California Chapter Finals Draw 1,981 Teams To Sanger



Century Roping champions at the California ACTRA Chapter Finals were Sean Pascoe and Monty Joe Petska. Earl Hall presenting.



By Mike Sweeney

SANGER, CALIF. – Steve Simons hosted the California Chapter Finals at his S Bar J Arena in Sanger, September 17-20. Steve and his crew did a fabulous job in every aspect of the event. A big ACTRA family thank you to Steve and his crew.

With everything that has happened this year, it was wonderful to see so many teams and they all seemed to be having a great time. Payouts were super with 168 ropers picking up checks with 64 of them being over $1,000. There was $21,600 added money put into the ropings. When you add in the prizeline, we can say we had a pretty good year!

Now it’s on to the Wrangler/Professional’s Choice ACTRA National Finals in Reno from October 17 to October 24. Make your plans now. Check ACTRA website for specifics.

Thank you time: Honestly, this year I’m not sure that “thank you” says enough, but here we go.

Let’s start with our Board of Directors led by President Bill Horner. Bill did a fantastic job keeping the Board on point and optimistic. Where in the world would we be without Zoom meetings?

I have said it before and will say it again, the office staff is incredible. Every day the roping started right on time. Toni, Cory, Brenda and Tonja, you’re the best.

Billy Butler handled the flagging duties with the utmost professionalism. How about Lee Legasey, the best utility player in the business. He can handle timing, PA systems, flagging, bring the biggest American flag and probably anything else we would need – thanks Lee.

Last but certainly not least, the members. Thank you for the loyalty you have to your association and trust that you have in the Board to always do the best for you, the members.

Results from four days of ropings follow; payout is per man:

Thurs., Sept. 17

#8.5 Roping: 4 for $60, 142 teams

1st go: 1. Dalton Pearce and CR Wilken, 5.68, $330. 2. Darrick Hoskins and Danny Leslie, 6.58, $195. 3. Seth Mielke and Roy Branco, 6.94, $130.

Average: 1. Jeremy Simonich and Walt Rodman, 31.68, $1,955. 2. Tyson Perez and Frank Perez, 33.09, $1,360. 3. Danny Cardoza and CJ DeForest, 33.37, $1,005. 4. Seth Mielke and Roy Branco, 33.90, $710. 5. Dominic Patino Jr and Jake Bourdet, 34.15, $535. 6. Tyler Jones and Cord Forzano, 34.59, $355.

#10.5 Hdcp: 3 for $60, 147 teams

1st go: 1. Kolby Bravos and Clayton Moore, 6.02, $340. 2. Cutter Machado and Dalton Pearce, 6.03, $205. 3. Cutter Machado and Jake Bourdet, 6.08, $135.

Average: 1. Cutter Machado and Jake Bourdet, 23.43, $2,015. 2. David Motes and Joey Acevedo, 27.22, $1,405. 3. Cutter Machado and Rhett Kennedy, 27.76, $1,035. 4. Layton Oswald and Spencer Mitchell, 27.92, $730. 5. Trystin Hooper and Stoney Boy Joseph, 28.15, $550. 6. Justin Hampton and Todd Hampton, 28.35, $365.

Open: 4 for $125, 36 teams

1st go: 1. CJ DeForest and Jordan Ketscher, 6.81, $360.

Average: 1. Spencer Mitchell and Jordan Ketscher, 26.97, $1,620. 2. Daniel Green and Kyle Lockett, 28.09, $970. 3. Tanner James and Monty Jo Petska, 28.65, $650.

Girls Breakaway: 3 for $125, 31 entries

1st go: 1. Liz Hampton, 2.86, $310. 2nd go: 1. Catherine Edwards, 2.94, $310.

Average: 1. Bailey Kreckbusch, 12.46, $1,240. 2. Catherine Edwards, 18.33, $745. 3. Londyn Brazil, 21.97, $495.

Friday, Sept. 18

Century #8 Hdcp: 4 for $60, 138 teams

1st go 1. Justin Hampton and Paul Mullins, 6.73, $315. 2. David Motes and Joey Acevdeo, 6.85, $190. 3. David Motes and Justin Spence, 6.93, $105.

