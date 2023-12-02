Yost Events Hosts Record-Setting $3.69 Million Las Vegas Week



Brayden Grashuis, Wickenburg, Arizona, and Blake VanStavern, Lincoln, California, celebrate their $25,240 victory in the #11.5 Big Gamble at Rancho Rio on Saturday, Dec. 9. – Andersen CBarC photo



WICKENBURG, ARIZONA – December 2-13, ropers from across the country made their way to Arizona to compete for some of the largest divisional payouts in the industry. Yost Events, Inc., hosted its annual “Las Vegas Week” which consisted of nine days of roping at Rancho Rio in Wickenburg, Arizona (Ty Yost’s Las Vegas in Wickenburg and the Legends Las Vegas Warm-up), seven days of roping at the Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds in Wickenburg (Ty Yost’s High Rollers Legends), and two days of roping at the iconic Dynamite Arena in Cave Creek (Las Vegas at Dynamite). Combined these events boasted 56 individual divisional ropings, saw 8,718 teams, and paid out a combined $3.69 million in cash to amateur team ropers.





Ty Yost’s Las Vegas in Wickenburg at Rancho Rio alone, is consistently one of the top five team roping events in the nation, for both payout and total teams offering every division from the Open down to the #7.5. Jason Freeman, Jacksonville, Florida, and Kelby Frizzell, Sterling City, Texas, picked up the single largest paycheck of the week in one of two #12.5 Big Gamble ropings on Tuesday, December 5. The duo roped four steers in 31.06 seconds to pocket $34,180.

These events are slated to once again take place in early December 2024.



Results show up to Top 5 only. Payoff is per team. For complete results visit RanchoRioAZ.com and DynamiteArena.com.



Ty Yost’s Las Vegas in Wickenburg, December 4-13, (no roping Sunday, Dec. 10) Rancho Rio, Wickenburg, AZ, Yost Events, Inc.



MON., DEC. 4

OPEN BIG GAMBLE

1st. 25.15 on 4, Brye Crites & Tyler Worley $17,780. 2nd. 26.28 on 4, Korbin Rice & Josh Patton $12,400. 3rd. 26.96 on 4, Dawson Graham & Dillon Graham $9,160. 4th. 27.07 on 4, Cody Snow & Nicky Northcott $6,460. 5th. 27.88 on 4, Billy Bob Brown & Kaden Profili $4,840.

#15.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 25.09 on 4, Corey Ross & Reno Stoebner $27,140. 2nd. 26.09 on 4, Slade Wood & Zane Pratt $20,040. 3rd. 26.64 on 4, Clay B Tryan & Tyler Tryan $14,160. 4th. 26.93 on 4, Casey Thomas & Hagen Peterson $11,800. 5th. 27.18 on 4, Chase Mitchell & Matt Williams $10,620.

#14.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 27.02 on 4, Corben Culley & Jeff Carney $33,920. 2nd. 27.47 on 4, Nick Kalivas & Garrett Thurston $26,200. 3rd. 27.49 on 4, Tyler Tryan & Will Smith $18,500. 4th. 27.60 on 4, Stephen Kinchen & Tanner Luttrell $13,860. 5th. 27.84 on 4, Clay Bauer & Levi Pettigrew $12,340.





TUESDAY, DEC. 5

#13.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 28.80 on 4, Rendon Powledge & Jeff Kanady $30,440. 2nd. 29.21 on 4, Blair Lammers & Jaydon Warner $23,520. 3rd. 29.65 on 4, Braxton Hughes & Brock Corman $16,600. 4th. 29.88 on 4, Mattox Moyer & Dace Morris $12,440. 5th. 29.95 on 4, Kaden Gray & Cason Hatley $11,060.

