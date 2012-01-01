Cody Snow & Jade Corkill Win Mike Cervi Memorial



Cody Snow and Jade Corkill won $34,492, Coats saddles, Gist buckles and Yeti coolers at the Cervi Memorial Pro Classic. Roping producer George Aros presents their awards. – Photo by Kristen Spinning



WICKENBURG, ARIZONA – The 2021 Mike Cervi Jr. Memorial Pro Classic relocated to Rancho Rio in Wickenburg. While the venue may have changed, this year’s Cervi was packed with head-lining talent as always. In addition to the enthusiastic fans in the stands, there were over 20,000 viewers of the Cervi as it debuted on Wrangler Network.

The high call team of Cody Snow and Jade Corkill roped their first four steers in 24.22, a Cervi record. They needed a 6.95 to win the big check. Focus and consistency came together and the flag dropped at 6.31.The Stephenville, Texas, pair lined their pockets with $34,492 in cash, and received Coats saddles, Gist buckles and coolers from Yeti.

Cervi producer George Aros commented on the level of excellence required of pro team ropers these days. He said, “Corkill and Snow absolutely put on a textbook display of how to rope with speed and finesse. They did it on all five head and that’s what it takes to win a roping of this caliber. They stayed poised through the very end, despite the fact that a 6.95 would have been their longest run of the day.”

Derrick Begay, who recently retired from running full throttle on the rodeo trail, still loves a good challenge close to home. He had a lucrative week in Wickenburg having already won the Open WSTR Title Fights with Trey Yates for $15,080. In the Cervi, he was partnered with 2018 BFI champion Cade Passig. They were the number two team in the short go with 24.89 on four. A 6.29 on their last steer put the pressure on the last team, but it only held out for second earning them a check for $28,546.

JR Dees and Douglas Rich came back at number five. Their blistering 5.56 put them in the lead with 4 to go. Ultimately they finished third in the average and won the short round for a total payout of $24,600.

Riley Minor and Hunter Koch ended the day with 32.18 on five which landed them in fourth for $16,650. Erich Rogers and Paden Bray, fresh off their NFR average title, took fifth, adding $10,710 to their winnings. They had the second fastest short go time of 5.63 earning an additional $1,400. Rhen Richard and Jaylen Eldridge were sixth for $5,948.

The Cervi also pays an Incentive of $5,000 plus Yeti coolers for the fastest #15 or lower team. That honor went to James Arviso and Cashton Weidenbener with a 35.78 on five head.

Aros was thrilled to be able to relocate the Cervi rather than face cancellation. He commented, “When Ty Yost offered me his facility, I seized the opportunity. Rancho Rio is certainly a premier roping venue, and the ability to run two arenas simultaneously moved the roping along at a fast pace.” Jumbo video screens allowed spectators to see all the stats and instant replays of the runs. Brandon Brown supplied the fresh steers, which is a hallmark of the Cervi, and Aros added, “I sure want to thank Cesar de la Cruz for his roll in ensuring the even quality of the cattle this year.”

Another highlight of the Cervi is the Pro-Am. Amateur headers and heelers donate $500 to rope with top pros who generously volunteer their time. The proceeds benefit the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. There were 11 amateur headers and 13 amateur heelers running three full rounds. Go-round and average winners received handsome Cervi Pro-Am Gist buckles along with embroidered Wrangler vests, a team photo and have bragging rights to last a lifetime. Amateur header Lowell Goold was paired up with Dakota Kirchenschlager and the team tallied 26.46 to win the Heading average. Matt Sherwood set his amateur partner Rodney Topper up well to win the Heeling average with 22.44 on three head. Sherwood and Kirchenschlager had their Cervi entry fees paid for their efforts.

At the end of the day, the Cervi roping wrote a check for $18,800 to Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund which assist athletes injured in professional rodeo. That amount brings the total raised by the Cervi to over $290,000.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Cervi Pre-Ropings were held. Results are as follows:

#13 Roping: 4 for $150, 42 110 teams

Average: 1. Wade Monnens and Wyatt Ahlstrom, 29.58, $9,320. 2. Colby Smith and Zane Pratt, 30.19, $6,660. 3. Tony Farerlla and Jace Engesser, 30.23, $5,060. 4. Ricky Rathjen and Trinity Joe Jacobs, 31.86, $3,740. 5. True Mez and Wyatt Lloyd, 32.46, $1,860.

Super 15 Roping: 4 for $300, 113teams

Average: 1. Dan Williams, Jr. and Clayton Moore, 29.93, $19,000. 2. Steven Duby and Zach Lewis, 30.45, $13,540. 3. Bryton Scheller and Cashton Weidenbener, 31.14, $10,300. 4.. Jace Thorstenson and Zane Pratt, 31.41, $7,600. 5. Dwight Sells and Trinity Joe Jacobs, 31.84, $3,800.

#open Roping: 4 for $150, 100 teams

Average: 1. Riley Minor and Chris Young, 26.73, $9,600. 2. Dwight Sells and Pace Blanchard, 27.54, $7,200. 3. Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler, 27.64, $4,800. 4. Devon Johnson and Brooks Dahozy, 28.35, $2,400.



Derrick Begay with Cody Passig won second at the Cervi Memorial Pro Classic $28,546 with 31.18 on five head. – Photo by Kristen Spinning



Amateur header Lowell Goold was paired up with Dakota Kirchenschlager to win the Pro-Am Heading average. – Photo by Kristen Spinning



Amateur heeler Rodney Topper roped with Matt Sherwood win the Pro-Am Heeling average. – Photo by Kristen Spinning



JR Dees and Douglas Rich placed third at the Cervi Memorial Pro Classic, winning $22,600. – Photo by Kristen Spinning