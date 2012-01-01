Records Smashed At California's Richest All-Girl Roping



Maggie Usher was the winner of the Breakaway Roping and is being presented her saddle by California's Richest event producer, Danielle Porteur Johnson. (Phil Doyle Photography)

By Jade Katen-Ynzunza

Special To Ropers Sports News

Photos by Phil Doyle Photography



TRES PINOS, CALIF. continues to be the home of California’s Richest All Girl Breakaway and Team Roping at Bolado Park Event Center. We broke last year’s turn out record with the highest number of entries in all events. In addition to the All Girl Breakaway and Team Roping, we brought back the All Girl Branding for the second year in a row.

On Saturday August 5th, we kicked the day off with an ACTRA team roping open to all ropers (men and women). The #8 Handicap had 165 teams and the Mixed had 70 teams. Women ropers stayed later to compete in a 4 Woman Team Branding. The star of the show was our main event on Sunday, August 6th. We were so excited about the turnout as we had 64 breakaway ropers and 188 teams in the team roping.

Maggie Usher took home the title of California’s Richest 2023 Champion Breakaway Roper. She added a Cactus saddle to her tackroom, sponsored by MY Cars, along with other prizes and $3,635 cash. She also qualified to compete at the Rope for the Crown in Las Vegas this December. Maggie’s average was 13.26 on 4. Way to go Maggie!

During the breakaway, we were very honored to present the Fast Time buckle of the day in memory of Blaire Strohn, a beloved cowgirl from San Benito County. Anyone that knew Blaire knew she was coming for you when she backed in the box so it was only fitting to give a Fast Time buckle in her honor at her hometown arena. This buckle was donated by Brennan and Stacey Porteur and presented by Blaire’s brother, Blane Strohn. Sage Pearce was our Fast Time champion with a 2.57 run.

Our team roping had some tough competition but Sadie Grant and Alison Grantham were the 2023 California’s Richest Champion Team Ropers. Each lady earned a trophy Cactus saddle sponsored by Advantage Truss and Winchester Western Wear for their average of 40.14 on four head. We’re so proud of our sanctions that get ropers moving on to the next level. We feel so fortunate that California’s Riche$t was a Women’s Rodeo World Championships Qualifier again this year. Congratulations to Liz Hirdes (Pro) and Lauryn Wilson (Challenger) who qualified in the breakaway. Julie Harvey (Pro), Tammy West-White (Pro), Sadie Grant (Challenger) and Alison Grantham (Challenger) earned their qualifications in the team roping. These ladies now have the opportunity to go on to Fort Worth, Texas and compete for part of $750,000. Contestants also had a chance to earn a qualification to the American Rodeo Contender Tournament Event (West) in the breakaway. California’s Richest is roper friendly and we also proudly sanctioned with ACTRA, WCRA, WPRA, and Rope for the Crown to give contestants as many chances to win regardless of what organization they belong to.

We’re all about the youth so we couldn’t pass up the chance to partner with our neighbors at Gilroy Rodeo for a special Youth Shoot Out at their event that happens just one week after ours. The top five breakaway ropers from California’s Richest entered the Gilroy Rodeo Friday night rodeo performance for a chance to win $500 added money and a buckle to the fast time winner donated by the Sparling and Anderson families. Madilyn Parsons was the Youth Breakaway Shoot Out Champion with a 3.97 run. We expect to see many more rodeo performances in these ladies’ futures and can’t wait to see all that they do.

With checks paid to round winners and special incentives in the Breakaway (17/under and 40/over) as well as the team roping, there was plenty of winnings to go round at California’s Richest. But, we wouldn’t be able to award such great prizes to the talented ropers without our sponsors.

We would like to send a sincere appreciation for our partnership with Cactus Ropes, Cactus Saddlery, Cactus Gear, BEX, Charlie 1 Horse, and Best Ever Pads for providing such an amazing prize line to our contestants, we appreciate your continued support and thank you for the prestigious awards.

With such generous sponsors, all contestants also received a California’s Richest ballcap at check-in sponsored by B&S Supply, Crown Sanitation and LubriSyn HA.

Thank you to all the sponsors who continue to support us: Winchester Western Wear, Advantage Truss, MY Cars, Lubrisyn HA, B&S Supply, Crown Sanitation, Mane’n Tail, JT Bradley/Bradley Builders, Boot Barn, Cinch, San Benito Roofing Co. Inc., Brent Redmond Transportation, Ram Prop/Java Express, J & S Farms, Pinnacle Flooring, Porteur Ag, BEX, Vineyard Rock, RR Labor, S.O.S Septic, Hollister Optical Eyewear, Anderson Family, Premier Equine Rehabilitation, Eric Brown, Naccarato & Son Bucking Bulls, Wire Works Custom Jewelry, Diaz Liquors, Geoffrey Barry, Premier Equine, Gary Welch Construction, 19th Hole, Graves Construction, Cerrone European, Riding Warehouse, Horse Guard, Charlie 1 Horse, Elk Grove Milling, Best Ever Pads, Cactus Ropes, Cactus Gear, Cactus Saddlery and Ropers Sports News. Many of these businesses have been with us since the beginning of our eight year history and some are new to us too. We can’t thank them enough for supporting this event along with some of the toughest women ropers in the business.

