Ullman-Peterson Events Concludes Thrilling Inaugural Double Down Week in Fallon



Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira put the Double Down Open Roping on their schedule and took the win and $10,000 in cash. They went on to win the Reno Rodeo after their stop in Fallon. Roping producers Daren Peterson and Corky Ullman presenting.

By Julia Dondero

Special To Ropers Sports News



FALLON, NEVADA – After a week of high-stakes roping, Ullman-Peterson Events welcomed over 1,200 teams to the “Oasis of Nevada’’ for the inaugural Double Down Roping Week. With World Champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira headlining the week alongside young guns Wyatt Peek and Sam Saunders, the week was one for the record books.

The storylines were rich for the inaugural Double Down week, with young gun Sam Saunders taking home the Bill Fick Ford Trailer during the #10.5 Trailer Roping. As the 10.5 Short Go progressed, the Homedale, Idaho cowboy knew he had the high-money earner trailer race already clinched and he had to be consistent and focus on his job to also clinch the #10.5 title with Fallon, Nevada native Wyatt Peek. The duo also continued their success as the week progressed, taking home the Jr. BFI 10.5 title and an expensive prize line, including paid fees for the 2024 Jr. BFI in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

“I was so grateful to win this trailer. I was so excited to win in such a high-class roping with so many great ropers,” gleamed the 16-year-old cowboy.

The duo backed into the box in the high call position and knew they just had to focus on the single steer separating them from the $6,500 payday and trailer. Peek explained it was the mantra instilled by his father of roping each steer the same, regardless of the stakes that kept the nerves at bay and his focus on the steer at hand.

The duo also expressed their gratitude for the production of this event and the brand-new Rafter 3C Arena for the opportunity to win the title. “This week has been so much fun. It’s so awesome to have a roping as high-class as this one so close to home” explained the 15-year-old hometown cowboy.

World Champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira also hit the jackpot in the Double Down Open Roping, taking home $10,000. Nogueira explained, “We were grateful to rope in Fallon, as well as at the Reno Rodeo. The brand-new facility was awesome, and any roping Ullman-Peterson Events produces is a great production- it was an awesome time. Nogueira also explained this payout is a great way to kick off their summer run, as the duo aims to hit as many rodeos as possible at Cowboy Christmas.

Also in the winners circle was Bailey Kretschmer and Colby Corkill, taking home Cactus Saddles and the #10.5 Incentive title. The aunt-nephew duo made the connection for a successful day of roping in Kretschmer’s hometown.

As the inaugural event concluded, Ullman-Peterson Events and Rafter 3C Arena look forward to a bright future in Fallon. Rafter 3C Operations Event Manager Jesse Segura reflected on the exciting week explaining, “The Rafter 3C Arena and the City of Fallon are excited to host Ullman-Peterson Events and bring high-caliber ropers to a great facility. It has been a week packed full of great ropings and we look forward to continuing to grow in the future.”

Results follow, payouts are per team:

Sat., June 17

#10.5 Trailer Roping

Average: 1. Wyatt Peek and Sam Saunders, 28.05, $6,500. 2. Sloan McFarlane and Sam Saunders, 28.22, $4,700. 3. Benjamin Eells and Devon McDaniel, 29.38, $3,400. 4. Bailey Kretschmer and Colby Corkill, 30.1, $2,800. 5. Zalin Arritola and Kade McKnight, 30.38, $2,400. 6. Brian Torres and Jarrtt Peek, 32.34, $1,800. 7. Jace M. Jepson and Jarrett Peek, 33.98, $1,500. 8. Mason McDaniel and Devon McDaniel, 34.45, $1,200. 9. Cole English and Kyle Stewart, 34.89, $1,000. 10. Jamie Anthony and Jace M. Jepson, 34.9, $800.

1st go: 1. Matt Goings and Daunte Ceresola, 6.97, $700. 2. Heather Boegle and Sam Saunders, 7.22, $600. 3. Cooper Walker and Colby Corkill, 7.36, $500. 2nd go: 1. Bailey Kretschmer and Eli Lancaster, 6.41, $700. 2. Steve Smith and Colby Corkill, 6.55, $600. 3. Troy L. Peek and Slade Witbeck, 6.65, $500. 3rd go: 1. Gene Curtis and Eli Lancaster, 5.91, $700. 2. John Wheatley and LJ Albisu, 6.12, $600. 3. Gene Curtis and Jace M. Jepson, 6.53, $500. 4th go: 1. Cooper Walker and Jett Smith, 4.3, $700. 2. Zalin Arritola and Kade McKnight, 4.8, $600. 3. Wes Tews and Sage Hiibel, 4.89, $500. Fast time short go: Bailey Kretschmer and Trey White, 6.57, $700.

