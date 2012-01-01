Wrangler/Professional’s Choice ACTRA National Finals Draws 4,219 Teams And Pays Out Over $921,500 in Cash and Awards



Super 7 winners Trell McFarlane and Trey McFarlane receive their Charmac trailers and Skyline buckles from Mike Nizzoli representing California Custom and ACTRA National President Bill Horner (right). – Andersen CBarC photo

By Mike Sweeney

ACTRA Business Manager



RENO, NEVADA – The year 2023 was one of the more challenging years the ACTRA Board had to deal with, but as things turned out, the 2023 ACTRA National Finals was one of the most successful in many ways.



Brothers Trell McFarlane and Trey McFarlane were the big winners of the Super 7 Roping at the ACTRA National Finals, taking home Charmac trailers, Skyline buckles and $8,745. – Andersen CBarC photos



Announcer: After 15 years of announcing our National Finals, Jody Carper was stepping away from that job. The National Board started looking for someone to make our Finals memorable, and we knew this would be challenging. The final decision was to bring on Branden Edwards as the voice of the ACTRA National Finals. Branden lives in Colorado with his wife and two sons. He is a college rodeo coach, rodeo announcer, and team roper when he can find the time. Branden made himself right at home in Reno, giving a passionate rendition of the National Anthem. He knocked it out of the park with his singing skills.

Webcast: The following item for the Board was to find a webcast company for our Finals. We had previously only worked with one company and didn’t know where to start or what to expect. We were fortunate to have Stephanie Anderson of Ropers Sports News introduce us to Jeff and Stacey Freitas, JF Video Company. Jeff and Stacey introduced us to so many marketing opportunities we can’t wait to get started with new marketing strategies.

Cattle Contractor: Next, the Board tackled the cattle contractor. Cattle is one of the most challenging aspects of producing a roping. Through the years, the Board tried several variations to make it work to the roper’s satisfaction. This year, the Board awarded Zane Dansie from Utah a shot at the cattle contract. Zane was known for producing many large ropings and doing a good job. Although Zane was familiar with ACTRA, he had not produced in Reno until last June, where he made an excellent impression. Zane is confident that his catch ratio will improve in all future ropings as he better understands the roping categories.

Super 7 Roping: California Custom is the new title sponsor for the Super 7 Roping in 2023. Their sponsorship featured two Charmac Trailers. The total payout of the Super 7 this year would exceed $197,500 in cash and awards. That equals a payback of 111% in the California Custom Super 7 Roping. A very special thank you to Trevor Messersmith and his family for their sponsorship.

Wrangler Bucking Cancer #5.5 Roping: In this roping, ACTRA sold Wrangler shirts with the proceeds going into a unique pot and a portion to Moms On The Run, which provides support for everyday living expenses, including mortgages, rent, food, utilities, car expenses, insurance, and more, to help offset medical costs and alleviate the financial stress of Northern Nevada women diagnosed with breast or gynecological cancer.

The Catastrophe Fund Auction & Calcutta was again hosted by the Nugget Hotel and Casino. It was a huge success and generated over $9,000. The 2023 calcutta was the largest ever paid out, $16,315. Congratulations to the winners: Dean White, Kystinz, Scott Thomas, Glen Orms, and Chris Awa.

Sponsors: This year was the first time RopeSmart became an ACTRA sponsor family member. Owner John McCarthy, Sales and Marketing Director Brittney Dias, Technical Advisor Broden Garcia, and Rope Endorsee Calgary Smith spent the week demonstrating the RopeSmart products at our Finals. We are proud to have RopeSmart as one of our great sponsors.

It was also great to have Scott and Amie Thomas of Scott Thomas Saddlery spend a few days at our Finals. Scott’s saddles were over the top this year. Scott bought some blocks at our calcutta and got an excellent return on his money. Now, that’s a way to treat a sponsor!

Earl Hall Scholarship Roping: For the first time in the history of this roping, Mr. Earl could not make it due to some health issues. But his stand-in was outstanding. Earl’s daughter, Stacy Hampton, was there for the photos. At least, she thought she was only there for them. When announcer Branden handed her the mic and stepped back, Stacy’s expression was priceless. But in true Hall fashion, she gave a great speech about why Earl does what he does. Stacy, Mr. Earl would have been proud of you.

