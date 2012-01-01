ACTRA National Finals Were A True Highlight To 2020



Michael Dinkins and Matt Costa took home the title of Wrangler Patriot Super 7 champions. Winning over $10K each, they also landed Polaris Sportsman Quads, Heel-O-Matic Trainers and Skyline Silversmith buckles to their haul. Pictured left to right are ACTRA National President Ty Rogers, Michael, Andrew Potter, Heel-O-Matic; Mike Nizzoli, California Custom; Blake Millington, Heel-O-Matic; Matt, and Shelly Winn, National Director. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



By Mike Sweeney

Special to Ropers Sports News



RENO, NEVADA – The Wrangler/Professional’s Choice ACTRA National Finals roping could be considered one of the true highlights in 2020. Ropers from eight states made their way to Reno October 17 through 24. A total of 977 Contestants made up 4,747 teams that competed for an unprecedented $1,000,000 in cash and awards.

A big tip of the Resistol to the National Board and Reno Livestock Event Center who worked diligently for months to make this happen. There were several hoops and protocols that we all had to follow and we want to thank all the participants that were understanding.

It didn’t take long for some newer events that have been implemented to shine. We expanded our Girls Breakaway Roping, which included a spot at the Rope for the Crown and was WPRA approved. Congratulations to Kimberly Williams, this year’s champion.

We added a Muley Roping this year which saw some of the best ropers in the world participate. We also added an All-Girl Roping which was a huge success as well. We saw teams up in almost all ropings, so needless to say, this was a great start to our National Finals.

Despite the protocols that were in place, we managed to hold a great reception at the Nugget Hotel and Casino. This event helps generate money for our Catastrophe Fund

We want to thank many of our sponsors for showing up. Mike Piland and Chelsey Bushnell from Cactus Ropes, Coy Upchurch, Fast Back Ropes; Scott and Amie Thomas and Cherie Hubbard from Scott Thomas Saddlery; Ryan and Sophie Fowler Skyline Silversmiths; Mike Nizzoli from California Custom; Andrew Potter from Heel-O-Matic; Lori Pope from Total Feed; Stephanie Anderson from Ropers Sports News; Cole Clements from Bio Mane. Robert Lever from Wrangler even dropped in via a Zoom call. Big thanks to all these great partners.

Another great statistic to share is that the webcast had over 9,700 IP addresses check in during the event with an average view time of 1 hour and 15 minutes. Thanks to Steve Schott from 12 Basket Productions

For more information about what maybe the biggest secret in team roping, check us out at actra.org

There were a lot of changes this year and ACTRA would like to list a few. First, something that was obvious was the new look for the awards ceremony. A new backdrop was the centerpiece for a long overdue facelift. Heidi Fettic and Shelly Winn are responsible for this great improvement.

The contestant awards had a new system this year and it seemed to work quit well. The pickup point was in the Doc Bar, so after you entered you could move down and pickup your contestant awards which consisted of a pair of Professional’s Choice bell boots, a sweatshirt and a $25 gift card to use at the Nugget Hotel and Casino.

The entry office was moved to the Doc Bar to help safety protocols and this to seem to be a much needed improvement.

Another new twist this year was a new photographer. Tom Pinter and his Off The Beaten Path Photography had some health issues which didn’t allow him to make this year’s Finals. The Board decided to bring in Ric Andersen of C Bar C Photography. Ric is very well-known in the world of equine sports. Ric was voted Photographer of the Year in 2016 by the PRCA. Ric took a new approach to the action shots from the arena floor. We want to Thank Ric for the professionalism he brought to our Finals.

Something else new this year was the addition of Scott Thomas Saddlery to our family of sponsors. Scott, his wife Amie and Cherie Hubbard made their way to Reno from Texas to be part of this year’s Finals and present their beautiful saddles to the champions.

Needless to say, this year’s saddles certainly had the WOW factor. Another new twist to the awards this year were saddle certificates to the reserve champions. They got to customize their saddles as the Scott Thomas team was there to help in the process.

