Lovell & Eaves Come Through In NFR Clutch For World Team Roping Titles



When it was all said and done, Eaves and Lovell had a lot to celebrate. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Roseanna Sales

By Lane Karney

Special To Ropers Sports News



Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves hit it out of the park in the last three rounds at Globe Life Field to become the 2020 World Champion Team Ropers. In a strange year that particularly lent itself to a split championship—a header and heeler from different teams taking the titles—Lovell and Eaves rallied to keep both championships in-house. Just six teams showed up to the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, with matching money between partners. Actually, Lovell and Eaves were not even one of those teams, with Lovell entering NFR 2020 fourth among headers with $65,509, about $9,300 ahead of Eaves’ $56,159 on the year that brought him in eighth among heelers.

Round 10 drama was in full force, and did not disappoint. Had it ended after Round 9, Luke Brown and Paden Bray would’ve skipped town with the gold buckles. To add to the intensity, Lovell and Eaves roped last in Round 10 with no hopes of claiming any average money (when it was over, they finished 11th in the average with 55.3 seconds on six head), and had only one way of securing the world championship. They had to win Round 10. And along with winning rounds eight and nine, they did just that—in 4.4 seconds.

Lovell finished less than $500 ahead of reserve champ Luke Brown, while Eaves trumped Bray by just under $3,000. Every penny of Lovell and Eaves’ NFR earnings came in the go-rounds—they won three and placed in two more—for a grand total of $122,327 a man, making them second in NFR team roping earnings over the 10 days. NFR average champs Bray and his header, Erich Rogers, were the high-money team roping earners with $122,962.

While a world championship is always each individual’s hope, it typically puts a damper on the emotion when the title is split, like last year. Clay Smith, heading for Jade Corkill, and Wesley Thorp, heeling for Cody Snow, were crowned the world champs. While Smith and Thorp were thrilled to strap on the gold, it was bittersweet not sharing the dance at the podium with the one who brought them. Fortunately, that was not the case in 2020.

“The words ‘split title’ don’t sound good to me. The word ‘split’ isn’t good in anything you do in life. You start something with someone, you want to finish it with them. It was so awesome to win it with Paul—he’s such a great heeler. It was special for him to get his second (gold buckle), and for me to get my first. I was going to do whatever it took for both of us to have a chance to win. If it came down to a split, I would rather Paul win it and me not win it. You ride together, you die together is how I feel about it. I never looked at scenarios individually for us. I wanted to lay it all out there for the both of us,” said Lovell, 33, who lives in Madisonville, Texas, with his wife, Kassidy, son, Levi, 15, and daughter, Jewel, 6.

Paul shared the sentiments that came along with being crowned the world champion alongside his partner on that final Saturday night. Eaves stamped his name on his second gold buckle, the first coming in 2018 with Clay Smith.

“It was really special to win it with Colby, because of how good of friends we are and how long we’ve known each other. I was 18 or 19, and he had just switched over to heading from being a heeler and we almost roped at the winter rodeos that year. I ended up roping with Joel Bach, but we go back a long ways. There was a big money difference between us, and split titles were definitely in play,” said Eaves, who still claims Lonedell, Missouri, as home, but now lives in Texas with his wife, Amanda, daughter, LoElla, 3, and son, Jack, 1. Eaves will turn 31 on February 10.

Lovell, who has qualified seven times for Rodeo’s Super Bowl, has been on a hiatus from rodeoing since his last trip in 2016.

“The journey to this point has been a solid journey of ups and downs—of guessing if I should be roping or not, or if I should be home. I’d get to wondering if I was supposed to be out here. Do I need to go get a job or keep fighting for it after working my whole life to get to this point? After 2016, I came home to find out. I stuck around the house and roped and rode some horses. I’ve got a couple buddies with a lot of cows, so if I wanted to stay busy I could. I got to hang out with my family, be a dad and a husband, and go to some amateur rodeos on the weekends. Then Cody (NesSmith) came into my life,” said Lovell, who rode his great, 13-year-old grade roan gelding he calls Bartender at the Finals.

Bartender is the same horse Lovell took out to Las Vegas the December prior for NesSmith to ride in the #14.5 Finale at the South Point. NesSmith was roping against doctor’s orders, as he was terminally ill, facing Ewing’s Sarcoma—a rare type of bone cancer mainly found in children. Lovell has no doubt that NesSmith’s influence has everything to do with this world title.

“The whole world knows Cody NesSmith. He was put into my life for a reason. It’s a crazy deal. He wanted to rope and loved to rope, and worked at it to be the best he could be. He wanted it so bad and was fighting for his life. When you see somebody like that, I don’t even know how to explain it—and he believed in me and my roping so much that I started to believe it. I had the opportunity to do what he wanted to do so bad and he would’ve given anything to do. That opened my eyes to viewing rodeo how I never had. One day here and the next day gone, and that’s how I approached this year. I went at this year not knowing if tomorrow was going to come, and didn’t take anything for granted. I tried to keep a humble mind, but like I was in the water and doing good was the air,” said Lovell, who crossed the $1,000,000 mark in career earnings at this year’s Finals.

“It would be 12:30 or 1 in the morning, and Cody would text me. He was wishing he was in Madisonville, so we could rope the next day. But instead, he had to go do chemo. When you wake up in the middle of the night and have a text from somebody, especially a young person going through something terminal—it changes you. It will change you as a man, a husband, a father and a figure in the community. I swear, I witnessed stuff with him I can’t even imagine any kid going through. His mom and dad have all the respect in the world from me for the rest of my life for how tough they are.

