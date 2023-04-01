Ropers Compete For More Than $1.2 Million In Cash & Prizes



Rees Jackman, Thermopolis, Wyoming, came out of the NTR National Finals as one of the week’s major winners. He not only won a roping but also placed in numerous other averages. When all was tallied Jackman walked away with $34,970 plus prizes. – Andersen CBarC Photo





WICKENBURG, ARIZONA - National Team Roping (NTR) hosted its ninth annual National Finals presented by Cinch, March 4-11, 2023, at Rancho Rio in Wickenburg, Arizona, continuing its tradition as one of the highest-paying divisional ropings in the industry. Ropers from across the nation competed for more than $1.2 million in cash and prizes.

The 2023 edition centered around the #11.5, #10.5, #9.5 and #8.5 National Finales and included VIP Championship divisions for ropers 21 and over, Legends Championships for ropers 50 and over, an All-Girl, Open Championships, and a #8.5 Ram Truck Roping.

The NTR introduced a new division to their line-up this year with the Mixed Championships. Shaylee Warner, Congress, Arizona, and Lucas Cruz, Rupert, Idaho, teamed up in The Team Roping Capital of the World to pocket $14,060 as the first Mixed division champions on Friday, March 10.

The single highest-paying division of the week was the #8.5 VIP Championships which paid $26,200 plus trophy buckles to the father-son team of Greg Singletary, Surprise, Arizona, and Gregory Carl Singletary, Waddell, Arizona. They roped four steers in 37.85 seconds to maximize the big pay day. Combined, the #8.5 and #10.5 VIP Championships boasted $20,000 added and are a big draw for NTR VIP members.

Rees Jackman, Thermopolis, Wyoming, came out of the NTR National Finals as one of the week’s major winners. A contractor by trade, the header, who spends his winters in Wickenburg with his wife Kerry, was on fire all week long.

Jackman topped the #8.5 Megabucks with Dan Ballek, Clearmont, Wyoming, worth $7,820 for the team on day one of the Finals. The duo continued their winning ways with a first-place finish in the #8.5 National Finale—adding $24,200, trophy saddles, and buckles to their overall earnings. Jackman also finished second in the #8.5 National Finale with Marco Rodriguez, Nyssa, Oregon, to split another $16,760. To round out the week he picked up two big checks in the #8.5 VIP Championships again with Ballek and Rodriguez. When all was tallied Jackman walked away with $34,970 plus prizes.

The NTR National Finals is also home to The Horse Sale at Rancho Rio presented by Gold Buckle Beer, which draws spectators and buyers from all over the world. The ninth annual event saw $2.39 million in team roping horsepower go through the sale ring on Saturday, March 11. Lot 6, TRR Kadabra Cat, was the high seller when the hammer dropped at $160,000. “Honkey Tonk” was consigned by New Mexico’s Brooke and Rodey Wilson of Wilson Cattle Company and marks the couple’s second consecutive high seller at Rancho Rio. With 44 horses sold, the overall sale average was $54,409 with the top 10 average coming in at $90,050, and the top 20 average at $74,575. For additional sale results visit ranchorioaz.com.

The NTR National Finals X and the tenth annual Horse Sale at Rancho Rio will take place in Wickenburg, Ariz., in March 2024. For complete results visit nationalteamroping.com.

About the NTR: With low entry fees and big payouts National Team Roping has more than 7,000 members who compete in NTR-sanctioned events nationwide. The NTR is presented by Cinch and sponsored by Classic Ropes, Priefert, RAM Trucks, Shadle Insurance, CSI Saddlepads, Cowboy Tack, Equerry’s, Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Roping.com and USRoper. For more information on the NTR or to become a member visit nationalteamroping.com. Follow us on facebook at facebook.com/nationalteamroping and @nationalteamroping on



Average results through 5th follow. Complete results may be found at NationalTeamRoping.com.

Sat., March 4

#8.5 Megabucks

Average: 1. Rees Jackman and Dan Ballek, 41.44, $7,820. 2. Chris Herren and Steve McDaniel, 42.63, $4,950. 3. Michael J. Brockett and Jay Tallsalt, 45.24, $3,380. 4. Gene Small and Coby LittleSoldier, 46.97, $2,880. 5. Andres Mendoza and Will Hooper, 50.01, $2,340.

#8.5 Ram Truck

Truck winner: Antonio Carbajal

Average (1st through 10th won buckles): 1. Marvin L. Yazzie and Gregory Carl Singletary, 24.65, $12,440. 2. Chris Herren and JH Hill, 24.71, $7,780. 3. Jerald Gaskin and Travis Aufill, 25.19, $6,220. 4. Tate Poppe and Blaine Gray, 25.51, $5,180. 5. Fidel Villalobos and Javier Ortiz, 25.72, $4,660.