Average: 1. Sean Pascoe and Monty Joe Petska, 32.70, $1,975. 2. Jake Twisselman and Frank Perez, 34.13, $1,410. 3. Tyson Porter and Tim Gaither, 34.35, $1,070. 4. Darrick Hoskins and Joey Acevedo, 34.69, $790. 5. David Motes and Justin Spence, 35.21, $395.

Super #7 Hdcp Down: 4 for $60, 314 teams

1st rotation: 1. Bart Bonfantini and David Motes, 7.22, $290. 2. Rylee George and Cole Dodds, 7.67, $175. 3. Rylee George and Lane Wheeler, 8.03, $115.

2nd rotation: 1. David Ramont and Kent Hirdes, 6.73, $290. 2. JT Bradley and Hunter Lowry, 7.35, $175. 3. Bob Joseph and PK Kennedy, 7.48, $115.

3rd rotation: 1. Eli Green and Layton Oswald, 6.93, $290. Sean Pascoe and Kevin Pascoe, 7.06, $175. 3. Eli Green and Clayton Moore, 7.12, $115.

Average: 1. Juan Ramirez and Jake Bourdet, 30.98, $3,075. 2. Tyler Jones and Tom Hardin Sr, 32.01, $2,180. 3. Dustie Christensen and Frank Perez, 33.09, $1,665. 4. Dominic Patino Jr and Aaron Franco Jr, 33.34, $1,410. 5. Darrick Hoskins and Jesse Vasquez, 33.67, $1,155. 6. Owen Redfeairn and Bodi Dodds, 33.91, $1,025. 7. Rylee George and Lane Wheeler, 34.79, $770. 8. Darrick Hoskins and Craig Slibsager, 34.81, $640. 9. Blake VanStavern and Anival Guerrero, 34.85, $515. 10. Justin Stacy and Tucker Alexander, 35.11, $190. 11. Ethan Asbury and Johnny Mize, 35.11, $190.

Sat., Sept. 19

#5.5 Roping: 4 for #60, 430 teams

1st rotation: 1. Ryan Bettencourt and Erik Bettencourt, 7.71, $290. 2. Lacey Bourdet and Kent Hirdes, 8.02, $175. 3. Blake VanStavern and Jeff Brazil, 8.23, $115.

2nd rotation: 1. Owen Redfeairn and Scott Nolan, 6.51, $290. 2. Rylee George and Eli Green, 6.56, $175. 3. Sergio Silva and Kullen Burk, 7.49, $115.

3rd rotation: 1. Max Loya and Jeremy Simonich, 7.40, $290. 2. Bronc Rowland and Joe Vicente Jr, 7.41, $175. 3. Eli Green and Vernon Green, 7.51, $115.

4th rotation: 1. Nicholas Forzano and Gilbert Valdez, 7.21, $290. 2. Chris James and Greg Franco, 7.82, $175. 3. Kenneth Faborito Jr and Stoney Boy Joseph, 8.52, $115.

Average: 1. Josh Shamblin and Jesse Vasquez, 35.54, $3,765, 2. Eli Green and Vernon Green, 35.71, $2,910. 3. Caleb Cowden and Sonny Cowden, 35.81, $2,055. 4. Nathan Wohld and Thomas Hardin Jr, 38.90, $1,540. 5. Colton Santos and Brandon Serpa, 39.14, $1,370. 6. Wilson Redfeairn and Dominic Patino Jr, 39.44, $1,200. 7. Breya Nobles and Chris Nobles, 39.68, $1,025. 8. Justin Weber and Hunter Lowry, 41.23, $855. 9. John R. Smith and Steve O’Bar, 41.50, $685. 10. Jami Hirdes and Chris Nobles, 42.45, $685. 11. Jane Wood and Tanner Smith, 42.78, $340. 12. Kendall Patterson and Davis Grupe, 42.80, $340. 13. John R. Smith and Kevin Elliott, 42.83, $340.

Ashley Escobar All-Girl #7 Hdcp: 4 for $80, 109 teams

1st go: 1. Rylee George and Rikki Perezchica, 7.48, $150. 2. Lacey Bourdet and Summer Tex, 7.49, $90. 3. Callie Helton and Lori L. Nevis, 8.63, $60.

