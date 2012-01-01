10 Saddles & 50 Buckles Awarded At Taylorsville



Taylorsville high money winners on July 3rd were: #3-Blaine Eslinger; #4-Dino Webb; #4.5-Wyatt Peek; #5 & over-Blake Teixeira. Ten saddles and 50 buckles were given throughout the four days of ropings.

By Steve Simons

Special To Ropers Sports News



TAYLORSVILLE, CALIF. – Taylorsville and the Indian Valley Riding & Roping Club once again went above and beyond with their annual production of the Silver Buckle Roping and Rodeo. It is amazing how fast the picturesque valley has rebounded from the fires that have plagued it over the last few years. The beautiful river afforded ropers and their families a refreshing way to relax after a day of competing with close to 1,600 teams entered. The ropings paid great and with an added prize line of 10 saddles and 50 buckles, ropers from all age groups and abilities had many chances to win a coveted Taylorsville prize.

Taylorsville has been more than a great roping for me to produce. It is a vacation where I can catch up with friends that I see only once or twice a year. It has a strong family atmosphere, and you can have a refreshing drink and a meal at the concessions run by volunteers of the IVRRC. The beer tree is an added opportunity to catch up with friends. If Jaycee Jacobson is around, we might even catch a glimpse of the latest fashion trends.

Danny and Debbie Cardoza made their first trip to Taylorsville. Danny is a world class Quarter Horse jockey. One night at camp, I had the opportunity to speak with Danny about his career. Of course the conversation led to how he got his start in racing, Danny rode 19 horses a day - five days a week - for $25 a week. So he was able to ride a lot of horses, Danny milked cows for $50 a shift, working four shifts on the weekends. His eyes lit up while telling the story and I realized then that the old adage is true - If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

With that being said, I’d like to thank my amazing crew: Toni Machado, Corey Couch, and Jennifer Cardoza for doing such a great job in the office. Zac, Shelby, Valerie, Julia, and Leah did a wonderful job running the chutes. Another thank you to Lee Legasey and Buck Cardoza for handling the arena and flagging. Last, but not least, thank you, Sarah and Titus Patton, for everything. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone next year!

Friday, June 30

#10.5 Hdcp Up/Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Todd York and Travis Stewart, 6.07, $130. 2. Justin Schuette and Connor Finks, 7.67, $90.

Average: 1. Justin Schuette and Connor Finks, 21.51, $970. 2. Todd York and Connor Finks, 21.6, $580. 3. Daren Lowry and Charlie Hagens, 26.21, $390.

#9.5 Hdcp. Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Justin Shuette and Triston Benedict, 6.84, $270. 2. Ted Pardick and Justin Schuette, 6.95, $170.

Average: 1. Shelby Stone and Charlie Hagens, 26.56, $1,590. 2. Patrick Benedict and Justin Schuette, 28.23, $1,190. 3. Travis Bentley and Zach Salvestro, 30.44, $790. 4. Ashley Hagens and Danny Cardoza, 32.36, $400.

#11.5 Hdcp Up/Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Blair Wheatley and Connor Finks, 7.31, $130. 2. Bailey Kretschmer and Shane Bohach, 7.34, $90.

Average: 1. Blair Wheatley and Connor Finks, 25.8, $990. 2. Todd York and Jeff Sparrowk, 26.05, $590. 3. Rich Bakke and Jeff Sparrowk, 27.38, $390.

#8.5

1st go: 1. Annie Ney and Buck Baca, 9.64, $50.

Average: 1. Patrick Benedict and Lee Legasey, 34.34, $430.

Saturday, July 1

#8.5: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Marty Powers and Daren Lowry, 5.98, $300. 2. Darcie Stewart and Cowboy Hammons, 7.89, $180. 3. Brad McGilchrist and Marshall Harmon, 8.53, $120. 4. Larry King and Bobby Thomson 39.62, $650. 5. Brandon Thomson and Travis Bentley, 40.95, $430. 6. Brad McGilchrist and Marshall Harmon, 41.39, $320.

#10.5 Hdcp Up/Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Kaulaili Gouveia and Casey Moore, 6.71, $340. 2. Wyatt Gibbs and Blair Wheatley, 7.03, $200. 3. Aaron Bressoud and Zach Salvestro, 7.1, $130.

Average: 1. Todd York and Jeff Sparrowk, 26.58, $2,170. 2. Sarah Simons and Travis Stewart, 27.62, $1,330. 3. Daren Lowry and Jeff Sparrowk, 28.59, $960. 4. Ashley Hagens and Charlie Hagens, 29.93, $720. 5. Rich Bakke and Hunter Lowry, 31.2, $480. 6. Dino Webb and Charlie Hagens, 32.68, $360.

#9.5 Hdcp Up/Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Kolton King and Cowboy Hammons, 5.61, $400. 2. Patrick Benedict and TC Hammons Jr., 6.89, $250. 3. Brandon Thomson and Chase Goss, 6.95, $160.

