CHSRA D1 Hosts 2020 Multi-District Shoot-Out Rodeo



District 3 buckle winners at the CHSRA Multi-District Rodeo held in Red Bluff, Calif. were left to right: Jaden Cowan, Sr. Poles; Rayna Currin, Jr. Barrel Racing; Bailey Donahoo, Sr. Barrels and Hope Kell, Jr. Breakaway and Pole Bending.

RED BLUFF, CALIF. – California High School Rodeo Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 (which included competitors from California, Nevada and Oregon) gathered at the Tehama County Fairgrounds from January 9-12 to compete for great awards including saddles that went to the All-Around Cowboy and Cowgirl, and buckles to winners in the average.

Winners followed by District number and time or score:

All-Around Cowboy: Pierce Wold, D3.

All Around Cowgirl: Reghann Shannon, D1.

Bareback Riding: no scores

Saddle Bronc: no scores

Bull Riding: 1. Will Kruger, D1, 83. 2. Wyatt Henrikson, D2, 80. 3. Logan Siller, D3, 75. 4. Lance McCovey-Hostler, D2, 71. 5. Jeffery Fisher, D3, 68.

Steer Wrestling:

1. Brady Roenspie, D3, 19.87

2. Trent Watkins, D1, 25.61

3. Wyatt McDaniel, OR, 7.72

4. James Johnson, D1, 12 on 1

5. Kruz Conway, D3, 18.74

Tie Down Roping:

1. Wyatt McDaniel, OR, 30.83

2. Kyle Stewart, D1, 33.07

3. Pierce Wold, D3, 38.16

4. Jacek Frost, D1, 41.39

5. Cowboy Hammonds, D1, 44.05

6. Brady Roenspie, D3, 49.85

7. Dean Sherbo, D3, 52.87

8. Jace Bridwell-Schneeberger, D1, 11.25 on 1

9. Coy Montgomery, D3, 13.39

10. Logan Anseth, D3, 15.69

Boys Cutting:

1. Justin Schuette, D3, 296

2. Pierce Wold, D3, 282

3. Tanner Pachie, D2, 268

4/5. Tanner Kerr, D1, 265

6. Cameron Graham, D2, 240

Reined Cow Horse:

1. Miley Bunting, D1, 290

2. Kate Grimsman, D1, 277.5

3. Pierce Wold, D3, 276

4. Tanner Kerr, D1, 275.5

5. Sofia Evans, D2, 270.5

6. Riley Lake, D1, 268

7. Paige Lake, D2, 262.5

8. Nina Hawkins, D1, 260

9. Jesse Dancer, D1, 259

10. Tanner Boolery, D1, 257.5

Team Roping: 1. Logan Darst and Paden Prior, D1, 15.55. 2. Reno McGill, NV and Pierce Wold, D3, 22.26. 3. Reghan Shannon and Shelby Dunning, D1, 28.61. 4. Hailey Myers and Blake Myers, D1, 32.57. 5. Colton Michilizzi and Logan Lindberg, D3, 39.56. 6. Rian Rusinek and Wyatt Hayes, D5, 51.39. 7. Jacee Ford and Wyatt Hayes, D3, 13.91 on 1. 8. Kamish Wagner and Hunter Hughes, D1, 14.02 on 1. 9. Kolby Thornton and Cameron Graham, D2, 14.37 on 1. 10. Jacek Frost and Cowboy Hammons, D1, 14.46 on 1.

Girls Cutting: 1. Shelby Dunning, D1, 287. 2. Sara Montgomery, D3, 280. 3. Sofia Evans, D2, 279. 4/5/6/7. Riley Lake, D1; Rachel Wilson, D3; Alexis Gonzalez, D2; Kate Grimsman, D1, 275. 8. Jayce Bake, NV, 274. 9. River Sage Red Eagle, D3, 272. 10. Aby Black, D3, 265.

Breakaway Roping: 1. Amanda Carey, D3, 6.81. 2. Casey Mathis, D1, 7.39. 3. Chloe Lambert, 7.80. 4. Reghan Shannon, D1, 8.10. 5. Addie Tilton, D1, 8.85. 6. Miley Bunting, D1, 10.60. 6. Lillian Guerrero, D3, 11.49. 8. Grace Felton, NV, 15.98. 9. Hannah O’Connor, D3, 15.99. 10. Marissa Rosenberg, D2, 17.02.

Goat Tying: 1. Jayce Blake, NV, 15.25. 2. Maddie Biglow, D3, 15.97. 3. Sara Montgomery, D3, 16.78. 4. Brooklin Quisenberry, OR, 16.86. 5. Lacie Banchio, D1, 17.96. 6. Miley Bunting, D1, 17.96. 7. Emma Kingdon, D1, 18.67. 8. Kate Grimsman, D1, 18.71. 9. Alexandra Evans, D3, 19.14. 10. Paiege van Loben Sels, D3, 19.84.

Pole Bending: 1. Jaden Cowan, D3, 42.762. 2. Faith Anderson, D2, 43.450. 3. Bella Colombini, D2, 44.289. 4. Olivia Largent, D1, 44.867. 5. Alexis Gonzalez, D2, 45.098. 6. Kimberlee Littlejohn, D3, 45.381. 7. Madissen Larson, D2, 45.497. 8. Jamie Pullman, D2, 46.065. 9. Claire Moyle, D2, 46.525. 10. Madison Brennan, NV D3, 46.996.