Special thanks to the young kids who stepped up to the mic and sang the National Anthem with passion and pride. Great job Baily Bean, Kylie Billy and Blais Hill. You make all of us so proud.

Flaggers: Another great job by Billy Butler, Brodi Jones and Buck Cardoza.

Announcers and Office Staff: National Secretary Heidi Fettic assembled another great group to ensure the Finals ran smoothly. A tip of the Resistol to Announcers: Julie Cravens, Katrina Pelroy, Penny Barker. Timers: Brenda Robbins, Carie Hayes. ACTRA Booth: Daphne VanStavern, Amanda Evans. Office: Linnea Bothelo, Kelli Riley, Wendy Pugh, and Julie Okamura.

Arena Manager: This was Lee Legasey’s second year as National Finals Arena Manager. This job starts two days before the Finals and lasts at least one more day after the Finals are over. The list of responsibilities is exceptionally long and grows throughout the week. Thanks, Lee and Alice, for all you do to make our Finals the success that it is.

National Directors: This year has been the most challenging year that any Board has had to deal with. President Bill Horner did an outstanding job leading the Board to the best solutions possible. We all appreciate what you do for ACTRA.



Results follow, payoff is per person. Complete results with go-rounds, etc. can be found at www.actra.org.



Sat., October 21

Ladies Breakaway

1st. RopeSmart One Steer Combo. 2nd. Professional’s Choice Fuse Saddle Pad. 3rd. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 4th. Resistol Hat Certificate. 5th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Kylyn Watkins, 9.83, $2,630. 2. Suzanne Williams, 10.84, $1,785. 3. Cathy Cagliari, 11.76, $1,410. 4. Joseyray Funk, 11.84, $1,035. 5. Samantha Kerns, 11.92, $845. 6. Suzanne Williams, 12.01, $750. 7. Loralee McKoen, 12.06, $565. 8. Grace Pinochi, 12.35, $375.

14 & Under Incentive: Jayci Ladner, 10.62 on 2, $500 + RopeSmart roping dummy.



All Girl Roping

1st. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 2nd. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 3rd. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 4th. Skyline trophy knife. 5th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Loralee McKoen and Suzanne Williams, 44.35, $1,190. 2. Joseyray Funk and Jules Davis, 45.84, $830. 3. Samantha Kerns and Kim Grubbs, 46.36, $610. 4. Bayli Ladner and Ashley Gallagher, 48.72, $430. 5. Bailey Kretschmer and Julie Wilkins, 32.32 on 3, $325. 6. Sammy Jo Duby and Misty Perry, 42.07, $215.



Muley Roping

1st. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 2nd. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 3rd. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 4th. Skyline trophy knife. 5th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Casey Thomas and Quinn Kesler, 27.95, $1,470. 2. Daniel Green and Spencer Mitchell, 28.57, $1,145. 3. Jake Barnes and Caleb Hendrix, 29.56, $870. 4. Lane Karney and Danny Leslie, 31.07, $710. 5. Daniel Green and Jason Johe, 31.22, $545. 6. Russell Cardoza and Spencer Mitchell, 32.21, $355. 7. Lane Karney and Chase Helton, 32.21, $355.



Sun., October 22

#10.5 Hdcp.

1st. Scott Thomas championship saddle with Skyline silver and breast collar and Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Billy Butler and Daniel Green, 25.28, $2,210. 2. Ryder Winn and Monty Jo Petska, 25.67, $1,710. 3. Caden Lehman and Caleb Hendrix, 25.92, $1,205. 4. Denton Williams and Kade McKnight, 26.29, $1,005. 5. Casey Thomas and Quinn Kesler, 26.86, $905. 6. Zane George and Dusty Bravos, 27.05, $805. 7. Sammy Jo Duby and Spencer Mitchell, 27.27, $605. 8. Chase Kahiau Onaka and Ethan Awa, 28.08, $505. 9. Jason Duby and Spencer Mitchell, 30.04, $300. 10. Josh Scheiber and Ted Williams, 30.06, $200.



Mixed Hdcp.

