunately her cancer came back in a more aggressive form and we lost Samantha in October of 2005. Samantha was an amazing little girl who didn’t feel sorry for herself, and instead thought of others first. This year’s donation is dedicated to another special girl, Rylee Summers, a continuing patient at Children’s Hospital who is doing well roping and riding, thanks to this great facility. Rylee also won her division of the dummy roping this year along with another former patient of the hospital named Skyler Lauzon, who won the PeeWee division. What a great feeling to have these two competing and winning. A special prayer was given by our friend Doug Cockrell at the opening ceremonies that reminded us how lucky we all are.

The Jones and Lauzon families, along with Casey Aalto and her family, deserve a special thank you for once again sponsoring the dummy roping and all its prizes so that every participant received an award. Another big thanks to Jennifer Lauzon and Brandon Summers for running the dummy roping. Brandon and his family were also very crucial to the success of this event, contributing major sponsors and help. Brenda Robbins, Thelma Cardoza and the others in the office ran the roping with the greatest of ease. Billy Butler and Jeramy Kelton helped with the flagging, kept everything running smoothly and did a great job. Also a thank you goes out to Charlie Prewitt and Steve Branco for keeping the arena in great condition, and George Porter and his crew for running the chutes and the cattle all day. Finally, thank you to everyone who participated in this great roping for a wonderful cause. Without your support this event wouldn’t be such a big success. It was a fun day all around and the location in Chowchilla with their huge covered arena was fantastic. We had PRCA ropers on down to #1 ropers who came to play and made this a successful event.

There were many generous sponsors and donations that went to the roping as well as many donations that were made directly to Children’s Hospital. Sponsors included: Chowchilla Fair Board, Circle N Stables, Randy and Kelly Pennebaker and the 4 Cent Ranch, Trent Breckenridge and family, Ropers Sports News, Donna and Susan Hacker, Gar Tootelian Ag Chemicals Inc., David Gill, Producers Livestock Market, Wells Fargo Bank, Brandon Summers and family, Tarlton and Son Inc., Reedley 4-H, Sissy’s BBQ And More, Cowboy Classic Saddlery, Richard and Rosie Binns, Bob Berg Buckles, Visalia Livestock Market, Casey Aalto and family, the Jones and Lauzon families, Lynn and John Chrisman, George Porter and family, Greg and Becky Dunbar, Paul and Beatriz Rutherford, American Cowboys Team Roping Association, Habib Cattle Company, The Prewitt Family, Cord Forzano, Jeremy Kelton, Brenda Robbins, Billy Butler, Thelma and Brad, Arrowhead Cattle Company and Allied Building Products Corp. A very big thank you goes out to all the sponsors and other individuals who helped make this roping such a success.

Results of the ropings are as follows (payoffs are per roper):

#4.5 Pick or Draw: 3 for $30, 129 teams.

1st go: 1. Charlie Prewitt and Riley Prewitt, 7.95, $190. 2. Tyson Porter and Riley Prewitt, 9.07, $130.

Average: 1. Caleb Merrell and Justin Bruecker, 34.66, $485. 2. Larry Johnson and Danny Clark, 37.47, $365. 3. Larry Smith and Jeremy Kelton, 38.69, $290. 4. Tony Garcia and George Porter, 42.30, $215. 5. Brittany Dias and Phillip Killgore, 43.85, $150.

#5.5 Pick or Draw: 3 for $30, 142 teams.

1st go: 1. Colt Cowden and Joe Robinson, 8.29, $220. 2. Nicholas Forzano and Kevin Dias, 8.46, $140.

Average: 1. Caleb Merrell and Chad Parson, 32.08, $540. 2. Randall Shepherd and Doug Cockrell, 32.11, $410. 3. Charlie Prewitt and Jeremy Kelton, 32.53, $330. 4. Nicholas Forzano and Luke Cardoza, 33.45, $245. 5. Jerry Wooten and Bob Blair, 34.10, $170

#7 Handicap Pick & Draw: 3 for $35, 155 teams.

1st go: 1. Victor Ugalde and Cord Forzano, 6.10, $315. 2. Terry Hodder and Chris Wooten, 6.16, $210.

Averege: 1. Roy Branco and Chris Wooten, 24.16, $770. 2. Victor Ugalde and David Gill, 24.74, $600. 3. Rick Parker and Spencer Mitchell, 27.06, $480. 4. Mike Umberstock and Chris Smith, 27.54, $360. 5.John R. Smith and Justin Bruecker, 27.76, $240.



Thomas Pennebaker (former patient), Kelly Pennebaker and Randy Pennebaker present a check to Bethany Sowell at Valley Children's Hospital.



Randy Pennebaker presents a buckle to Rylee Summers, a continuing patient at Valley Childrens Hospital, who won the senior dummy roping division.