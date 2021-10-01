ACTRA National Finals: 8 Days Of Great Competition & The Unexpected



They did it! McKay Taylor and Griff Ahlstrom are the 2021 ACTRA Wrangler Patriot Super 7 Roping Champions. They each took home $10,000 plus Polaris Sportsman Quads. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



By Mike Sweeney

ACTRA Business Manager

Photos by Andersen C Bar C Photography

RENO, NEVADA – The 39th Annual ACTRA National Finals held at the Reno Livestock Events Center October 16-23, was very unique as each day had its own storyline.

Day One was “Ladies First Day” and started with a Ladies Breakaway Roping where the winner would win not only a very beautiful buckle designed by Skyline Silversmiths, but also a qualification to the Rope for the Crown that will be held in Las Vegas. Fifteen-year-old Sienna Radelfinger from Ferndale, Calif. would be this year’s champion. Sienna picked up $2,085 for the average win and another $1,100 in go-round money plus a beautiful Skyline trophy buckle. The Youth Incentive winner was Bayli Ladner, winning $500.

Next, the Ladies Only Roping would see Bailey Kretschmer and Jessica Johnson take the victory lap. The ladies won $1,875 and beautiful Skyline buckles.

With no ladies entered in the Muley Roping, the lady with the most money won for the day was Sienna Radelfinger. She would take home the buckle designed by Skyline Silversmiths and sponsored by Charlie One Horse.

The last roping of the day was the Open Muley Roping. Tommy Lee Livestock brought some very nice muleys to test the ropers skills and test them they did. So what did it take to bring home this championship? The best of the best. It would be Daniel Green on the head side. Daniel is a many time NFR Qualifier and Timed Event Champion. His heeler was 8-time World Champion Heeler “The Champ” Clay O’Brien Cooper.

Day Two: The first roping was the #10½ Handicap. When the dust settled it was Brayden Schmidt and Daniel Green who would take the victory lap. They picked up $4,640, top-of-the-line custom Scott Thomas saddles and customized buckles from Skyline Silversmiths. Not bad for a $75 investment.

The Mixed Roping would be the next roping of the day and it would be the Utah team of Aimee Roundy and Joao Miranda who would be crowned the champions. They also would pick up Scott Thomas saddles and Skyline buckles plus $4,230 in cash. Reserve champions were Ryder Winn and Chelsey Bushnell. They received Scott Thomas saddle certificates and $3,800 in cash.

The last roping of the day was the Open Roping, this would be a 5 steer and run behind a rope barrier. The Open champs were Dan Williams Jr and Jason Duby. They would split $4,870 and each receive Yeti Coolers. Dan would also come back and pick up second with Bill Finks and split $3,895.

Day Three: We started with the #8½ Roping. Curtis English and Matt Hussman were the champs in this roping pocketing $5,050 in cash and the Scott Thomas saddles plus Skyline buckles. Keith Erickson and Todd Hampton would be the reserve champs picking up $4,330 and Scott Thomas saddle certificates.

The last roping of the day would be a very special roping, the Earl Hall Scholarship Roping. This roping is special for many reasons. First, it gives everyone who enters a chance to contribute 100% of their entry fees to the Scholarship Fund. Another thing that makes this special is that there is a great set of awards donated by Scott Thomas Saddlery, Skyline Silversmiths, Professional’s Choice and Yeti Coolers. Tommy Lee Livestock also has a hand in making this event special by reducing the cattle charge. Then there is the man that guarantees this program is a huge success, and that is Mr. Earl Hall. Mr. Earl has been there since the beginning of this program and made sure that everyone can contribute to our future. Through the years Earl has donated to this cause which he believes in deeply.

Congratulations to Levi Rita and Anival Guerrero for winning the Scott Thomas saddles.

Day Four: The Gene Aguiar Century roping was the first roping of the day. This roping drew a record number of teams, 284 to be exact. It was National Director Shelly Winn with Monty Joe Petska who would pick up $4,610 in cash, the Scott Thomas trophy saddles and customized Skyline buckles. The Incentive Champions were Delton Cullins and George Porter.