Another program that has become a long standing tradition at the National Finals is the Catastrophe Fund Auction. This program is the primary source of revenue for our Catastrophe Fund. Dode Dugger and Janet Allcott put a spin on a great program. The auction was at the reception at the Nugget. Great success with over $10,000 raised. Great job ladies.

There are many other stories of success that we could tell but in the end the 2020 Wrangler/Professional’s Choice ACTRA National Finals the most challenging but most rewarding one could imagine.



The following payoffs are per roper; complete results including go-round rotations can be found at www.actra.org.

Sat., October 17

Ladies Breakaway

1st. Skyline buckle plus other awards. Youth Incentive: Jaycee Ford, $500. (Breakaway ropers could enter twice).

Average: 1. Kimberly Williams, 9.76, $2,675. 2. Marla Zuber, 11.89, $1,815. 3. Bailey Kieckbusch, 12.07, $1,435. 4. Nora Hunt Lee, 13.13, $1,050. 5. Karen Dias, 14.11, $860. 6. Taylor Adams, 14.38, $765. 7. Taylor Adams, 15.89, $575. 8. Millie Greenwood, 16.00, $375.

All Girl Roping

1st. Skyline buckle plus other awards.

Average: 1. Pam Wilken and Alison Grantham, 42.84, $1,315. 2. Rylee George and Alison Grantham, 43.43, $940. 3. Katie Thompson and Mandy Niesen, 45.44, $715. 4. Molly Hepper and Kim Grubbs, 60.42, $525. 5. Jayce Blake and Grace Felton, 64.35, $265.

Open Muley Roping

1st. Skyline buckle plus other awards.

Average: 1. Russell Cardoza and Spencer Mitchell, 18.53, $1,345. 2. Rhett Anderson and Kycen Winn, 19.91, $940. 3. Daniel Green and Todd Hampton, 20.84, $695. 4. Jared Thompson and Dillon Bahem, 22.58, $490. 5. Kolby Bravos and Justin Davis, 24.80, $365. 6. Hagen Peterson and Dylin Ahlstrom, 25.09, $245.

Sun., October 18

#10.5 Hdcp.

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Skyline wooden trophy stirrups. 5th. Heel-O-Matic Bones to header; Hox to heeler. 6th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Mackay Spyrow and Mike Johns, 23.35, $3,025. 2. Charlie White and Dillon Bahem, 23.38, $2,095. 3. Brayden Schmidt and Jaylen Eldridge, 23.83, $1,630. 4. Justin Fowden and Zack Lewis, 24.81, $1,280. 5. Chance Kretschmer and Jake Ward, 25.25, $1,045. 6. Zach Engelhart and Travis Stewart, 26.07, $815. 7. Conner Finks and Dan Holland, 27.17, $700. 8. Tye Fitzpatrick and Dan Holland, 27.31, $580. 9. Conner Finks and Bill Finks, 27.43, $465. 10. Denton Williams and Garrett Jepson, 28.35, $75. 11. Jared Thompson and Jake Ward, 29.95, $75.

Mixed Handicap

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Skyline wooden trophy stirrups. 5th. Heel-O-Matic Bones to header; Hox to heeler. 6th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Julie Harvey and Rylie Amarant, 32.85, $2,970. 2. Joseyray Funk and Garrett Jepson, 33.23, $2,055. 3. Cailee Hall and Wyatt Ahlstrom, 33.77, $1,600. 4. Rylee George and Monty Jo Petska, 33.77, $1,255. 5. Sammy Jo Duby and Casey Ladner, 33.84, $1,030. 6. Katie Thompson and Dan Holland, 33.96, $800. 7. Marti Anderson and Dan Holland, 35.82, $685. 8. Lacey Bourdet and Cole Dodds, 36.27, $570. 9. Brenda Cropper and Kycen Winn, 37.13, $455. 10. Dustie Christensen and Tom Hardin Sr., 37.24, $75.

Open roping

1st. Yeti Tundra Haul. 2nd. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 3rd. Professional’s Choice 4-boot pack. 4th. Professional’s Choice utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Brandon Beers and Russell Cardoza, 27.71, $3,675. 2. Lane Karney and Kyle Lockett, 29.14, $2,750. 3. Blake Teixeira and Bill Finks, 30.65, $1,875. 4. Brayden Schmidt and Jaylen Eldridge, 30.90, $1,000.

