Chad Masters & Trey Yates Take The Title At Broc Cresta Memorial



Chad Masters and Trey Yates bested the field of 50 teams to win the Broc Cresta Memorial, $16,000 each, plus saddles, buckles and more. – Crystal Amen Photo

By Brody Gill, Special To Ropers Sports News



COTTONWOOD, CALIF. – There are few ceremonies that take place at the start of a sporting event that bring goosebumps to your skin: the national anthem at the Super Bowl, the opening tee shot at the Masters Tournament, or the call to post at the Kentucky Derby. Each of these opening ceremony traditions symbolize the legacy and honor that the event holds to its fans and athletes. The Broc Cresta Memorial Team Roping can be added to that prestigious list for rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.





For the past 11 years, prior to starting the beloved open roping, Spencer Mitchell, NFR header and best friend of Broc Cresta, places his rope on the first steer and lets the steer trot down the arena as everyone takes a moment of silence. Everyone surrounding the arena remembers all that Broc meant to them as a brother, friend, and cowboy.

This tradition has been done since the first Broc Cresta Memorial Team Roping where the passing of Broc was less than a year prior. Mourning and tears filled everyone’s eyes as that first steer trotted down the arena to symbolize Broc’s passing. Eleven years later, the emotions gathered have changed as the steer makes its way down the arena to celebrate Broc’s legacy and remember why we rope in his name the Tuesday before Red Bluff Round-Up.

Anyone familiar with the Northern California weather in April knows that it can be 95 degrees or raining sideways. As the roping neared, the weather was changing by the day for what Tuesday, April 18th would be like. Even the day before the roping, there were chances of showers called for throughout the day. However, just as he has done before, Broc sent a message to the Davis Family the morning of the roping. When Jeff Davis and Mandy Staley checked the weather on their phones Tuesday morning, the pressure index for the day was 42 inHg. A sign sent from above that everything was going to be exactly what Broc would have wanted, warm and sunny.

The 11th Annual Broc Cresta Memorial roping started out with the Pro-Am where the Amateur Heelers and their professional counterparts got their first two steers. After everyone roped their first two steers, the amateur headers and professional heelers tried their luck on their first two steers.

Before the short go, everyone gathered for the live auction where amazing items, sponsored by Smarty, Pre­fiert, Wrangler, Purple Cowboy, Ryan Tripp, Kathy Woolley Originals and countless others, were sold to raise money for the Broc Cresta Scholarship fund. This year’s items included a Smarty roping dummy, Kathy Woolley Original Office Chair, Priefert Roping Chute, New Mexico White Tail Hunting Trip, California Fishing Trip, Gold Buckle Seats and trip to this year’s NFR along with other great donations. Thank you to everyone that showed up to the live auction and donated to the Broc Cresta Memorial Scholarship Fund.

After the live auction concluded, it was time for the short-go round for the top 20 from each of the Pro-Am formats. High call of the Amateur Heading was Zane George with professional heeler Brady Minor, where they bested the field with a fast time of 5.67 seconds to take home over $7,000, saddles, and buckles for the first-place prize. Next came the Amateur Heeling short-go where professional header Luke Brown and amateur heeler Justin Stacey won first place, saddles, buckles, and over $5,000 with a time of 22.85 seconds on three steers.

After pictures and awards were handed out to all the Pro-Am winners, the steers were changed and the barrier was lengthened for the open. Everyone gathered around the arena to watch the best of the best give it their all towards a piece of the $20,000 added money.

This year’s format was changed from the past 10 years of open ropings at the Broc Cresta Memorial to a six steer average, go once, progressive after the third round. The previous 10 open ropings were a five steer average with the option of going twice and progressive after one.

The format change privileged the cowboys and fans to more runs, more chances to win, and a larger payout. The first three rounds were won by Riley and Brady Minor, Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins, and Nelson Wyatt and Chase Tryan winning $2,000 each. At the end of the day, Chad Masters and Trey Yates beat out 50 teams for the championship and $32,000 with a time of 44.39 seconds on six head.

A Broc Cresta Memorial championship holds a special place to each of the past champions, just as Broc did to all that knew him prior to his passing. The Tuesday roping has become more than just a tribute to a person that affected so many of the lives around him, it is a part of Broc’s continuing legacy and affect on the rodeo world even today.

Forever. Always.



Results follow, payoff per man:

Amateur Heeling: 1. Luke Brown and Justin Stacy, 22.85, $2,080, $3,042. 2. 25.47, Riley Minor and Myron Duarte, $1,678, $2,518. 3. 25.48, Bubba Buckaloo and Andrew Jaffer, $1,328, $1,992. 4. 26.71, Nelson Wyatt and Jordyn Staley, $979, $1,448. 5. 27.12, Brandon Beers and Zack Parsons, $629, $955. 6. 29.91, Junior Dees and Casey Loverin, $350, $524.

Amateur Heading: 1. 17.94, Zane George and Brady Minor, $4,266, $2,844. 2. 18.95, Colt Piazza and Hunter Koch, $3,530, $2,354. 3. 20.0, Colt Cowden and Paul Eaves, $2,795, $1,864. 4. 20.21, Dylan McFann and Caleb Anderson, $2,060, $1,373. 5. 21.43, Wyatt Bullivant and Jonathan Torres, $1,325, $883. 6. 21.74, Danny Nuno and Justin Davis, $$736, $490.

Open: 1. 44.32, Chad Masters and Trey Yates, $16,000. 2. 46.69, Cash Duty and Sid Sporer, $12,000. 3. 50.86, Kreece Thompson and Landon Glenn, $8,000. 4. 52.96, Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins, $6,000. 5. 55.38, Coiry Kidd and Lane Mitchell, $4,000. 6.56.42, Shane Sproul and B.J. Campbell, $2,000.

1st. go: 6.28, Riley Minor and Brady Minor, $1,000. 2. 6.39, Dawson Graham and Dylan Graham, $500.

2nd. go: 1. 5.94 Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins, $1,000. 6.01, Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves, $500.

Short go: 1. Clayton Van Aken and Max Kuttler, 4.76, $1,500.

Congratulations to this year’s Broc Cresta Memorial Scholarship recipients: $1,500, Nathaniel Holmes and Caitlyn Mackey. $1,250, Tanner Kerr and Kayley Ann Housman $1,000, Blake Myers and Klyn Watkins.