Average: 1. Kolton King and Cowboy Hammons, 24.29, $2,630. 2. Shelby Stone and Justin Schuette, 26.9, $1,610. 3. Annie Ney and Paden Prior, 27.18, $1,170. 4. Patrick Benedict and TC Hammons Jr., 28.18, $870. 5. Rich Bakke and Hunter Lowry, 28.81, $590. 6. Brad McGilchrist and Hunter Lowry, 29.27, $440.

#13.5 Roping: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Rich Bakke and Buddy Blosser, 6.93, $170.

Average: 1. Todd York and Connor Finks, 20.51, $750. 2. Carson Williams and Warren Enz, 11.61, $450. 3. Rich Bakke and Buddy Blosser, 12.69, $300.

Sunday, July 2

#10.5 Hdcp up/down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Kaulaili Gouveia and Ronnye Garcia, 7.00, $260. 2. Rich Bakke and Hunter Lowry, 7.18, $180.

Average: 1. Kaulaili Gouveia and Connor Finks, 25.81, $1,590. 2. Jerry Moffett and Connor Finks, 25.86, $1,190. 3. Kaley Schorovsky and Ronnye Garcia, 28.43, $790. 4. Alex Kruger and Casey R. Darst, 30.36, $400.

#8.5 Roping: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Chase Green and Carson Williams, 5.96, $400. 2. Marty Powers and Daren Lowry, 7.57, $240. 3. Ted Pardick and Johnny Miller, 7.87, $170.

Average: 1. Marty Powers and Daren Lowry, 32.25, $2,610. 2. Travis Steele and John Amestoy, 32.45, $1,600. 3. Kaley Schorovsky and Brett Lewis, 32.93, $1,150. 4. Colton Daniel and Warren Enz, 33.24, $870. 5. Kaley Schorovsky and Carson Williams, 35.9, $580. 6. Kaycie Tidwell and Cotton Tidwell, 37.89, $440.

#9.5 Hdcp Up/Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Paden Prior and Kyle Stewart, 6.41, $400. 2. Chase Goss and John Amestoy, 7.62, $240. 3. Reagan Amador and Ronnye Garcia, 7.7, $160.

Average: 1. Kaulaili Gouveia and Jon Swaner, 28.16, $2,590. 2. Shelby Stone and Justin Schuette, 28.45, $1,580. 3. Jessica Cardoza and Danny Cardoza, 32.24, $1,150. 4. Annie Ney and Steve Simons, 32.44, $860. 5. Brandon Thomson and Zach Salvestro, 33.29, $580. 6. Patrick Benedict and Jon Swaner, 34.14, $430.

#7.5 Roping: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Triston Benedict and Patrick Benedict, 7.79, $380. 2. Jake Pickering and Jhett Neer, 8.26, $240. 3. Brandon Thomson and Triston Benedict, 8.65, $150.

Average: 1. Brandon Thomson and Triston Benedict, 28.8, $2,500. 2. Jimmy Hughes and Warren Enz, 34.32, $1,530. 3. Carson Pray and Warren Enz, 37.28, $1,110. 4. Sarah Beaver and Casey Robertson, 39.34, $830. 5. Sarah Simons and Danny Cardoza, 42.64, $550. 6. Jaycee Jacobson and Hailey Hicks, 45.17, $420.

Monday, July 3

#9.5 Hdcp Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Justin Schuette and Aiden Amador, 5.81, $220. 2. Wyatt Peek and Jarrett Peek, 6.7, $150.

Average: 1. Jace M. Jepson and Wyatt Peek, 22.96, $1,330. 2. Jake Pickering and Warren Enz, 23.11, $1,000. 3. Stix Lee and Colby Corkill, 26.03, $670. 4. Derek Iverson and David Iverson, 29.32, $330.

#7.5 Roping: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Dino Webb and Blaine Eslinger, 8.73, $210. 2. Sarah Simons and Stix Lee, 9.13, $150.

Average: 1. Jaycee Jacobson and Hailey Hicks, 20.57, $1,300. 2. Dino Webb and Blaine Eslinger, 22.1, $970. 3. Dino Webb and Bo Ramsey, 24.4, $650. 4. Ted Pardick and Colby Spongberg, 25.72, $320.

#10.5 Hdcup Up/Down: 3 for $40

1st go: 1. Wyatt Peek and Blake Teixeira, 6.67, $300. 2. Brandon Thomson and Casey Moore, 7.37, $200.

Average: 1. Chance Kretschmer and Colby Corkill, 28.23, $1,700. 2. Bailey Kretschmer and Colby Corkill, 28.25, $1,070. 3. Josey Ray Funk and Colby Corkill, 28.98, $850. 4. Todd York and Blake Teixeira, 29.51, $540. 5. Ashley Hagens and Jay Blake, 30.24, $310.

#13 Hdcp Up/Down: 4 for $100

1st go: 1. Todd York and Travis Stewart 5.65, $690.

Average: 1. Blake Teixeira and Jarrett Peek, 28.17, $4,110. 2. Chance Kretschmer and Connor Finks, 28.29, $1,860. 3. Todd York and Travis Stewart, 31.36, $1,240.