We would also like to give some well deserved shoutouts to the people behind the scenes. Elly Leslie and Colleen Enk thank you for being top notch office help and keeping things on task in the office. Big shout out to pro-rodeo announcer Brent Jordan who was the voice of our event this year. Bar G Pro Rodeo Sound made sure the event music and announcements were heard loud and clear in Tres Pinos!

We are so grateful that Rob Smets, World Champion Bull Fighter, was also able to join us back in California (just 30 minutes from his hometown) to announce and assist with our WRWC and WCRA partnerships.

We brought back Phil Doyle Photography in 2023 and it was such a pleasure to see the event through his lens. If you joined us this year, be sure to check out and support our photographer just like they support our craft.

To all our chute help and volunteers, we absolutely cannot run an event this smoothly without you. We appreciate your help in and outside of the arena.

Last but not least, thanks to all the women ropers who traveled from all over to join us this year. We had girls enter from Texas to Canada and it means so much to us that even when there’s a bit of travel involved, women ropers from around the country come together to join us in Tres Pinos each year.

Be sure you are following us on Facebook and check out our website (www.californiasrichest.com) for the latest updates, dates.

California’s Richest will continue to grow, refine and rally to align with our mission: Give women ropers the chance to win big on the West Coast by providing exceptional prizes and payouts.

If you’re interested in joining our lineup of sponsors, please don’t hesitate to reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For other questions or inquiries: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (831) 801-4290

We look forward to seeing you all next year!

August 5

ACTRA #8 Hdcp p1/D1: $40, open to everyone

1st go: 1. Juan Ramirez and Franky Martinez, 6.84, $210. 2. Juan Ramirez and Andy Holcomb, 6.97, $140.

Average: 1. Stacey Brooks and Blake VanStavern, 24.20, $940. 2. Dustie Christensen and Andy Holcomb, 24.32, $785. 3. Jack M. Rasmason and Blake VanStavern, 25.34, $625. 4. Matthew Ryan Norman and Julie Nielsen, 25.66, $470. 5. Hank Brown and Blake VanStavern, 25.83, $315.

Mixed/Jr-Sr: $40

1st go: 1. Juan Ramirez and Blake VanStavern, 5.25, $160.

Average: 1. Juan Ramirez and Blake VanStavern, 19.25, $715. 2. Marcey Chaves and John Chaves, 20.10, $430. 3. Dustie Christensen and CJ DeForest, 22.21, $285.

August 6

All Girl Open: $75

1st go: 1. Marcey Chaves and Tammy White, 7.35, $400. 2. Kaitlyn Andersen and Jacey Tweedy, 7.49, $240. 3. Reagan Amador and Summer Tex, 7.88, $160.

Average: 1. Sadie Grant and Alison Grantham, 40.14, $1,670. 2. Dakota McCurley and Tammy White, 43.39, $1,390. 3. Julie Harvey and Rikki Perezchica, 43.58, $1,110. 4. Casey Hall and Ali Bilkey, 54.28, $830. 5. Leslie Davenport and Dakota McCurley, 63.51, $560.

All Girl Open

Breakaway: $350

Round 1. 1. Sage Pearce, 2.57, $1,115. 2. Maggie Usher, 2.7, $835. 3. Billie Sellars, 2.9, $555. 4. Shaylee Baxley, 2.95, $280.

Round 2. 1 (split). Hanna Hundsdorfer, Sadie Grant, 2.61, $975. 3. Josie Pereira, 2.64, $555. 4. Shaylee Baxley, 2.81, $280.

Round 3: 1. Sutton Mang, 3.32, $100.

Average: 1. Maggie Usher, 13.26, $3,635. 2. Liz Hirdes, 14.83, $3,010. 3. Hailey Kennedy, 15.62, $2,380. 4. Maddie Biglow, 15.73, $1,755. 5. Haliegh Grant, 18.09, $1,130. 6. Emily Gately, 20.85, $625.

Fast time short round: Rikki Perezchica, 2.58, $350.

Fast time of day: Sage Pearce, 2.57, Blaire Strohn buckle.

17 & under Incentive: 1. Sadie Grant, 8.97 on 3, $555. 2. Sienna Radelfinger, 10.37 on 3, $370.

40/over Incentive: Lacy Bourdet, 37.80 on 4.