Average: 1. Rylee George and Alison Grantham, 40.70, $860. Jessica Cardoza and Dakota McCurley, 50.92, $615. 3. Kendall Patterson and Tammy White, 51.69, $465. 4. Nannette DeGough and Becky Ford, 52.26, $345. 5. Julie Schwartz and Sophia Fowler, 57.58, $170.



Sun., Sept. 20

#4 Pick or Draw: 4 for $60, 390 teams

1st rotation: 1. Owen Redfeairn and Maggie Usher, 7.83, $255. 2. Narcisco Estrada Jr and Clay Helton, 8.51, $150. 3. Debra Belich and Ken Paddock, 8.67, $100.

2nd rotation: 1. Nathan Wohld and Mike Williams, 7.47, $255. 2. Kent Sheldon and Ellis Sheldon, 7.75, $150. 3. Jason L. Smith and Jeremiah Bean, 8.25, $100.

3rd rotation: 1. Frank Black and Gary Holcomb, 8.47, $255. 2. Sergio Silva and Colton White, 8.59, $150. 3. Nathan Wohld and Karen Dias, 8.97, $100.

4th rotation: 1. Kent Sheldon and Peter Rincon, 7.18, $255. 2. Kyle Millington and Cody Barnard, 8.43, $150. 3. Vincent Nino and Billy J. Aviles, 8.51, $100.

Average: 1. Sergio Silva and Blake Cronin, 40.60, $3,280. 2. Jane Wood and Jeff Brazil, 42.62, $2,535. 3. Kyle Millington and Cody Barnard, 44.77, $1,790. 4. Breya Nobles and Colt Cowden, 45.09, $1,340. 5. Melvin Rogers and Steve O’Bar, 46.72, $1,195. 6. Chyann Henry and Jason Swift, 46.75, $1,045. 7. Eli Green and Tuker Alexander, 47.27, $895. 8. Allen Lorscheider and Bret Bonfantini, 48.20, $745. 9. Tami Rodman-Alexander and Tucker Alexander, 49.17, $595. 10. Frank Black and Gary Holcomb, 52.00, $595. 11. Julie Schwartz and Dakota McCurley, 52.32, $445. 12. Mike Rankin and Lee Legasey, 56.15, $445.

#3 Pick or Draw: 4 for $60, 244 teams

1st rotation: 1. Jordan Smith and Tyler Willis, 7.91, $315. 2. Kayla Lundgren and Ernie Cardoza, 8.20, $190. 3. Wyatt Rose and Kevin Endres, 9.23, $125.

2nd rotation: 1. Alec Smith and Hud Rose, 9.71, $315. 2. Jacuelyn Curto and Ray Wood, 9.77, $190. 3. Dan McNulty and Billy J. Aviles, 9.78, $125.

Average: 1. Anthony Leard and Jason Swift, 43.56, $2,210. 2. Jane Wood and Nathan Roth, 44.79, $1,660. 3. Max Loya and Branstan Joseph, 54.24, $1,200. 4. Jay T. Hart Jr and Warren Enz, 54.43, $1,015. 5. Riley Currin and Logan Erickson, 67.09, $830. 6. Brian Quadros and Ken Paddock, 31.42 on 3, $645. 7. Lauryn Wilson and Wyatt Wilson, 36.51, $555. 8. Makiley Loveless and Billy J. Aviles, 38.33, $460. 9. Justin Johnson and Cody Barnard, 40.08, $370. 10. Jami Hirdes and Joe Vicente Jr, 41.52, $275.



Cutter Machado and Jake Bourdet were the winners of the #10.5 Handicap.



Anthony Leard and Jason Swift teamed up to win the #3 Roping.



#4 Roping winners were Sergio Silva and Blake Cronin.



#5.5 Roping champions were Josh Shamblin and Jesse Vasquez.



Juan Ramirez and Jake Bourdet (l) were the winners of the Super 7 Roping.



#8.5 Roping winners were Walt Rodman and Jeremy Simonich (c). Larry McGrady and Bill Horner presenting their saddles.



Open Roping winners Spencer Mitchell and Jordan Ketscher get the cash from California ACTRA President Bill Horner.



Lee Legasey posts the colors during a moving opening each day of the Finals.