The final roping of the day was the Gold Card Roping. This roping is set up to show appreciation to our Gold Card Members (20 year members), Directors, Arena Operators and Sponsors. Gold Card, Anival Guerrero; Director, Brian DeMotta; Arena Operator, Kelson Robinson; and Sponsor, Cole Clement.

Day Five: There would be only one roping, and it was the Wrangler Super 7 Patriot Roping. It had a 689 teams entered. At the end of the day, McKay Taylor and Griff Ahlstrom would be crowned the National Super 7 Champions. They won Polaris 450 Rangers, Heel-O-Matic Trainers, Custom Skyline Silversmith buckles and $20,770 in cash, for a grand total in cash and awards at over a $50,000 value. Not bad for a $150 entry fee! The reserve champions were Lane Nielson and Scott Lauaki, pocketing $18,900 in cash and a saddle certificate from Scott Thomas Saddlery. Check results for some awesome payouts.

Day Six: The #5.5 would be the roping of the day. This roping would draw 980 teams, the biggest of the week. The team that would claim this championship title would be Justin Reno and Marcus Marriott. They put $14,090 in their Wranglers and took home the Scott Thomas trophy saddles and the customized Skyline buckles. The reserve champions were Jace Grenke and Nick Eiguren, they put $12,370 in their Wranglers and Scott Thomas saddle certificates, all for a $75 entry fee.

Day Seven: The #4 Roping was the roping of the day and had one the most exciting finishes of the week.

Nahea Aguiar and Chaz Rita were in the 23rd call-back position and just made a smooth run hoping to crack into the top 10, maybe. After the next 22 teams ran, they would be the champions. Needless to say, they were over the moon with joy. Along with a national championship title, they won championship Scott Thomas saddles, customized Skyline Silversmiths buckles and $14,000 in cash. Not bad for a $75 entry fee. The reserve champions were Christian Drumheller and Byron Gibbons. They received the reserve championship Scott Thomas saddles and $11,940. They missed winning the championship by two hundredths of a second.

Day Eight: The #3 Roping was the final roping of the week and had 593 teams entered.

The 2021 #3 national champions were 9-year-old Matthew Silva and 14-year-old Jake Larsen, who would put $9,280 in their Wranglers, as well as taking home Scott Thomas trophy saddles and custom Skyline buckles. The reserve national champions were Kade Mc­Knight and Jace Harry, both 14-year-olds, who won $8,190 plus reserve saddle certificates from Scott Thomas.

Right when you are ready to concede that the kids are taking over the sport of team roping, the third place team said, “just hold on a minute.” Phil Romero and Cliff Wilbanks, with a combined age of 134 years, would take home $6,960 and some pretty snappy Yeti Coolers for their efforts.

At the end of the eight days a total of 4,775 teams competed for 16 national titles and over $1,000,000 in cash and awards. Great job, ACTRA.

The following payoffs are per roper; complete results including go-round rotations can be found at www.actra.org.





Sienna Radelfinger was the winner of the 2021 Ladies Breakaway Roping

Sat., October 16

Ladies Breakaway

1st. Skyline Silversmiths buckle plus other awards.

Average: 1. Sienna Radelfinger, 10.11 on 3, $2,085. 2. Bayli Ladner, 11.20, $1,605. 3. Suzanne Williams, 11.87, $1,130. 4. Samantha Kerns, 12.45, $565. 5. Kalia Medeiros, 12.45, $565.



ACTRA President Ty Rogers presents awards to All-Girl team roping winners Bailey Kretschmer and Jessica Elizabeth Johnson.

All Girl Roping

1st. Skyline buckle plus other awards.

