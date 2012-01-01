Popular Three Rivers, CA Event Makes A Comeback

Continued....
Eric Cozzitorto presents Joe Robinson (left) his high money saddle at the Cody Anthenien Memorial Roping. Joe graciously donated his saddle to Cody's nieces and nephews.
Clay Tryan at the 2020 Bob Feist Invitational in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Cee How Nifty. – Photo by Olie's Images
Reigning National High School Rodeo Association tie-down roping titlist and recent Rodeo Corpus Christi winner Riley Webb also plans to compete at the World Championship Junior Rodeo this summer. – WCRA Photo by Bull Stock Media
Goat Undecorating participants at the Jennifer Lundgren Memorial were: Hank Weeks, Kayson Lombardi, Boyd Fry, Colbie Reagan, Emma Sweeney, Cash Elkins, Waylon Babshoff, Zane Mielke, Colton Sanders, Tatum Bigelow.
Kory Koontz has been known for his winning mounts, but Remix is the first that he broke and trained himself. – Performance Horse Photography