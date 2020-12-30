Celebrating the Life of Leo ‘The Lion’ Camarillo



Leo Camarillo was crowned World Champion Team Roper a fourth time in 1983. – Photo by Jim Fain/PRCA



By Kendra Santos

Special to Ropers Sports News



Leo Louis Camarillo was born January 25, 1946, the son of hard-working parents Ralph and Pilar. He grew up in California’s Santa Ynez Valley with his younger brother, Jerold, and their little sister, Christie. Ralph was a ranch manager, and Pilar worked in the kitchens of area restaurants. The Camarillo kids learned work ethic the hard way on the ranches of their youth, and according to cousin Reg, Leo looked at roping early on as his way to “get out of this ghetto,” which was how he viewed running other people’s ranches.

On trusty home-made ponies the likes of Spotty and Elephant, Leo and Jerold rode and roped daylight to dark. They watched and studied and worked, and took timing steers and heeling them out of the air to new heights. The Camarillo boys were roping revolutionaries who really did raise the bar on roping and rodeo. Leo won five world championships in his iconic career—four world team roping titles in 1972-73, ’75 and ’83, and the 1975 world all-around crown—and was a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame’s inaugural Class of 1979.

Long before Leo’s signature event of team roping was standard at all professional rodeos—and when equal money for team ropers was basically unheard of—The Lion managed to earn the #1 NFR back number for money won in all the timed events. Leo won the first-ever Timed Event Championship of the World at the Lazy E Arena in 1985, and struck a second time in 1989. Leo was proud to be an all-around cowboy, and was a gifted horseman. Horses were valuable members of the team, and therefore never just disposable transportation to The Lion.

Leo was a member of Santa Ynez High School’s Class of 1964, and immediately moved to the then-cowboy-mecca Oakdale. Jerold graduated in 1965, and was right behind Leo in making that move. Centrally located in California’s San Joaquin Valley, the original Cowboy Capital of the World was the perfect place for the talented young guns, as at that time ropings in the region were nearly non-stop. Leo and Jerold rented a room for $1 a day at Oakdale’s Live Oak Hotel on Yosemite Avenue. They worked for local ranchers by day, roped at area jackpots by night and amateur rodeoed on the weekends.

After a standout amateur rodeo career, which included a slew of state championships, Leo joined the Rodeo Cowboys Association in 1968. The Lion made his first National Finals Rodeo his freshman pro rodeo year, and competed at Rodeo’s Super Bowl 20 times. Leo owns a record six NFR team roping average titles. He won it four years in a row from 1968-71—that first one with Billy Wilson, and the next three with cousin Reg. The Lion struck again for NFR average wins in 1980 and ’82 with one of his proudest protégés, Tee Woolman. Leo won virtually every major rodeo that included team roping in his day, and all the big ropings of his time, too, including the Oakdale 10 Steer and the BFI.

In addition to being honored at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, where 1969 World Champion Team Roper Jerold later joined him, Leo was honored with inclusion in the Oakdale Cowboy Museum in 2010, inducted into the California Rodeo Salinas Hall of Fame in 2011, and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City in 2015.

Leo and Jerold shared the closest possible brotherly bond.

“Leo was more than just a brother to me,” Jerold said. “We did it all together. He stood up for me, and I stood up for him. We dreamed together. We traveled together. We were confidantes. We made plans together, then got after them together. When it came to sharing a life, no brother could be in the same league as Leo. We saw things the same way. We were like one person.”

The Camarillos ruled the rodeo kingdom together. And there were times during those days of heeling domination when Leo and Jerold pulling into a jackpot parking lot resulted in lower-level ropers loading up and leaving. It happened, and has everything to do with why they started handicapping ropings in the first place. Guys would complain, and say, “I have a job. I have to work all day. I can’t compete against these guys.” Leo’s reply: “This is our job. We rope every day, daylight to dark.” Every once in awhile rules were changed in an attempt to level the playing field when gaming against the Camarillo boys. Yes, that really happened, too.