Incentive: Bailey Kretschmer and Colby Corkill, 22.17, $1,000.

Sun., June 18

#16.5

Average: 1. Ben Jordan and Scott Lauaki, 32.55, $3,400.

1st go: 1. Jace Thorstenson and Garrett K. Jepson, 7.68, $1,000. 2nd go: 1. Hagen Peterson and Scott Lauaki, 7.92, $1,000.

Open

Average: 1. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira, 32.9, $10,000. 2. Cody Snow and Jade Corkill, 35.48, $6,000. 3. Chris Francis and Cashton Weidenbener, 44.07, $4,000.

1st go: 1. Kaleb Driggers and Paul Eaves, 6.07, $2,000. Short go: 1. Jake Cooper Clay and Kollin VonAhn, 6.63, $1,000.

Muley Roping

Average: 1. Devon McDaniel and Garrett K. Jepson, 35.38, $4,000. 2. Cody Snow and Paul Eaves, 35.4, $3,000. 3. Erich Rogers and Denton Dunning, 38.65, $2,000.

Incentive: Devon McDaniel and Garrett K. Jepson, 28.17, $1,000.

1st go: 1. Devon McDaniel and Garrett K. Jepson, 5.62, $1,000.

Open Team Branding

1. Blake Teixeira, Bill Finks, Jake Ward and Matt Morrison, 159.15, $4,500.

Mon., June 19

#12.5 8-steer

Average: 1. Devon McDaniel and Brock Borkman, 59.97, $7,000. 2. Cooper Walker and Lucas Cruz, 62.98, $6,000. 3. Chick Wilfong and Sam Saunders, 67.29, $5,000. 4. Steve Smith and Tony Boggs, 83.43, $3,000. 5. Ali Bilkey and Dustin W. Noblitt, 97.93, $2,750. 6. Bailey Kretschmer and Jessy Remsburg, 73.94, $1,000. 7. Kim Grubbs and Levi Martinez, 88.71, $800.

After Round 4: 1. Devon McDaniel and Brock Borkman, 30.15, $2,000. 2. Cooper Walker and Lucas Cruz, 30.92, $1,000.

1st go: 1. Cooper Walker and Lucas Cruz, 6.46, $800. 2nd go: 1. Devon McDaniel and Brock Borkman, 5.61, $800. 3rd go: 1. Devon McDaniel and Brock Borkman, 5.86, $800. 4th go: 1. Devon McDaniel and Sam Saunders, 5.12, $800. 5th go: 1. John Wheatley and Colby Smith, 5.28, $800. 6th go: 1. Ryan Bettencourt and Layton Oswald, 4.91, $800.

#11.5

Average: 1. Teagan McInnis and Noah Williams, 30.21, $7,500. 2. Cooper Walker and Slade Witbeck, 33.15, $6,000. 3. Kylie Millican and Colby Smith, 35.05, $4,500. 4. Markie Battaglia and Dustin W. Noblitt, 35.37, $3,500. 5. Ryan Bettencourt and Ryan Wheatley, 36.12, $2,500. 6. Ryan Bettencourt and Trey White, 37.54, $2,000.

1st go: 1. Josey Ray Funk and Kyle Stewart, 6.54, $1,200. 2. Brannam Cumbie and Colby Smith, 6.7, $800. Short go: 1. Denton Williams and Connor Finks, 6.99, $1,000.

#10.5

Average: 1. Wyatt Peek and Devon McDaniel, 36.21, $6,000. 2. Garrett K. Jepson and Jett Smith, 40.45, $5,000. 3. Chase Helton and Jett Smith, 40.65, $3,500. 4. Brian Torres and Kim Grubbs, 42.42, $3,000. 5. Cole English and Kyle Stewart, 42.46, $1,200.

1st go: 1. Sadie Grant and Sam Saunders, 7.1, $1,000. 2. Haleigh Grant and Ryan Wheatley, 7.18, $500. Short go: 1. Brian Torres and Rodney Teichert, 6.62, $900.

#9.5 Saddle Roping

Average: 1. Jace M. Jepson and Wyatt Peek, 29.73, $3,500. 2. Teagan McInnis and Jace M. Jepson, 30.14, $2,500. 3. Bailey Kretschmer and Colby Corkill, 32.07, $2,000. 4. Trell McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 36.32, $1,500. 5. Mason McDaniel and Kade McKnight, 40.07, $1,250. 6. Brian Torres and Marty Okamura, 40.21, $1,000.

