Three Rivers Lions Club: Celebrating 71 Years Of Tradition & Family Fun



Three Rivers saddle winners for 2023 were Elijah Soto and Gavin Eaton. They also won championship buckles in #5.5 Robert Lea Memorial. Three Rivers Lions Club President Holly Peltzer makes the presentation. – Deb Mann Photo

Special To Ropers Sports News



THREE RIVERS, CALIF. – In the early 1950’s the Three Rivers community started coming together to talk about the winter and what the new year would bring.

In the American spirit there had to be some sort of competition.

The ranchers would pit their cowboys against another ranch’s cowboys for the bragging rights. They wanted to see who had the best ropers, branding crews, and horses, just to name a few.

Of course the ladies would bring their favorite dishes. The kids would have their own games and some say the kids pig scramble came to be in those early days.

It didn’t take long before other communities would join in the Three Rivers celebration and in 1952 the first Three Rivers Roping was born. Who would have thought that 71 years later many of the same traditions are still being enjoyed in Three Rivers.

Through the years things have changed, but not as much as one may think, it is still where families come to visit and have a great time. One thing that has changed through the years is who is roping. It used to be mostly cowboys that worked on ranches, but now team ropers come from all walks of life. A lot of women have traded in their pots and pans for a rope and a good horse. The kids now days are getting younger and younger and they are really GOOD. Some ask why this is happening, my opinion is our lifestyle.

Three Rivers 2023 saw a total of 1,102 teams up from last year and one day shorter!

Friday got started with the #8.5 over 40 roping. It was none other than Billy Butler and Kaili Brenneman, from Hawaii, who would be crowned the champions and pick up $740 each.

The next roping was the #7 Mixed/Jr-Sr Roping. This roping had 159 teams entered. It would be Whitney Mitchell and Gavin Cardoza who would pick up the Skyline championship buckles and $900 each.

The last roping of the day was the All Girl. That roping would see Karen Dias and Jody Gunderman who would claim the Skyline championship buckles and $600 in cash

Saturday morning got underway with the first 3-steer of the #8.5 Roping. This roping drew 101 teams. It would be brothers Nolan and Nathan Scott who would pick up the Skyline buckles and $660 in cash.

The next roping was the #5.5 Robert Lea Memorial Roping. It drew 234 teams and it would be Shayla Lockett and Jeff Fontes who would take the victory lap and pick up the championship Skyline buckles along with $930 in cash.

The next roping was the #4.5 roping and it drew 205 teams. The winners were Donald Ornellas and George Porter. They too would win Skyline championship buckles and pocket $1,010 apiece.

Championship Sunday: The day would start with the final 3 steers of the #8.5 roping. The 3 steer would be won by Nolan Scott and Trent Jones. They would pick up championship buckles and $640 in cash. The 6 steer average winners were Nolan Scott and Nathan Scott. They would pick up the prestigious Yellow Hair Buckles and $750 in cash to add to their previous day’s winnings.

The #5.5 Robert Lea Memorial 3 steer winners were Elijah Soto and Eric Hafenfeld, who won Skyline championship buckles and $860 cash. The 6 Steer average winners were Elijah Soto and Gavin Eaton.

The high money #2.5 Scott Thomas championship saddle winner was Gavin Eaton. High money #3 & above roper was Elijah Soto, who also won a Scott Thomas championship saddle.

On behalf of the ropers, a big tip of the Resistol to all the Lions Club members who make the special weekend happen for all us team roping families. A special thanks to Jennifer Nicholson for coordinating the whole weekend.

Another great job by Eric Cozzitorto, V7 Cattle, and his fabulous staff.



FRIDAY, APRIL 28

#8.5 HDCP/ONE OVER 40: 4 for $50, 47 teams

1st go: 1. Justin Sorensen and Frank Perez, 6.76, $215.

Average: 1. Billy Butler and Kaili Brenneman, 30.03, $740. 2. Bobby Roberts and Shawn Howell, 37.38, $490.

#7 Hdcp Mixed Jr/Sr: 3 for $40, 159 teams

1st go: 1. Gavin Cardoza and Ross Rivera, 5.47, $300. 2. Chase Helton and Ross Rivera, 5.87, $180. 3. Taylor Bennett and Brent Lockett, 6.42, $120.

Average: 1. Whitney Mitchell and Gavin Cardoza, 23.57, $900. 2. Shawnee Sherwood and Paul Mullins, 24.96, $750. 3. Mary Hunsaker and Ronnie Garcia, 28.20, $600. 4. Paden Soto and Bennett Beard, 29.53, $490. 5. Sandy Perez and Shawn Howell, 31.96, $340. 6. Sandy Perez and Tyson Perez, 32.01, $200. 7. Connie Gift and Frank Perez, 32.43, $135.

#7 Hdcp All Girl: 3 for $40, 56 teams

1st go: 1. Georgia Lynn Lockett and Tammy White, 7.80, $120. 2. Karen Dias and Tracy Ash, 8.31, $80.

Average: 1. Karen Dias and Jody Gunderman, 29.18, $600. 2. Mary Hunsaker and Sara Pascoe, 29.22, $360. 3. Georgia Lynn Lockett and Tammy White, 30.24, $225.

Saturday, April 29

#8.5 (first 3-steer): 3 for $50, 101 teams

1st go: 1. Nolan Scott and Nathan Scott, 5.50, $200. 2. Elijah Soto and Bennett Beard, 6.37, $135.

