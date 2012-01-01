  • Cody Anthenien Memorial Team Roping
    Cody Anthenien Memorial Team Roping

    Eric Cozzitorto presents Joe Robinson (left) his high money saddle at the Cody Anthenien Memorial Roping. Joe graciously donated his saddle to Cody's nieces and nephews. Click photo for complete story.

    How Clay Tryan Regained BFI Career Earnings Lead

    Clay Tryan at the 2020 Bob Feist Invitational in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Cee How Nifty. – Photo by Olie’s Images Click photo for full story...

    Lazy E’s World Championship Junior Rodeo Will Be Summer Spectacular

    Reigning National High School Rodeo Association tie-down roping titlist and recent Rodeo Corpus Christi winner Riley Webb also plans to compete at the World Championship Junior Rodeo this summer. – WCRA Photo by Bull Stock Media Click photo for full story

    Smiles All Around at ATRA's Jennifer Lundgren Memorial

    Goat Undecorating participants at the Jennifer Lundgren Memorial were: Hank Weeks, Kayson Lombardi, Boyd Fry, Colbie Reagan, Emma Sweeney, Cash Elkins, Waylon Babshoff, Zane Mielke, Colton Sanders, Tatum Bigelow. Click photo for full story.

    Renegade Remix

    Kory Koontz has been known for his winning mounts, but Remix is the first that he broke and trained himself. – Performance Horse Photography Click photo for full story...

 
Popular Three Rivers, CA Event Makes A Comeback


Saddle winners at the Three Rivers Roping were Caleb Cowden and Trey White. Robert Lea presents.  (Deb Mann Photo)

THREE RIVERS, CALIF. – After a three-year hiatus, the Three Rivers Lions Club Roping made a comeback the weekend of April 23-24.
The ACTRA ropings along with calf branding, barrel racing and pee wee events made this a fun weekend for the whole family. The event was produced by the Robert Lea family.

 

 

Continued....