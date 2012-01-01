2600+ Teams Head To Taylorsville For Fourth Of July Week



Shelby Stone and Justin Stacy were the winners of the #4.5 Roping on July 3rd.



TAYLORSVILLE, CALIF. – S Bar J Arena Productions (Steve Simons and the gang) were more than thrilled to return to the mountains for 4th of July week after having to take a year off due to COVID.

Ropers arrived in droves with visions of taking home Skyline trophy buckles and saddle vouchers, but mainly memories and good times.

The buckles were awarded to the winners of each roping. Vaquero Saddle vouchers went to the overall high money and Legacy high money winners, Jeremy Simonich and Wyatt Bullivant.

Payoff is per person. For complete results go to www.actra.org.

WED., JUNE 30

#7 Hdcp: 3 for $35, 70 teams

1st. go: 1. Eli Green and Stoney Boy Joseph, 5.81, $110. 2. Buck Cardoza and Gavin Cardoza, 6.0, $65. 3. Caleb Cowden and Will Cowden, 7.07, $45.

Average: 1. Daren Lowry and Will Cowden, 24.44, $425. 2. Logan Darst and Paul Smith, 25.57, $305. 3. Anthony Elliott and Cody Castodio, 29.58, $230. 4. Logan Darst and Travis Stewart, 30.61, $170. 5. Wyatt Gibbs and Wyatt Lloyd, 34.63, $85.

#5.5: 3 for $35, 73 teams

1st. go: 1. Brett Lewis and Cowboy Hammons, 8.59, $120. 2. Eli Green and Colby Scott Smith, 8.85, $70. 3. Justin Burgess and Chris Burgess, 8.9, $45.

Average: 1. Gavin Cardoza and Colby Scott Smith, 25.74, $470. 2. Wendy Sparrowk and Stoney Boy Joseph, 27.84, $335. 4. Justin Burgess and Chris Burgess, 33.58, $255. 4. Marv Barton and Forth Hoyt, 35.63, $185. 5. Darcie Stewart and Aaron Bean, 44.35, $95.

#7 Hdcp down: 3 for $35, 67 teams

1st. go: 1. Wyatt Lloyd and Lee Legasey, 6.65, $110. 2. Justin Schuette and Chase Helton, 6.69, $65. 3. Steele Shumway and Jeff Sparrowk, 6.73, $45.

Average: 1. Jerry Moffett and Corte Smith, 21.20, $430. 2. Blake VanStavern and Will Cowden, 31.53, $305. 3. Conner Finks and Kyle Stewart, 23.85, $230. 4. Blake VanStavern and Jeff Sparrowk, 25.04, $170. 5. Marv Barton and Wyatt Lloyd, 25.24, $85.

#4.5: 3 for $35, 104 teams

1st. go: 1. Britt Jo Barorito and John Qualtieri, 7.21, $135. 2. Blake VanStavern and Conner Finks, 7.58, $100. 3. Josh Scheiber and Hailey Hicks, 7.73, $70. 4. Logan Weatherby and Jhett Neer, 8.33, $35.

Average: 1. Logan Weatherby and Jhett Neer, 31.90, $635. 2. Jaycee Jacobson and Hailey Hicks, 35.24, $445. 3. Geoff Bitle and Brett Lewis, 38.50, $330. 4. Kelly Burgess and Chris Burgess. 5. Marv Barton and Jhett Neer, 43.57, $175. 6. Brandon Thomson and Aaron Bean, 44.27, $115.



THURS., JULY 1

#6 Hdcp: 3 for $35, 143 teams

1st. 1. Blake VanStavern and Corte Smith, 6.40, $185. 2. Justin Burgess and Chase Helton, 6.69, $140. 3. Jerry Wooten and Dan Williams, Sr., 6.90, $95. 4. Will Cowden and Colby Scott Smith, 6.93, $45.

Average; 1. Will Cowden and Colby Scott Smith, 22.61, $745. 2. Ken DeWitt and Blake Cronin, 23.57, $505. 3. Logan Darst and Kyle Stewart, 25.03, $400. 4. Blake VanStavern and Kyle Stewart, 27.17, $290. 5. Ryan Fowler and Sophia Fowler, 29.19, $240. 6. Logan Weatherby and Chase Helton, 30.51, $210. 7. Blair Wheatley and Tucker Alexander, 31.35, $160. 8. Darcie Stewart and Kyle Stewart, 31.69, $105.

#7 Hdcp: 3 for $35, 161 teams

1st. go: 1. Jeremy Simonich and Stoney Boy Joseph, 5.95, $200. 2. Conner Finks and Cody Stewart, 6.14, $160. 3. Eli Green and Stoney Boy Joseph, 6.63, $100. 4. Bodi Dodds and Travis Stewart, 6.67, $70.

