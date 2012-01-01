Celebrating 40 Years of Success With Record-Breaking ACTRA Finals



By Mike Sweeney

ACTRA Business Manager

Photos by Andersen C Bar C Photo



RENO, NEVADA – The 40th Annual ACTRA National Finals were held at the Reno Livestock Event Center October 15-22. The celebration started on Saturday the 15th, and over the next eight days, 38 National Champions would be crowned.

There were 941 contestants who would make up the 4,897 teams. Of those contestants, 449 would pick up at least one check. The total cash payout was $572,515, with another $450,000 in awards, which included a specially designed contestant jacket from Professional’s Choice.

The Wrangler Patriot Super 7 set some new records this year. The total payout to the champions was $61,000 in cash and awards. The championship trailers from Thuro Bilt were outstanding. Our sincere thank you to California Custom and Thuro-Bilt for their sponsorship. The winners of this roping were 13-year-old Kreece Powell from Idaho and 20-year-old Logan Anseth from Oregon. By the way, Kreece bought his first ACTRA card when he was six years old! Logan was 11 years old when he bought his first card. We sure start them young in ACTRA.

The #4 Roping drew the most teams, 1,025. It was the wife and husband team of Kallie and Easton Faust who would claim the beautiful Scott Thomas trophy saddles and awesome trophy buckles from Skyline Silversmiths. The couple picked up a total of $22,400 in cash and awards. That should have made it a very happy trip home to Idaho.

The #3 Roping had a total of 725 teams – yes, 725, and it would be the Southern California team of Ethan Strassburger, 13, and Hector Uribe who would take the victory lap. This team collected $18,000 in cash and awards.

It seems that almost every roping has its own unique story line. It just goes to show that ACTRA is “Where Families Come to Rope, and Champions Are Made.” Be sure to check out all the winners in the result portion of this article.

“Wow” is the only way to describe the reception at the Nugget Tuesday night. With complimentary drinks and great food, that is a recipe for fun every time. The Catastrophe Fund Auction was a huge success, thanks to auction and reception organizers Dode Dugger and Janet Allcott, over $17,000 was raised. A big tip of the Resistol to all the buyers who generously opened their wallets and checkbooks to make this happen. A big tip of the Texas Resistol to Rusty and Luanne Rice for making their way from Texas to be a part of the 40th celebration. Rusty brought an autographed picture of George Strait and himself taken at the filming of “Pure Country.” I would like to also recognize Rusty for being responsible for ACTRA moving to the Reno Livestock Arena Event Center 30 years ago. This is without a doubt one of the things that has made ACTRA so successful. Thanks, cowboy.

Another thank you to Heel-O-Matic for the awesome wrapped Bones they had made for the auction. Great job, team Heel-O-Matic.

Mike and Barbara Kovac made their way to the Finals this year for the first time and were very impressed. Kovac Ranch and Farm Supply donates two Priefert chutes to ACTRA every year. Barbara said she “can’t wait until next year.” The chutes did very well in the auction, too, thanks to your great support.

A big thank you to Paul Adams for coming down and taking care of the auction duties. Paul is a true professional and we appreciate the job he does for us.

Special Guests: This year ACTRA decided to have a reunion where everyone who has been a member was invited regardless of where they now live. Several past presidents showed up for the celebration. It’s through their leadership that ACTRA has been around for 40 years. As we look back through the years, it seems we had the right person at the right times. The fourth president of the association was Ken Wagner from California. Ken came along at the time when ACTRA was really growing. It would have been really easy to get off track, but Ken would say “that dog don’t hunt here.” The next president who was at the reunion was Mike Sweeney, Mike was president when ACTRA moved to Reno. Little did they know they would never leave. John Japp from Wyoming was president for seven years, during that time ACTRA was starting to get better known in the team roping world. John was instrumental in getting Wrangler and Professional’s Choice signed on as title sponsors and was also responsible for setting up the partnership with CircusCircus Casino. After John came Clyde Saunders from Washington. Clyde served from 2006 to 2011 and then again in 2013. Clyde was largely responsible for making ACTRA known throughout the team roping industry. The ACTRA story was told in Spin to Win Rodeo Magazine and on the Roping Show with Tyler Magnus, Tyler even filmed one of his episodes at the ACTRA National Finals.

Then in 2014, Bob Blair took over the reins. Bob had a lot of experience as he was the California president for five years. Bob did a great job keeping ACTRA moving down the track. He was also instrumental in helping develop the sponsorship programs, with an assist from wife Teena. Then there was Ty Rogers, Ty had a lot of innovative ideas that added a lot to the association. We would see a new logo, new awards, and a fresh way of looking at things. He brought a lot of enthusiasm and started a movement to make ACTRA more of a nationally run organization.