Average: 1. Bailey Kret­schmer and Jessica Elizabeth Johnson, 52.38, $935. 2. Denise VonTour and Julie Wilkins, 52.56, $720. 3. Bailey Kretschmer and Kim Grubbs, 52.79, $510. 4. Samantha Kerns and Marti Anderson, 56.39, $320. 5. Brandy Joseph and Sophia Fowler, 63.57, $185.



Open Muley winners Daniel Green and Clay O’Brien Cooper. Presenting their awards are Ty Rogers, ACTRA President and Mike Sweeney, ACTRA Business Manager.

Open Muley Roping

1st. Skyline buckle plus other awards.

Average: 1. Daniel Green and Clay O’Brien Cooper, 31.08, $875. 2. Casey Thomas and Joao Miranda, 33.30, $695. 3. Stoney Boy Joseph and Chase Helton, 34.22, $465. 4. Russell Cardoza and Spencer Mitchell, 36.06, $360. 5. Daniel Green and Monty Jo Petska, 39.79, $180.



Brayden Schmidt and Daniel Green won the #10.5 roping held October 17.

Sun., October 17

#10.5 Hdcp.

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar & halter. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs & straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Brayden Schmidt and Daniel Green, 24.04, $2,320. 2. Mackay Spyrow and Asher Freeman, 26.01, $1,950. 3. Braden Grashuis and Garrett Jepson, 26.18, $1,575. 4. Jace Hanks and Scott Lauaki, 27.24, $1,205. 5. Chris Awa and Chaz Rita, 29.38, $1,020. 6. Rich Bakke and Blair Wheatley, 29.89, $740. 7. Bobby Roberts and Spencer Mitchell 30.40, $465. 8. Chase Kahiau Onaka and Stoney Boy Joseph, 3059, $75. 9. Daniel Green and Todd Hampton, 32.74, $75. 10. Howard Hutchings and Cliff Garrison, 41.50, $75.



Mixed Roping winners Aimee Roundy and Joao Miranda with Andrew Potter from Heel-O-Matic presenting.

Mixed Handicap

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3. Yeti 45 Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar and halter. 7th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 8th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Aimee Roundy and Joao Miranda, 30.41, $2,115. 2. Ryder Winn and Chelsey Bushnell, 31.83, $1,840. 3. Loralee McKoen and Quade Patzke, 32.48, $1,565. 4. Donna Nelson and Ryan Powell, 33.34, $1,290. 5. Rylee George and Will Cowden, 33.99, $1,010. 6. Amee Roundy and Brian Roundy, 34.13, $735. 7. Loralee McKoen and Jason Duby, 34.48, $370. 8. Laurie Ann Diego and Tucker Gomes, 34.73, $275. 9. Cailee Hall and Casey Thomas, 35.38, $75. 10. Kim Grubbs and Chad McDaniel, 35.68, $75.



Open Roping winners were Dan Williams, Jr. and Jason Duby pictured with their cheerleaders. Ty Rogers, ACTRA President, presents their checks.

Open

1st. Yeti 45 Tundra Cooler. 2nd. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 3rd. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 4th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Dan Williams Jr. and Jason Duby, 33.31, $2,435. 2. Dan Williams Jr. and Bill Finks, 36.26, $1,460. 3. Daniel Green and Spencer Mitchell, 39.97, $975.



Curtis English and Matt Hussman were the winners of the #8.5 Roping for 2021. Cherie Hubbard of Scott Thomas Saddlery and Andrew Potter of Heel-O-Matic present their awards.

Mon., October 18

#8.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar & halter. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs & straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Curtis English and Matt Hussman, 30.17, $2,525. 2. Keith Erickson and Todd Hampton, 30.85, $2,165. 3. Chance Kretschmer and Travis Stewart, 31.26, $1,805. 4. Cobie Dodds and Paul Mullins, 31.51, $1,565. 5. Danny Goddard and Todd Hampton, 32.44, $1,325. 6. Marcus Marriott and Brayden Schmidt, 32.45, $1,080. 7. Rylee George and Rhett Kennedy, 32.80, $840. 8. Jake Randall and Daniel Green, 32.97, $480. 9. Taylor Bennett and Daniel Green, 33.62, $240.



