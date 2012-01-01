Oakdale 10-Steer Champs Are Cutter Machado & Dalton Pearce



Cutter Machado and Dalton Pearce took home the 10 Steer championship, roping their 10 steers in 97.33. Dave Buchanan and Norm Mendenhall presenting.



OAKDALE, CALIF. – The fabled Oakdale 10 Steer brought ropers far and near to compete at the 65th Annual at the rodeo grounds during the extremely hot weekend of September 4th-6th. The 10 Steer has been in existence since 1956 and has always been one to put on your list if you want to win “The Oldest 10 Steer Still Going.” The team of Bill Kane and Doad Hex were named the first champions of this great event by roping 10 steers in 198.8 seconds and winning $6,043 (certainly a huge amount in those days, 1956).

Cutter Machado not only won first with Dalton Pearce, but also second with Jesse Vasquez in the 10 Steer, winning over $5,000.

The CTRA (California Team Roping Association) strives each year to offer roping events for everyone and this year was no exception. A slight change in the line-up proved be a big hit with the ropers as a record 235 teams entered the Phil Stadtler Memorial paying out over $3,000 each to the winners, Rylee George and Lane Wheeler. This duo amazingly also won this roping in 2019. What an accomplishment!

Special thanks to Liz Mount for the photos from the roping.

Complete results follow and payoffs are per roper:

FRI., SEPTEMBER 4

#8.5 CENTURY HDCP: 4 for $100, 71 teams

1st go: 1. David Motes and Monty Jo Petska, 7.71, $420. 2. Daren Lowry and Walt Rodman, 7.71, $280.

Average: 1. Darrick Hoskins and Joey Acevedo, 33.16, $1,580. 2. David Ramont and Gary Ford, 36.18, $1,190. 3. Randal Shepherd and Jake Juenemann, 36.43, $785. 4. Derrek Hee and Tom Hardin Sr, 36.68, $390.

PHIL STADTLER #7: 4 for $100, 235 teams

1st go: 1. Jake Harvey and Tanner Kent, 7.53, $1,160. 2. Rickie Thacker and Billy Butler, 7.63, $700. 3. Buster Berna and Dalton Pearce, 8.14, $470.

Average: 1. Rylee George and Lane Wheeler, 36.39, $3,030. 2. Max Loya and Scott Gulley, 38.08, $2,640. 3. Pierce Wold and Jake Bourdet, 39.03, $2,240. 4. Steve Smith and Bret Layne, 39.56, $1,840. 5. Buster Berna and Billy Butler, 40.38, $1,450. 6. Pete Corwin and Travis Kent, 41.13, $1,050. 7. Jeremy Simonich and Dean Sherbo, 41.54, $660. 8. Zane George and Lane Wheeler, 45.26, $260.

OPEN: 4 for $125, 34 teams

1st. go: 1. Les Oswald and Andy Holcomb, 6.84, $330.

Average: 1. Les Oswald and Andy Holcomb, 30.96, $1,800. 2. Ryan Reed and Dalton Pearce, 31.78, $1,200.

BREAKAWAY: 3 for $125, 58 entries

1st go: 1. Grace Felton, 2.74, $580. 2nd. Madison Horton, 2.99, $385.

2nd go: 1. Hanna Snodgrass, 2.55, $580. 2. Suzanne Williams, 2.76, $385.

Average: 1. Whitlee Burgess, 10.10, $1,160. 2. Sutton Mang, JR, 12.09, $870. 3. Suzanne Williams, 18.62, $580. 4. Beth Hitchcock, 19.07, $290.

#7 mixed, jr/sr: 3 for $40, 156 teams

1st go: 1. Tanner Kent and Gary Ford, 6.62, $365. 2. Chase Helton and Todd Hampton, 6.64, $245.

Average: 1. Taylor Ash and Brent Lockett, 25.79, $1,000. 2. Chase Helton and Todd Hamption, 26.49, $840. 3. David Motes and Mike Christensen, 27.56, $660. 4. Colt Piazza and Layton Oswald, 28.16, $490. 5. Tanner Kent and Gary Ford, 28.19, $310. 6. Rylee George and Joseph Shawnego, 28.59, $170.

#8.5 10 steer: 10 for $200, 132 teams

Go-rounds paid: 1. $350. 2. $210. 3. $135.

1st go: 1. CR Wilken and Mike Christensen, 6.49. 2. Casey Dunham and Mike Christensen, 6.79. 3. Tanner Kent and Rhett Kennedy, 6.96.

2nd go: 1. Preston Burgess and Whitlee Burgess, 6.21. 2. Casey Dunham and Mike Christensen, 6.39. 3. Chris Phillips and Mike Christensen, 6.53.

3rd go: 1. Blake Hirdes and Wyatt Hansen, 5.62, $350. 2. CR Wilken and Danny Leslie, 6.03. 3. Cutter Machado and Dalton Pearce, 6.34.

4th go: 1. Tanner Kent and Lane Wheeler, 5.51. 2. Caden Clay and Dalton Pearce, 5.84. 3. Lane Karney and Todd Hampton, 6.11.

5th go: 1. Preston Burgess and Will Cowden, 5.32. 2. Caden Clay and Jake Bourdet, 5.35. 3. Will Centoni and Jake Bourdet, 5.65.

6th go: 1. Bryor Minton and Brushton Minton, 5.19. 2. Clay Ruiz and Scott Gulley, 6.06. 3. Casey Dunham and Mike Christensen, 6.17.

7th go: 1. CR Wilken and Mike Christensen, 4.86. 2. Cody Price and Todd Hamption, 6.11. 3. Mike Christensen and Todd Hampton, 6.11.

8th go: 1. Mike Christensen and Danny Leslie, 5.78. 2. Blake Hirdes and Dalton Pearce, 5.92. 3. tied Garret Roen and Travis Xavier and Casey Loverin and Tanner Smith, 6.03.

9th go: 1. Clay Ruiz and Casey Dunham, 5.60. 2. Lane Lowry and Rhett Kennedy, 6.12. 3. Bryor Minton and Brushton Minton, 6.13.

10th go: 1. Blake Hirdes and Dalton Pearce, 4.99. 2. Bo Bacigulpi and Jesse Vasquez, 5.15. 3. Justin Spence and Mike Christensen, 5.44.

Average: 1. Cutter Machado and Dalton Pearce, 97.33, $2,720. 2. Cutter Machado and Jesse Vasquez, 103.28, $2,300. 3. Chris Phillips and Mike Christensen, 103.39, $1,880. 4. Lane Lowry and Rhett Kennedy, 103.54, $1,460. 5. Eric Cozzitorto and Wyatt Hansen, 107.12, $1,045. 6. Ryan Bettencourt and Jake Juenemann, 107.52, $625 7. Seth Mielke and Dalton Pearce, 110.22, $420.