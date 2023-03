$1.65 Million Paid to WSTR Title Fights XIII Ropers



Matt Sherwood and Chase Helton were the winners of the #14.5 WS Qualifier at the Title Fights held in Wickenburg, Ariz. The team roped four steers in a time of 28.54 and split $28,700 for the win. – Andersen CBarC Photo





WICKENBURG, ARIZONA – February 8-11 marked the annual World Series of Team Roping Title Fights XIII produced by Yost Events and held at Rancho Rio in the Team Roping Capital of the World—Wickenburg, Arizona. The four-day event paid out a whopping $1.65 million to ropers from across the nation. The #8.5 World Series qualifier saw the largest payout at $258,240 with the lion’s share going to former WSTR Finale Champion Bud Swagel, Dewey, Arizona, and Gregory Carl Singletary, Waddell, Arizona. The home-state cowboys roped four steers in 37.30 seconds to take home $51,140, bragging rights and the infamous Title Fights boxing gloves.

Wed., Feb 8

#15.5 Add-On

FT short go: 1. Mike Kunzler and Logan Spady, 6.86, $1,500.

Average: 1. Corey Whinnery and Aaron Shelley, 29.87, $22,240. 2. Jace Thorstenson and Rylan Brost, 31.34, $15,400. 3. Chaz Kanaen and Tyler Whitlow, 31.48, $9,400. 4. Jason Thorstenson and Cole Cooper, 31.48, $9,400. 5. Mike Kunlzer and Logan Spady, 31.76, $7,700. 6. Blair Lammers and Cole Cooper, 31.79, $6,000. 7. Delon Parker and Rhett Anderson, 32.53, $5,140. 8. Ty Vaile and Cody Lansing, 35.31, $4,280. 9. Robert Ansley and Cody Garcia, 35.67, $3,420.

#14.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Travis Whitlow and Travis Ericsson, 8.31, $1,800.

Average; 1. Matt Sherwood and Chase Helton, 28.54, $28,700. 2. Dylan Hart and Riley Curuchet, 29.81, $22,180. 3. Coby King and Ike Folsom, 30.19, $15,660. 4. Choc Westcott and Gordie Nikolaus, Jr., 30.55, $11,740. 5. John Fowler and Jory Levy, 31.43, $10,440. 6. Nathan Kirtley and Cody Lansing, 31.50, $9,140. 7. Kody Potts and Rylan Brost, 31.90, $7,820. 8. Landon Munoz and Trevor Nowlin, 32.00, $6,520. 9. Cory Simmons and Clay Elkington, 32.10, $5,220. 10. Max Kuttler and Jade Stoddard, 32.13, $5,220. 11. Chris Freed and Kory Mytty, 32.18, $3,900. 12. Jeff Schneider and Jory Levy, 32.69, $3,900.

#13.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Tanner Patzke and Austin Stafford, 12.22, $1,800.

Average: 1. Daylon Frost and Jordan Olson, 32.44, $30,160. 2. Zack Lewis and Clayton Symons, 32.55, $23,300. 3. Cody Harris and Brandon Bates, 32.69, $16,440. 4. Lance Knutson and Dylan Hart, 33.28, $12,340. 5. Bobby Marsh and Cody Mirabel, 33.59, $11,000. 6. TJ Baker and Nate Singletary, 33.63, $9,600. 7. Robby Wood and Devon Johnson, 33.90, $8,220. 8. Shane Sena and Erik Rodriguez, 34.90, $6,170. 9. Todd DeLano and Cache Burnside, 34.90, $6,170. 10. Russ Treadwell and Pony Hernandez, 35.2.2, $5,480. 11. Colt Cowden and Garrett Busy, 36.09, $4,100. 12. Travis Bard and Greg Green, 36.29, $4,100.13. Brody Gill and Wyatt Adams, 36.34, $1,000. 14. Ricky Rathjen and Jimmi Jo Montera, 36.72, $1,000.

Thur., Feb 9

#12.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Lou Chavez and Clayton Shiflett, 13.78, $1,000.

