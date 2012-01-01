At Long Last, Driggers & Nogueira Get Their GOLD



Driggers and Nogueira took the victory lap in Round 4, and placed in five others. They also finished third in the average with 52.6 seconds on nine steers, for a $143,896 Finals per man. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Phillip Kitts



Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira aligned the rodeo record books with the feelings of most team roping enthusiasts by claiming the 2021 world team roping titles. While Nogueira etched his name on the 2016 gold all-around buckle, world team roping championships had eluded them both until now.

Driggers and Nogueira have long been thought of as a world-championship-caliber team. They’ve now officially joined the club of gold-buckle-wearing champions. Perhaps the crowning of this world-class team was not only a sigh of relief amidst the joy of strapping on the gold, but legitimized what has been apparent all along—Driggers and Nogueira deserved those buckles.

Of course, it would come as no real surprise to see any of the Top 15 teams leave the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo—which was held December 2-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas—as world champs. But this is a team that has continuously dominated the regular rodeo season. This is a team where both guys have been reserve world champions on four different occasions. But there are no guarantees in rodeo, no matter how much the roping community thinks a team might “deserve” it.

Look at guys like Luke Brown and Kory Koontz, who have been an integral part of professional team roping and in the conversation as world-title contenders for decades without ever winning it. Many would argue that they deserve it, too. So for Driggers and Nogueira—who won a round, placed in five others and finished third in the average at NFR ’21 with 52.6 seconds on nine head—it’s a sigh of relief.

“We are very appreciative of this world title. Honestly, I told Junior right after we won down in the moat, it didn’t really feel any different. But now being home, it gradually seeps in a little bit more,” said nine-time NFR header Driggers, who turned 32 on December 19.

“We’ve always worked at it with the expectations of winning it, so not winning it felt more like a failure than winning it feels like a surprise. But so many scenarios always come into play that decide who wins it. I’ve heard guys say that after you win it the first time you feel relief and lose a little motivation. But I don’t feel that at all. We want to try to win it again, and I am as ready as ever to go after it again.”

With Driggers and Nogueira’s stretch of winning just about everything but a world title over the years, they’re a true time-tested team. That makes winning the world together—they won $143,896 a man at the NFR, and $263,227 and $277,612, respectively, on the year—all the more gratifying.



Kaleb Driggers, above, and Junior Nogueira claimed their first team roping world championships in 2021. (Driggers photo by Andersen C Bar C Photography; Nogueira PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Clay Guardipee)



Driggers and Nogueira waited a long time to fulfill their dreams of becoming world champion team ropers. They weren’t about to let this one get away in Round 10. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Phillip Kitts



“After doing it, I wouldn’t want to do it any other way,” said Hoboken, Georgia native Driggers, who now lives in Stephenville, Texas with his wife, Nicole. “There have been split titles (headers and heelers from different teams that win the world), and I’ve been on the opposite end of those before. Junior had more money won from roping with Dustin (Egusquiza) in Florida (at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo). So if anything, he was going to win it and I wasn’t. It’s an awesome feeling to get it done together.

“We’ve been roping together for five years, working really hard, and putting in the time and money toward horses. So it’s gratifying to win this with Junior.”

In terms of horses, Driggers has been known to always maintain and upgrade his horse herd as well as anybody. He called on Cuervo, his 14-year-old bay, for the confines of the Thomas & Mack.

“I tried to buy him a couple times, but I didn’t take the dive, because he wasn’t 100% sound,” said Driggers, who was the 2009 Overall and Heading Resistol Rookie of the Year. “I was trying horses that cost more that didn’t fit me as good, and my wife kind of convinced me to take the leap on him.

“Horses go hand-in-hand with what we have going. That’s why they cost so much, because you have to have the biggest advantage you can, and they’re so important.”

Nogueira—who was the 2014 Resistol Rookie of the Year Heeler the same year he qualified for his first NFR behind his mentor, Jake Barnes—finally capped off his sensational journey from Brazil to heel in America with gold.

“It’s always been my dream, so to get to pursue it and win it is pretty nice,” said Nogueira, who now lives in Lipan, Texas with his wife, Jaqueline; daughter, Isabella; and on December 13 welcomed baby boy Jake Lucinei Gasparim Nogueira, who’s named after Junior’s late dad, Lucinei, and Jake Barnes. “I’m very happy, and I can’t be more thankful to God for everybody in my life that made this dream come true. There have been lots of ups and downs, but it has been awesome.

