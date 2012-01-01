Flenniken & Eldridge Beat The Weather To Win Cervi Pro Classic



Jeff Flenniken and Jaylen Eldridge outlasted the terrible weather conditions to win the Mike Cervi Jr. Memorial Roping held in Casa Grande, Ariz. Roping producer George Aros presents the awards. (Andersen C Bar C Photography)



By Kristen Spinning



CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA – The Mike Cervi Jr. Memorial Pro Classic was back home in Casa Grande February 23rd, but Mother Nature didn’t supply a warm welcome. Everyone knew Wednesday was forecast to have rain all day long. By the time the books closed on Tuesday night’s pre roping, 189 teams were slated to go in the Cervi.

The main event started out with the Pro Am Wednesday morning. The pro sides were once again chock full of roping super stars who generously donate their time to rope 3 full rounds with amateurs. Everyone could see rain on the horizon and the wind was already blowing. Nicholas Goodman had Matt Sherwood on the back end to help him with the ProAm Header Champion buckle. Tyler Wade set up his partner Ron McDaniel to win the ProAm Heeler Champion. Both pros got their Cervi entry paid for their efforts.

“We got the Pro Am finished up and moved onto the opening ceremonies for The Cervi,” recalls producer George Aros. “The rain started just as team 1 entered the box. It dribbled for about awhile, then got harder. And it was cold.” Fortunately, the ground at the Casa Grande arena stays good even when it is wet.

Despite the challenging conditions, the 20 teams who made it to the Short Go continued to rope tough for an exciting finish. Jace Thorstenson and Denton Dunning, a couple of local kids who compete in High School rodeos together, came from 6th place with 28.07 and put a run together at 6.36. Suddenly they were at the top of the leader board with 5 to go. These young hot hands have quite a future ahead of them considering Jace is a senior and Denton is a sophomore. They watched on as world champions determined to take them down faltered. The 3rd high call back team of Kolton Schmidt and Hunter Koch couldn’t overcome it after posting a 7.46. Jeff Flenniken and Jaylen Eldridge were the second call back. They had 27.48 and needed 6.94 to close the deal. A 6.55 put them at #1 with only one team left. Hunter had another shot at the champion title with Cody Snow. They were high team back at 27.46 and were staring at a target of 6.56 but their 7.15 landed them in third.

Flenniken and Eldridge split $29,154 for their efforts. They also received Coats saddle certificates, Gordy Alderson bits, Gist buckles, Fast Back leg boots and Ricotti headstalls. This major win was extra special for the pair as they have been roping together since they were young and roping goats together. The Idaho natives may have had a bit of an advantage when it comes to harsh weather, though Flenniken commented, “The rain was hitting me hard in the face on that first steer. My hands were freezing, and they were so cold I couldn’t point my finger—I just palmed my rope.” Young guns Thorstenson and Dunning held on to win second place and headed home with $12,064 each. Snow and Koch earned $9,551 for third. It was a good day for Koch, winning another $7,037 for 4th place with Schmidt. That made him the high money earner for the day with $16,588. Luke Brown and Payden Bray’s blistering Short Go fast time of 5.90 earned them a $1,000 each. Prizes also included Yeti coolers, bell boots, feed and supplements. The other big winner of the Cervi is Justin Crisis Fund, which collected a check for $18,337.

A top notch roping relies on a top notch crew to produce it. Aros commented “We’re grateful that we are always able to bring a fresh set of steers for this roping. It’s a rare thing, but it’s something you can count on when you come to the Cervi. Brandon Brown bought the steers three months prior just for this event. Then Cesar de la Cruz and Tanner Baldwin did a superb job shaping these steers up.”

The roping was live streamed on Wrangler network. As rain and cold drove all but the hardiest spectators from the grandstands, most people were watching the roping on their phones from their trucks in the parking lot. Aros and the ground crew made special arrangements for the ropers to park right by the arena this year so that guys could finish their run and wait in their rigs until their next steer.

Aros also acknowledges the hard work put in by the city of Casa Grande and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Posse for all they do to make the roping a success. He adds, “I’d like to make a special thank you to Tony Ibarra and his crew. They went above and beyond to help with anything that needed to be done to make this roping run smooth.”

Tuesday’s pre ropings had a lot of money up for grabs as well. The Super 15 saw Jayde Slade and Clay Elkington take first place for $12,600. Clay also won 4th with Cache Burnside adding $2,520 to his payday, for a total of $8,820. The Open paid $4,410 each to Cody Snow and Junior Nogueira. Junior picked up another $3,150 with partner Kaleb Driggers in second place, giving him a total of $7,560. The #13 paid $2,300 each to Jake Raley and Ketch Kelton.

Thursday saw the inaugural WPRA approved Cervi Ladies Breakaway with two full rounds and an elimination round followed by a short go. Kassidy Denison put together four good runs for a time of 12.18. She earned the champion buckle and $2,820 which moved her up in the WPRA standings. Samantha Kerns was second with 14 flat earning $2,115. Lakota Bird came in third earning $1,410 for her time of 14.92. Kaylee Bilinsley was fourth with 16.44 and a check for $705. Jessie Calkins won the first go round for $350, and Macy Young was the second round winner.

Other results as follows; payout per team:

February 22 & 23

Super #15: $300/man

Average: 1. Jayde Slade and Clay Elkington, 31.90, $12,600. 2. Tee McLeod and Erich Rogers, 32.67, $9,000. 3. Phil Schuman and Cullen Teller, 33.57, $6,840. 4. Cache Burnside and Clay Elkington, 34.95, $5,040. 5. Dillon Holyfield and Ryon Tittel, 37.12, $2,520.

Open Pre-Roping: $150/man

Average: 1. Cody Snow and Junior Nogueira, 25.17, $8,820. 2. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, 25.21, $6,300. 3. JR Dees and Ross Ashford, 28.96, $4,800. 4. Cash Duty and Kyle Stamps, 31.68, $3,520. 5. Travis Whitlow and Nano Garza, 32.49, $1,760.

CERVI MEMORIAL PRO CLASSIC: $350/man

Fast time short go: 1. Luke Brown and Paden Bray, 5.90, $2,000. 2. JD Yates and Ike Folsom, 6.87, $1,000.

Incentive Average: 1. Dillon Johnson and Alex Velazquez, 47.13, $5,000.

Average: 1. Jeff Flenniken and Jaylen Eldridge, 34.03, $29,154. 2. Jace Thorstenson and Denton Dunning, 34.43, $24,128. 3. Cody Snow and Hunter Koch, 34.61, $19,102. 4. Kolton Schmidt and Hunter Koch, 35.09, $14,074. 5. Quinn Kesler and Jonathan Torres, 35.20, $9,048. 6. Kaleb Driggers and Wesley Thorp, 35.39, $5,027.

CERVI PRO-AM: $500; 12 amateur headers and 12 amateur heelers

Headers Average: 1. Nicholas Goodman and Matt Sherwood, 23.95.

1st go: 1. Steve Pike and Levi Lord, 7.22. 2nd go: 1. Brad South and Trey Yates, 8.42. 3rd go: 1. Ashtyn Pratz and Junior Nogueira, 8.27.

Heelers Average: 1. Tyler Wade and Ron McDaniel, 12.92.

1st go: 1. JR Dees and Richard South, 10.75. 2nd go: 1. Jeff Flenniken and Steve Nikitish, 5.86. 3. Aaron Tsinigine and Jesus Mohinea, 11.57.