Mon., October 19

#8.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Skyline wooden trophy stirrups. 5th. Heel-O-Matic Bones to header; Hox to heeler. 6th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. David Ramont and Tanner Smith, 28.14, $2,555. 2. Cord Hendrix and Zack Lewis, 28.32, $2,290. 3. Justin Weber and Spencer Mitchell, 28.95, $2,005. 4. Jay Guerrero and Gene Curtis, 29.13, $1,720. 5. Todd York and Blake Teixeira, 29.49, $1,435. 6. Chance Kretschmer and Jake Ward, 29.83, $1,220. 7. Mackay Spyrow and Garrett Jepson, 30.25, $1,005. 8. Wyatt Gibbs and Matt Costa, 31.18, $715. 9. Colt Cowden and Dusty Bravos, 31.56, $575. 10. Hank Curry and Pistol Bray, 31.69, $395. 11. Colby Scott Smith and Dusty Bravos, 31.84, $215. 12. TC Hammack and Dan Holland, 32.25, $200. 13. Joseph Rossi and Anselmo Ramirez, 32.55, $75.

Earl Hall Scholarship roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle. 2nd. Skyline buckle. 3rd. Yeti 24 Roadie. 4th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 5th. Professional’s Choice award. 6th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 7th. Professional’s Choice award.

Average: 1. 1. Mark Moreland and Garrett Jepson, 23.56. 2. Josh Alexander and Thomas Hardin Jr., 29.76. 3. Debbie Maxwell and Joel Maxwell, 33.72. 4. Josh Alexnder and Brayden Schmidt, 34.98. 5. Travis Pyne and Kycen Winn, 35.54. 6. Casey Thomas and Todd McWilliams, 3854. 7. Donna Nelson and Joel Maxwell, 43.36.

Tues., October 20

Gene Aguiar Century Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 2nd. Skyline Silversmith buckle. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 5th. Resistol 10X Felt gift certificate. 6th & 7th. Professional’s Choice award. 8th. Skyline trophy knife. 9th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Randy Rogers and Gene Curtis, 32.08, $2,235. 2. Steve Smith and Tony Lee Boggs, 32.78, $1,565. 3. Hank Curry and Ted Williams, 33.31, $1,190. 4. Todd York and Russell Funk, 33.83, $895. 5. Wes Tews and Jason Boegle, 34.33, $670. 6. Blair Wheatley and Jeff Sparrowk, 34.47, $520. 7. David Ramont and Gary Ford, 35.43, $375. 8. Jim Peterson and Norbert Gibson, 35.53, $75. 9. Cleve Anseth and Bruce Corkill, 36.46, $75. 10. Daniel Green and Vernon Green, 38.16, $75.

Director/sponsor/ arena operator roping

1st. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 2nd. Yeti Roadie 24. 3rd. Skyline Silver trophy knife. 4th. Professional’s Choice Award. 5th. TBA.

1st. High Money: Skyline Silver buckle to Arena Operator, Sponsor and Director.

Average: 1. Amee Roundy and Paul Mullins, 23.04, $580. 2. Kelson Robinson and Paul Mullins, 23.38, $415. 3. Kelson Robinson and Jason Duby, 23.89, $315. 4. JT Bradley and Nick Hanks, 25.38, $230. 5. Doyle Rollie and Snicker Ruby, 26.82, $115.