#12.5 BIG GAMBLE 1

1st. 31.06 on 4, Jason Freeman & Kelby Frizzell $34,180. 2nd. 31.35 on 4, Rusty Rich & Colter Bradshaw $26,400. 3rd. 31.82 on 4, Nathan Kirtley & Colton Scott $18,640. 4th. 31.85 on 4, Colt Capurro & James Watson $13,960. 5th. 32.02 on 4, Owen Gillespie & Colton Allen $12,420.

#12.5 BIG GAMBLE 2

1st. 30.62 on 4, Cody Harris & Britt Williams $28,340. 2nd. 31.04 on 4, Kolt Watson & Austin Rains $20,960. 3rd. 32.51 on 4, Tristin Barton & Haze Bruce $14,800. 4th. 33.13 on 4, Walker Smith & Ryder Davis $12,320. 5th. 33.17 on 4, Guy Howell & Mason Okke $11,080.







WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

#11.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 30.50 on 4, Ace Ashford & Marcus Becerra $29,400. 2nd. 31.10 on 4, Brayden Grashuis & Blake VanStavern $21,720. 3rd. 32.14 on 4, HP Evetts & Trey Camarillo $15,340. 4th. 32.44 on 4, Brooke Howell & Chance Kiehne $12,780 . 5th. 32.96 on 4, Kelly Barker & Trey White $11,500.

#10.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 29.79 on 4, Ace Peterson & Cade Hubbell $23,940. 2nd. 32.03 on 4, Dan Petersheim & Chase Massengill $16,560. 3rd. 32.24 on 4, Jeff Farmer & Jack Hollinsworth $12,880. 4th. 32.36 on 4, Jace Davis & Jade Philipp $10,120. 5th. 32.51 on 4, Aaron Shahan & Brett Davis $8,280.



THURSDAY DEC. 7

#11.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 31.17 on 4, Jarett Warner & Brock Borkman $30,440. 2nd. 32.08 on 4, Casper Ringelstein & Zane Starns $23,520. 3rd. 32.37 on 4, Sergio Gonzalez & Marcelo Martinez $16,600. 4th. 32.55 on 4, Garrett Golden & Sean Kirk Thomas $12,460. 5th. 33.12 on 4, Trey Nez & Birch Eiguren $11,080.

#10.5 BIG GAMBLE 1

1st. 28.97 on 4, Blake VanStavern & Trey White $29,220. 2nd. 31.42 on 4, Rafe Winn & Lyvan Gonzalez $22,580. 3rd. 31.43 on 4, Rhyder Rosipal & Zane Starns $15,940. 4th. 32.84 on 4, Pierce Wold & Tucker Donlon $11,960. 5th. 33.98 on 4, Kawohi Schutte & Blake VanStavern $10,620

#10.5 BIG GAMBLE 2

1st. 31.64 on 4, Ryder Volf & Brayden Morris $26,300. 2nd. 32.62 on 4, Reed Volf & B J Palmer $19,720. 3rd. 32.98 on 4, Lucas Hogue & B J Palmer $14,240. 4th. 34.00 on 4, Rhyder Rosipal & Hunter Wells $12,060. 5th. 34.01 on 4, JJ Goodson & Matt Leavitt $9,860



FRIDAY, DEC. 8

#15.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 26.54 on 4, Tyler Tryan & Braylon Tryan $15,520. 2nd. 28.54 on 4, Cole Davis & Catcher Gasperson $10,820. 3rd. 28.70 on 4, Devon McDaniel & Derrick Jantzen $8,000. 4th. 28.97 on 4, Riley Rieken & Colton Johnson $5,640. 5th. 30.62 on 4, Brenten Hall & Jaydon Warner $4,240.

#14.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 27.90 on 4, Jerome Hutchison & Colby Smith $23,420. 2nd. 28.04 on 4, Garrett Golden & Dane Reed $15,900. 3rd. 28.14 on 4, Joel Lopez & Francisco Arias $12,540. 4th. 28.84 on 4, Westley Benally & Kesley Phillips $9,200. 5th. 29.28 on 4, Devon McDaniel & Dace Morris $7,520.