Rising Stars Dummy Roping

5 & under: 1. Dante Henio, 4, buckle + rope. 2. Sloan Eckroth, 5, rope. 3 (tie). Jade Tsinnie, 5, Brazos Rogers, 3, NTR caps.

6-8 years: 1. Kreese Tully, 8, buckle + rope. 2. Klay Tohsonii, 7, rope. 3. Yahel Ramirez, 8, rope.

9-12 years: 1. Koilyn Tsinnie, 11, trophy saddle + Classic rope. 2. Brendon Tsinijinnie, 11, trophy buckle + Classic rope. 3. Kyle Dixon 9, rope. 4 (tie); Royce Westcott, 9, Jax Velazquez, 9, ropes.

Mon., March 6

#8.5 Legends

Average: 1. Kerry Jackman and John Christian, 43.10, $16,220 + buckles. 2. Ron Miller and Dan Ballek, 43.31, $12,160. 3. Jim Anderson and Terry Boydstun, 44.21, $8,120. 4. Jake Maurer and Jim Pratt, 47.47, $4,060.

#9.5 Legends

Average: 1. Bud Fenster and Gus Vaile, 36.70, $14,100 + buckles. 2. Raymond Kerr and Pat Hafenstein, 39.72, $9,840. 3. Bill Eckroth and Donn Paulson, 40.99, $7,260. 4. Zanga Schutte and Kirk Gentry, 41.54, $5,120. 5. Larry L. Rice and Joe Grote, 41.89, $3,840. 6. Jake Maurer and Pat Minor, 42.37, $2,560.

#10.5 Legends

Average: 1. Mel Coleman and Klay Mangis, 37.75, $13,940 + buckles. 2. Donnie Johnston and Jamie Pohnert, 38.48, $9,960. 3. Raymond Kerr and Clay Keller, 38.53, $7,560. 4. Steve Snider and Travis Stodghill, 39.08, $5,580. 5. Travis Nye and Shane Wilson, 39.41, $2,800.

#11.5 Legends

Average: 1. Jamie Walma and Chad L. Smith, 37.17, $12,100 + buckles. 2. Travis Vezina and Bill Beard, 37.70, $8,640. 3. Larry L. Rice and Jimmi Jo Montera, 38.35, $6,560. 4. Roy Haught and Dale Whitlow, 39.78, $4,840. 5. Coby LittleSoldier and Bill Beard, 40.18, $2,420.

Open Championships

Average: 1. Jade Stoddard and Ike Folsom, 35.17, $7,820. 2. Casey Hicks and Trey Yates, 36.55, $5,860. 3. Rhett Anderson and Caleb Hendrix, 36.86, $3,920. 4. Brayden Schmidt and Brady J. Minor, 38.28, $1,960.

Tues., March 7

#15.5 Championships

Average: 1. Ketch Kelton and Tyler Whitlow, 27.94, $11,130 + buckles. 2. Cameron Irwin and Rile Curuchet, 28.00, $7,950. 3. Tanner Baldwin and Colter Buttars, 29.64, $6,040. 4. Tanner Baldwin and Porter Bryant, 29.88, $4,460. 5. Chase Mitchell and Matt Williams, 30.10, $2,220.

#14.5 Championships

Average: 1. Hayden Hutchison and Ike Folsom, 25.83, $14,780 + buckles. 2. Craig Harrison and Porter Bryant, 27.24, $10,300. 3. Levi O’Keefe and Chase Helton, 27.47, $7,600. 4. Aaron Velazquez and Whip Peterson, 28.23, $5,380. 5. Dillon Johnson and Zane Davis Compton, 28.47, $4,020. 6. Houston Thomas and Colter Buttars, 28.53, $2,680.

#13.5 Championships

Average: 1. Ashton Parker and Colton Buttars, 26.82, $19,300 + buckles. 2. Tanner Baldwin and Cooper Olson, 28.42, $13,500. 3. Ashton Parker and Lucas Cruz, 28.57, $10,300. 4. Koby Ziemmer and Kyle Wanchuk, 28.60, $7,720. 5. Chase B. Sanders and Colter Buttars, 28.97, $5,780.

#12.5 Championships

Average: 1. Ace Peterson and Whip Peterson, 30.35, $23,120 + buckles. 2. Chase B. Sanders and Ben Folsom, 30.41, $15,680. 3. Zack Lewis and Jaydon Warner, 30.43, $12,380. 4. Rowdy Weil and Roan Weil, 31.16, $9,080. 5. Jon McConahay and Greg Langen, 32.10, $7,440.