“During the Finals, I was thinking about my Brazilian friends the whole time. The night of the ninth round, I was warming up my horse and memories were flashing of growing up and learning to rope with my friends. I thought about Robbie (Schroeder) and Jake and all those years learning, and people who have been close to me and taught me stuff. I thought about Robbie every night when I would cinch my horse up, and everything he did for me and my horsemanship.”

Junior’s love for his family and friends has provided a light of perspective that came from sealing the deal on a team roping world title this time around.

“We always believed we could do it, and put so much into trying to win it that there’s a sense of relief,” said Nogueira, who’s heeled at eight-straight NFRs. “I learned a lot after having my family that what really matters most is to work hard, get better and have a healthy family. It’s a dream come true to win the world, but it wouldn’t really matter if you weren’t doing good in the big picture of life. Our goals aren’t changing. It’s still about working hard, and to be the best we can be in 2022.”

Just the way Driggers feels about his partnership with Nogueira, Junior reciprocates those mutual feelings.

“That guy has been one of the best headers for forever,” said Nogueira, who’s 31 now. “To rope that last steer and win it with Kaleb is so special. We’ve been working so hard at it for a long time. We’ve done good everywhere, and have always had a good NFR. But to get it done for a gold buckle together is so special.”

Nogueira relied on his trusty buckskin steed, Timon, all 10 nights of the NFR, like he has the last three years on rodeo’s biggest stage.

“Timon (who’s 12 now) has been a blessing to me,” said Nogueira, who’s entered Rodeo’s Super Bowl the regular-season leader five times now. “He’s really good at the small, indoor set-ups. He consistently gives me good shots, and shuts the clock down for us.”

While doing their jobs and winning the world championship was Driggers and Nogueira’s main priority in Round 10, they were—like the rest of the team roping world—tuned in to Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins’ hopes of breaking the long-standing NFR team roping average record of 59.1 seconds on 10 head, which was set in 1994 by Barnes and Clay O’Brien Cooper en route to winning the NFR average championship and their seventh set of gold buckles.



Joining NFR team roping champs Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins in the winner’s circle were, left to right, Cactus Saddlery’s Amanda Love, PRCA CEO Tom Glause and Montana Silversmiths’ Steve Miller. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Rod Connor



Ward and Hawkins were one of only two teams to catch 10 at the 2021 NFR. – PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Rod Connor



“I was watching them, and knew they had a good chance going in, because of their mentalities and the way they rodeo every single day,” praised Driggers of Ward and Hawkins’ feat. “People stray from their normal mentalities and set that goal of winning the average when they head to the NFR, but those guys live that mentality and practice for that. They have that ability to do their jobs and catch a lot of steers without getting too worried about being the fastest.”

Nogueira shared those sentiments, as he watched the new 54.7-second NFR average record cemented into roping’s record books.

“Buddy has been a very good friend of mine, and it was amazing to watch them do that and break the record,” Junior said. “It also helped us get our goal done when they caught their last steer, and held their place of winning the average.”

Ward and Hawkins’ 54.7 on 10 was 44 seconds faster than reserve average champs Erich Rogers and Paden Bray, who were 98.7 and the only other team to catch all 10 steers. Rogers and Bray were the 2021 reserve world team roping titlists, too. Ward and Hawkins are known as a high-catch-percentage team, and they put their stamp on it when it counted most.

With not just the pressure mounting to hold on to win the NFR team roping average, but also the weight of being on pace to break the record that had lasted 27 years, Ward and Hawkins delivered.

“It was awesome to finish the rodeo off on the last one,” said Ward, who was roping at his second NFR; both heading for his brother-in-law, Hawkins. “There was quite a bit of pressure to win the average, but starting about Round 7, the pressure of trying to take the record was almost more than just winning the average. We grew up watching the Finals, so to be in the history books is a cool thing. Those guys (Jake and Clay) are our heroes.

“You never expect or set out to beat Jake and Clay. We just wanted to rope our steers and win as much money as we could. By the later rounds, the record might’ve gotten in the way of the money every night, but it’s a neat deal to get done. That rodeo is such a good one for the dollars. But then all of a sudden, dreams of roping the Fast Lane talking about beating Jake and Clay enter, and my nature was pulling at me to just catch.”

Ward and his wife, Hayli, live in Edmond, Oklahoma.

“Me and Buddy have developed a grinder’s way of finishing and getting paid,” said Andrew, who’s 31. “At a lot of the big places, the reward is in the average. But at the NFR, the big rewards are in the rounds, too. I wanted to let loose a little more, but those other guys were roping with no fear. I wasn’t necessarily wanting to win rounds, but wanted a piece of them to have a chance to be in the conversation for the world titles.