Incentive: Teagan McInnis and Jace M. Jepson, 21.94, $1,200.

1st go: 1. Joel Giordano and Clay Horton, 5.89, $1,000. Short go: 1. Jessica M. Small and Kenny Lee, 10.31, $800.



Tues., June 20

All Girl Open

Average: 1. Marcey Chaves and Ali Bilkey, 40.01, $5,500. 2. Bailey Gubert and Jimmi Jo Montra, 41.88, $3,500. 3. Ali Bilkey and Abilene Chavez, 43.35, $2,000. 4. Bailey Kretschmer and Lorraine Moreno, 43.91, $1,500. 5. Sydney Ball and Jessy Remsburg, 45.3, $1,250. 6. Marcey Chaves and Summer R. Tex, 45.99, $1,000.

Incentive: 1. Haleigh Grant and Ali Bilkey, 31.8, $1,200. 2. Bailey Gubert and Lori Nevis, 33.08, $800.

1st go: 1. Beverly Robbins and Jimmi Jo Montera, 7.58, $1,200. Short go: 1. Marcey Chaves and Ali Bilkey, 6.78, $800.

Breakaway

Average: 1. Ali Norcutt, 9.57, $3,150. 2. Josie Pereira, 9.62, $2,000. 3. Grace Felton, 10.97, $1,250. 4. Tylie Norcutt, 10.97, $1,250.

1st go: 1. Sadie Noblitt, 2.23, $400. 2. Tayler Felton, 2.27, $300. 2nd go: 1. Sloan McFarlane, 2.83, $400. 2. Grace Felton, 2.83, $300. Short go: 1. Sadie Noblitt, 2.59, $400.

Open Jr. BFI

Average: 1. James Arviso and Cashton Weidenbener, 24.94, $7,500. 2. Jace Thorenston and Denton Dunning, 26.97, $5,000. 3. Michael Eugenio Calmelat and Cashton Weidenbener, 27.09, $2,000. 4. Eli Green and Denton Dunning, 33.97, $2,000.

1st go: 1. Eli Green and Chase Helton, 5.88, $1,600. 2. James Arviso and Cashton Weidenbener, 6.11, $1,300. Short go: 1. Jace Jepson and Noah Williams, 6.46, $1,600.

Jr. 10.5

Average: 1. Wyatt Peek and Sam Saunders, 26.84, $6,700. 2. Devon McDaniel and Trey McFarlane, 30.8, $4.500. 3. Chase Helton and Colby Cor­kill, 31.94, $3,000. 4. Devon McDaniel and Kade McKnight, 32.84, $2,000. 5. Trell McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 33.44, $1,400.

1st go: 1. Chase Helton and Colby Corkill, 6.54, $1,200. 2/3. Devon McDaniel and Kade McKnight; Devon McDaniel and Trey McFarlane,, 6.59, $450.

Short go: 1. Mason McDaniel and Ryan Gorham, 5.45, $1,200.

Wed., June 21

#10.5 Pick & Draw

Average: 1. Kreece Powell and Trey McFarlane, 28.28, $1,000. 2. Colt Piazza and Tommy Lee, 30.88, $700. 3. Trell McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 33.2, $500. 4. Jace Jepson and Colby Corkill, 34.15, $350.

1st go: 1. Kreece Powell and Raul Vega, 6.33, $300. Short go: 1. Wyatt Bullivant and Tom Howell, 7.05, $300.

#9.5 Pick & Draw

Average: 1. Colt Piazza and Chance Guerrero, 28.13, $1,800. 2. Blain Jensen and Jayden Jensen, 16.03, $1,100. 3. Michael Umbenstock and Hank Curry, 19.15, $700. 4. Wes Williams and Chelsey Bushnell, 19.25, $500. 5. Reed Simmons and Jackie Sceirine, 21.53, $400.

1st go: 1. Colt Piazza and Jace Nelson, 7.03, $300. Short go: 1. Colt Piazza and Chance Guerrero, 7.98, $300.

#8.5 Pick & Draw

Average: 1. Colt Piazza and Colby Corkill, 23.68, $2,100. 2. Conner Nelson and Colby Corkill, 24.2, $1,300. 3. Mitzi Corkill and Jackie Sceirine, 24.45, $1,000. 4. Mitzi Corkill and Colby Corkill, 30.5, $900. 5. Dan Coverley and Butch Quillen, 31.14, $600.

1st go: 1. Dan Coverly and Johnny Miller, 7.05, $300. Short go: 1. Chance Guerrero and Jackie Sceirine, 7.26, $300.