#13.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 29.14 on 4, Joel Lopez & Jose Gutierrez $23,800. 2nd. 29.49 on 4, Riley Curuchet & Britt Williams $16,480. 3rd. 30.37 on 4, Quentin Anseth & Logan Anseth $12,820. 4th. 31.05 on 4, Ryan Willberg & Jett Stephens $10,080. 5th. 31.94 on 4, Ryan Richardson & Colton Johnson $8,240.



SATURDAY, DEC. 9

#12.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 31.99 on 4, Kyle Sing & Jett Stephens $22,300. 2nd. 32.38 on 4, Chad L. Smith & Brock Grashuis $15,440. 3rd. 33.29 on 4, John Morrow & Clayton Shiflett $12,020. 4th. 33.76 on 4, Dennis Moore & Curtis Evans $9,440. 5th. 34.84 on 4, McCrae Fillmore & Tucker Donlon $7,720.

#11.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 33.58 on 4, Brayden Grashuis & Blake VanStavern $25,240. 2nd. 33.98 on 4, Dawson Lewis & Rodney Teichert $17,480. 3rd. 35.19 on 4, Conley Kleinhans & Sid Harvey $13,600 . 4th. 35.23 on 4, Benny Murrieta & Uriel Murrieta $10,680 .5th. 35.52 on 4, Rainen Virden & Kelby Frizzell $8,740.

#10.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 35.94 on 4, Nora Carrasco & Mando Salazar $24,360 . 2nd. 37.40 on 4, Ace Peterson & Cade Hubbell $16,880. 3rd. 37.41 on 4, Pollo Garza & JC Yeahquo $13,120. 4th. 37.80 on 4, Pierce Wold & Billy J Aviles $10,300. 5th. 37.92 on 4, Porter Sherwood & Joey Cosper $8,440.



MONDAY, DEC. 11

#10.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 34.43 on 4, Cooper Walker & Cole Gunter $16,880. 2nd. 37.87 on 4, Cameron Miller & Gaylon Riddels $11,820. 3rd. 38.35 on 4, Cooper Brittain & Ryder Davis $9,000. 4th. 38.38 on 4, Justin Hamilton & Bryson Chamberlain $6,760. 5th. 40.81 on 4, TG Sandifeer & Tanner Crone $5,060.

#9.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 33.54 on 4, Cooper Brittain & Keagan Lester $18,260. 2nd. 35.44 on 4, Heath Armstrong & Josh Longwell $12,780. 3rd. 37.44 on 4, Tierney Washburn & Cade Hubbell $9,740. 4th. 37.49 on 4, Cody Stahly & Steve Murdock $7,300. 5th. 37.90 on 4, Kenny Stanley & Ryder Davis $5,460.

#9.5 LAS VEGAS

1st. 33.27 on 4, Cooper Brittain & Rhyder Rosipal $13,300. 2nd. 37.05 on 4, Casey Sterkel & Tee Cee Wills $9,980. 3rd. 38.27 on 4, Nathan Carreon & Eli Green $7,200 . 4th. 38.41 on 4, Dylan Perez & Ale Rivera $6,100. 5th. 38.70 on 4, Rudy Gutierrez & Larry Burlin $4,980



TUESDAY, DEC. 12

#9.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 36.06 on 4, Collin Palmer & Chaise Robbins $18,820. 2nd. 38.93 on 4, Nolan Andersen & Sterling Fowlie $13,180. 3rd. 40.76 on 4, Jerry Christensen & Ale Rivera $10,040. 4th. 40.81 on 4, Tee Cross & Dane Trumbull $7,540. 5th. 40.96 on 4, Colby Dickerson & Steven Bomar $5,640.

