‘Title Fights Round XII’ Pays Out More Than $1.4 Million



Open WS winners were Tanner Baldwin and Nano Garza. – Andersen C Bar C Photography



WICKENBURG, ARIZ. –The ever popular WSTR Title Fights Roping was held at Rancho Rio over four days, February 9-12. The 12th annual event was produced by Yost Events, and paid out more than $1.4 million to ropers from across the country. This was one of the first events to offer the new #7 WSTR Qualifier. The #7.5 Finale division will debut in Las Vegas in December.

Ropings were four head for $300/man and ropers could enter twice except the #8.5 and #7.5 where you could pick or draw, and the #8.5 WSTR roping was enter three times.

Wed., Feb 9

#15.5 Add-On

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Kory Bramwell and Calvin Brevik, 11.24, $2,000

Average: 1. Teagan Bentley and Brandon Bates, 30.31, $24,460. 2. Wyatt Rita and Michael Eugenio Calmelat, 31.50, $17,120. 3. Cody Burnside and Clay Elkington, 32.62, $13,040. 4. Jon Peterson and Cody Hill, 34.24, $9,780. 5. Benjamin Balow and Coley Nicholls, 35.11, $7,340. 6. Corey Whinnery and Aaron Shelley, 35.17, $5,700. 7. Chase Mitchell and Matt Williams, 36.15, $4,080.

#14.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Phil Burris and Kory Bramwell, 13.84, $2,000.

Average: 1. Quentin Anseth and Asher Freeman, 29.96, $28,920. 2. Shane Schwenke and Clayton Moore, 30.07, $22,340. 3. Payton Pirrung and Shad Chadwick, 30.80, $15,780. 4. Cooper Bradshaw and Coley Nicholls, 31.13, $11,820. 5. Jesse Hoover and Clay Elkington, 32.02, $10,520. 6. Rob Denny and Cesar Ochoa, 32.08, $9,200. 7. Hayden Hutchison and Max Kuttler, 32.16, $7,880. 8. Chase Mitchell and Rob Webb, 32.99, $6,580. 9. Hayden Hutchison and Brandon K. Ben, 33.01, $5,260. 10. Blair Lammers and Wyatt Kanan, 33.47, $5,260. 11. Alonso Lopez Jr. and Francisco Arias, 34.34, $3,940. 12. Megan E. Gunter and Paul Brashears, 35.06, $3,940.



#13.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Rylee George and Mike Johns, 8.77, $2,000.

Average: 1. Wacey Westcott and Clint Groff, 31.47, $29,240. 2/3. Chelsy Goldtooth and Joao Victor Miranda; Martin Contreras and Rawley Ben, 31.92, $19,270. 4. Jay Crain and Wyatt Kanan, 32.27, $11,960. 5. Dale Whitlow and Travis Whitlow, 32.83, $10.260. 6. Houston Thomas and Dixon Winn, 32.87, $9,300. 7. Chaise Robbins and Hunter Karlson, 33.03, $7,980. 8. Bobby Tainter and Ryan Cook, 33.32, $6,640. 9. Benito Murrieta and Isaac Lopez, 33.38, $5,320. 10. Gabe Ramirez and Randy Harris, 33.56, $5,320. 11. Seth Fuchs and Joel Fuchs, 34.10, $3,980. 12. Rob Denny and Bruce Reidhead, 34.40, $3,980.

Thurs., Feb. 10

#12.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Rashel Richards and Clay Cherry, 13.34, $2,000.

Average: 1. Cole Stevens and Wyatt Kanan, 35.20, $35,540. 2. Casey Cummins and Alonzo Skunkcap, 35.44, $27,450. 3. Jake Peterson and Colton Gow, 35.67, $19,380. 4. David Kartak and Jeremy Wagner, 35.72, $14,540. 5. Paul Pike and Andrew Lucero, 36.12, $12,920. 6. Anthony Echelle and Brandon Gee, 36.34, $11,300. 7. Katelyn Perkins and Caleb Guardipee, 36.54, $9,700. 8. Clayton Torres and Clint Groff, 36.62, $8,080. 9. Jacob Perkins and Nathan Cooper, 36.71, $6,460. 10. Richard Nolen and Brandon Gee, 37.25, $6,460. 11. Beverly Robbins and Jessy Remsburg, 37.50, $4,840. 12. Larry Nielsen and Greg Langen, 38.61, $4,840. 13. Ty Sorrells and Tom Richards, 38.66, $2,000. 14. Sean Pascoe and Jeff Sparrowk, 39.1, $2,000.

#11.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Paul Bonnett and Travis Spady, 12.00, $2,000.