Barrel Racing:

1. Bailey Donahoo, D3, 29.568

2. Reghan Shannon, D1, 29.660

3. Miley Bunting, D1, 29.751

4. Emma Pecora-Smith, D2, 29.803

5. Faith Field, D2, 29.899

6. Kate Grimsman, D1, 30.119

7. Mackenzie Maas-Key, D3, 30.185

8. Katie Roach, D2, 30.288

9. Lacey Bullivant, D3, 30.377

10. Katie Adams, D3, 30.416



JUNIOR DIVISION

All-Around Cowboy: Blake VanStavern, D3.

All Around Cowgirl: Paden Cash, D1.

Bareback Steer Riding:

1. Trace Conard, D1, 139

Saddle Bronc Steer Riding:

1. Jake Foster, D3, 68 on 1

2. Walker Klee, D2, 63/1

3. Blake VanStavern, D3, 62/1

Bull Riding:

1. Greyson Long, D1, 65/1

2. Blake VanStavern, D3, 63/1

Boys Goat Tying:

1. Jesse Rusinek, D3, 22.76

2. Colton Suther, D1, 24.26

3. Blake VanStavern, D3, 24.37

4. Colton Hein, D3, 24.51

5. Riley Smith, D3, 26.22

6. Tucker Kampmann, D1, 26.45

7. Jared Myers, D3, 27.97

8. Riley Currin, D3, 28.46

9. Zane Coleman, D1, 28.80

10. Hank Bunting, D1, 30.85

Boys Breakaway:

1. Trace Conard, D1, 8.85

2. Zane Coleman, D1, 8.93

3. Jesse Rusinek, D3, 13.06

4. Colton Hein, D3, 16.69

5. Riley Currin, D3, 18.74

6. Wyatt Bullivan, D3, 21.40

7. Jared Myers, D3, 25.47

8. Ilan Davis, D1, 27.57

9. Noah Williams, D3, 3.86/1

10. Lane Sherbo, D3, 13.41

Tie Down Roping:

1. Hank Bunting, D1, 36.78

2. Colton Suther, D1, 36.83

3. Riley Smith, D3, 46.76

4. Greyson Long, D1, 48.61

5. Tucker Kampmann, D1, 15.93/1

6. Blake VanStavern, D3, 16.89/1

Chute Dogging:

1. Karl Johnson, D1, 5.35

2. Blake VanStavern, D3, 7.47

3. Jake Foster, D3, 11.44

4. Greyson Long, D1, 12.05

5. Hayden Boles, D1, 12.05

6. Johnathan Padilla, D1, 20.63

7. Zane Coleman, D1, 20.92

8. Colton Hein, D3, 23.33

9. Ilan Davis, D1, 34.26

10. Jesse Rusinek, D3, 35.26

Team Roping: 1. Paden Cash, OR and Greyson Long, D1, 20.80. 2. Hank Bunting and Colton Suther, D1, 41.92. 3. Logan Felix and Blake White, D3, 48.33. 4. Cutter Nash and Logan Felix, D1, 56.47. 5. Riley Smith and Jesse Rusinek, D3, 58.43. 6. Riley Currin and Tucker Alexander, D3, 13.67/1. 7. Blake VanStavern and Noah Williams, D3, 15.49/1. 8. Rainy Minton and Ilan Davis, D1, 21.10/1. 9. Jared Myers and Wyatt Bullivant, D3, 26.16/1. 10. Lane Sherbo and Colton Hein, D3, 29.03/1.

Ribbon roping:

1. Colton Suther and Claire Boles, D1, 16.77. 2. Hank Bunting and Paden Cash, D1, 25.06. 3. Noah Williams and Hope Kell, D3, 25.81. 4. Riley Currin and Rayna Currin, D3, 36.26. 5. Blake VanStavern and Shea Montgomery, D3.

Barrel Racing:

1. Rayna Currin, D3, 30.280

2. Paden Cash, D1, 30.338

3. Elthia Gomes, D1, 30.368

4. Ruby Hicks, D3, 30.426

5. Claire Boles, D1, 30.489

6. Sienna Radelfinger, D1, 30.492

7. Madalyn Pecoa Smith, D2, 30.896

8. Jayda Staley, D1, 30.955

9. Claira Goss, D3, 31.087

10. Talia Jaeger, D3, 31.177

Pole Bending: 1. Hope Kell, D3, 43.269. 2. Jessie Wilson, D1, 46.103. 3. Jayda Staley, D1, 46.209. 4. Sierra Smith, D3, 47.610. 5. Maia Mayer, D1, 48.210. 6. Claira Goss, D1, 48.210. 7. Shea Montgomery, D3, 48.922. 8. Madelynn Darst, D1, 49.141. 9. Rayna Currin, D3, 50.063. 10. Jenna Wilson, D1, 50.116.

Girls Breakaway Roping: 1. Hope Kell, D3, 16.58. 2. Sienna Radelfinger, D1, 22.95. 3. Jaiden Johnson, D3, 4.88/1. 4. Elthia Gomes, D1, 13.83/1. 5. Shea Montgomery, D3, 14.68/1. 6. Riata Roquemore, D1, 14.82/1. 7. Paden Cash, D1, 19.72/1. 8. Rayna Currin, D3, 21.80/1.

Girls Goat Tying: 1. Claire Boles, D1, 18.56. 2. Jaiden Johnson, D3, 20.53. 3. Macy Hamer, D3, 22.67. 4. Hope Kell, D3, 24.48. 5. Rainy Minton, D1, 24.50. 6. Paden Cash, D1, 24.96. 7. Rayna Currin, D3, 26.91. 8. Jessie Wilson, D1, 27.62. 9. Claira Goss, D3, 28.48. 10. Cheyenne Countryman, D3, 30.23.