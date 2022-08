Taylorsville Saddles Go To Sparrowk & Alexander

Saddle vouchers were given to the high money ropers and were won by Jeff Sparrowk on July 2 and Tucker Alexander on July 3. Buckles were awarded to each roping’s average winners and Best Ever pads to high money header and heeler June 30 and July 1.

Results follow and payoff is per person.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

#7 Hdcp: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Jeremy Simonich and Bill Finks, 4.82, $120. 2. Chase Helton and Colt Cowden, 5.07, $80.

Average: 1. Colton Santos and Chase Helton, 21.19, $310. 2. Jeremy Simonich and Travis Stewart, 24.31, $240. 3. Daren Lowry and Hunter Lowry, 26.86, $150. 4. Tess Turk and Ryle Amarant, 29.26, $80.

#5.5: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Denver McGill and Colt Cowden, 7.0, $140. 2. Paden Prior and Cowboy Hammons, 7.18, $90.

Average: 1. Wendy Sparrowk and Jeff Sparrowk, 24.68, $365. 2. Denver McGill and Scott Childers, 25.80, $275. 3. Shelby Stone and Hunter Lowry, 28.42, $180. 4. Kaidyn Holland and Paden Prior, 32.27, $90.

#7 Hdcp: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Daren Lowry and Hunter Lowry, 7.55, $90. 2. Wyatt Gibbs and Jeff Sparrowk, 8.07, $60.

Average: 1. Wendy Sparrowk and Hunter Lowry, 23.31, $240. 2. Blake Myers and Travis Stewart, 27.20, $190. 3. Daren Lowry and Hunter Lowry, 27.38, $135.

#4.5: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Josh Scheiber and Jake Young, 7.20, $180. 2. Darcie Stewart and JD Machado, 7.48, $120.

Average: 1. Patrick Benedict and Josh Scheiber, 33.97, $430. 2. Nathan Wohld and Jhett Neer, 35.74, $360. 3. Patrick Benedict and Junior Rodin, 36.57, $280. 4. Frank Bonacorsi and TC Hammons, 37.3, $210. 5. Darcie Stewart and JD Machado, 38.24, $130. 6. Denver McGill and Drew Tilton, 38.58, $75.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

#6 Hdcp: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. TC Hammons and Cowboy Hammons, 7.38, $170. 2. Bronc Rowland and Tucker Alexander, 7.43, $130. 3. Blake Myers and Connor Finks, 7.55, $100.

Average: 1. Frank Bonacorsi and Clint Brewer, 25.77, $505. 2. Denver McGill and Carson Williams, 27.21, $420. 3. Leslie Davenport and Hunter Lowry, 27.80, $330. 4. Jerry Corriea and Triston Benedict, 28.06, $240. 5. Tess Turk and Conner Finks, 29.74, $150. 6. Colton Santos and Hunter Lowry, 3013, $90.

#7 Hdcp: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Daren Lowry and Blair Wheatley, 6.41, $160. 2. Seth Mielke and Cowboy Hammons, 6.50, $130. 3. Daren Lowry and Jeff Sparrowk, 6.53, $90.

Average: 1. Josh Scheiber and Jeff Sparrowk, 21.82, $490.2. Wyatt Gibbs and Tucker Alexander, 22.19, $400. 3. Chris Galassini and Blair Wheatley, 25.19, $315. 4. Rich Bakke and Hunter Lowry, 27.86, $230. 5. Josh Scheiber and Carson Williams, 27.98, $150. 6. Tess Turk and Bill Finks, 28.07, $85.

#8.5 Hdcp: 4 for $40

1st. go: 1. Daren Lowry and Bill Finks, 6.45, $150.

Average: 1. Chase Helton and Eric Cozzitorto, 29.22, $350. 2. Seth Mielke and Conner Finks, 29.23, $265. 3. Logan Darst and Bill Finks, 31.33, $195.

#5.5 Down: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Reghan Shannon and Conner Finks, 6.38, $220. 2. Denver McGill and Jeff Sparrowk, 6.90, $170. 3. Paden Prior and Conner Finks, 7.66, $120.

Average: 1. Denver McGill and Jeff Sparrowk, 25.23, $670. 2. Blake Myers and Scott Myers, 26.91. 3. Ashley Taylor and Jeff Sparrowk, 28.30, $460. 4. Jaycee Jacobson and Murvin Hicks, 32.44, $355. 5. Denver McGill and Cotton Tidwell, 35.39, $255. 6. Blake Myers and Hunter Lowry, 39.07, $150. 7. Bo Bacigalupi and Junior Rodin, 2.78, $100.



SATURDAY, JULY 2

#5.5 HDCP DOWN: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Nathan Wohld and Chase Goss, 6.37, $360. 2. Cole Carmesin and Kolton King, 7.49, $270. 3. Shelby Stone and Hunter Lowry, 8.09, $180. 4. Mikayla Hagemann and Colt Cowden, 8.24, $90.