Wed., October 21

Wrangler Patriot Super 7

1st. Polaris Sportsman Quad, Heel-O-Matic Trainer, Skyline buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Skyline trophy stirrups. 5th. Skyline trophy spurs & straps. 6th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 7th. Resistol 10X Felt or Quality Straw gift certificate. 8th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Michael Dinkins and Matt Costa, 39.60, $10,180. 2. Kenny Rhodes and Dan Duncan, 39.98, $8,815. 3. Sean Schnabel and Birch Eiguren, 40.42, $7,680. 4. Conner Finks and Mike Johns, 40.57, $6,455. 5. Sam Kofoed and Paul Dunn, 41.75, $5,325. 6. Sloan McFarlane and Chad McDaniel, 42.47, $4,190. 7. Mattie Johns and Mike Christensen, 43.16, $3,060. 8. Justin Solesbee and Camren Boyce, 43.96, $1,960. 9. Trell McFarlane and Ryan Powell, 44.79, $1,650. 10. Steve Dugger and Paul Dunn, 44.92, $1,500. 11. Katie Thompson and Casey Ladner, 45.25, $1,395. 12. Karen Dias and Jeremy Simonich, 45.58, $1,345. 13. David Ramont and Kent Hirdes, 46.05, $1,225. 14. Breya Nobles and Chris Nobles, 46.61, $1,165. 15. Jace Hanks and Chris Hanks, 47.00, $1,100. 16. Jamie Fontes and Jeff Fontes, 48.43, $1,040. 17. Matt Liston and Cade Liston, 49.76, $965. 18. Cole Clement and Casey Thomas, 51.58, $905. 19. Justin Stacy and Jeff Sparrowk, 51.74, $845. 20. Wyatt McDaniel and Jerry Unruh, 53.13, $460. 21. Greg Kesler and Steve Simons, 53.31, $300.

Thurs., October 22

#5.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Skyline wooden trophy stirrups. 5th. Heel-O-Matic Bones to header; Hox to heeler. 6th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Marisa Julian and Sage Hiibel, 34.20, $6,600. 2. JT Bradley and Blake VanStavern, 34.65, $6,125. 3. Wyatt McDaniel and Mike Jardine, 35.54, $5,285. 4. Chad Reber and Kesler Riding, 35.82, $4,485. 5. Mason McDaniel and Birch Eiguren, 35.88, $3,625. 6. Matt Liston and Cade Liston, 36.05, $2,780. 7. Joseyray Funk and Chase Helton, 37.57, $2,050. 8. Rylee George and Aaron Franco Jr., 38.16, $1,270. 9. Joseyray Funk and Kyle Stewart, 38.29, $1,055. 10. Mason McDaniel and Sammy Saunders, 38.65, $970. 11. Connor Nighman and Stoney Boy Joseph, 38.81, $855. 12. Bradee Hughes and Rio Hughes, 38.89, $840. 13. Mattie Johns and Richard Eiguren, 38.91, $820. 14. Shelly Winn and Chris Hanks, 39.06, $775. 15. Amee Roundy and Garrett Hershberger, 39.46, $735.

Fri., October 23

#4 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Skyline wooden trophy stirrups. 5th. Heel-O-Matic Bones to header; Hox to heeler. 6th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Jake Randall and Garrett Larsen, 35.50, $5,670. 2. Alex Evans and Hunter Lowry, 38.99, $5,270. 3. Madi Borkman and Brock Borkman, 39.11, $4,685. 4. Mattie Johns and Jacob Guerrero, 40.31, $3,880. 5. Marty Okamura and Rossin Baldwin, 40.50, $3,185. 6. Jane Wood and Chance Guerrero, 41.63, $2,525. 7. Jeremy McDaniel and James Henson, 41.80, $1,830. 8. Marty Powers and Lance Johnson, 42.96, $1,170. 9. Michael M. Machado and Newt Machado, 44.34, $990. 10. Bronc Rowland and Pierce Wold, 44.80, $915. 11. Blake VanStavern and Justin Schuette, 45.73, $840. 12. Anthony Leard and Justin Wight, 45.97, $805. 13. Peter Hauselmann and Tucker Alexander, 46.01, $730. 14. Breya Nobles and Colt Cowden, 46.24, $695. 15. Daren Lowry and Cody Barnard, 46.89, $660.