In 2023, we will see Bill Horner from California grab onto the reins. Bill comes on board with a lot of experience as he was the president of California for five years. Bill is excited to see where ACTRA can go from here.

As ACTRA looks to start its fifth decade in business, there is no reason to think it won’t be around for another 40 years.

We also want to recognize lifetime members Chris Awa and Bill Horner for their dedciation to the sport of team roping and our association.

Lee Legasey became the first person employed by ACTRA to hire and manage the flaggers and take care of the setup and tear down the arenas. He would still handle the timing equipment. We thank him for an outstanding job.

A tip of the Resistol to the flaggers this year, Billy Butler, Brodie Jones and Jake Ward.

Thanks to all of the ACTRA office, arena and booth staff: Heidi Fettic, Kelli Riley, Wendy Pugh, Kristi Cox, Linnea Aguiar, Stefanie Duby, Katrina Pelroy, Annie Stevie, Penny Barker, Carie Hayes, Cherry Rogers and Daphne VanStavern. Great job, ladies!

After 15 years of getting every day started with a prayer, getting the high teams excited with the presentation of the sponsor flags and a very passionate, patriotic presentation of the American flag, announcer Jody Carper has stepped away from being the voice of ACTRA. Jody deserves the credit for the high team program as well as the awards ceremony and winner interviews. Jody will be missed.

Congratulations to Tommy Lee and Steve Simons for a great set of cattle.

The awards were fantastic this year and we want to thank Scott Thomas Saddlery, Skyline Silversmiths, Professional’s Choice, Wrangler, Resistol, Cactus Ropes, FastBack Ropes, Heel-O-Matic, Yeti, Bio Mane, A Cut Above Silversmiths, California Custom Trailers and Thuro-Bilt.

T he following payoffs are per roper; complete results including go-round rotations can be found at www.actra.org.

Sat., October 15

Ladies Breakaway

1st. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 2nd. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 3rd. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 4th. Resistol straw hat. 5th. Prof. Choice carry-all with BioMane.

Average: 1. Desi Dotson, 10.23 on 3, $2,160. 2. Delaney Kunau, 10.86, $1,780. 3. Rikki Perezchica, 11.03, $1,400. 4. Suzanne Williams, 11.17, $1,050. 5. Beth Hitchcock, 11.88, $650. 6. Liz Hirdes, 12.30, $410.

All Girl Roping

1st. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 2nd. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 3rd. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 4th. Resistol straw hat. 5th. Prof. Choice carry-all with BioMane.

Average: 1. Nora Hunt Lee and Kim Grubbs, 44.72, $1,155. 2. Liz Hirdes and Kim Grubbs, 51.32, $890. 3. Leslie Davenport and Rikki Perezchica, 51.84, $625. 4. Rayna Currin and Ashley Hagens, 54.90, $395. 5. Sammy Jo Duby and Misty Perry, 54.97, $230.

Open Muley

1st. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 2nd. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 3rd. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 4th. Resistol straw hat. 5th. Prof. Choice carry-all with BioMane.

Average: 1. Danny Leslie and Dalton Pearce, 28.02, $1,320. 2. Caleb Twisselman and Dan Holland, 29.07, $1,020. 3. Blake Teixeira and Clay O. Cooper, 29.30, $715. 4. Brian Winn and Scott Lauaki, 29.36, $455. 5. Lane Karney and Monty Jo Petska, 29.42, $265.

Sun., October 16

#10.5 Hdcp.

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with Skyline silver. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle & breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 8th. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol straw hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag, BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Average: 1. JT Bradley and Hunter Lowry, 26.84, $2,370. 2. Ryan Bettecourt and Lane Wheeler, 29.48, $2,060. 3. Chris McKoen and Taylor Duby, 29.75, $1,750. 4. Casey Thomas and Caleb Hendrix, 30.52, $1,440. 5. Conner Finks and Bill Finks, 30.83, $1,135. 6. Sammy Saunders and Asher Freeman, 32.66, $825. 7. Bo Bacigalupi and Todd Hampton, 32.89, $410. 8. Cobie Dodds and Todd Hampton, 35.51, $310. 9. Chase Helton and Paul Mullins, 36.05, $75. 10. Todd York and Russell Funk, 36.09, $75.

Mixed Hdcp.