#8.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 38.07 on 4, Kenny Mantor & Jayson Carl $18,100. 2nd. 39.90 on 4, Remington Peck & Stash Cornforth $12,680. 3rd. 47.70 on 4, Bryanna Morrow & Mark McAlister $9,660. 4th. 47.75 on 4, Bryanna Morrow & Tony Sandoval $7,240. 5th. 48.78 on 4, Josh Burley & Justin Hamilton $5,440.

#8.5 LAS VEGAS

1st. 41.80 on 4, Josh Longwell & Austin Pixley $11,660. 2nd. 45.93 on 4, Blayden Pollitt & Nate Hengelfelt $8,060. 3rd. 48.77 on 4, Mike Wadsworth & Ben Walling $6,280. 4th. 49.13 on 4, Kenny Mantor & Cole Erickson $4,940. 5th. 50.23 on 4, Jack Curtis & Paul Lovejoy $4,040.



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

#8.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 50.32 on 4, Reyes Chavez & Justin Hamilton $11,000. 2nd. 36.18 on 3, Wade Erickson & Cole Erickson $8,240.3rd. 52.06 on 3, Daniel Dick & Bob Schaefer $5,500. 4th. 15.89 on 2, Chance Carlton & Weston Sandmann $2,740

#7.5 BIG GAMBLE

1st. 43.23 on 4, Tye Baker & Steven Bomar $7,620. 2nd. 55.59 on 4, Laura Pikop & Donn Paulson $4,580. 3rd. 57.69 on 4, Miguel Corral & Devan Kelly $3,040

#7.5 LAS VEGAS

1st. 45.95 on 4, Neal Wanless & Devan Kelly $5,080. 2nd. 47.83 on 4, Wade Erickson & Weston Sandmann $3,620. 3rd. 51.70 on 4, Wade Erickson & Ace Lowrance $2,760. 4th. 57.02 on 4, Chris Gronlund & Cody Moore $2,040. 5th. 64.84 on 4, Jered Sikes & Shawn Browning $1,020



Ty Yost’s High Rollers for Legends, December 5-11, 2023 (no Roping Sunday, Dec. 10). Everett Bowman Rodeo Arena, Wickenburg, AZ, Yost Events, Inc.



TUESDAY, DEC. 5

#10.5 LEGENDS

1st. 37.73 on 4, Derek Reeves & Clay Keller $19,760. 2nd. 39.93 on 4, Tod Slone & William Evans $13,840. 3rd. 40.45 on 4, Will Ratliff & Harry Larson $10,540. 4th. 41.82 on 4, Rene Garcia & Tom McClure $7,900. 5th. 42.79 on 4, Mike McLean & Kip Hunter $5,920.

#9.5 LEGENDS

1st. 41.25 on 4, Jeanne Gieck & Harry Larson $17,540. 2nd. 42.19 on 4, Clay Ryon McKinney & Alonso Rodriguez $12,240. 3rd. 44.72 on 4, Todd Rothleutner & Steve McDaniel $9,040. 4th. 50.12 on 4, Mike Baker & Preston Tatum $6,380. 5th. 51.08 on 4, Jim Bosworth & Carmine Nastri $4,780.

#8.5 LEGENDS

1st. 43.51 on 4, Gordon Graham & Jeremy Ross $9,660. 2nd. 44.10 on 4, Jerry D. Gregory & Jerry Terrell $7,240. 3rd. 45.91 on 4, Charlie Quinn & Jim Allred $4,820. 4th. 49.28 on 4, Donna Nelson & Rob McLean $2,400.



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

#13.5 LEGENDS

1st. 30.92 on 4, Jeff Todd & Phil Treadwell $16,760. 2nd. 31.24 on 4, Jaime Macias & Jason Hershberger $11,680. 3rd. 31.60 on 4, Boogie Ray & Wade Kreutzer $8,620. 4th. 31.63 on 4, Chris Bradford & Chase Gauger $6,10. 5th. 31.71 on 4, Chance Tynes & Dave Daube $4,560.