Average: 1. Chase Nevis and Tucker Alexander, 24.98, $875. 2. Georgene Mielke and Clayton Cowden, 25.24, $760. 3. Marty Powers and Kyle Stewart, 26.0, $650. 4. Shelby Stone and Clayton Cowden, 27.65, $540. 4. Wendy Johnson and Bob Johnson, 28.44, $420. 6. Nathan Wohld and Chase Goss, 28.86, $310. 7. Travis Bentley and Casey Moore, 30.93, $190. 8. Leslie Davenport and Conner Finks, 31.47, $75.

#7 Hdcp: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Chase Helton and Carson Williams, 5.77, $300. 2. Kaula Gouveia and Billy Hammett, 6.09, $230. 3. Colton Santos and Chase Helton, 6.29, $170.

Average: 1. Kaidyn Holland and Tucker Alexander, 20.92, $850. 2. Bryor Minton and Scott Myers, 21.22, $740. 3. Todd McWilliams and Travis Stewart, 21.21, $625. 4. Wyatt Gibbs and Tucker Alexander, 23.35, $510. 5. Colton Sanders and Dillon Almason, 22.36, $410. 6. Hank Brown and Colt Cowden, 22.52, $300. 7. Jessica Rogers and Ryan Wemple, 22.57, $190. 8. Wendy Johnson and Brett Lewis, 22.61, $75.

#4.5: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Frank Bonacorsi and Kaula Gouveia, 6.49, $350. 2. Casey Moore and Justin Bulmer, 7.17, $260. 3. Ashley Taylor and Rick Lederer, 8.32, $190.

Average: 1. Ethan Turner and Hailey Hutchings, 27.10, $855. 2. Ashley Taylor and Tucker Alexander, 27.83, $750. 3. Doug Thurston and Ronnie Hardin, 31.34, $640. 4. Leslie Davenport and Buck Baca, 31.93, $520. 5. Gabby Webb and Hayden Webb, 35.73, $420. 6. Dino Webb and Hayden Webb, 37.60. $300. 7. Shonna Beam and Frankie Beam, 38.35, $190. 8. Dino Webb and Brent Marrell, 39.0, $90.

#8.5 Hdcp: 4 for $40

1st. go: 1. Chase Helton and Jeffrey Larson, 5.37, $220.

Average: 1. Bryor Minton and Travis Stewart, 30.12, $370. 2. Preston Burgess and Tucker Alexander, 31.80. 3. Bo Bacigalupi and Eric Cozzitorto, 34.28, $220.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

#4.5: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Joey Rawls and Alex Kruger, 6.34, $280. 2. Nathan Wohld and Steve McCarley, 6.48, $215. 3. Blake Myers and Bobby Thomson, 7.18, $155.

Average: 1. Nick Springer and Chase Goss, 26.82, $800. 2. Kellie Mackin and Tucker Alexander, 27.86, 680. 3. Todd McWilliams and Jake Young, Jr., 27.87, $555. 4. Ethan Turner and Toni Bonfantini, 28.15, $430. 5. Brandon Thomson and Travis Bentley, 30.59, $310. 6. Jaycee Jacobson and Brad Blagg, 31.91, $185. 7. Denver McGill and TC Hammons, 32.42, $125.

#7 HDCP: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Tanner Kent and Chase Helton, 5.47, $220. 2. Hank Brown and Chase Helton, 5.91, $170.

Average: 1. Dominic Patino, Jr., and Carson Williams, 19.87, $680. 2. Wendy Sparrowk and Tucker Alexander, 20.07, $580. 3. Drew Tilton and Conner Finks, 21.98 $470. 4. Drew Tilton and Travis Stewart, 22.54, $370. 5. Kameron VanWinkle and Tucker Alexander, 23.31, $260. 6. Brett Lewis and Cody Hawkins, 23.45, $150. 7. Joey Rawls and Jeff Sparrowk, 24.62, $100.

#8.5 HDCP: 4 for $40

1st. go: 1. Chase Helton and Garrett Jepson, 5.30, $220.

Average: 1. Preston Butgess and Tucker Alexander, 27.58, $540. 2. Colt Cowden and Joseph Shawnego, 30.29, $425. 3. Preston Burgess and Clayton Cowden, 35.54, $300.

#5.5: 3 for $35

1st. go: 1. Kaula Gouveia and Casey Meroshnekoff, 6.14, $280. 2. Cole Carmesin and Kyle Stewart, 6.41, $215. 3. Joey Rawls and Drew Tilton, 6.64.

Average: 1. Kaula Gouveia and Casey Meroshnekoff, 17.40, $740. 2. Paden Prior and Conner Finks, 22.38, $625. 3. Joey Rawls and Dillon Almason, Georgene Mielke and Drew Tilton, Georgene Mielke and Dillon Almason, 25.33, $455 each. 5. Travis Bentley and Casey Moore, 25.73, $285. 6. Jerry Corriea, Jr. and Carson Williams, 26.47, $170. 7. Addie Tilton and Kyle Stewart, 27.02, $115.