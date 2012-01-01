Livin' for Ropin' - Castorena Conquers NTR Truck Series



Daniel Castorena of Buckeye, Arizona, finished fourth and seventh in the average to secure the high point title and take home a new Ford F350 truck.



WICKENBURG, ARIZ. – National Team Roping hosted 704 teams in the Team Roping Capital of the World on January 18, at their latest Truck Series Tour Stop powered by Classic Ropes. Located just off Highway 93, Rancho Rio in Wickenburg, Arizona, is the central hub for winter roping and the home of the NTR.

Daniel Castorena, Buckeye, Arizona, finished fourth and seventh in the average to secure the high point title and take home a new Ford F350. The 14-year-old header is excited to pull in to the ropings in his new ride even though it will be a few years before he’s behind the wheel.

“I’m definitely going to let my dad and brother drive it to the ropings,” he said.

Adan Quezada Quintana and Ivan Carranza cleaned it up on the back end to help the header secure the high point title. The next NTR Truck Series Truck Roping will take place during the NTR National Finals VI, March 2-7, at Rancho Rio. The NTR National Finals and the Truck Roping are open to the world. Look for complete results from the January Truck Series Tour Stop and future tour dates at NationalTeamRoping.com.



NTR TRUCK ROPING

JANUARY 18

#9.5 MEGABUCKS

Fast time short go: Ivan Varela and Erik Rodriguez, 8.93, $200.

Average: 1. Ivan Varela and Erik Rodriguez, 34.85, $2,640. 2. Alex Dominguez and Adam Quezada Quintana, 40.61, $1,580. 3. Alex Dominguez and Carlos Aranda, 49.84, $1,050.

#9.5 Truck Roping

Fast time short go, 1st not placing in average: AJ Hamre and Ivan Carranza, 7.95, $500.

Average: 1. Javier Echerivel and David Stark, 30.37, $5,600. 2. Denton Williams and Nathan Wagner, 31.04, $3,500. 3. Efrain Cuevas and Karlex Capitan, 31.48, $2,800. 4. Daniel Castorena and Ivan Carranza, 32.60, $2,300. 5. Kyrel Lupe and Santos Martinez, 32.97, $2,000. 6. Beto Lechuga and Sergio Garcia, 34.06, $1,900. 7. Daniel Castorena and Adan Quezada Quintana, 34.18, $1,600. 8. Berretta Bradford and Cesar Yepiz, 34.22, $1,400. 9. Sergio A. Carranza and Ram Hughes, 34.24, $1,180. 10. Luis Mendiaz and Marin Nathan Wagner, 34.31, $900. 11. Kyrel Lupe and Emilius Lupe, 34.52, $500. 12. Arcey Yepiz and Ivan Carranza, 34.86, $500. 13. Jack Moore and Jose Cordero, 34.96, $500. 14. Jay Guerrero and Noah Williams, 35.11, $500. 15. Jay Guerrero and Chance Guerrero, 35.44, $500.

Rising Stars

5 & under: Fernando Hernandez. 6-8: Grady Salo. 9-12: Logan Dickson.