Average: 1. Chance Cherry and Kyle Taylor, 32.74, $38,180. 2. John Morrow and Clayton Shiflett, 33.32, $29,500. 3. Robert Murphy and Steve Shinnery, 34.44, $20,820. 4. Loni Dowon and Kevin Redstrom, 34.72, $15,600. 5. Kelsi Bramwell and Cody Mirabel, 34.94, $13,880. 6. Donnie Benson and Colton Scott, 36.85, $12,140. 7. Juan Gonzalez and Rob Black, 36.87, $10,400. 8. Shelby Black and Chase Mitchell, 37.18, $8,680. 9. Sean Black and Russ Treadwell, 37.64, $6,940. 10. Nancy Niesen and JC Niesen, 40.04, $6,940. 11. Andrew Parry and Travis Ericsson, 40.08, $5,200. 12. Casey Lambert and Mark Vinson, 40.33, $5,200. 13. Ali Bilkey and Wyatt Lloyd, 40.40, $1,000. 14. Bill Fancher and Travis Ericsson, 40. 45, $1,000. 15. Paul Parr and Cody Mirabel, 40.64, $1,000. 16. Davdi Lackey and Dawson Lackey, 40.96, $1,000.

#11.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go: 1. Todd DeLano and Wyatt Delano, 7.79, $1,800.

Average: 1. Cordell Yazzie and Karlis Yazzie, 32.95, $45,500. 2. Jeremy Foster and Twister Smith, 33.47, $35,160. 3. David Lackey and Bodi Sauvage, 34.28, $24,820. 4. Colt Capurro and Lucas MacKenzie, 34.49, $18,620. 5. Megan Gunter and Slade Witbeck, 34.83, $16,540. 6. Todd De­Lano and Wyatt DeLano, 35.76, $14,480. 7. Sean Pascoe and Roy Owens, 36.62, $12,420. 8. Cory Simmons and Paul Freed, 37.19, $10,340. 9. Mike McLean and Dale Martin, 38.65, $8,280. 10. Shaun Ebert and Shane Ebert, 40.26, $8,280. 11. Carlos Gamez and Chance Cherry, 40.50, $6,200. 12. Jeff Hodge and Jordan Rohlk, 41.26, $6,200. 13. Steve Kuntz and Spencer Love, 41.28, $1,000. 14. Casey Lambert and Rusty Silva, 42.30, $1,000. 15. Chris Pomeroy and Darren Stoner, 43.09, $1,000. 16. Ralph Rud and Jerimie Warner, 45.92, $1,000.

#10.5 Legends

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Kelly Cheatham and Glen Terrell, 8.73, $1,000.

Average: 1. Bruce Pulham and Rick Steed, 36.13, $16,200. 2. Marvin Kleinbert and Joey Martin, 37.80, $11,280. 3. Woody Richins and Rodney Wilcox, 38.37, $8,340. 4. LaRae Branham and Mike Hughes, 40l93, $5,900. 5. Chris Gierisch and Peston Tatum, 42.04, $4,420. 6. Steve Reiser and Klay Mangis, 42.60, $2,940.



Fri., Feb 10

#10.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go: 1. Waylon Cameron and Toby Wallace, 6.70, $1,800.

Average: 1. Waylon Cameron and Toby Wallace, 34.07, $46,000. 2. Ashley Richardson and Brock Grashius, 35.58, $35,540. 3. Lane Nielsen and Travis Brereton, 37.07, $25,080. 4. Travis Ready and Warren Spradlin, 37.65, $18,820. 5. Triston Cody and Rory Billie, 38.05, $16,720. 6. Kayla Tsuneyoshi and Wyatt DeLano, 38.27, $14,640. 7. Casey Lambert and Jerry Stutts, 38.44, $12,540. 8. Levi Gibson and Charlie Scolari, 38.58, $10,460. 9. Sy Ork and Spencer Gordon, 38.67, $8,360. 10. GR Carter and Casey Lambert, Jr., 39.72, $8,360. 11. Tammy Murrietta and Mandy Niesen, 40.42, $6,280. 12. Clay Bauer and Tommy Hall, 43.50, $6,280. 13. Tara Iverson and Payson Whinnery, 43.72, $2,000. 14. Bailey Beall and Prestin Huerta, 43.74, $2,000. 15. Tim Roeser and Dave Crandall, 43.82, $2,000. 16. Jacob Mayfield and Gary Mayfield, 44.11, $2,000.

#9.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go: 1. Jessica Gunsch and Jim Gunsch, 9.68, $1,800.