Scholarship Roping winners Levi Rita (l) and Anival Guerero (r). Presenting are roping sponsors Tommy Lee and Earl Hall along with Cherie Hubbard of Scott Thomas Saddlery.

Scholarship roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle. 2nd. Skyline buckle. 3rd. Yeti 24 Roadie. 4th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 5th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar. 6th. Professional’s Choice splint boots.

Average: 1. Levi Rita and Anival Guerrero, 19.96. 2. Wendy Sparrowk and Dean Sherbo, 20.89. 3. Kreece Powell and Steve Gilson, 23.76. 4. Jeremy Taylor and Trey Taylor, 25.40. 5. Mike Randall and Monty Crist, 26.87. 6. Leslie Davenport and Cliff Garrison, 26.90.



Shelly Winn (left) and Monty Jo Petska won the Gene Aguiar Century Roping. Presenting are Linnea Botelho and Cherie Hubbard, representing Scott Thomas Saddlery.



Century Incentive winners Delton Cullins and George Porter.

Tues., October 19

Gene Aguiar Century Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar and halter. 7th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 8th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Shelly Winn and Monty Jo Petska, 31.94, $2,305. 2. Chris Awa and Robert Rita, 32.14, $1,975. 3. Blair Wheatley and Jeff Sparrowk, 32.63, $1,645. 4. Bill Horner and Ryan Fowler, 33.20, $1,425. 5. Daren Lowry and Jeff Sparrowk, 34.08, $1,205. 6. Ralph Kelley and Anselmo Ramirez, 34.32, $999. 7. Ty Marriott and Dan Duncan, 35.60, $770. 8. Steve Dugger and Ryan Powell, 35.74, $440. 9. Melvin Rogers and Tim Gaither, 35.93, $220. 10. Marty Okamura and Chad McDaniel, 36.40, $75.



ACTRA Business Manager Mike Sweeney presents Cole Clements the Sponsor buckle as the winner in the Gold Card Roping.



Kelson Robinson, Arena Operator buckle winner in the Gold Card Roping. ACTRA Business Manager Mike Sweeney, presenting.



Anival Guerrero, Gold Card buckle winner. ACTRA Business Manager Mike Sweeney presents.



Brian DeMotta (r), Director buckle winner in the Gold Card Roping. ACTRA Business Manager Mike Sweeney presents.

Gold Card Roping

1st. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 2nd. Yeti 24 Roadie Cooler. 3rd. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 4th. Skyline Silver trophy knife. 5th. Professional’s Choice utility bag.

Average: 1. Brian DeMattos and Luke Cardoza, 17.93, $865. 2. Preston Young and Bode Bowler, 17.93, $865. 3. Jace Hanks and Scott Lauaki, 17.98, $685. 4. Kelson Robinson and Jhett Roundy, 18.00, $565. 5. Cole Clement and Joao Mirando, 19.60, $440. 6. Donna Nelson and Griff Ahlstrom, 19.89, $320. 7. Blake VanStavern and Anival Guerrero, 21.02, $160. 8. Jeremy Simonich and Anival Guerrero, 21.91, $120.



McKay Taylor and Griff Ahlstrom were the winners of the Wrangler Patriot Super 7 Roping. They are pictured with the Polaris Sportsman Quads they won as well as a ton of other great prizes. Pictured left to right are Griff Ahlstrom; Don Elms, Heel-O-Matic; Andrew Potter from Heel-O-Matic; Mike Nizzoli from California Custom and McKay Taylor.