#12.5 LEGENDS

1st. 33.88 on 4, Boogie Ray & Larry Cox $19,040. 2nd. 34.23 on 4, Allen Riney & Scott Adrian $13,340. 3rd. 34.32 on 4, Mitch Copps & Joe Rion $10,160. 4th. 35.29 on 4, Dale Shiflett & Phil Treadwell $7,600. 5th. 35.64 on 4, Cayle Lazor & Nick Pullara $5,720.



THURSDAY, DEC.

#13.5 LEGENDS

1st. 30.57 on 4, Casey Gattis & Sterling Price $20,420. 2nd. 30.65 on 4, Russ Treadwell & Phil Treadwell $14,300. 3rd. 31.43 on 4, John Samsill & Chad L. Smith $10,880. 4th. 31.58 on 4, Colt Braden & Doyle Scrivner $8,160. 5th. 31.70 on 4, Boogie Ray & Wade Kreutzer $6,120

#12.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 29.91 on 4, Shane Paschal & Justin Hughes $32,240. 2nd. 30.89 on 4, Kylie McLean & Jake Barnes $22,560. 3rd. 31.13 on 4, Jeff Kanady & Randy Lewis $17,180. 4th. 31.36 on 4, John Morrow & Kyle Pratz $12,880. 5th. 32.16 on 4, Russell Cunningham & Phil Treadwell $9,660.



FRIDAY, DEC. 8

#11.5 LEGENDS

1st. 33.68 on 4, Joe Burk Higgins & Joel Wengert $16,120. 2nd. 34.97 on 4, Caleb Davis & Steen Schumacher $11,240. 3rd. 35.16 on 4, Cutter Holt & Dale Lackey $8,300. 4th. 36.64 on 4, Mark Bohac & Lynn Thornton $5,860. 5th. 36.70 on 4, Roy Wasson & Shawn Belknap $4,400

#10.5 LEGENDS

1st. 34.45 on 4, Jordan Kircher & John H Bassett $16,960. 2nd. 37.73 on 4, Scott Smith & Justen Nokes $11,880. 3rd. 40.69 on 4, Ken Winn & Radar Shepherd $9,040. 4th. 41.39 on 4, Lucas Hogue & Dale Lackey $6,780. 5th. 42.62 on 4, Brad Thrash & Mark Keimig $5,080.

#9.5 LEGENDS

1st. 38.50 on 4, Paul Crowe & William Evans $17,460. 2nd. 39.02 on 4, Josh Smart & Troy Pickett $12,160. 3rd. 42.50 on 4, Dave Moss & Nicholas Baldwin $9,000. 4th. 43.12 on 4, Coby LittleSoldier & Bob Stellflug $6,360. 5th. 43.85 on 4, Shane Chesson & Jeff Lognion $4,760



SATURDAY, DEC. 9

#9.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 36.57 on 4, Willy Hicks & Bailey Burress $24,560. 2nd. 38.15 on 4, Hardy McMillan & Pat Cullen $17,560. 3rd. 44.23 on 4, Joe Gallegos & Dan Dalton $13,340. 4th. 45.83 on 4, Ray Garcia & Preston Tatum $9,820. 5th. 48.03 on 4, Coby LittleSoldier & Troy Pickett $4,920

#8.5 LEGENDS

1st. 41.89 on 4, Rene Garcia & Billy Ray Williams $13,740. 2nd. 42.52 on 4, Jay Lovitt & Bailey Burress $9,800. 3rd. 42.59 on 4, Raz Ramon & Steve Murdock $7,460. 4th. 46.93 on 4, Smokey Staal & Earl Higgins $5,500. 5th. 59.29 on 4, Gabe Volf & Clay McKinney $2,740

#7.5 LEGENDS

1st. 56.54 on 4, Gene Small & David Culbreth $7,260. 2nd. 57.37 on 4, Linn Churchill & Eddie Willrich $4,360. 3rd. 40.75 on 3, Jerry D. Gregory & Alex Phillips $2,900