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with Skyline silver. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle & breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 8th. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol straw hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag, BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Average: 1. Joseyray Funk and Garrett Jepson, 30.66, $2,260. 2. Lexi Olinger and Glen Nelson, 34.99, $1,995. 3. Kattie Wemple and Quade Patzke, 35.00, $1,755. 4. Dustie Christensen and Chase Helton, 35.50, $1,515. 5. Sammy Jo Duby and Taylor Duby, 35.61, $1,280. 6. Sloane Robinson and Matt Liston, 36.19, $1,070. 7. Austin Phillips and Matt Hussman, 37.26, $835. 8. Loralee McKoen and Travis Stewart, 37.60, $595. 9. Sadie Miller and Caleb Hendrix, 38.21, $355. 10. Britt Jo Faborito and Lane Wheeler, 38.60, $240.

Open Roping

1st. Yeti Tundra Haul. 2nd. Skyline trophy spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 3rd. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 4th. Prof. Choice carry-all with BioMane.

Average: 1. Caleb Twisselman and Nolan Twisselman, 36.68, $3,305. 2. Jake Barnes and Garrett Jepson, 37.19, $2,480. 3. Blake Hirdes and Dalton Pearce, 40.63, $1,650. 4. Daniel Green and Todd Hampton, 41.91, $825.

Mon., October 17

#8.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with Skyline silver. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle & breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 8th. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol straw hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag, BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Average: 1. Cobie Dodds and Nathan Scott, 26.94, $2,335. 2. Marcus Marriott and Evan Olinger, 30.63, $2,005. 3. Ryder Winn and Monty Jo Petska, 31.50, $1,670. 4. Taylor Duby and Paul Dunn, 31.57, $1,445. 5. Hank Brown and Walt Rodman, 31.69, $1,225. 6. Conner Finks and Kyle Stewart, 32.11, $780. 7. Cobie Dodds and Cole Dodds, 32.51, $780. 8. Chance Kretschmer and Travis Stewart, 34.31, $445. 9. Danny Leslie and Trey White, 34.92, $225.

Earl Hall

Scholarship Roping

1st. Scott Thomas scholarship saddle. 2nd. Yeti M20 cooler with Yeti cup. 3rd. Skyline trophy spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 4th. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 5th. Resistol hat. 6th. Prof. Choice carry-all with BioMane.

Average: 1. Jarrett Peek and Jace Jepson, 17.20. 2. Bryer Elmer and Ty Russell, 19.23. 3. Sammi Dunn and Caleb Twisselman, 21.94. 4. Jamie Fontes and Caleb Twisselman, 22.04. 5. Scott Lauaki and Ty Russell, 29.64. 6. Ray Wood and Larry McGrady, 35.41.

The 2022 ACTRA Scholarship winners were Logan Fettic, Kycen Winn, Cody Rowley and Hailey Hicks.



TUES., OCTOBER 18

Gene Aguiar Century Handicap

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with Skyline silver, Skyline buckle and breast collar. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti M20 cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline trophy spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Prof. Choice sports boots. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Incentive: 1st. Skyline buckle. 2nd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 3rd. Yeti M20 cooler with Yeti cup. 4th. Prof. Choice sports boots. 5th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 6th. Resistol hat.

Average: 1. Todd York and Jake Barnes, 30.84, $2,010. 2. Luis Ramirez and Nolan Twisselman, 31.78, $1,715. 3. Matt Liston and Brian Roundy, 31.94, $1,435 4. Mark Eldridge and Wade Hofheins, 31.97, $1,200. 5. Daren Lowry and Jake Juenemann, 32.47, $940. 6. Dennis Fitze and Casey Awbrey, 32.53, $685. 7. Sean Pascoe and Ryan White, 33.22, $345. 8. Cole Hook and Walt Rodman, 33.28, $235. 9. Jake Barnes and Asher Freeman, 33.39, $75. 10. Hank Brown and Gary Ford, 33.51, $75.

Gold Card Roping

1st. Yeti M20 cooler with Yeti cup. 2nd. Professional’s Choice sports boots. 3rd. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 4th. Resistol hat. 5th. Prof. Choice carry-all with BioMane.

Average: 1. Degan Patton and Riley Robinson, 19.10, $620. 2. Jenny Barrow and Brett Barrow, 20.90, $540. 3. Chris Awa and Shawn Aguiar, 21.92, $460. 4. Sadie Mullins and Brian Roundy, 22.35, $375. 5. Caleb Twisselman and Colton White, 23.04, $295. 6. Zane Denio and Colton White, 23.13, $215. 7. Chris Awa and Tim Gaither, 23.63, $110. 8. Donna Nelson and Jason Duby, 24.38, $80.