1st. Scott Thomas championship saddle with Skyline silver and breast collar and Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Loralee Mc­Koen and Quade Patzke, 29.44, $2,250. 2. Kim Grubbs and Sammy Saunders, 29.74, $1,740. 3. Joseyray Funk and Bill Finks, 30.72, $1,225. 4. Marti Anderson and PeeWee Freeman, 31.69, $1,025. 5. Sloan McFarlane and Noah Williams, 33.04, $920. 6. Marti Anderson and Dan Holland, 33.93, $820. 7. Casey Awbrey and Misty Perry, 34.44, $615. 8. Loralee McKoen and Taylor Duby, 34.55, $510. 9. Bailey Kretschmer and Todd Hampton, 34.68, $410. 10. Sutton Mang and Gavin Cardoza, 35.03, $305.



Open Roping

1st. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 2nd. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 3rd. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 4th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Jack Fisher and Jake Minor, 31.70, $3,600. 2. Garrett Rogers and Brady Minor, 33.24, $2,850. 3. Casey Thomas and Ethan Awa, 34.62, $2,150. 4. Cutter Machado and Jason Johe, 35.87, $1,450. 5. Blake Teixeira and Taylor Duby, 37.65, $1,100. 6. Jeff Flenniken and Jake Minor, 38.08, $850.



Mon., October 23

#8.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas championship saddle with Skyline silver and breast collar and Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Casey Thomas and Jarrett Peek, 27.92, $2,195. 2. Kelson Robinson and Britt Bradford, 27.99, $1,555. 3. Chase Kahiau Onaka and Ethan Awa, 28.51, $1,190. 4. Denton Williams and Bill Finks, 29.24, $1,005. 5. Degan Patton and PeeWee Freeman, 30.22, $825. 6. Hank Brown and Monty Jo Petska, 30.97, $730. 7. Cody Cravens and Dan Holland, 31.08, $550. 8. Sloan McFarlane and Taylor Duby, 31.14, $460. 9. Zalin Arritola and Conner Finks, 31.80, $365. 10. Cory Fitze and Dusty Bravos, 31.90, $275.



Earl Hall

Scholarship Roping

1st. Scott Thomas Scholarship saddle. 2nd. Reserve Scholarship Skyline buckles. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Professionals Choice Fuse saddle pad. 5th. Resistol hat certificate. 6th. Prof. Choice winter blanket.

Average: 1. McKenna Wood and Danny Pacheco, 19.05. 2. Stacey Brooks and Herman Holland, 24.14. 3. Kee S. Natani and Dan Holland, 24.18. 4. Travis Wienke and Blake VanStavern, 26.55. 5. Sammi Dunn and Mike Monighetti, 26.91. 6. Chris Awa and Kelly Medeiros.



Tues., October 24

Gene Aguiar Century Hdcp.

1st. Scott Thomas championship saddle with Skyline silver and breast collar and Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Prof. Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Incentive: 1st. Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 3rd. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 4th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 5th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 6th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Hank Curry and Matt Hussman, 28.01, $2,135. 2. Jeanne Gieck and Jeff Gieck, 29.89, $1,450. 3. Hank Brown and Monty Jo Petska, 31.77, $1,145. 4. Dean White and Dusty Bravos, 32.14, $840. 5. Shelly Winn and Brian Winn, 32.37, $685. 6. Rich Bakke and Jeff Sparrowk, 32.98, $610. 7. Tammy White and Zanga Schutte, 33.24, $460. 8. Randy Rogers and Matt Hussman, 34.89, $305. 9. Blair Wheatley and Allen Gill, 34.95, $75. 10. Todd York and Todd Hampton, 35.87, $75.



Gold Card Roping

1st. Yeti Roadie 48 Cooler. 2nd. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 3rd. Professional’s Choice winter blanket. 4th. Resistol hat certificate. 5th. Professional’s Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Billy Butler and Shane DeLuz, 19.34, $810. 2. Brady White and Paul Mullins, 20.33, $565. 3. Mark Moreland and Lee Legasey, 21.98, $420. 4. Chris Awa and Hunter Lowry, 22.17, $295. 5. Ryder Winn and Cru Parry, 23.14, $220. 6. Larry Nordby and Todd Hampton, 23.82, $145.