Average: 1. Jessica Gunsch and Jim Gunsch, 39.79,

$48,420. 2. Bailey Beall and Chance Stevie, 41.02, $37,420. 3. Beth Hughes and Brennon Seely, $41.31, $26,420. 4. Dave Wingo and Perry Patterson, 41.37, $19,829. 5. Javier Loza and Nick Smith, 41.64, $17,620. 6. Frankie Westcott and Ernie Cordova, 42.10, $15,400. 7. Raymond Kerr and Steve McDaniel, 42.39, $13,200. 8. Kaitlyn Anderson and Ali Bilkey, 42.32, $11,020. 9. Chris Gronlund and Carson Payton, 42.55, $8,800. 10. Brandon Chee and Jerome Chee, 42.66, $8,800. 11. Stefani Lyman and Kim Grubbs, 43.69, $6,600. 12. Mike Hannon and Reed Rider, 44.92, $6,600. 13. Casey Troub and Robert Berndsen, 45.44, $2,000. 14. John Cogburn and Jackson Lee, 46.65, $2,000. 15. Adam Zambrano and Nathan Wagner, 48.40, $2,000. 16. Smokey Staal and Todd Stevie, 51.23, $1,000.



Sat., Feb 11

#8.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Bill Jorgenson and Dean Voigt, 13.22, $1,800.

Average: 1. Bud Swagel and Carl Singletary, 37.30, $51,140. 2. Chuck Henderson and Cass Gebers, 37.48, $39,500. 3. John Cogburn and Fred Jones, 38.04, $27,900. 4. Troy Helmig and Dave Newton, 38.50, $20,920. 5. Jerry Vohs and Shawn Tarver, 41.20, $18,600. 6. Kat Pelroy and John Sampson, 41.29, $16,260. 7. Marty MacDiarmid and Gordon Pingert, 41.50, $13,940. 8. Jose Gonzales and Jose Ramirez Carranza, 42.52, $10,460. 9. Grant Gomez and Kurt Richardson, 42.52, $10,460. 10. Bill Nevill and Neal Driscoll, 43.94, $9,300. 11. Sid Marshall and Ty Moses, 44.81, $6,980. 12. Beth Hughes and Steve Murdock, 44.90, $4,000. 13. Wayne Herron and Todd Panasuk, 45.72. $4,000. 14. Brother Campbell and Jason LaRue, 46.27, $4,000 15. Miachel Brockett and Bob David, 46.65, $4,000. 16. Gordon Graham and Jeremy Ross, 46.75, $4,000. 17. Jodi Hill and Larry Pancost, 47.63, $2,000. 18. Mark Wright and Ron Pittman, 48.02, $2,000 19. Brother Campbell and Randall Gillespie, 48.07, $2,000. 20. Bruce Teague and Jerry Stutts, 49.54, $2,000.

#7 WS Qualifier

FT short go: 1. Tom Drake and Wayne Henderson, 9.62, $1,800.

Average: 1. Clyde Lawson and Robin Bland, 53.01, $22,840. 2. Hubert Heart and Devan Kelly, 54.02, $17,140. 3. Sid Marshall and Bruce Williams, 54.30, $12,380. 4. Chris Scriven and Nick Smith, 54.55, $10,460. 5. Willy Vietor and Neal Driscoll, 55.12, $8,560. 6. Tom Drake and Wayne Henderson, 55.35, $6,600. 7. Tom Drake and Alison Harley, 57.09, $5,700. 8. Jubal Williamson and Betsy Ward, 57.27, 4,760. 9. Jim Anderson and Terry Boydstun, 62.56, $3,800. 10. Renea Bolling and Trevor Saylor, 63.21, $2,860.

Open WS Qualifier

FT short go: 1. Edward Hawley and Nano Garza, 7.89, $660.

Average: 1. Matt Sherwood and Logan Cullen, 26.78, $14,780. 2. Riley Minor and Jaylen Eldridge, 27.25, $10,300. 3. Dwight Sells and Cody Lansing, 27.46, $7,600. 4. Kaleb Driggers and Brady Minor, 27.74, $5,380. 5. Brayden Schmidt and Jaylen Eldridge, 28.02, $4,020. 6. Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves, 29.98, $2,680.