Wed., October 20

Wrangler Patriot Super 7 Roping

1st. Polaris Sportsman Quad, Heel-O-Matic Trainer and Skyline buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Custom Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar & halter. 7th. Skyline trophy spurs & straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. McKay Taylor and Griff Ahlstrom, 36.37, $10,335. 2. Lane Nielsen and Scott Lauaki, 36.83, $9,450. 3. Mike Nizzoli and Davis Grupe, 37.52, $8,330. 4. Kade Mc­Knight and Garrett Jepson, 38.56, $7,070. 5. Chance Kretschmer and Shane Bohach, 38.77, $5,710. 6. Katie McFarlane and Sammy Saunders, 38.89, $4,385. 7. Jhet Hanks and Trey Taylor, 39.28, $3,230. 8. Cade Liston and Blake Bowler, 39.51, $2,005. 9. Cailee Hall and Blake Bowler, 39.66, $1,665. 10. Ryan Bettencourt and Dean Sherbo, 39.72, $1,530.



#5.5 Roping champions were Justin Reno and Marcus Marriott. ACTRA President Ty Rogers presents their awards.

Thur., October 21

#5.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar and halter. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Justin Reno and Marcus Marriott, 27.25, $7,045. 2. Jace Grenke and Nick Eiguren, 29.83, $6,185. 3. Shane Pyne and Kesler Riding, 29.99, $5,530. 4. Chad Reber and Trey Taylor, 32.02, $4,695. 5. Austin Phillips and Shane Bohach, 32.58, $3,795. 6. Nora Hunt Lee and Thomas Steele, 32.93, $2,910. 7. AJ Duncan and Dan Duncan, 33.56, $2,100. 8. Rayna Currin and Noah Williams, 34.11, $1,285. 9. Brandon Ayres and Justin Reno, 34.16, $1,060. 10. Bailey Kretschmer and Thomas Steele, 34.18, $970.



ACTRA President Ty Rogers presents saddles to winners of the #4 roping, Nahea Aguiar and Chaz Rita.

Fri., October 22

#4 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar and halter. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Nahea Aguiar and Chaz Rita, 42.03, $7,000. 2. Christian Drumheller and Byron E. Gibbons, 42.04, $5,970. 3. Mike Randall and Bode Bowler, 42.35, $5,260. 4. Marv Barton and Colton Suther, 43.19, $4,465. 5. Trell McFarlane and Kreece Powell, 43.82, $3,565. 6. Kale Knittle and Renie Knittle, 44.40, $2,725. 7. Ameila Lancaster and Jerry Ricci, 44.70, $1,590. 8. Travis Bentley and Jake Young Sr., 44.70, $1,590. 9. Robbin Rowley and Chad Sestanovich, 46.30, $1,010. 10. Laurie Ann Diego and Monty Miranda, 46.50, $925.



Matthew Silva and Jake Larsen take a victory lap after winning the #3 Roping at the ACTRA National Finals in Reno.

Sat., October 23

#3 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar and Skyline Silversmith buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Tundra Cooler. 4th. Skyline trophy back cinch. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas trophy breast collar and halter. 7th. Skyline Silver trophy spurs and straps. 8th. Resistol 6X Felt or 50X Straw gift certificate. 9th. Professional’s Choice splint boots. 10th. Professional’s Choice deluxe utility bag with BioMane.

Average: 1. Matthew Silva and Jake Larsen, 36.60, $4,640. 2. Kade McKnight and Jace Harry, 43.21, $4,095. 3. Phil Romero and Cliff Wilbanks, 44.57, $3,480. 4. Kaula’ili Gouveia and Allen Hoy, 46.99, $2,935. 5. Kaley Schorovsky and Wyatt Bullivant, 49.48, $2,455. 6. Geoff Bitle and Jake Young Sr., 50.03, $2,115. 7. Narciso Estrade Jr. and Christian Drumheller, 50.04, $1,845. 8. Hayley Tebbs and Jhett Roundy, 50.25, $1,295. 9. Nahea Aguiar and Kale Onaka, 50.78, $1,025. 10. Becki Bean and Mike Angelini, 53.50, $750.



Diamond Lifetime Members Kim Robinson, Vikki Sweeney and Dean Harrington were presented Skyline Silversmith buckles.