Wed., October 25

California Custom Super 7 Roping

1st. Charmac trailers and Skyline championship buckles. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle with breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Prof. Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Trell McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, 37.87, $8,745. 2. Denton Williams and Blake VanStavern, 39.10, $8,170. 3. Todd York and Conner Finks, 42.12, $7,135. 4. Walker Jones and Wyatt Delano, 44.31, $5,985. 5. Brandon Nuffer and Nick Wilkinson, 44.74, $4,835. 6. Kyndall Green and Adam Fitze, 44.82, $3,710. 7. McKenna Wood and Ryan Wheatley, 45.31, $2,735. 8. Karter Bradley and Todd Hampton, 45.55, $1,695. 9. McKenna Wood and Trey Camarillo, 45.86, $1,410. 10. Chance Kretschmer and Shane Bohach, 45.91, $1,295. 11. Mark Nonella and Roy Owens, 46.12, $1,180. 12. Marty Okamura and Paul Dunn, 46.23, $1,120. 13. Joel P. Giordano and James Ferreira, 46.90, $1,095. 14. Joseyray Funk and Marlow Eldridge, 48.90, $1,035. 15. Juan Jimenez and Jeff Fontes, 49.60, $980.



Thurs., October 26

Wrangler Bucking Cancer #5.5 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas championship saddle with Skyline silver and breast collar and Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Jose Pantoja and Frank VanArtsdalen, 30.56, $5,335. 2. Emmett Silva and Trey McFarlane, 30.95, $4,680. 3. Levi Andrews and Luke Andrews, 33.81, $4,135. 4. Nathan Wohld and Eli Green, 35.34, $3,495. 5. Sloane Robinson and Trey Roundy, 36.06, $2,805. 6. Marti Anderson and Jimmy Gallagher, 36.27, $2,175. 7. Kaley Schorovsky and Ronnye Garcia, 36.72, $1,605. 8. Kashlyn Martinez and Trey White, 37.04, $1,000. 9. Kenny Say and Roy Owens, 38.16, $830. 10. Tres Porter and Tim Gaither, 38.46, $765. 11. Jack Sparrowk and Jeff Sparrowk, 38.73, $715. 12. Wyatt Bullivant and Branstan Joseph, 38.74, $660. 13. Noah Cervantes Jr. and Kelton Martinez, 39.17, $645. 14. Keegan Perez and Ryan Gorham, 39.54, $610. 15. Jake Greenwood and Ryan Gorham, 39.60, $575.



Fri., October 27

#4 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas championship saddle with Skyline silver and breast collar and Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Howard Scates and Rawley Faircloth, 34.23, $5,875. 2. Rikki Baldwin and Mike Jardine, 39.92, $5,170. 3. Matthew Silva and Todd Teskey, 40.20, $4,455. 4. Miley Monighetti and Gavin Rossi, 40.60, $3,765. 5. Weston Jose and Rawley Faircloth, 40.74, $3,020. 6. Riley Currin and David Guerra, 41.47, $2,340. 7. Gina Hall and Shane DeLuz, 41.98, $1,725. 8. Brandon Brown and Bret Layne, 44.99, $1,080. 9. Justin Burgess and Billy Hammett, 45.03, $895. 10. Jack Bassett and Lance Johnson, 45.36, $825.



Sat., October 28

#3 Roping

1st. Scott Thomas championship saddle with Skyline silver and breast collar and Skyline championship buckle. 2nd. Scott Thomas reserve saddle and breast collar. 3rd. Yeti Roadie 48 cooler. 4th. Trophy stirrups with Skyline silver. 5th. Professional’s Choice Fuse saddle pad. 6th. Scott Thomas breast collar with Skyline silver. 7th. Professional’s Choice Cool-X 4-pack. 8th. Prof. Choice winter blanket. 9th. Skyline trophy knife. 10th. Prof. Choice bag with Total Feed certificates.

Average: 1. Ethan Strassburger and Brett VanStavern, 36.09, $4,180. 2. Cody Mahler and Roger Chancellor, 42.08, $3,685. 3. Bryce Svedin and Jace Svedin, 44.18, $3,135. 4. Angel Villalobos and James Hart, 49.85, $2,640. 5. Gina Hall and Stephen DeLuz, 51.84, $2,210. 6. Howard Scates and Rawley Faircloth, 51.89, $1,905. 7. Steve Girdlestone and Jimmy Miranda, 52.35, $1,660. 8. Matthew Silva and Todd Teskey, 53.66, $985. 9. Daniel Owen and Clint Earley, 54.75, $860. 10. Jerry Young and Josef Dean Willingham, 61.53, $735.