Sat., October 24

#3 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Haul. 4th. Skyline wooden trophy stirrups. 5th. Heel-O-Matic Bones to header; Hox to heeler. 6th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice deluxe rope bag. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. McKenna Wood and Billy J. Aviles, 35.86, $3,445. 2. Tyler Moore and Todd Teskey, 40.92, $3,200. 3. Dani Clark and Logan Price, 47.60, $2,845. 4. Bayli Ladner and Logan Price, 48.73, $2,355. 5. Marty VanCleve and Tom Farwell, 50.12, $1,935. 6. Jamie Fontes and Maggie Usher, 50.57, $1,535. 7. Stix Lee and Eli Lancaster, 50.65, $1,110. 8. Jeff Crozier and Eli Lancaster, 51.03, $710. 9. Justin Johnson and Jay T. Hart, Jr., 51.13, $600. 10. Kellie Mackin and Alyssa Baca, 51.52, $555. 11. Travis Steele and Matthew Kent, 51.83, $510. 12. Jerry Parrish and Hannah Solesbee, 53.31, $490. 13. Sadie Ricks and Tom Moxley, 54.17, $445. 14. Tim Gualco and Cody Barnard, 55.29, $420. 15. Shaydon Jeffs and Chance Kirkham, 55.39, $400. ■



Scott Thomas (c) of Scott Thomas Saddlery, congratulates Mike Johns and Mackay Spyrow, #10.5 Handicap winners. Scott Thomas Saddlery is the “Official Saddlemaker” of ACTRA. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



McKenna Wood and Billy Aviles were the big winners in the #3 Roping. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



#4 Roping champions were Jake Randall and Garrett Larsen. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Ty Rogers, ACTRA National President, congratulates fellow Nevadans Marisa Julian and Sage Hiibel, #5.5 champions. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Coy Upchurch of Fast Back Ropes congratulating winners of the All Girl Roping, Pam Wilken and Alison Grantham. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Randy Rogers and Gene Curtis, winners of the Century Roping, pictured with Mike Piland of Cactus Ropes. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Century Incentive winners Ernie, and Danny Cordoza with Cherie Hubbard of Scott Thomas Saddlery. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Director, Sponsor and Arena Operator Roping buckle winners were: Arena Operator, Paul Mullins; Sponsor, Sadie Noblitt and Director, Kelson Robison. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Winners in the 3 & under dummy roping were 1. Colt Burgess. 2. Brylee VanStavern. 3. Brix Robinson.



Age 4-5 dummy roping winners: 1. Clay Stokes. 2. Rhen Robinson. 3. Emma Platt.



Age 6-7 dummy roping winners: 1. Jaxon Velazquez. 2. Cade Guerrero. 3. Robbie Hughes.



Age 8-9 dummy roping winners: 1. Logan Lancaster. 2. Cuatro Sanchez. 3. Carly Cardoza.



Mark Moreland and Garrett Jepson won the Earl Hall Scholarship Roping that is generously sponsored by Mr. Earl Hall (c) and Hall Ag Enterprises. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Julie Harvey was awarded the Tammy Lee Memorial High Money Lady buckle. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Ladies Breakaway champion Kimberly Williams received a beautiful Skyline buckle as well as $2,675. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Mixed Roping winners were Julie Harvey and Rylie Amarant. They are being presented their awards by Scott Thomas of Scott Thomas Saddlery. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Muley Roping winners were Spencer Mitchell grabbing feet with Russell Cardoza at the neck. Mike Piland of Cactus Ropes presents the Skyline buckles – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Open Roping winners were Brandon Beers and Russell Cardoza. ACTRA National President Ty Rogers presents their awards. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



ACTRA is an association that is owned by its members who are constantly stepping up to ensure it stays true to the motto of “where families come to rope.” One such member is Travis Peek of Peek Brothers Construction, Fallon, Nevada. When the ground conditions at the Reno Livestock Event Center became less than favorable during Tuesday’s competition, Travis rallied his troops and gave the RLEC indoor arena a facelift and rendering it safe. In appreciation of Travis and his contribution, ACTRA presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. National President Ty Rogers thanks Travis for his service. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



Mark Moreland receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from ACTRA National President Ty Rogers. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



JT Bradley receives Lifetime Achievement Award from ACTRA National President Ty Rogers. – Andersen C Bar C Photography