There were years Leo knowingly gave up a shot at more gold buckles by roping with headers who’d won more than him in the regular season, because, say, a few of the rodeos were go-twice. Back then, he with the most money won when it was over was the champ, whether that meant one world team roping titlist or two. Because his #1 goal was making a good living, Leo factored in the financial returns above fame. One of the most glaring rule-change attempts at overthrowing the Camarillos’ domination was the three years in the 1970s when the regular season was thrown out, and the world champs were determined sudden death on NFR earnings alone. That little detour cost Leo and Jerold both another championship.

“Leo was unstoppable,” Jerold said. “We were going to succeed. Period. He was always pushing me. Nothing was ever handed to us, but we were going to make it and we were going to make it big and change the game. He’d say, ‘Come on, Jerold, we need to work at this. Let’s go.’ We worked so hard to be the best. We broke everything down, and fine-tuned it to our advantage. Leo’s been the biggest influence in my life—by far. He always had confidence in me, and believed in me.”

There were a couple characters in the rodeo world who grew to dread the Lion—gatemen and the guys who had to pick up Leo and Jerold’s hats in the box, because they tipped them back on their heads right before they nodded. I have pictures of that at Oakdale and Salinas, because my brothers and I got the giggles watching the reactions of those poor buggers.

“Gatemen—Leo hated those guys,” Jerold smiled. “They asked such stupid questions all the time. There are a thousand gate nazi stories from over the years. I remember one time we drove two days to get to a rodeo in Utah. We were wiped-out tired, hadn’t showered, were in Tee’s truck with Texas plates, our horses had had enough, and we finally made it. Then this fat gate lady demands to see Leo’s PRCA card. ‘Really? Leo asked her. Look at us. Look at this rig. Do you really think we’re a bunch of random guys trying to get into this rodeo for free?’”

Leo dragged that fat gate lady across the dirt parking lot with her hanging by Tee’s rearview mirror. And here came all the security guards and the cops, followed up by a fine from PRCA headquarters.

“There was another little episode at the rodeo up in Sisters, Oregon, one time,” Jerold said. “Leo and Bob McClelland pulled in there together, and the contestants had to walk a long way to the arena from where they were parking them. The (Challenge of Champions) match between Lane Frost and Red Rock was that afternoon. Lane had ridden Red Rock in Redding the night before, and Lane had caught a ride to Sisters with Growney and Red Rock. When the gate guy pointed to where he wanted Leo to park way off out there, Leo said, ‘No, I need to go straight.’ Leo told the gate man he had Red Rock in the trailer, and drove right up to the chutes by the arena. That was just Leo.”

People today might not remember the ugly combination of jealousy and racist remarks slung at the Camarillo boys by some. But I do. Many an insult aimed at their Mexican heritage—of which they were proud, and rightly so—was slung at them with terrible names by frustrated people who had no chance of beating them with their ropes. That only fueled Leo’s fire.

“Some people called us Mexicans, and used some pretty bad names,” Jerold recalls. “We ran into a lot of that. Our attitude was, ‘Yes, we are Mexicans. So what?’ A lot of people hate winners. That’s their problem. You find out who your true friends are, that’s for sure. If Leo liked you, you were his friend forever. If he didn’t like you, he had nothing to do with you and what you thought of him meant nothing to him. For us, it wasn’t about beating people. If we beat the steer, we would win. We worked at it before we got there, and we knew the cattle, because we watched everything. We had things figured out, and no detail escaped us. The way we saw it, we covered all the bases and deserved to win.”

They shared their hard-fought secrets to success with others. Camarillo Roping Schools were a big deal back in the day, starting with the first one in 1970 in Sturgis, South Dakota. They held schools coast to coast in the United States, Canada and South America, and even roped with Junior Nogueira’s dad in Brazil before he died when Junior was just 5.

When their glory days of domination were done, Leo and Jerold joined forces on the senior and Gold Card rodeo trail. Jerold headed for Leo, and they again cracked the code on winning more than their share. But unlike the days when they made a game of seeing how many rodeos they could get to in 24 hours to maximize their edge, their later days were most apt to end with a barbecue, a glass of scotch, old rodeo stories and lots of laughter.

Leo didn’t leave his heart in San Francisco. Well, there were some good times had at the Cow Palace over the years. But his fierce spirit will live on forever in his favorite arenas, the likes of Salinas and Oakdale.