Wed., March 8

National #11.5

Average: 1. Javon Kropf and Colter Buttars, 28.34, $24,300 + saddles, buckles. 2. Dale Whitlow and Daniel Castorena, 28.68, $18,240. 3. Corey Whinnery and Chance Stevie, 30.81, $13,160. 4. Hayden Hutchison and Tel Sorenson, 31.15, $11,140. 5. Trinity Haggard and Howdy Jackson, 31.65, $9,120.National #10.5

Average: 1. Bridger Llewellyn and Jaydon Warner, 32.94, $25,640 + saddles, buckles. 2. Cole Hubbell and Garrett Hershberger, 33.84, $17,760. 3. Rett Coors and Cameron Ritchey, 33.98, $13,800. 4. Travis Reay and Jim Gunsch, $10,860. 5. Kenadie Crane and Ken Matheson, 34.79, $8,880.

#10.5 VI Championships

Average: 1. Brock Headings and Wade Henderson, 33.10, $21,220 + buckles. 2. Raymond Kerr and Dale Sorge, 36.60, $14,860. 3. Bill Eckroth and Russ Schirado, 37.01, $11,320. 4. Frankie Hough and Darren Stoner, 37.59, $8,480. 5. Dale Whitlow and Travis Stodghill, 38.32, $6,360.

Thurs., March 9

National #9.5

Average: 1. Donny King and Jamie Pohnert, 37.71, $22,900 + saddles, buckles. 2. Erasmo Tapia and Jose Olivas, 41.23, $15,860. 3. Stefani Lyman and Mike Hughes, 41.37, $12,340. 4. Jerry Hicks and Biff Talbott, 42.23, $9,700. 5. Jessea Whitlow and Jake Peterson, 42.84, $7,920.



National #8.5

Average: 1. Rees Jackman and Dan Ballek, 40.76, $24,200 + saddles, buckles. 2. Rees Jackman and Marco Rodriguez, 43.11, $16,760. 3. Ramon Gomez and Abel Villalobos, 44.29, $13,040. 4. Tom Massman and Scott Leach, 45.30, $10,240. 5. Mike Hannon and Terry Boydstun, 45.66, $8,380.

#8.5 VIP Championships

Average: 1. Greg Singletary and Gregory Carl Singletary, 37.85, $26,200 + buckles. 2. Miles Panasuk and Dan Powell, 40.90, $18,120. 3. Rees Jackmzn and Marco Rodriguez, 41.39, $14,100. 4. Tatum Peterson and Jeff Every 44.47, $11,080. 5. Hailey Hrdeman and Chance Stevie, 44.51, $9,060.



Fri., March 10

#10.5 All Girl

Average: 1. Michele Spurling and Amanda Kooiker, 27.76, $5,100 + buckles. 2. Laurie Blickenstaff and Kelsey Russey, 28.18, $3,540. 3. Markie Battaglia and Joyce Battaglia, 32.73, $2,620. 4. Nikkie Miller and Taylor Jones, 33.27, $1,840. 5 Kylie McLean and Megan E. Gunter, 35.82, $1,400. 6. Maggie Van Norman and Anna Van Norman, 36.17, $920.

#11.5 Mixed Championships

Average: 1. Shaylee Warner and Lucas Cruz, 31.72, $14,060 + buckles. 2. Kally Sorenson and Tel Sorenson, 33.19, $9,800. 3. Hannah White and Jody Stamper, 34.61, $7,240. 4. Baylee Jackson and Howdy Jackson, 34.87, $5,100. 5. Kally Sorenson and Kirk Hostetler, 36.41, $3,840. 6. Ali Bilkey and Hayden Hutchison, 37.51, $2,560.

#6 2-steer Championships

Average (buckles through 5th place): 1. Edgar Lalo Olivas and Kristy Jones, 21.64, $6,220. 2. Cecil Keith and Bobby Linn, 22.62, $4,660. 3. Jessica M. Small and Jahrod Little, 24.86, $3,370. 4. Sandra Overson and Jimmy Coxtanzo, 24.94, $2,860. 5. Daniel Reyes and Josie Fitzsimmons, 25.24, $2,320.

Sat., March 11

#7 Championships

Average (saddles through 5th place): 1. Jack Malone and Jake Larsen, 29.83, $13,140 + saddles. 2. Baudel Ramirez Sr. and Dusty Pate, 30.66, $10,160 + saddles. 3. Lyle Wood and John Sampson, 31.53, $7,180. 4. Gustavo Cazares and Juan Cervantes, 33.08, $5,380. 5. Shawn Neie and Lynn Sessions, 33.56, $4,780.