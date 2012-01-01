Breaking News



After 56-plus years of printing and mailing Ropers Sports News, the end of the trail is in sight. The July-August combined issue of RSN will be our FINAL printed and mailed issue. This is tentatively scheduled to be mailed the week of July 22. We invite you to be a part of this special issue that will take trips down memory lane and more. More updates regarding the final issue will be announced on the Ropers Sports News Facebook page. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. www.RopersSportsNews.com (209) 333-2924