“I just couldn’t break through the fear of missing, especially when we went 4.3 in Round 8 and won seventh (one out of the money). The record shouldn’t have changed my game plan, but it wasn’t worth trying to be so fast to place to break loose and go as fast as you had to to win in the rounds by the end.”

The refreshing part of Ward and Hawkins’ approach to roping is the blunt realism in it.

“A lot of our last cows were round winners, where a team that was confident enough to take chances could’ve been in the race for the world title,” Andrew said. “So I was a little disappointed in myself, that I didn’t feel like I brought my very best. Looking back, everyone’s goal is to get out of the barrier and catch 10. So I think I was being a little critical of myself. I’m not saying try to be 3 over and over again, but I need to be closer to the barrier each night. One day, I want to be able to take my best out there and contend for a world title. But I’m proud of this.”

As far as dealing with all the hype surrounding the average and beating that record, Ward chooses to keep it simple.

“I tried to keep to myself and keep a daily routine,” said Ward, who rode his 11-year-old brown horse, Biscuit. “We stayed off grounds with a really nice family, so it was like we were at home. As you get closer to the end, the whispers in your ears get louder. It’s just something about beating your heroes. Buddy doesn’t let things affect him. He’s a leader out there, so I was just trying to fight off the demons of negativity that try to creep in and steal from you.

“It was a mental battle. I’m so thankful to have won it, and to be done with it. It’s been nice coming home and getting back in the practice pen to relax a little bit.”

As for Buddy—who “tied my horse to Andrew’s wagon”—this is what he has set himself up for and prepared for as a heeler his entire adult life.

“I was around roping, but I didn’t rope until I was a teenager,” said four-time NFR heeler Hawkins. “Basically every decision I’ve made my whole adult life has been about rodeoing. There’s a list of majors we all dream of winning—the NFR, the world title, the BFI (Bob Feist Invitational) and the Wildfire included. We’ve lost a few special events, like the George Strait, but other amazing events like the Spicer Gripp, The Capitalist and the Lone Star Shootout have come along. If you’re going to have a successful career, you’ll check those off along the way. So the record is something I always thought I would get, if I had the career I set out to have.

“Since I started, I’ve spent my whole life trying to be a catching heeler. That’s the path to feeding your family. Clay O was a catching heeler, Rich (Skelton) was, and Big Al (Bach) was. I’ve had great partners along the way, and winning the average at the NFR is a monumental thing.”

While setting the average record wasn’t necessarily the goal, making the most money at the NFR was. The average record certainly added to the buzz.

“Jake and Clay’s record was like fake noise in a sense, because we wouldn’t be compensated additionally for breaking the record,” said Buddy, who’s a native of Columbus, Kansas and is currently building a place near Stephenville with his pregnant wife, Tori. “But it seemed like it added a lot to winning the average. I’m team roping’s biggest fan, and Champ (Clay O) was texting me during the week and afterwards. That meant a lot to me.”

Ward and Hawkins’ high catch percentage has been an integral part of the duo’s framework. They expect themselves to show up and do their job.

“We usually catch our steers,” said Buddy, 35. “If it’s the BFI, we’ll catch six and place. That’s not said with any ego. But practically speaking, we are a high-percentage team. We embrace that, and expect ourselves to catch them all. We’d had discussions before about going to the NFR and catching 10, and what that would be worth. You figure it’s worth about $100,000. But we didn’t want to be a team that had to rely on winning third or better in the average to get out of there with $70,000.”

Ward and Hawkins won $115,811 a man in Vegas and $184,652 on the year to finish seventh in the world on both sides.

“Andrew spent about three weeks at home working on getting close and getting steers on a tight rope,” said Buddy, who rode his #1, X, who’s 14. “If you’re following the right guy out there, the heeling is written in stone—get in a good spot and catch. The last four or five rounds he rode out disappointed that he wasn’t getting the start he wanted, but we never rode out feeling like failures. Every night we wanted to be 3. We didn’t do that, but they were on the edge of their seats for us for other reasons.

“As for X, he’s just a big-hearted small horse. I would’ve passed on him from a place of conformation and the way he worked, but he tries so hard. I’ve been riding him full time for six years. What I like about him is the same every time. What I don’t like is the same, but if you want to make the same run over and over again, get a horse that does the same thing over and over again.”