“We had a heck of a ride,” Jerold said. “I can’t believe Leo’s gone. To say I’ll miss Leo doesn’t even start it. I looked up to Leo, and trusted him with everything. It was me and him against the world.”

Leo died December 30, 2020, after battling Covid-19 and the pneumonia it brought with it. The Lion’s roar was silenced right before what would have been his 75th birthday on January 25, 2021. Leo leaves behind his beloved brother and sister; son Wade, whom Leo had with his second wife, Sharon; wife Sue and their kids, Trey and Cassie. COVID restrictions have made visiting loved ones in hospitals impossible. When the end was very near, a nice nurse held the phone to Leo’s ear for one last goodbye.

“My last words to Leo were, ‘Brother, I’ll take care of your family,’” Jerold said. “That was his relief. Leo died five minutes later.”

Christie—who answers to Tia when it comes to Leo’s kids—is a decade younger than Leo and Jerold. She had the best big brothers, but learned to be a tough sport from taking a lot of their teasing, too, including recent-time threats that they would “rope and stretch” members of her beloved goat herd. When they were kids, the boys were often charged with babysitting their baby sister while Ralph and Pilar were at work.

“When I’d misbehave, Leo would tell me I was adopted,” Christie remembers well. “He said I belonged to an Indian lady at a nearby reservation, but she couldn’t afford to keep me, so she left me in this pump house. Leo would tell me that he and Jerold heard me crying in that pump house when they were riding by to go rope, so they brought me home. When he’d tell me that, I’d call Mom at work and ask if what Leo was saying was true. She would say with gritted teeth, ‘Put Leo on the phone.’ She then yelled at him to stop teasing me! Leo always enjoyed stirring things up. But there was no better brother.”

There were also no prouder brothers. Christie’s been a successful businesswoman all her adult life, and on top of serving as President of the Rodeo Historical Society at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, she was an outstanding visionary and leader at the Oakdale Cowboy Museum before shifting gears to raise her own career bar yet again.

“Leo was always the strict big brother, and he always expected so much out of the people closest to him,” Christie said. “During his competitive years, he was always so focused and all business. In his later years, he was more relaxed and had time for long conversations and laughter. When he’d come home, we would gather around the dinner table, and Leo and Jerold would tell their rodeo tales and we would all have some deep belly laughs. After our dad passed, we would look up to Leo for his advice. He was always honest, like it or not.

“I sometimes thought Leo should have been a lawyer, as much as he liked to argue. Even if he knew he was wrong, especially with me, he would argue his side. I think it was because he liked to test me, and to see if I was as quick-witted as he was. As much as Leo loved to compete and win, nothing brought a bigger smile to his face than being around his family. His children and wife were the loves of his life. Leo would do anything for them. In recent times, Leo was so enjoying roping competitively heeling behind Trey and Cassie. He was living his dream.”

Then there was Leo’s last triumphant act as a rodeo cowboy. Leo and Tee were invited to compete as Legend Exemptions at The American in 2018. And at 72 and 62, respectively, they brought the crowd to its feet for a standing ovation at AT&T Stadium when the living legends managed a snappy 5.06-second reunion run against the best in the business today. It was an amazing feat, and cowboys clapped alongside the crowd in awe and appreciation of what happened there in Arlington, Texas, that day. It was a great and grand finale to The Lion’s game-changing career, and Leo and Tee did us all so very proud.

It’s always personal with me, and Leo’s friendship will never be forgotten by three generations of my family. He was one of my dad’s dearest, oldest friends. When we were kids, Leo got after my dad about staying home with his family and veterinary practice when there was so much winning to do. Leo thought his friend Frank should be out there with them, and he said so. A lot. Rodeo cowboy math did not compute for my dad, so he just smiled and saw them at a few a year close to home. By the time I was in college, Leo was man enough to concede that my dad’s decision had been a smart financial one after all.

Leo was an all-in friend, and his favorite term “familia” was extended to lucky families like mine. When I’d run around ropings and rodeos on one of my dad’s horses as a little girl, Leo would always ride up and talk to me. Like, long talks with sincere interest in my softball and soccer games. What a privilege to experience the soft-centered heart of one so fierce as The Lion. When my brothers and I worked at a Camarillo roping school and my little brother, Wade, was a 10-year-old soccer phenom, Leo insisted he make a bunch of heeling runs on Leo’s prized horse Stick. That was a pivotal point that sparked Wade’s interest in rodeo.

