  • Ariat WSTR Shatters Event Record With $18M+ Cash Payout
    The Ariat World Series of Team Roping concluded nine record-breaking days of competition, running December 9-17 at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. Winning the #8.5 Apex Finale were Charlie Robbins and Billy Resor. Click photo for complete story.

  • Pacific Coast Shootouts Rings In The New Year
    Pacific Coast Shootouts ushered in the new year in Sanger, California and also held December ropings in Paso Robles and Sanger. High money winners on New Year's Day in Sanger were John Stamper (l), Adrian Macias and Billy Kissack. Click photo for full story...

  • Average Joe Finals Held At Madonna Inn
    Lane Karney (r) and Jason Johe won the Average Joe Open roping for $1,000 plus Average Joe jackets, BullKelp bedrolls, Resistol hat certificates and Best Ever pads. Click photo for full story...

  • Gold Buckles For Wade & Thorp; Average Crowns For Begay & Todd
    Wesley Thorp and Tyler Wade take a victory lap after winning the the gold buckles in team roping at the Wrangler NFR (PRCA ProRodeo Photo by Hailey Rae). Click photo for full story

 

Breaking News


After 56-plus years of printing and mailing Ropers Sports News, the end of the trail is in sight. The July-August combined issue of RSN will be our FINAL printed and mailed issue. This is tentatively scheduled to be mailed the week of July 22. We invite you to be a part of this special issue that will take trips down memory lane and more. More updates regarding the final issue will be announced on the Ropers Sports News Facebook page. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.  www.RopersSportsNews.com  (209) 333-2924