Average: 1. Conner Finks and Cody Stewart, 22.71, $785. 2. Caleb Cowden and Will Cowden, 25.63, $545. 3. Josh Scheiber and Will Cowden, 26.25, $420. 4. Blake VanStavern and Bill Finks, 28.17, $330. 5. Blair Brown and Bill Finks, 29.34, $270. 6. Logan Darst and Carson Williams, 32.07, $210. 7. Logan Darst and Bill Finks, 32.07, $210. 8. Rich Bakke and Blair Wheatley, 31.51, $180. 9. Wyatt Gibbs and Carson Williams, 32.07, $150. 10. Wyatt Gibbs and Bill Finks, 32.07, $150.

#8 Hdcp: 4 for $40, 69 teams

1st. go: 1. Bodi Dodds and Stoney Boy Joseph, 6.27, $125. 2. Steve Smith and Travis Stewart, 7.0, $75. 3. Preston Burgess and Rylie Amarant, 7.20, $50.

Average: 1. Blake VanStavern and Jeff Sparrowk, 30.61, $500. 2. Eli Green and Daniel Green, 32.11, $355. 3. Logan Darst and Will Cowden, 34.11, $270. 4. Preston Burgess and Rylie Amarant, 37.88, $200. 5. Colby Scott Smth and Travis Stewart, 40.18, $100.

#5.5: 3 for $35, 192 teams

1st. go: 1. Jason Snow and Kent Johnson, 6.69, $210. 2. Doug Glenn and Terry Hodder, 6.99, $145. 3. Eli Green and Tucker Alexander, 7.36, $105. 4. Bronc Rowland and Colby Scott Smith, 7.48, $75. 5. Gavin Cardoza and Colby Scott Smith, 7.64, $55. 6. Johnny Callahan and Justin Stacy, 7.74, $40.

Average: 1. Blair Wheatley and Conner Finks, 26.39, $785. 2. Brandon Thomson and Kyle Stewart, 27.01, $610. 3. Becki Bean and Steve Simons, 28.77, $430. 4. Jaycee Jacobson and Buck Cardoza, 33.31, $320. 5. Rylee George and Eli Green, 33.37, $285. 6. Billy Boos and Stoney Boy Joseph, 34.08, $250. 7. Brian Wolf and Brock Wolf, 37.60, $215. 8. Mike Potts and Dave Carlson, 41.85, $180. 9. Jaycee Jacobson and Branstan Joseph, 16.93 on two, $145.



FRIDAY, JULY 2

#5.5: 3 for $35, 241 teams

1st. go: 1. Kyndall Green and Eli Green, 6.45, $240. 2. Blair Wheatley and Gavin Wheatley, 6.46, $170. 3. Kanoa Ruiz and Clay Ruiz, 6.58, $130. 4. Dave Silva and John Shefferly, 6.82, $95. 5. Ethan Asbury and Kevin Wilkinson, 6.86, $75. 6. Wyatt Bullivant and Stoney Boy Joseph, 7.02, $55. 7. Rich Bakke and Tucker Alexander, 7.08, $40.

Average: 1. Keith Johnson and Cowboy Hammons, 22.46, $775. 2. Doug Glenn and Aaron Bean, 22.99, $640. 3. Rylee George and Eli Green, 24.39, $455. 4. Eli Green and Tucker Alexander, 26.70, $410. 5. Kyndall Green and Frank VanArtsdalen, 27.47, $365. 6. Kanoa Ruiz and Clay Ruiz, 28.56, $320. 7. Leslie Davenport and Kyle Stewart, 28.91, $230. 8. Rich Bakke and Tucker Alexander, 29.48, $185.

#7 hdcp: 3 for $35, 209 teams

1st. go: 1. Caleb Cowden and Will Cowden, 5.48, $230. 2. Jeremy Simonich and Anival Guerrero, 6.05, $160. 3. Steele Shumway and Grant Shumway, 6.09, $120. 4. Jeremy Simonich and Cody Castodio, 6.34, $85. 5. Waco VonTour and Jeremy Simonich , 6.47, $60. 6. Jake Raine and Jeremy Simonich, 6.53, $40.

Average: 1. Caleb Cowden and Will Cowden, 20.46, $745. 2. Logan Darst and Chase Helton, 22.85, $625. 3. Colt Cowden and Rick Fausone, 23.67, $490. 4. Kyndall Green and Daniel Green, 26.81, $355. 5. Jeremy Simonich and Bodi Dodds, 27.14, $315. 6. Kolton King and Casey Moore, 27.38, $275. 7. Will Cowden and Preston Burgess, 28.04, $235. 8. Jeremy Simonich and Anival Guerrero, 28.11, $195. 9. Wyatt Gibbs and Corte Smith, 28.15, $175.

#4.5: 3 for $35, 266 teams

1st. go: 1. Alex Kruger and Cowboy Hammons, 70.4, $265. 2. Josh Scheiber and Brent Marrell, 7.47, $185. 3. Kellie Mackin and Eli Green, 7.61, $140. 4. Geoff Bitle and Clif Wilbanks, 7.74, $105. 5. Wendy Sparrowk and Nico Hofheins, 7.85, $80. 6. Kaulaili Gouveia and Jake Young, Sr., 87.92, $60. 7. James Miller and Jesse Clark, 8.29, $60.