MONDAY, DEC. 11

#9.5 LEGENDS

1st. 41.11 on 4, Brandy Lloyd & Robin Bland $13,980. 2nd. 44.88 on 4, Travis Rice & Jim Allred $9,980. 3rd. 45.31 on 4, Dave Browder & Tee Cee Wills $7,600. 4th. 47.00 on 4, Brad Thrash & Cory Lloyd $5,600. 5th. 51.54 on 4, David Carrillo & Leon Mounyo $2,800

#8.5 LEGENDS

1st. 50.45 on 4, Mike Hannon & Terry Boydstun $13,740. 2nd. 51.39 on 4, Sid Savage & Tony Sandoval $9,800. 3rd. 51.43 on 4, Craig Calkins & Ricky Oliver $7,460. 4th. 51.75 on 4, Rick Gravell & Ross Sims $5,500. 5th. 52.78 on 4, Mike Hannon & Daryl Medeiros $2,740

#7.5 LEGENDS

1st. 46.92 on 4, Laura Pikop & Ricky Oliver $7,720. 2nd. 48.26 on 4, Jim Anderson & Russell Holden $5,800. 3rd. 49.67 on 4, Cory Lloyd & David Culbreth $3,860. 4th. 54.40 on 4, Brandon Luce & John Copeland $1,940.



Las Vegas at Dynamite, December 2, 2023, Cave Creek, AZ, Yost Events, Inc. (no #12.5 due to high team counts)



#16.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 27.43 on 4, Garett Chick & Lane Siggins $18,600. 2nd. 27.63 on 4, James Arviso & Tucker White $13,040. 3rd. 27.72 on 4, Tyler Tryan & Michael Eugenio Calmelat $9,940. 4th. 27.80 on 4, Trevor Hale & LJ Yeahquo $7,440. 5th. 28.37 on 4, Peyton Walters & Reno Stoebner $5,580.

#15.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 27.60 4, Gabe Williams & Cutter Thomison $25,680. 2nd. 27.83 4, Michael Calmelat & Tyler Whitlow $17,780. 3rd. 28.71 4, Rusty Barnett & Michael Fortenberry $13,820. 4th. 29.86 4, Dalton Titsworth & Cash Palmore $10,860. 5th. 29.99 4, Jose Gutierrez & Francisco Arias $8,880.

#14.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 26.36 on 4, Wyatt Allen & Trenton Davis $28,440. 2nd. 27.29 on 4, Peyton Walters & Cade Sandstrom $21,980. 3rd. 27.31 on 4, Travis Whitlow & Porter Bryant $15,500. 4th. 27.39 on 4, Jaylen Eldridge & Sammy Saunders $11,640. 5th. 27.40 on 4, Brayden Grashuis & Cutter Thomison $10,340.

#13.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 28.32 on 4, Devon McDaniel & Sammy Saunders $28,640. 2nd. 29.69 on 4, Zane Davis Compton & Porter Bryant $22,140. 3rd. 30.95 on 4, Brennan Tallman & Tyler Sam $15,620. 4th. 31.16 on 4, Rance Winters & Will Smith $11,720. 5th. 31.30 on 4, Canyon Pennell & Luke Atchison $10,420



Las Vegas at Dynamite, December 7, 2023, Cave Creek, AZ, Yost Events



#16.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 27.76 on 4, Brandon Gonzales & Colton Johnson $13,400. 2nd. 29.51 on 4, Josh Siggins & Brandon Gonzales $9,560. 3rd. 30.64 on 4, Michael Calmelat & Michael Eugenio Calmelat $7,280. 4th. 30.91 on 4, Cutter Duckett & Justin Elms $5,360. 5th. 31.87 on 4, Zane Davis Compton & Ross Ashford $2,680.