When my big brother, Blaine, graduated from high school early at 17, he moved straight from our home to Leo’s and went to work making Rafter C Ropes under the Lion’s watchful eye. Like our dad before him, Blaine never ventured far from home for very long. But he had the privilege of winning the California Circuit Finals with his other hero, Leo.

Leo and Jerold have even treated my sons, Lane and Taylor, like their own. Taylor was laughing the other day about Leo coming to the Oakdale Junior Rodeo one year when they were kids. Taylor was a pint-sized pipsqueak, and he made the mistake of whipping his pony Paint Brush a third of the way down the arena on a runner. Leo ran him down, and told him, “Son, if you’re going to whip her, do it coming out of the box, the split second you know you missed the start on the runner. Don’t waste your time doing it when it’s too late. If you’re going to whip one, do it when there’s still time to win something.” That was Leo. Always looking for that edge, and always instilling some of those important competitive lessons that make the difference into those he loved.

As the winner of the first Timed Event Championship ever held in 1985, Leo was so proud of Taylor for winning “Rodeo’s Ironman” 35 years later in 2020. He called and told me that when it happened in March, then called again over the Fourth of July to see which day Taylor was up at the rodeo in Prescott, so he could go shake his hand. That was Leo, too. He showed up for people he cared about, and offered Taylor some savvy advice on the handling of those walking-fresh calves at Prescott while he was shaking his hand.

What a lasting legacy Leo leaves behind. I’ve not laughed and cried with more cowboys since Lane Frost left us all those years ago at Cheyenne. Leo Camarillo Boot Camp was no picnic. But his eye for raw, young talent, and his heart for taking young guns and training them up into champions was unmatched. I will leave you with a few words from some of the guys who learned the most from The Lion. He loved them all like sons.

Cousin Reg: “I could easily have never rodeoed, but Leo wasn’t taking no for an answer. Leo wasn’t for everyone. But people who liked Leo loved him. I dearly loved Leo.”

Tee Woolman: “Rodeo was Leo’s life. The Lion was, is and always will be The Greatest.”

H.P. Evetts: “I’ll never know what he saw in me, but Leo was God. Leo was rodeo. Leo made the rules, and he worked at his roping religiously. Leo was The Man, and I loved him.”

Jake Barnes: “Leo was the ultimate competitor, and I was a diamond in the rough when I started roping with him. Leo was the ultimate warrior, and he trained me to be a champion. Leo was The Master.”

Clay Cooper: “Leo was the epitome of success, and a lot of things I do are a direct result of me trying to mimic him. I don’t show emotion in the arena because Leo didn’t. The Lion was an all-time great. Leo was my hero.”

Dee Pickett: “Nobody loved to win more than Leo. Rodeo is a great life, but it’s a hard life. I learned so much from Leo, and he was a hero to us all. I’m a Leo Camarillo fan.”

Bobby Hurley: “Whatever Leo said was The Gospel. He was Leo Camarillo, the God of Roping. Getting to rope with The Lion was like getting to play on Michael Jordan’s team. He molded a lot of us into champions.”

Junior Nogueira: “The Camarillos are the kings of team roping, and I always heard about them when I was growing up in Brazil. My dad talked about the Camarillos being the best, and how they changed team roping forever. We’ve all learned something from what they started. No one will ever love roping more than Leo Camarillo.”



Love and miss you forever, Leo. Thanks for leaving the most memorable mark on us all. Rest easy knowing you truly changed the game for the rest of time.



Leo drafted cousin Reg Camarillo onto his team right after Reg served two years in the Army in Vietnam. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo



Leo heeling one down on his favorite four-footed partner, Stick. – Brenda Allen Photo



Leo and Tee Woolman won the 1980 BFI the same year Leo helped Tee win his first world championship. The first interview belonged to Bob Feist, who Leo nicknamed Captain Crunch. – Brenda Allen Photo



First-ever Timed Event Champion of the World Leo went to Prescott last summer to shake the hand of reigning Timed Event Titlist Taylor Santos, who also grew up in California and with a lot of Camarillo influence. – Cassie Camarillo Photo