Average: 1. Kevin Rossenbach and Josh Roberts, 34.14, $38,920. 2. Brandon Cordova and Dawson Lackey, 35.50, $30,080. 3. Luis Huerta and Prestin Huerta, 36.21, $21,220. 4. Jake Peterson and Carter Taylor, 36.42, $15,920. 5. Cody Slim and Ryan Richards, 36.58, $14,140. 6. Travis Regensberg and David McCallister, 36.95, $12,380. 7. Sean Pascoe and Roy Owens, 36.96, $10,620. 8. Daren Lowry and Blair Wheatley, 37.31, $8,840. 9. Coby LittleSoldier and Bill Beard, 37.41, $7,080. 10. Stefanie Lyman and Hunter Karlson, 37.6, $7,080. 11. Brennan Tallman and Kaleb Hella, 38.66, $5,300. 12. Rashel Richards and Ryan Richards, 38.80, $5,300. 13. Manuel Sandoval and Jimmy Moreno, 40.14, $2,000. 14. Lyman Tenney and Pablo Robles, 40.98, $2,000.

Fri., Feb. 11

#10.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Carlos Moreno and Evan Lieber, 13.63, $2,000.

Average: 1. Bobby Roberts and Brent Pascoe, 35.08, $43,560. 2. Daren Lowry and Hunter Lowry, 36.84, $33,660. 3. Malcolm Miles and Bryar Byrne, 38.00, $23,670. 4. Jorge Moreno and Ivan Noriega, 39.75, $17,820. 5. Tony Anderson and Lane Krutzfeldt, 39.87, $15,840. 6. Josh Smart and Vail Gutierrez, 40.02, $13,860. 7. Shawn Scot and Travis Sargent, 40.51, $11,880. 8. John Theiler and David McCallister, 42.97, $9,900. 9. Marvin Kleinbert and Darren Stoner, 43.03, $7,920. 10. Woody Richins and Rodney Wilcox, 43.49, $7,920. 11. John Wiggins and Eddie Cole, 43.49, $5,940. 12. Kawohi Schutte and Wyatt Adams, 44.80, $5,490. 13. Leo Teague and Mike Foster, 44.83, $2,000. 14. Don Lorow and Justin Putz, 44.86, $2,000.

#9.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Woody Richins and Troy Pickett, 13.48, $2,000.

Average: 1. Jamie Payton and Wayne Baize, 38.76, $43,460. 2. Gary Kiehne and Mark Thomas, 38.89, $33,580. 3./4. Blake Beck and Justin Sharp and John Harshbarger and Hunter Lowry, 40.59, $20,740. 5. Stevie King and Roy Cox, 40.83, $15,880. 6. John Wigginis and Ryan Victory, 41.92, $13,820. 7. Rashel Richards and Gilbert Garside, 41.98, $11,860. 8. Roy Haught and Wayne Tomerlin, 42.27, $9,880. 9. Bobby Tainter and Ponch Trujillo, 42.92, $7,900. 10. Michael Snooks and Jon Rey, 43.05, $7,900. 11. Kelly Cheatham and Darren Matthews, 44.14, $5,920. 12. Richard Nolen and Dave Wingon, 44.99, $5,920. 13. Erik Phillips and Lyman Tenney, 45.34, $2,000. 14. Blake Beck and Radar Shepherd, 46.48, $2,000.

#10.5 Legends

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Beth Hughes and Mike Hughes, $2,000.

Average: 1. Sean Moore and Keith May, 39.79, $16,260. 2. Woody Richins and Troy Pickett, 41.08, $11,620. 3. Richard Nolen and Wayne Baize, 43.53, $8,840. 4. John Hannon and Carter Tarylor, 43.63, $6,500. 5. John Wiggins and Michael Raney, 45.47, $3,260.



Sat., Feb. 12

#8.5 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Craig Moore and Bobby Taylor, 19.16, $2,000.

Average: 1. Shelly Pascoe and Kevin Pascoe, 39.14, $42,080. 2. Darren Duvally and Aaron Harrell, 41.94, $32,520. 3. Danny Goddard and Doug Parker, 44.09, $22,960. 4. Tammy Lewis and Jon Rey, 44.23, $17,220. 5. Ryan Hammett and Robin Bland, 45.82, $15,300. 6. Steve Driver and Dan Ballek, 46.13, $13,380. 7. Jamie Walma and Chad Mathis, 46.78, $11,460. 8. Jana Kelly and Rees Jackman, 46.80, $9,560. 9. Marv Barton and Bobby Willis, 47.81, $7,660. 10. Georgie Murray and Steve Mallory, 48.59, $7,660.

#7 WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st not placing in average: Chuck Stewart and Troy A. Clark, 10.90, $2,000.

Average: 1. Chuck Stewart and Troy A. Clark, 50.17, $17,940. 2. Michell Ree and Bobby Taylor, 57.68, $12,280. 3. Jason McInnes and Jon Rey, 61.67, $9,740. 4. Chris Gierisch and Ricky Bonds, 61.71, $7,180. 5. Mack Crow and Lorrie R. Smith, 65.19, $3,600.

Open WS Qualifier

FT short go, 1st Kash Bonnett and Logan Spady, 5.61, $2,000.

Average: 1. Tanner Baldwin and Nano Garza, 30.67, $14,920. 2. Austin Crist and Trevor Kirchenschlager, 30.90, $10,660. 3. Devon Johnson and Jessen James, 31.20, $8,100. 4. Jason Thorstenson and Trae Smith, 32.34, $5,980. 5. Justin Young and Trent Tunke, 33.18, $2,980.