WED., OCTOBER 19

WRANGLER PATRIOT SUPER 7 ROPING

1st. Thuro-Bilt Shilo 3-horse trailer and Skyline buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti M20 cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Prof. Choice sports boots. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Average: 1. Kreece Powell and Logan Anseth, 39.35, $10,000. 2. Jace Jepson and Rio Hughes, 39.66, $8,740. 3. Kattie Wemple and Casey Awbrey, 40.88, $7,660. 4. Jace Jepson and Buddy Blosser, 41.71, $6,530. 5. Jake Randall and Rio Hughes, 44.34, $5,275. 6. Jerry Young and Jesse Bracamontes, 45.05, $4,050. 7. Chris Awa and Lexis Andrade, 45.29, $2,980. 8. Millie Greenwood and Jake Barnes, 45.45, $1,850. 9. Sammy Jo Duby and Cole Hook, 47.11, $1,540. 10. Kim Grubs and Nick Wilkinson, 47.56, $1,415. 11. Jeremy Pinheiro and Tucker Donlon, 48.03, $1,320. 12. Dustie Christensen and Nathan Scott, 48.73, $1,225. 13. Curtis English and Shane Bohach, 49.21, $1,195. 14. Chase Kahiau Onaka and Josh Gomes, 49.84, $1,130. 15. Breanna Blaswich and Cole Dodds, 50.21, $1,065.



THURS., October 20

#5.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with Skyline silver. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle & breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 8th. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol straw hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag, BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Average: 1. Wyatt Hammerstrom and Blake VanStavern, 31.98, $6,000 2. Jared Worthen and Patrick Mansfield, 33.92, $5,985. 3. Randon Rivera and Tucker Donlon, 35.54, $5,290. 4. Alex Evans and Justin Schuette, 35.90, $4,475. 5. Jay Roberts and Britton Davis, 36.25, $3,585. 6. Wendy Sparrowk and Ryan Fowler, 36.28, $2,780. 7. Jessica Rogers and Scott Myers, 36.84, $2,050. 8. Kendall Patterson and Cris Robles, 37.55, $1,280. 9. Kreece Powell and Kim Grubbs, 38.24, $1,065. 10. Sadie Mullins and Paul Mullins, 38.35, $975.



Fri., October 21

#4 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with Skyline silver. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle & breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 8th. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol straw hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag, BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Average: 1. Kallie Foust and Easton Foust, 38.51, $7,200. 2. Peter Andrade and Herman Holland, 39.68, $6,600. 3. Karen Dias and Trevor Alexander 39.76, $5,750. 4. Royce Brown and Cliff Garrison, 39.92, $4,840. 5. Lance Johnson and Clayton Hiibel, 40.29, $3,920. 6. Caleb Knoll and Mark Nonella, 41.25, $3,025. 7. Ty Rogers and JT Stinson, 41.53, $2,230. 8. Steve Gibson and Matt Finley, 41.60, $1,385. 9. Karen Dias and Dawsyn Ozcoidi, 42.00, $1,150. 10. Alex Baldwin and Misty Perry 42.35, $1,055.



Sat., October 22

#3 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas saddle with Skyline silver. 2nd. Scott Thomas saddle & breast collar. 3rd. Heel-O-Matic Bones (header) and Hox (heeler). 4th. Yeti cooler with Yeti cup. 5th. Professional’s Choice saddle pad. 6th. Skyline spurs with Scott Thomas straps. 7th. Professional’s Choice Sports Boots. 8th. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 9th. Resistol straw hat. 10th. Prof. Choice bag, BioMane and Scott Thomas headstall.

Average: 1. Ethan Strassburger and Hector Uribe, 42.16, $5,000. 2. Karen Deller and Chase Thomas, 43.95, $4,660. 3. Coral Morris and Duke Nord­by, 49.45, $4,075. 4. Paige Cecil and Bandy Smith Jr., 40.96, $3,395. 5. Jerry Parrish and Hannah Solesbee, 51.56, $2,805. 6. Russell McGrew and Karen Russell, 52.90, $2,195. 7. Georgia Lynn Lockett and Royce Brown, 53.07, $1,550. 8. Tyler Moore and Todd Teskey, 53.28, $905. 9. Brody Nelson and Cade Juenemann, 54.67, $790. 10. Kellie Mackin and Cade Juenemann, 55.55, $740.