“I know me winning the world was a miracle—a Cinderella story. They say if God gives you a story, you tell it. And Cody would light up telling this one. I told myself if I ever went back (to the Finals), I wouldn’t care about a jacket, back number or go-round buckle. I’d give everything to have a chance at a gold buckle the last day. I was roping for more than me. It was for the NesSmiths, my wife and my kids. They all got to be there, and if they were the only ones in the stands, and take away the TV and everything, that would have been fine with me.”

Having a chance at the world title on the last day of the season is the same approach Eaves has taken. Hence, he didn’t panic when this year’s Finals got off to a rocky start for them.

“Our Finals dang sure had its ups and downs starting off. My goal the last seven or eight years has been to have a chance on the last day. That’s all you can ask for. I was bummed about missing the first one, but I kept my perspective. I’ve gone and placed in the first five rounds and have been winning the average halfway through (the Finals), and had heck after that. Obviously, I was disappointed after missing the first one. But the year Clay and I won it, we missed the first one, too. Even when I got called out for a crossfire in Round 4, I didn’t hang on to it and let it affect my mind or anything. I guess I’m old enough now that I don’t get too emotional through the ups and downs,” said Eaves, who started out the week on Jake Smith’s roan, Ted, but jumped on a 9-year-old bay mare of his that he calls Jade for Rounds 2-10.

“It really was a little bit unplanned to ride her. I wasn’t planning on it, but I practiced on her getting ready for the Finals. She stepped up and did a pretty good job. We had a few different goes, and she handled the different spots I put her in. She is actually who I had my wreck on in Stephenville when she fell on me (at the Hork Dog 21 Roping in March). I was trying her at the time, and bought her around April or May when I got healed up. I rode her during the last few weeks of the regular season.”

His nine-straight trips to the NFR and two gold buckles are not taken for granted by Eaves.

“This is totally my childhood dream. It’s more than I would’ve thought of. I would’ve thought you were crazy if you would have told me this would have happened when I was 10 years old. I’m doing exactly what I wanted to do,” said Eaves, who will again heel for Lovell in 2021.

The NFR average title is second in prestige only to a world championship. 2017 World Champion Header Rogers and NFR-rookie Bray locked that up as the only team to make time on all 10 steers. They were 80.2 seconds on 10 steers at the 2020 NFR in Arlington.

Rogers has put together a shiny career full of accolades, legitimized by a long list of accomplishments, including heading at his 10th consecutive NFR. One thing missing that he had longed for was an NFR Aggregate title—until now.

“It’s freaking awesome. I feel like it’s right up there with winning the gold buckle. We were pretty close and did our job. I’m proud of my NFR-rookie partner. I was excited and overwhelmed by the win. I appreciate Texas stepping up, and everyone who made it work for us contestants. They always treat us good in Vegas, too, but Texas was so friendly and the hospitality was great,” said Rogers, 34, who claims Round Rock, Arizona, as home, and recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Danna Whitford.

Bray’s NFR success aligned right up with his hopes and expectations.

“Winning the average was pretty special. That was our goal coming in where we did. That was our best chance at having a shot for a world championship. To win the first round at my first Finals and win the average—how much better does it get? Rogers did an amazing job. He was textbook all week, and spun them all the same. I think we placed in five out of 10 rounds, and it was tough to make good runs. Adjustments had to be made, and it was special to get that done,” said Bray, 22, who calls Stephenville, Texas, home.

Horsepower sure played a role in the victory for both Rogers and Bray, who credit their equine partners for giving them the opportunity. Rogers rode a 13-year-old roan mare named Sandy, who Logan Olson and Paden’s dad, Ken, are partnered on.

“She’s a phenomenal head horse. Logan had let me on her a few times, and it seems like every time I ride her I’ve done good. She’s awesome, because she’s just easy and lets you do your job. Nothing fancy, but she’s so honest that I feel like anyone could throw a leg over her and win on her,” Rogers said.

Bray relied on three different mounts to get him through the week, and all three helped him get the job done.

“I rode Slider on the first one. Slider (12) is the sorrel that my family raised and halter broke that I rode the majority of the year. I’d planned to ride him the whole time, but that Friday afternoon of the second round he got an abscess. I decided to ride my young horse, Hot Rod (7), that I’d been jackpotting on for the second steer. He’s great, but kind of bowed off with the sights, bright lights and sounds. He didn’t push through my throw quite enough, but it was also a tough steer that they didn’t have much luck on later in the week.

“So I rode my old faithful dun—Hugh Hefner (17)—the next two nights. He worked good, but I got a couple legs. Slider was ready to go by Round 5, so I got back on him and changed my approach. Behind Rogers, I’m always real patient and ride around them, but those steers were big and strong, so I decided to block and tackle. Because those steers were hitting fast, I tried to get a little more to the inside, and he’d pull them past me where the feet would slow down.”

Rogers and Bray will rope again in 2021, and look to build on their big NFR win.



Lovell and Eaves went out of the average in Round 1, then rallied with three straight round wins at the end to close the deal on the gold buckles. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Alaina Stangle



Colby Lovell gives his horse Bartender a lot of the credit. He sold him once, but says that’ll never happen again. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Clay Guardipee



Lovell stepping up center stage at NFR’s end to shake PRCA CEO George Taylor’s hand. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Alaina Stangle



Rogers and Bray were the winningest team at the 2020 NFR, with $122,962 to Lovell and Eaves’ close-second $122,327. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Roseanna Sales



Average winners Erich Rogers and Paden Bray were the only team at NFR 2020 to catch all 10 steers. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Alaina Stangle