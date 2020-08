S Bar J Hosts ‘Taylorsville South’ in Sunny Sanger



Steve Simons (left) and Danny Schmitz (right) present buckles to the #7 winners on July 3, Mike Christensen and Wes Goodrich.



SANGER, CALIF. – Team roping producer Steve Simons and his outstanding crew have been putting on the annual 4th of July team roping in the mountain town of Taylorsville, Calif. Amongst the beautiful pine trees, awesome beer stand and cool river, Taylorsville has long been a favorite stop for jackpot ropers. Unfortunately, COVID-19 claimed another storied event and it was cancelled along with the Silver Buckle Rodeo held each 4th of July.

Undaunted, Simons and crew decided to make the best of it and move to their home arena in Sanger.

Buckles were awarded to all the average winners and high money winners over the weekend were awarded Yeti coolers. They went to Kendall Patterson, #1-#1.5; Ernie Cardoza, #2-#2.5 and Gavin Cardoza to #3 and above.

Payoffs are per man.

JULY 3

#7 Hdcp: $30, 70 teams

1st go: 1. Nick Gonzales and Brent Lockett, 5.71,$105. 2. Mike Christensen and Todd Hampton, 5.99, $70.

Average: 1. Mike Christensen and Wes Goodrich, 25.16, $405. 2. Ty Shintaku and Todd Hampton, 25.28, $300. 3. Dustie Christensen and Blane Strohn, 26.79, $200. 4. Clay Scott and Bert Ferrasci, 27.16,$100.

#5.5: $30, 46 teams

1st go: 1. Rebecka Miranda and PK Kennedy, 7.07, $65. 2. Flint Sweet and Ben Hickerson, 7.42, $45.

Average; 1. Taylor Ash and Ty Shintaku, 28.89, $305. 2. Matt Erwin and Nick Gonzales, 30.95, $185. 3. Thelma Cardoza and Philip Pipkin, 31.78 ,$120.

#7 HDCP DOWN: $30, 36 teams

1st go: 1 Ty Shintaku and Nick Gonzales, 5.66, $50. 2. Auline Harris and Bert Ferrasci, 6.83, $35.

Average: 1. Garrett White and Clay Green, 20.53, $240. 2. Jaycee Jacobson and Clay Green, 21.38, $145. 3. Jessica Cardoza and Ty Shintaku, 22.39, $95.

#4.5: $30, 30 teams

1st go: 1. George Alviso and Daniel Alviso, 8.50, $45. 2. Flint Sweet and and Ron Iriart, 8.89, $30.

Average: 1. George Alviso and Daniel Alviso, 27.73, $210. 2. Matt Ritchie and Ron Iriart, 34.34, $125. 3. Lee Legasey and Mike Kitchell, 24.22,$85.

JULY 4

#7 Hdcp: $30, 105 teams

1st go: 1. Tanner James and Mike Christensen, 6.28, $140. 2. George Evetts and Mike Christensen, 6.45, $85. 3. Nick Gonzales and Mike Christensen, 6.48, $60.

Average: 1. Sean McRoberts and Kevin Pascoe, 22.38, $565. 2. George Evetts and Tristan Luther, 23.09, $405. 3. George Evetts and Mike Christensen, 23.74, $305. 4. Dustie Christensen and Justin Sorenson, 24.49, $225. 5. Nick Gonzales and Wes Goodrich, 25.22, $115.

#8 Hdcp: $40, 61 teams

1st go: 1. Bodi Dodds and Brent Lockett, 5.91, $130. 2. Caden Lehman and Mike Christensen, 6.37, $90.

Average: 1. Nick Gonzales and Wes Goodrich, 32.20, $620. 2. Tyson Perez and Justin Sorenson, 35.20, $370. 3. Bert Ferrasci and Justin Sorenson, 34.12, $250.

#5.5: $30, 61 teams

1st go: 1. Jaycee Jacobson and Zeak Shorter, 8.10, $90. 2. Kendall Patterson and Gavin Cardoza, 8.26, $60.

Average: 1. Kendall Patterson and Gavin Cardoza, 23.47, $350. 2. Jessica Cardoza and Gavin Cardoza, 29.3, $260. 3. Kendall Patterson and Kayla Lundgren, 29.75, $175. 4. Dionna Smith and Bert Ferrasci, 30.74, $85.

#4.5: $30, 50 teams

1st go: 1. Rick Munoz and Justin Rupe, 8.23, $75. 2. George Alviso and Daniel Alviso, 8.32, $50.

Average: 1. Rick Munoz and Justin Rupe, 30.84, $275. 2. Casey Patterson and Peter Barrios, 40.89, $210. 3. Alec Smith and Philip Pipkin, 46.05, $140. 4. Eric Robinson and Matt Scoville, 47.34, $70.

JULY 5

#5.5 HDCP DOWN: $30, 106 teams

1st. go: 1. Dustie Christensen and Tim Gaither, 6.40, $145. 2. Ernie Cardoza and Tommy Rogers, 6.97, $85. 3. Kendall Patterson and Caden Lehman, 7.05, $60.

Average: 1. Donald Ornellas and Trent Jones, 23.05, $540. 2. Kendall Patterson and Kayla Lundgren, 25.80, $375. 3. Delton Cullins and Tyson Porter, 27.79, $280. 4, Scott Jones and Trent Jones, 28.61, $195. 5. Jaycee Jacobson and Buck Cardoza, 30.64, $145. 6. Larry Smith and Ron Oswalt, 30.87,$100.

#7 hdcp: $30, 104 teams

1st. go: 1. Joseph Rossi and Todd Hampton, 6.77, $140. 2. Scott Jones and Frank Perez, 6.81, $85. 3. Tyson Perez and Brick Lundgren, 6.82, $55.

Average: 1. Ryan Bettencourt and Gavin Cardoza, 24.62, $530. 2. George Evetts and Frank Perez, 24.64, $370. 3. Joseph Rossi and Ryan White, 25.06, $270. 4. Tyson Perez and Ryan White, 25.36, $190. 5. Jessica Cardoza and Mike Christensen, 25.26, $135. 6. Tyler Jones and Ryan White, 25.58, $105.

#4.5: $30, 96 teams

1st. go: 1. Tyler Jones and Trent Jones, 6.86, $130. 2. Beau Chaney and Steve O’Bar, 8.07, $80. 3. Delaney Browder and Jody Gunderman, 8.63, $50.

Average: 1. Miles Sheldon and Gilbert Valdez, 28.15, $490. 2. Delaney Browder and Tammy White, 29.42, $340. 3. Joey Kourafas and Daniel Alviso, 33.84, $250. 4. Kendall Patterson and Tommy Rogers, 35.93, $180. 5. Ernie Cardoza and Stan Gravance, 37.17, $135. 6. Joey Kourafas and Gavin Cardoza, 42.21, $90.

#3.5: $30, 91 teams

1st. go: 1. Gavin Cardoza and Colton White, 7.36, $120. 2. Delaney Browder and Colton White, 8.26, $75. 3. Delaney Browder and Trent Jones, 8.35, $50.

Average; 1. Sandy Perez and Colton White, 45.60, $455. 2. Gavin Cardoza and Colton White, 15.30 (on two), $315. 3. Keith Blevins and Colton White, 19.47, $235. 4. Beau Chaney and Gary Holcomb, 21.01, $165.5. Delaney Browder and Larry Clover Jr, 22.03, $125. 6. Kendall Patterson and Tyler Jones, 22.83, $80.