Average: 1. Josh Scheiber and Brent Marrell, 29.03, $800. 2. Leslie Davenport and Drew Tilton, $650. 3. Phil Romero and Terry Holder, 30.01, $600. 4. Carly Lowry and Hunter Lowry, 30.91, $500. 5. McKenna Brennan and Bailey Small, 32.02, $450. 6. Colton Daniel and Justin Lawton, 32.50, $500. 7. Jaycee Jacobson and Justin Lawton, 33.92, $340. 8. Michele Rege and Caleb Heitman, 35.03, $250. 9. Brandy Joseph and Justin Schuette, 35.63, $200.

#8 Hdcp: 4 for $40, 57 teams

1st. go: 1. Joseph Pedota and Layton Oswald, 6.32, $85. 2. Joseph Pedota and Troy Borges, 6.39, $55.

Average: 1. Wyatt Hammerstrom and Layton Oswald, 30.62, $230. 2. Joseph Reed and Ryan Reed, 38.55, $175. 3. Wyatt Hammerstrom and Joe Robinson, 39.82, $123.



SATURDAY, JULY 3

#4.5: 3 for $35, 314 teams

1st. go: 1. Anthony Lommori and Colby Scott Smith, 5.25, $315. 2. Ethan Turner and T.C. Hammons, 6.61, $220. 3. Marty Powers and Drew Tilton, 6.65, $170. 4. Colton Michilizzi and Bailey Small, 6.79, $125. 5. Marty Powers and Conner Finks, 7.37, $95. 6. Mikayla Hagemann and Wes Teichert, 7.88, $75. 7. Stevi Scott Smith and Colby Scott Smith, 7.89, $55.

Average: 1. Shelby Stone and Justin Stacy, 26.48, $835. 2. Josey Ames and Lee Legasey, 27.25, $715. 3. Kellie Mackin and Colt Cowden, 29.73, $655. 4. Wyatt Bullivant and Jesse Clark, 30.68, $595. 5. Becki Bean and Aaron Bean, 31.68, $535. 6. Bronc Rowland and Wyatt Bullivant, 32.64, $475. 7. Carly Lowry and Frank VanArt­sdalen, 32.82, $429. 8. Chase Nevis and Dave Carlson, 32.90, $360. 9. Anthony Lommori and Danny Pacheco, 33.11, $300.

#7 Hdcp: 3 for $35, 266 teams

1st. go: 1. Jeremy Simonich and Bill Finks, 5.08, $285. 2. Ryan Bettencourt and Gavin Cardoza, 5.28, $200. 3. Colton Haynes and Colt Cowden, 6.03, $150. 4. Jake Raine and Kyle Stewart, 6.27, $105. 5. Preston Burgess and Rylie Amarant, 6.37, $80. 6. Steve Smith and Brett Lewis, 6.58, $50.

Average: 1. Jeremy Simonich and Jarrett Peek, 20.43, $985. 2. Daren Lowry and Tucker Alex­ander, 22.11, $740. 3. Ryan Bettencourt and Grant Shumway, 24.20, $590. 4/5/6/7. Chase Nevis and Casey Glazier; and Chase Nevis and Will Cowden; Jerry Moffett and Casey Glazier and Jerry Moffett and Will Cowden, 24.23, $420. 8. Todd York and Kyle Stewart, 24.41, $345. 9/10. Jeremy Simonich and Bill Finks and Jeremy Simonich and Tucker Alexander, 26.48, $295.

#8 Hdcp: 4 for $40, 70 teams

1st. go: 1. Preston Burgess and Travis Stewart, 5.14, $155. 2. Eli Green and Bill Finks, 5.93, $100.

Average: Colt Cowden and Cody Cowden, 31.86, $580. 2. Preston Burgess and Kolton Matthews, 33.26, $435. 3. Ryan Bettencourt and Will Cowden, 33.30, $290. 4. Logan Darst and Bill Finks, 34.98, $145.

#5.5: 3 for $35, 172 teams

1st. go: 1. Denver McGill and Dan Williams, Sr., 6.83, $170. 2. Brandy Joseph and Aaron Bean, 7.19, $115. 3. Clay Norcutt and Jarrett Peek, 7.26, $55.

Average: 1. Jack Batey and Colt Cowden, 25.73, $835. 2. Darcie Stewart and Kyle Stewart, 26.68, $580. 3. Jack Batey and Brandon Pettit, 28.06, $355. 5. Shelby Stone and Hunter Lowry, 29.29, $290. 6. Wyatt Bullivant and Steve Smith, 29.88, $225. Blake Cronin and Justin Stacy, 30.44, $195. 8. Doug Glenn and Frank Van­Artsdalen, 30.96, $160. 9. Logan Darst and Conner Finks, 30.97, $130.