Average: 1. Nolan Scott and Nathan Scott, 19.86, $660. 2. Elijah Soto and Bennett Beard, 22.36, $520. 3. Billy Butler and Paul Mullins, 22.77, $360. 4. Elijah Soto and Ronnie Garcia, 24.39, $220. 5. Paden Soto and Bennett Beard, 25.74, $130.

#5.5 (first 3-steer/Robert Lea Memorial): 3 for $50, 234 teams

1st go: 1. Donald Ornellas and Dawsyn Ozcoidi, 6.23, $310. 2/3. Garrett Baker and Clay Scott; Garrett Baker and Manuel Souza, 6.47, $195. 4. Joe Roth and Nathan Roth, 6.67, $80.

Average: 1. Shayla Lockett and Jeff Fontes, 23.30, $930. 2. Elijah Soto and Gavin Eaton, 23.41, $840. 3. Keith Blevins and Aaron Franco Jr., 25.99, $750. 4. CR Clint Scott and Nolan Scott, 26.03, $565. 5. Paul Devine and Manuel Souza, 26.81, $440. 6. Georgene Mielke and Tristan Luther, 26.84, $350. 7. Jessica Small and Dillon Almason, 27.27, $265. 8. Jamie Fontes and Aaron Franco Jr., 27.40, $175. 9. Sean McRoberts and Daniel Alviso, 27.42, $90.

#4.5 Pick/Draw: 3 for $40, 205 teams

1st go: 1. Eric Hafenfeld and Gavin Eaton, 6.97, $310. 2. Jamie Fontes and Gavin Eaton, 7.86, $235. 3. Donald Ornellas and George Porter, 8.15, $155. 4. Karen Dias and Zoe Ekk, 8.16, $80.

Average: 1. Donald Ornellas and George Porter, 26.87, $1,010. 2. Jamie Fontes and Gavin Eaton, 29.88, $880. 3. Jessica Small and Jody Gunderman, 30.97, $750. 4. Alyssa Gasper and George Porter, 33.98, $620. 5. Rylie Mittel and Lance Ortega, 35.23, $485. 6. Georgia Lynn Lockett and Randon Rivera, 37.15, $350. 7. Georgene Mielke and AJ Kevie, 38.78, $220. 8. Trent Noon and Gavin Eaton, 39.67, $90.

Sunday, April 30

#8.5 (second 3-steer): 3 for $50, 96 teams

1st go: 1. Tanner Brumley and Tristan Luther, 5.64, $200. 2. Clay Scott and Nathan Scott, 5.98, $120.

Average: 1. Nolan Scott and Trent Jones, 21.37, $640. 2. Elijah Soto and Tony Lee Boggs, 22.41, $500. 3. Colton Haynes and Justin Sorensen, 23.22, $360. 4. Shawn Howell and Tony Lee Boggs, 23.48, $200. 5. Eric Hafenfeld and Ronnie Garcia, 23.57, $90.

#8.5 Long Average: 1. Nolan Scott and Nathan Scott, 47.18, $750. 2. Elijah Soto and Bennett Beard, 50.18, $550. 3. Elijah Soto and Ronnie Garcia, 50.25, $370. 4. Colten Haynes and Justin Sorenson, 52.10, $185.

#5.5 (second 3-steer/Robert Lea Memorial): 3 for $50, 222 teams

1st go: 1. Elijah Soto and Eric Hafenfeld, 5.81, $290. 2. Scott Jones and Nolan Scott, 6.06, $200. 3. Donald Ornellas and Dawsyn Ozcoidi, 6.08, $140. 4. Garrett Baker and Stephen Howard, 6.61, $80.

Average: 1. Elijah Soto and Eric Hafenfeld, 22.92, $860. 2. Elijah Soto and Gavin Eaton, 23.62, $760. 3. Shayla Lockett and Jeff Fontes, 25.44, $680. 4. Grace Anderson and Chad Wittstrom, 28.63, $540. 5. Garrett Baker and Stephen Howard, 28.95, $400. 6. Dustie Christensen and Seth Sweeney, 29.07, $320. 7. Breanna Blaswich and Buster Berna, 29.70, $240. 8. Georgene Mielke and Tristan Luther, 30.033, $160. 9. CR Clint Scott and Nolan Scott, 30.39, $80.

#5.5 Long Average: 1. Elijah Soto and Gavin Eaton, 47.03, $1,100. 2. Shayla Lockett and Jeff Fontes, 48.74, $920. 3. CR Scott and Nolan Scott, 56.42, $780. 4. Georgene Mielke and Tristan Luther, 57.17, $600. 5. Paul Devine and Manuel Souza, 61.04, $440. 6. Keith Blevins and Aaron Franco Jr., 63.27, $260. 7. CR Scott and Brian Blaswich, 66.37, $180.



Eric Cozzitorto and Jennifer Nicholson present buckles to the winners of the #8.5 Roping, Nolan Scott and Nathan Scott. – Deb Mann Photo



Karen Dias and Jody Gunderman were the winners of the All Girl Roping. Buckles are presented by Jennifer Nicholson. – Deb Mann Photo



Buckles were awarded to the winning Calf Branding team consisting of (from left to right): Seth Mielke, Stephen Howard, Bobby Roberts and Cash Lea. – Deb Mann Photo



Dummy ropers wait their turn for a chance to win a buckle at Three Rivers. – Deb Mann Photo