#15.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 27.34 on 4, Cutter Carpenter & Kaden Profili $18,620. 2nd. 27.97 on 4, Justin Young & Trenton Davis $13,040. 3rd. 28.77 on 4, Ky Redstrom & Reece Wadhams $9,920. 4th. 28.85 on 4, Servando Gutierrez Jr & Jose Gutierrez $7,440. 5th. 29.05 on 4, Jose Gutierrez & Francisco Arias $5,580.

#14.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 25.99 on 4, Devon McDaniel & Dace Morris $19,200. 2nd. 27.59 on 4, Clay McNichol & Braden Brost $13,420. 3rd. 27.98 on 4, Denim Fletcher & Kasper Roy $10,220. 4th. 28.48 on 4, Ace Ashford & Tommy Zuniga $7,680. 5th. 28.91 on 4, Rob Webb & Sammy Saunders $5,760.

#13.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 27.96 on 4, Jake Partner & Sammy Saunders $15,560. 2nd. 29.00 on 4, Ace Ashford & Tucker White $10,840. 3rd. 30.41 on 4, Clay Bauer & Derrick Peterson $8,020. 4th. 31.11 on 4, Conley Kleinhans & Daniel Raynor $5,660. 5th. 32.45 on 4, Zane Davis Compton & Maverik Franks $4,240

#12.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 30.35 on 4, Mason McDaniel & Sammy Saunders $9,360. 2nd. 30.70 on 4, Jace Powell & Jose Gutierrez $7,020. 3rd. 33.45 on 4, Mason McDaniel & Devon McDaniel $4,680. 4th. 33.69 on 4, Teagan Bentley & Tyler Sam $2,340.



Legends Las Vegas Warm-up, December 2, 2023, Rancho Rio, Wickenburg, AZ, Yost Events, Inc.



#13.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 32.22 on 4, Nick Kalivas & TeeJay Brown $5,220. 2nd. 34.32 on 4, Witt Crowser & Nate Singletary $3,900. 3rd. 34.38 on 4, Mike Grant & Jordan Olson $2,600. 4th. 34.68 on 4, Kirk J Kooiker & Jordan Olson $1,300

#12.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 29.38 on 4, Billy Sharber & John O’Connor $14,160. 2nd. 29.98 on 4, Jason Freeman & Clint Hiebert $10,100. 3rd. 30.26 on 4, Tony Wyrick & Chad L. Smith $7,680. 4th. 34.47 on 4, Kirk J Kooiker & Stormy Wolf $5,660. 5th. 34.73 on 4, Keith McGuire & Jeff Carney $2,840.

#11.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 36.28 on 4, Caleb Woodard & Mark Keimig $9,020. 2nd. 37.58 on 4, Chad Cliburn & John H Bassett $6,280. 3rd. 37.64 on 4, Jack Fuller & Beau Billingslea $4,640. 4th. 37.93 on 4, Veronica Chavez & Arturo Chavez $3,280. 5th. 39.45 on 4, Wally Blankenship & Bill Beard $2,460.

#10.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 37.00 on 4, Keith Heritage & Homer Coleman $8,900. 2nd. 38.21 on 4, Ricci Petersen & Clem McNaney $6,200. 3rd. 39.31 on 4, Jeanne Gieck & Gary Nybo $4,580. 4th. 39.59 on 4, Brad Thrash & Lance Crawford $3,240. 5th. 40.13 on 4, Cliff Emmons & Jim Baker $2,420.

#9.5 HIGH ROLLER

1st. 42.11 on 4, Clay Worden & Scott Seiler $6,700. 2nd. 45.09 on 4, Chuck Henderson & Gene Moses $4,780. 3rd. 45.24 on 4, Jane Eiguren & Keith Williamson $3,640. 4th. 47.88 on 4, Kelly Cheatham & Nick Kalivas $2,680. 5th. 57.74 on 4, Charles Henry & Wayne Henderson $1,340.

